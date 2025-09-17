InterContinental Maldives marks World Wellness Weekend with curated experiences, new spa partnership

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort invites guests to embrace a journey of wellbeing during World Wellness Weekend, taking place from 19 to 21 September 2025. Over three days, the resort will host a series of revitalising activities designed to awaken energy, restore balance, and nurture the spirit, set against the serene backdrop of Maamunagau Island.

The celebration begins on Friday, 19 September, with a Morning Fun Run, a Healthy Breakfast Selection, and Meditation & Sound Healing at the Yoga Pavilion.

On Saturday, 20 September, guests can start the day with Power Yoga, cool off with Aqua Aerobics at the Main Pool, and end the day with a spirited beach Volleyball Match in the evening.

The weekend concludes on Sunday, 21 September, with Sunrise Yoga, followed by Yoga Nidra for Sleep Enhancement, leaving guests feeling restored and rebalanced as the celebrations come to a close.

In conjunction with World Wellness Weekend, AVI Spa proudly introduces its new partnership with The Organic Pharmacy, a renowned London-based brand celebrated for its homeopathic principles and high-performing natural formulations. Known for blending science with botanicals, The Organic Pharmacy brings a new dimension of holistic care to the AVI Spa menu, elevating the guest journey through treatments that are as nurturing as they are effective.

“Our goal is to create a space where wellness is not just an activity, but an experience that resonates long after our guests leave the island,” says Jean Claire, Spa & Wellness Manager at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort. “Partnering with The Organic Pharmacy allows us to further enrich this journey with treatments rooted in both science and nature.”

