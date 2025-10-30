Action
Ayada Maldives: Sanctuary where ocean conservation shapes every experience
Nestled within the pristine waters of the Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, Ayada Maldives stands as a sanctuary for those who seek more than beauty, a place where the ocean’s rhythm shapes the soul of the island. Beyond the turquoise lagoons and gentle waves, an enduring commitment to marine conservation quietly anchors the resort’s philosophy: to protect, nurture, and celebrate the underwater world that defines the Maldives.
Ayada’s location in the far south of the Maldives offers a rare gift, a thriving house reef renowned for its vibrant coral formations and abundant marine life. From schools of butterflyfish and parrotfish to graceful turtles and reef sharks, every snorkel reveals the living tapestry of an ecosystem in balance. The reef’s health, enriched by minimal human impact, has made Ayada one of the most rewarding destinations for divers and ocean lovers alike.
But this beauty does not thrive by chance. It is safeguarded by dedicated individuals like Shafeen Adam, Ayada’s Guardian of the Reef, who leads coral restoration and marine education efforts. With quiet determination, Shafeen and his team work to restore and monitor the reef while also inspiring guests to appreciate and protect the fragile marine environment.
“The reef is the heart of our island,” says Shafeen. “I want future generations to see the same colours, the same life beneath the surface that we are privileged to witness today. Every coral we plant is a promise to the future.”
From guided snorkelling experiences to coral gardening sessions, guests are invited to become part of this story of preservation. The resort’s marine team shares insights into coral resilience, fish behaviour, and the delicate balance that sustains ocean life, transforming leisure into learning, and appreciation into advocacy.
For those who seek adventure, Ayada’s waters offer endless possibilities. The southern atolls are home to some of the Maldives’ most consistent surf breaks, where gentle swells roll over crystalline reefs from September through May. Surf enthusiasts can chase the perfect wave, while others can glide across the lagoon by paddleboard, sail into the horizon on a catamaran, or explore the depths with scuba diving and freediving excursions.
From sunrise snorkelling to sunset dolphin cruises, Ayada Maldives invites guests to experience the ocean in its many moods: calm, powerful, and always full of life. Each activity reflects the same guiding principle, harmony with nature.
As stewards of one of the Maldives’ most untouched reefs, Ayada Maldives continues to lead with purpose, not only showcasing the wonders of the sea but ensuring they endure. Here, the ocean is more than a view. It is a legacy, protected with passion, for generations to come.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives unveils new Pickleball court
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has announced the launch of its brand-new pickleball court, further enhancing the resort’s diverse portfolio of sports and recreational experiences. This exciting new addition underscores the resort’s ongoing commitment to delivering dynamic, experience-driven luxury for guests of all ages.
Pickleball—a fast-growing paddle sport that blends elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis—has gained global popularity for its accessibility, fun, and competitive edge. With the introduction of this new court, Kuda Villingili enhances its appeal as a destination for both leisure and active travelers, offering a lively, social, and inclusive way to stay fit while enjoying the resort’s idyllic island surroundings.
“For us at Kuda Villingili Maldives, luxury is not just about comfort — it’s about creating moments that inspire joy and connection,” said Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives. “Our new pickleball facility offers guests a fun and engaging way to stay active while immersing themselves in the beauty of the Maldives.”
The new pickleball court complements the resort’s already extensive sports and wellness facilities, which include:
- Two flood-lit tennis courts
- A padel tennis court
- A futsal ground
- A volleyball court
- A state-of-the-art gym featuring Technogym equipment
- A serene indoor and outdoor oceanfront yoga pavilion hosting daily sessions led by expert instructors
- The Spa, located on a private island, offering holistic wellness experiences
- The Maldives’ largest swimming pool — a stunning 150-meter (Olympic-sized) pool perfect for both casual swimmers and fitness enthusiast
Conveniently located just 25 minutes by speedboat from Malé airport, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives features 75 spacious villas and residences, 8 restaurants offering 12 international cuisines, and easy access to one of the region’s most iconic left-barrel surf breaks.
With the addition of pickleball to its already impressive lineup, Kuda Villingili continues to set the standard for experience-led luxury in the Maldives, where wellness, recreation, and relaxation come together to create an exceptional guest experience.
Royal Island among participants in Guinness World Record snorkel
Royal Island participated in the Baani Event, which achieved a Guinness World Record for the largest number of people snorkelling simultaneously. Twenty-eight participants represented the resort at Villingilifaru Finolhu, located approximately two kilometres across the lagoon from Royal Island. The island lies within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, in close proximity to Hanifaru Bay, one of the Maldives’ most renowned manta aggregation sites.
The resort’s involvement aligns with its ongoing coral restoration initiatives on the house reef. Efforts include the installation of nursery frames, out-planting of resilient coral fragments, regular monitoring, and guest briefings aimed at encouraging reef-safe practices such as calm water entries, mindful finning, and maintaining respectful distances from marine life. These measures contribute to a low-impact snorkelling experience while supporting the long-term health of the reef ecosystem.
Royal Island’s environmental stewardship extends beyond marine conservation to community engagement. Recent activities include native tree and coastal vegetation planting to enhance shoreline stability and biodiversity, as well as periodic beach and lagoon clean-ups conducted in partnership with local organisations. Educational programmes for schools and youth groups promote ocean literacy and foster a culture of environmental guardianship across Baa Atoll.
Amidst the clear lagoons and coral gardens, Royal Island’s participation in the record-setting event underscores its message of responsible enjoyment of the Maldives — protecting coral ecosystems and strengthening community bonds through sustainable tourism and collaboration.
JOALI BEING welcomes football legend Clarence Seedorf for transformative workshops
JOALI BEING, a unique Well-Living island in the Maldives, welcomed Clarence Seedorf, founder of SK Performance Club and one of the greatest midfielders in football history, for a series of exclusive football workshops held on 15th and 17th October 2025.
The only player ever to win the UEFA Champions League with three different clubs — Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan (twice) — Seedorf has inspired generations with his skill, discipline, and leadership. After an illustrious 20-year career, he went on to manage leading European teams including AC Milan and Deportivo La Coruña. Beyond the pitch, Seedorf was among the six individuals personally chosen by Nelson Mandela to carry forward his global legacy and is the Founder of the Champions for Children Foundation, which supports youth through education and sport.
Inspiring Champions On and Off the Pitch
The football workshops at JOALI BEING’s Multipurpose Court brought together players of all ages in an atmosphere brimming with joy, energy, and connection. Guided by Clarence Seedorf, participants took part in dynamic drills, engaging matches, and motivating conversations that nurtured both skill and spirit. As Seedorf shared, “The SK Performance Club program aims to improve kids on and off the pitch — shaping mindset, teamwork, and self-belief.”
On 15th October, guests embraced the thrill of movement and the joy of teamwork during an uplifting Football Workshop for Guests. Families and young players united through friendly challenges, laughter, and inspiration, celebrating the shared joy of sport and the power of positive energy. Every moment encouraged participants to “become champions in life” — not only on the field, but in everyday living.
Empowering the Local Community
On 17th October, JOALI BEING welcomed 17 students from R. Ungoofaaru School for a Community Workshop dedicated to teamwork, discipline, and mutual respect. Under Seedorf’s mentorship, young players discovered new strengths and learned to move with purpose — embodying the spirit of connection that defines JOALI BEING.
This special event formed part of our ongoing Joy of Caring initiative — reaffirming JOALI BEING’s commitment to empowering youth, nurturing community, and sharing the joy of well-living across the Raa Atoll and beyond.
The Joy of Well-Living Through Sport
Through collaborations with global icons such as Seedorf, JOALI BEING continues to expand its multi-dimensional wellbeing offerings. By integrating movement, learning, and connection, the island’s philosophy — guided by the Four Pillars of Mind, Skin, Microbiome, and Energy — comes to life in experiences that nurture both body and spirit.
A stay at JOALI BEING is a transformative journey of self-discovery and renewal, where guests return home with a renewed sense of lightness — body, mind, and spirit. Villas start from USD 2,326 per night for two guests sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a B&B basis.
For bookings and further information, please contact reservations.being@joali.com.
