Sun Siyam Iru Veli presents ‘Eden Reimagined’: Festive celebration of renewal, rhythm, connection

This festive season, Sun Siyam Iru Veli extends an exclusive invitation to guests to experience Eden Reimagined, a celebration of rhythm, renewal, and connection taking place from December 22, 2025, to January 7, 2026. The island’s calendar features dazzling entertainment by DJ Nisho, Pakners Duo, Aerialist Amelia Bridgewater, and Chandana Wickramasinghe & The Dancers’ Guild, alongside elevated dining, family adventures, and curated wellness experiences designed for couples, families, and friends alike.

The season begins on December 22nd with the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, followed by a lineup of festive favourites. Santa Claus arrives on Christmas Day, making a grand entrance to delight little guests with sweet surprises and holiday cheer. At Turtle Kidz Club, young explorers can discover fun both indoors and outdoors with activities ranging from Christmas card crafting to pool parties and bunny feeding adventures.

For couples, the island prepares leisurely, luxurious moments through inspired culinary journeys and curated experiences. Exclusive Lagoon Wine Tastings, Chef’s Table Dinners, Night Snorkelling, and Ayurveda-focused Wellness Classes offer a wide range of activities. For the creatively inclined, afternoons offer wreath-making sessions or paint-and-sip events, along with social cocktail hours infused with an island atmosphere.

Entertainment takes centre stage throughout the celebrations, capturing the pulse of a reinvented Eden. DJ Nisho, from Sri Lanka, brings upbeat energy with his signature open-format sets shaped by performances across Bahrain and the Maldives, while Pakners Duo from the Phillipines, Aiza and Reden, blend soul, acoustic warmth, and feel-good rhythms spanning jazz, bossa nova, and beloved classics. Aerial artist Amelia Bridgewater from the United Kingdom enchants guests high above, her graceful movements inspired by the beauty of nature, and the acclaimed Chandana Wickramasinghe & The Dancers’ Guild deliver a showcase of thematic performances that blend movement, rhythm, and visual storytelling with the artistry of Sri Lanka’s most renowned performers.

The transition into 2026 unfolds with a cocktail party and a gala dinner on New Year’s Eve, where all performers come together for a spectacular finale. As midnight strikes, the sky ignites with fireworks across the lagoon, and guests raise a glass to new beginnings.

Eden Reimagined introduces a fresh vision of festive celebration, one that blends the playfulness of the season with elements rooted in nature. The island becomes a sanctuary of balance and renewal, where lush surroundings meet refined details and celebration flows seamlessly from day to night. It signifies the island becoming a sanctuary where island roots and modern expression grow together, offering an atmosphere that feels vibrant, immersive, and beautifully reimagined for today.

For more information and to book your festive getaway, please visit Sun Siyam Iru Veli Offers page.