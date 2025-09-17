Halloween and Autumn celebrations at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

The Fari Islands Festival, a pioneering celebration of cultural connection and creativity, will be held from 19 to 22 September 2025, across The Ritz-Carlton Maldives and Patina Maldives. Rooted in the Fari Islands’ founding vision as ‘The Home of Island Artistry’—where ‘Fari’ means “beautiful” in Dhivehi—the festival brings to life the archipelago’s deeper ethos of celebrating nature, craft and connection.

Uniting international talent and regional voices under the theme of shared creativity and consciousness, the event features five core pillars: Culinary Artistry, Sonic Immersion, Nature Amplified, Body, Mind & Soul, and Creative Artistry. These elements shape a dynamic three-day programme designed to inspire transformation and meaningful exchange, while redefining luxury through a lens of ecological and emotional intelligence.

Among the highlights, marine scientist and National Geographic Explorer Gibbs Kuguru will collaborate with the Olive Ridley Project, engaging guests in marine conservation efforts. Through donations and educational encounters, attendees will support ongoing turtle rescue and rehabilitation work across the Indian Ocean. In the culinary sphere, nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson will host two intimate, wellness-oriented lunches—one at Wok Society, Patina Maldives and another at La Locanda, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives—focusing on seasonal nourishment and balance, complemented by curated juices throughout the festival.

Danico Bar of Paris, a mainstay in the World’s 50 Best Bars, will lead nightly cocktail showcases and a special masterclass featuring its famed Chicha Morada. The wellness programme also includes transformative facials and experiences from Allies of Skin, with participation from the brand’s founder Nicolas Travis and practitioner Leyen Tran.

Creative workshops will be led by STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery from Singapore, offering hands-on sessions in craft and expression for all levels. Daily schedules begin with grounding rituals by Bamford, followed by ocean excursions, creative exploration, and intimate dialogues led by Fari Voices—regional changemakers at the forefront of cultural and ecological innovation.

As evening falls, the festival transforms into a celebration of sound and reflection. The opening night features a performance by renowned poet and artist Rupi Kaur, set against the ethereal backdrop of Skyspace Amarta by James Turrell. The second evening blends sound and taste at EAU Bar, where DJ Kim Turnbull and bar takeovers by Danico and Nutmeg & Clove promise an immersive experience. The final night culminates in the Fari Marina Fiesta, headlined by French Kiwi Juice (FKJ), whose unique blend of jazz, funk and electronica sets the tone for a soulful close beneath the stars—followed by a final performance by Kaur.

The Fari Islands, conceived as a departure from the conventional ‘one island, one resort’ model, offer an interconnected hospitality experience. Patina Maldives champions artistic innovation and mindful luxury, while The Ritz-Carlton Maldives brings timeless refinement through its Circle of Life philosophy. Together, they create a destination designed for deep connection and thoughtful discovery.

Integral to this ecosystem is Fari Campus, the Maldives’ first dedicated island for staff accommodation, education, and development—an investment in local talent and a commitment to empowering communities through comprehensive skills training and growth opportunities.

Oscar Postma, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, noted the festival reflects the resort’s commitment to beauty in both detail and depth. Anthony Gill, General Manager of Patina Maldives, added that the festival is a collective invitation to engage with purpose, through taste, movement and story.

Ultimately, the Fari Islands Festival is more than an event—it is an evolving expression of place, people and possibility. It aims to honour the Maldives’ heritage and environment, while empowering guests to become thoughtful stewards of the cultural and natural richness that defines this extraordinary destination.