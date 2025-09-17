News
A quiet force for sustainability: Island produce at Ayada Maldives
Set within the vibrant Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, Ayada Maldives continues to set itself apart, not just as a destination for discerning travellers, but as a resort committed to responsible luxury. Beyond the palm-fringed villas and crystal-clear lagoons, there is a quiet but powerful movement taking place behind the scenes: one that embraces island farming, sustainable operations, and meaningful community partnerships.
At the heart of this vision is Ayada’s flourishing “Secret Garden”, an expansive green haven where herbs, vegetables, and tropical fruits are grown using eco-conscious techniques. From fragrant basil and lemongrass to nutrient-rich leafy greens, the garden supplies the resort’s kitchens with hyper-local ingredients, ensuring that guests experience fresh, flavourful dishes that reflect the richness of the Maldives.
The resort also works hand-in-hand with farmers from nearby islands, offering support and guidance in organic farming practices, composting, and water-efficient growing methods. This collaboration not only enhances the culinary offering at Ayada but also strengthens local island economies and food security across the region.
Sustainability at Ayada is holistic. Energy is managed with precision, wastewater is treated and repurposed for irrigation, and organic kitchen waste is composted. Even the design of villas takes inspiration from natural Maldivian architecture, using locally sourced materials to blend seamlessly with the island’s surroundings.
What sets Ayada apart is the seamless integration of sustainability with the guest experience. Whether strolling through the garden, enjoying a farm-to-table meal, or simply knowing that their stay supports environmental stewardship, guests walk away with more than memories, they become part of a broader story of conservation and care.
In a world where sustainability is becoming essential, Ayada Maldives continues to lead with purpose, proving that true luxury can and should leave a lighter footprint.
Cooking
The Nautilus Maldives’ unscripted dining: A revolution in ultra-luxury hospitality
Luxury travel is moving beyond service—it’s moving toward liberation. The Nautilus Maldives pioneers culinary freedom and is the world’s first resort without meal times, where chefs co-create indulgence with guests, anything, anytime, anywhere.
A Pioneer of schedule-free, personality-driven dining
The Nautilus is not just another luxury resort in the Maldives; it is rewriting the rules of fine dining. Its “Unscripted Dining” concept makes it the most liberated, guest-centric culinary experience in the world.
The Nautilus’s Chefs Are Always In
Unlike traditional luxury resorts, dining at The Nautilus isn’t bound by restaurant hours, menus or venues. Chefs serve as co-creators of indulgence, working with guests to turn moods, whims, or even Instagram posts into one-of-a-kind culinary experiences. Haute cuisine at 2 a.m., ramen by the beach at sunset, or a Michelin-style degustation menu on a private sandbank — The Nautilus chefs deliver, as at The Nautilus, the kitchen never closes. For jet-lagged travellers, this means ultimate convenience and comfort: breakfast at dusk, dinner at dawn, or spontaneous midnight feasts.
Why Plan a Meal When You Can Invent It?
Culinary freedom defines The Nautilus. Guests aren’t simply dining – they are designing their own experience in real time. From lobster benedict in bed at midnight to cocktail-paired tasting menus under the stars, everything is on the table – literally. It’s a rejection of routine and predictability, elevating emotional dining as the new luxury. Guests are invited to experience food as emotional expression, with each dish crafted in the moment and shaped by imagination.
An Island Without Meal Times – Radical Hospitality for the Ultra-Individual
The Nautilus rebels against hospitality norms: no schedules, no restrictions, no compromises.
Its philosophy embodies the future of ultra-luxury hospitality: total guest freedom, spontaneity, and personalised indulgence.
A Shared Vision of Culinary Freedom
“True luxury is freedom,” says Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus. “Our Unscripted Dining concept is a direct reflection of that belief. By removing the limits of time and menus, we invite our guests to experience food not as routine, but as a deeply personal journey of indulgence and expression. Today’s ultra-luxury travellers seek authenticity and individuality above all else. The Nautilus leads this shift, offering a radical departure from scripted hospitality. Every meal becomes a story co-created with the guest, a promise of spontaneity and soulful connection.”
To find out more about The Nautilus visit www.thenautilusmaldives.com.
Entertainment
Halloween and Autumn celebrations at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, is preparing to welcome guests to a week-long Autumn Festival with Halloween-themed celebrations running from 30 October to 5 November. The programme features a variety of activities designed for families, couples, and individual travellers, with events ranging from treasure hunts and creative workshops to wellness sessions and exclusive dining experiences.
The celebrations begin on 30 October with a beachside Tabata workout followed by a pumpkin carving workshop at La Locanda. Activities for children and teens include the Magic of Mantas virtual reality exploration, Haunted Brick Builders, and the Autumn Costume Fashion Show. Parents are invited to a cocktail gathering on the shore before the evening concludes with a Culinary Maestro dinner by Michelin-starred Chef Max Strohe, as part of the resort’s Masters of Crafts series.
On 31 October, guests may join a morning Dynamic Flow Yoga session in the Mystique Garden or take part in a turtle snorkelling excursion. Children between four and twelve are encouraged to join the Flying Fox Quest, a Halloween-themed nature walk, while older children embark on an Island Treasure Quest. Seasonal workshops such as wreath decoration and creative pumpkin carving are available, and the day concludes with a Trick or Treat Treasure Hunt across the island and a Halloween Feast at La Locanda.
As the week progresses, the festival highlights wellness and creativity. Under the Masters of Crafts programme, mobility coach Anthony Green will host sessions on posture, flexibility, and spinal health. Seasonal crafts for younger guests include galaxy-themed pumpkin art, Halloween decorations, wand-making, and mask workshops. Family activities extend to Autumn Carnival Stalls, Magic Hat bowling, and themed cooking sessions. Evening entertainment includes a magic show, a piñata party, and further culinary experiences led by Chef Max Strohe.
The festival concludes on 5 November with a Vinsaya Flow Yoga session in the Mystique Garden, an art class featuring batfish designs on tote bags, and a children’s treasure hunt. Families are invited to join the Boos and Brews Halloween Dhoni Cruise before the celebrations end with a Luxury Sunset Cruise.
Through this programme, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, combines seasonal festivities with wellness, creativity, and gastronomy, offering guests a diverse celebration of autumn and Halloween in the Maldives.
News
InterContinental Maldives marks World Wellness Weekend with curated experiences, new spa partnership
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort invites guests to embrace a journey of wellbeing during World Wellness Weekend, taking place from 19 to 21 September 2025. Over three days, the resort will host a series of revitalising activities designed to awaken energy, restore balance, and nurture the spirit, set against the serene backdrop of Maamunagau Island.
The celebration begins on Friday, 19 September, with a Morning Fun Run, a Healthy Breakfast Selection, and Meditation & Sound Healing at the Yoga Pavilion.
On Saturday, 20 September, guests can start the day with Power Yoga, cool off with Aqua Aerobics at the Main Pool, and end the day with a spirited beach Volleyball Match in the evening.
The weekend concludes on Sunday, 21 September, with Sunrise Yoga, followed by Yoga Nidra for Sleep Enhancement, leaving guests feeling restored and rebalanced as the celebrations come to a close.
In conjunction with World Wellness Weekend, AVI Spa proudly introduces its new partnership with The Organic Pharmacy, a renowned London-based brand celebrated for its homeopathic principles and high-performing natural formulations. Known for blending science with botanicals, The Organic Pharmacy brings a new dimension of holistic care to the AVI Spa menu, elevating the guest journey through treatments that are as nurturing as they are effective.
“Our goal is to create a space where wellness is not just an activity, but an experience that resonates long after our guests leave the island,” says Jean Claire, Spa & Wellness Manager at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort. “Partnering with The Organic Pharmacy allows us to further enrich this journey with treatments rooted in both science and nature.”
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is an exclusive destination getaway offering a unique opportunity for those looking to unwind and reconnect in an enviable island setting, where exclusive privileges go hand in hand with the personal touch of our signature service at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts’ first and only all-Club InterContinental resort. Located in the Raa Atoll; 35 minutes by seaplane from the Velana International Airport, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is an award-winning island escape offering beach, lagoon and overwater villas and residences with up to three bedrooms. Curated dining and wellness experiences, an extensive kids’ club, as well as The Retreat, an adult-only enclave, along with a myriad of recreational adventures for families and couples alike are also available.
