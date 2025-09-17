Entertainment
Halloween and Autumn celebrations at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, is preparing to welcome guests to a week-long Autumn Festival with Halloween-themed celebrations running from 30 October to 5 November. The programme features a variety of activities designed for families, couples, and individual travellers, with events ranging from treasure hunts and creative workshops to wellness sessions and exclusive dining experiences.
The celebrations begin on 30 October with a beachside Tabata workout followed by a pumpkin carving workshop at La Locanda. Activities for children and teens include the Magic of Mantas virtual reality exploration, Haunted Brick Builders, and the Autumn Costume Fashion Show. Parents are invited to a cocktail gathering on the shore before the evening concludes with a Culinary Maestro dinner by Michelin-starred Chef Max Strohe, as part of the resort’s Masters of Crafts series.
On 31 October, guests may join a morning Dynamic Flow Yoga session in the Mystique Garden or take part in a turtle snorkelling excursion. Children between four and twelve are encouraged to join the Flying Fox Quest, a Halloween-themed nature walk, while older children embark on an Island Treasure Quest. Seasonal workshops such as wreath decoration and creative pumpkin carving are available, and the day concludes with a Trick or Treat Treasure Hunt across the island and a Halloween Feast at La Locanda.
As the week progresses, the festival highlights wellness and creativity. Under the Masters of Crafts programme, mobility coach Anthony Green will host sessions on posture, flexibility, and spinal health. Seasonal crafts for younger guests include galaxy-themed pumpkin art, Halloween decorations, wand-making, and mask workshops. Family activities extend to Autumn Carnival Stalls, Magic Hat bowling, and themed cooking sessions. Evening entertainment includes a magic show, a piñata party, and further culinary experiences led by Chef Max Strohe.
The festival concludes on 5 November with a Vinsaya Flow Yoga session in the Mystique Garden, an art class featuring batfish designs on tote bags, and a children’s treasure hunt. Families are invited to join the Boos and Brews Halloween Dhoni Cruise before the celebrations end with a Luxury Sunset Cruise.
Through this programme, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, combines seasonal festivities with wellness, creativity, and gastronomy, offering guests a diverse celebration of autumn and Halloween in the Maldives.
Entertainment
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives to stage ICEHOUSE sunset performances in 2026
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, in collaboration with Music in Paradise, has announced that ICEHOUSE — one of Australia’s most iconic and internationally acclaimed bands — will perform live on its private island from 5 to 12 September 2026.
For the first time in the Maldives, guests will be able to enjoy two intimate sunset beach concerts by ICEHOUSE, with attendance limited to just 250 fans. The week-long celebration will combine the experience of a tropical island escape with exclusive music moments, including a special fan Q&A with frontman and creative visionary Iva Davies.
Formed and led by Iva Davies, ICEHOUSE rose to prominence in the late 1970s and 1980s, establishing itself as one of Australia’s defining rock bands. With 28 Platinum albums, eight Top 10 albums, and more than 30 Top 40 singles, the band’s music has continued to resonate across generations.
Their 1982 anthem Great Southern Land is regarded as a cultural landmark, widely acknowledged as an unofficial Australian anthem and permanently preserved in the National Film and Sound Archives’ Sounds of Australia registry. Fans attending the concerts can expect to hear this and other timeless tracks, including We Can Get Together, Can’t Help Myself, and Hey Little Girl.
For more than 45 years, ICEHOUSE has captivated global audiences with sell-out performances, uniting music lovers across age groups. Their blend of rock, new wave and electronic influences, coupled with distinctive songwriting, has secured their reputation as one of Australia’s most enduring musical exports.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives General Manager, Mark Eletr, reflected on the announcement: “I remember when the band was known as Flowers in the late 70s. I grew up in Australia listening to them, and for me, Great Southern Land is the unofficial Aussie anthem, but my favourite would have to be Walls or Can’t Help Myself. To hear these songs performed live on our beach at sunset will be an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime experience for our guests.”
The Gold Experience Package is now available at a special launch rate of A$3,990 per person twin share (regular price A$4,290). The package includes:
- Seven nights in a Beach View Villa (5–12 September 2026)
- Entry to two exclusive ICEHOUSE beach concerts
- Q&A session with Iva Davies
- Music in Paradise welcome bag, commemorative event poster and t-shirt
- Return shared speedboat airport transfers
- Daily buffet breakfast at Kandooma Café
- Complimentary snorkel trip and use of snorkelling equipment
- Two scuba dives per day for two (terms and conditions apply; licensed divers only)
- Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
Entertainment
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort unveils ocean-themed festive programme
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has announced its festive programme for the upcoming season, themed around ‘A Celebration for the Oceans’. Drawing inspiration from the Indian Ocean, the programme will transport guests into the mythical world of Atlantis: The Lost Kingdom, offering a range of cultural, culinary, artistic and wellness experiences. Highlights include a culinary residency by Tom Aikens, art classes and exhibitions led by UK artist Florence Super, physiotherapy sessions with Emma Diani, and entertainment for younger guests provided by Sharky & George. A series of gala dinners, live musical performances, and festive traditions will also form part of the celebrations.
The resort’s calendar of activities is designed to appeal to a wide audience, including families, food enthusiasts, creatives and those seeking wellness. Guests will be able to enjoy themed gala dinners, musical entertainment, Santa appearances, and New Year’s Eve celebrations, alongside time for relaxation at AVI Spa, which will feature holistic treatments and visiting practitioner sessions. The resort’s Resident Astronomer, Aleks, will also offer stargazing sessions.
Situated on the southern tip of Raa Atoll, at the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and near a juvenile manta ray aggregation site, the resort supports manta ray research and has introduced sustainable waste and recycling initiatives. Ocean-focused activities such as diving, seabobbing and coral adoption will also be incorporated into the programme.
Michelin-starred Chef Tom Aikens will take up a 12-day residency at the resort, curating exclusive tasting menus at The Lighthouse restaurant across several gala evenings. His residency will also feature a cooking class, a private yacht dinner for two, and a finale beachside buffet. The programme offers guests the opportunity to combine fine dining with the resort’s island setting.
Florence Super will debut her ocean-inspired art at the resort, delivering five creative sessions for guests. Her work, which often utilises recycled materials, will culminate in an exhibition with select pieces available for purchase. This collaboration complements the resort’s sustainability initiatives and partnership with The Manta Trust.
Wellness practitioner Emma Diani, an experienced physiotherapist, will be in residence from mid-December 2025 to mid-February 2026, offering treatments designed to improve posture, ease chronic pain and restore mobility. The resort’s AVI Spa will also provide a range of therapies, including Maldivian-inspired treatments and specialised body sculpting.
Family entertainment will be provided by Sharky & George, who will return to host activities at the Planet Trekkers Kids Club. Their programme includes treasure hunts, games, cooking classes, gingerbread house making, pirate cruises and mini expeditions, encouraging children to explore the island and its marine life.
Music and live entertainment will play a central role, with Jazzubeat The Band and DJ Levi set to perform. Traditional Christmas elements such as a tree lighting ceremony and Santa visits will accompany the festivities. On Christmas Eve, guests will gather for cocktails and a gala dinner, while New Year’s Eve will be marked with a gala celebration, ballet performances, fireworks and dancing on the oceanfront.
Celebration
Fari Islands Festival 2025: New chapter in cultural and creative luxury
The Fari Islands Festival, a pioneering celebration of cultural connection and creativity, will be held from 19 to 22 September 2025, across The Ritz-Carlton Maldives and Patina Maldives. Rooted in the Fari Islands’ founding vision as ‘The Home of Island Artistry’—where ‘Fari’ means “beautiful” in Dhivehi—the festival brings to life the archipelago’s deeper ethos of celebrating nature, craft and connection.
Uniting international talent and regional voices under the theme of shared creativity and consciousness, the event features five core pillars: Culinary Artistry, Sonic Immersion, Nature Amplified, Body, Mind & Soul, and Creative Artistry. These elements shape a dynamic three-day programme designed to inspire transformation and meaningful exchange, while redefining luxury through a lens of ecological and emotional intelligence.
Among the highlights, marine scientist and National Geographic Explorer Gibbs Kuguru will collaborate with the Olive Ridley Project, engaging guests in marine conservation efforts. Through donations and educational encounters, attendees will support ongoing turtle rescue and rehabilitation work across the Indian Ocean. In the culinary sphere, nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson will host two intimate, wellness-oriented lunches—one at Wok Society, Patina Maldives and another at La Locanda, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives—focusing on seasonal nourishment and balance, complemented by curated juices throughout the festival.
Danico Bar of Paris, a mainstay in the World’s 50 Best Bars, will lead nightly cocktail showcases and a special masterclass featuring its famed Chicha Morada. The wellness programme also includes transformative facials and experiences from Allies of Skin, with participation from the brand’s founder Nicolas Travis and practitioner Leyen Tran.
Creative workshops will be led by STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery from Singapore, offering hands-on sessions in craft and expression for all levels. Daily schedules begin with grounding rituals by Bamford, followed by ocean excursions, creative exploration, and intimate dialogues led by Fari Voices—regional changemakers at the forefront of cultural and ecological innovation.
As evening falls, the festival transforms into a celebration of sound and reflection. The opening night features a performance by renowned poet and artist Rupi Kaur, set against the ethereal backdrop of Skyspace Amarta by James Turrell. The second evening blends sound and taste at EAU Bar, where DJ Kim Turnbull and bar takeovers by Danico and Nutmeg & Clove promise an immersive experience. The final night culminates in the Fari Marina Fiesta, headlined by French Kiwi Juice (FKJ), whose unique blend of jazz, funk and electronica sets the tone for a soulful close beneath the stars—followed by a final performance by Kaur.
The Fari Islands, conceived as a departure from the conventional ‘one island, one resort’ model, offer an interconnected hospitality experience. Patina Maldives champions artistic innovation and mindful luxury, while The Ritz-Carlton Maldives brings timeless refinement through its Circle of Life philosophy. Together, they create a destination designed for deep connection and thoughtful discovery.
Integral to this ecosystem is Fari Campus, the Maldives’ first dedicated island for staff accommodation, education, and development—an investment in local talent and a commitment to empowering communities through comprehensive skills training and growth opportunities.
Oscar Postma, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, noted the festival reflects the resort’s commitment to beauty in both detail and depth. Anthony Gill, General Manager of Patina Maldives, added that the festival is a collective invitation to engage with purpose, through taste, movement and story.
Ultimately, the Fari Islands Festival is more than an event—it is an evolving expression of place, people and possibility. It aims to honour the Maldives’ heritage and environment, while empowering guests to become thoughtful stewards of the cultural and natural richness that defines this extraordinary destination.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Freediving with tiger sharks: Shark Expedition Fuvahmulah collaborates with marine biologist Andriana Fragola
-
Featured1 week ago
Finolhu replants 1,200 coral colonies to strengthen house reef
-
Featured1 week ago
Jumeirah Olhahali Island marks Chinese Golden Week with ‘A Golden Journey Together’
-
Featured1 week ago
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO lunches Barefoot Bistro at Hudhu Bay
-
Featured1 week ago
Coco Bodu Hithi prepares for holiday season and New Year festivities
-
Featured1 week ago
Summer Island Maldives rewards guests with 10th anniversary holiday giveaway
-
Featured1 week ago
Emilie Channon brings holistic healing residency to Baros Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers added value for Saudi National Day getaways