SO/ Maldives rolls out red carpet for spectacular festive season

This festive season, SO/ Maldives invites guests to embrace the Season of Spectacle a glamorous celebration of joy, creativity, and connection set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives. From dazzling beach galas to runway-inspired island moments, SO/ Maldives is rolling out the red carpet, encouraging guests to show off their style, walk with confidence, and celebrate in true SO/ flair.

Located just 15 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport, SO/ Maldives offers an expressive private island escape surrounded by a crystal-clear lagoon. The resort features 80 architecturally striking beachfront and overwater villas, each with a private pool, blending bold contemporary design with coastal elegance.

The festive season begins with Twinkle & Toast, a twilight cocktail reception at Lazuli Beach Club where the Christmas tree sparkles in gold and glass as the sea breeze carries the first notes of celebration. Guests can enjoy Taste of the Nations at The Citronelle Club, an international culinary showcase, and Stars, Sand & Holiday Stories, an open-air cinema night by the sea. On Christmas Eve, celebrations continue with a bubbly reception and carol performances at Lazuli Beach Club, followed by The Seaside Sleigh Feast, a lavish beach BBQ at The Citronelle Club. Santa Claus makes his much-anticipated island arrival later in the evening, bringing festive wonder to the tropical paradise.

Christmas Day begins with a joyful breakfast and brunch at The Citronelle Club, followed by a Jet Ski Safari across the lagoon for adventurous spirits. The afternoon comes alive with Foam Fabulous, a playful poolside celebration at Lazuli Beach Club, and concludes with Feastmas Day, a grand buffet dinner that brings the spirit of the season to life under the stars.

As the year draws to a close, The Golden Hour Gala sets the scene for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve with a sunset cocktail reception on The Citronelle Club Beach leading into Lights, Camera, Countdown, a spectacular beach dinner at Lazuli Beach Club featuring live entertainment, fireworks, and a vibrant countdown to 2026. The celebration continues with an after-party and late-night bites, carrying guests into the new year in signature SO/ style.

The festivities extend into January with The First Feast, a long and leisurely New Year’s Day brunch at The Citronelle Club, followed by an elegant evening at Hadaba. The island continues to sparkle for Orthodox Christmas Eve on 6 January with Crushed & Cool, a mojito celebration at Lazuli Beach Club, Chill & Chanter, an evening of hymns and sparkling drinks by the sea, and O Holy Nightfall, a soulful dinner with live music.

Throughout the season, guests can enjoy curated island experiences, from open-air painting and pottery workshops to exhilarating kayak sprints and electric surfboard rides. At the spa, signature treatments such as Wellness Sunset, Gift of Love for couples on Christmas Day, and Pre-Party Melt before New Year’s Eve invite guests to unwind and recharge. For younger guests, The Little Luminaries programme offers daily activities like cookie decorating, card making, Zumba sessions, and the Red Carpet Runway Mini Glam Show, ensuring magical moments for the whole family.

This festive season, SO/ Maldives transforms into a stage of glamour, creativity, and celebration. With sparkling events, fine dining, family experiences, and island artistry, the resort invites guests to step into the spotlight, walk the red carpet, and celebrate the most magical time of the year in unforgettable SO/ Maldives style.

For reservations or more information, please contact email reservations@so-maldives.com.