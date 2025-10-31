News
SO/ Maldives rolls out red carpet for spectacular festive season
This festive season, SO/ Maldives invites guests to embrace the Season of Spectacle a glamorous celebration of joy, creativity, and connection set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives. From dazzling beach galas to runway-inspired island moments, SO/ Maldives is rolling out the red carpet, encouraging guests to show off their style, walk with confidence, and celebrate in true SO/ flair.
Located just 15 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport, SO/ Maldives offers an expressive private island escape surrounded by a crystal-clear lagoon. The resort features 80 architecturally striking beachfront and overwater villas, each with a private pool, blending bold contemporary design with coastal elegance.
The festive season begins with Twinkle & Toast, a twilight cocktail reception at Lazuli Beach Club where the Christmas tree sparkles in gold and glass as the sea breeze carries the first notes of celebration. Guests can enjoy Taste of the Nations at The Citronelle Club, an international culinary showcase, and Stars, Sand & Holiday Stories, an open-air cinema night by the sea. On Christmas Eve, celebrations continue with a bubbly reception and carol performances at Lazuli Beach Club, followed by The Seaside Sleigh Feast, a lavish beach BBQ at The Citronelle Club. Santa Claus makes his much-anticipated island arrival later in the evening, bringing festive wonder to the tropical paradise.
Christmas Day begins with a joyful breakfast and brunch at The Citronelle Club, followed by a Jet Ski Safari across the lagoon for adventurous spirits. The afternoon comes alive with Foam Fabulous, a playful poolside celebration at Lazuli Beach Club, and concludes with Feastmas Day, a grand buffet dinner that brings the spirit of the season to life under the stars.
As the year draws to a close, The Golden Hour Gala sets the scene for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve with a sunset cocktail reception on The Citronelle Club Beach leading into Lights, Camera, Countdown, a spectacular beach dinner at Lazuli Beach Club featuring live entertainment, fireworks, and a vibrant countdown to 2026. The celebration continues with an after-party and late-night bites, carrying guests into the new year in signature SO/ style.
The festivities extend into January with The First Feast, a long and leisurely New Year’s Day brunch at The Citronelle Club, followed by an elegant evening at Hadaba. The island continues to sparkle for Orthodox Christmas Eve on 6 January with Crushed & Cool, a mojito celebration at Lazuli Beach Club, Chill & Chanter, an evening of hymns and sparkling drinks by the sea, and O Holy Nightfall, a soulful dinner with live music.
Throughout the season, guests can enjoy curated island experiences, from open-air painting and pottery workshops to exhilarating kayak sprints and electric surfboard rides. At the spa, signature treatments such as Wellness Sunset, Gift of Love for couples on Christmas Day, and Pre-Party Melt before New Year’s Eve invite guests to unwind and recharge. For younger guests, The Little Luminaries programme offers daily activities like cookie decorating, card making, Zumba sessions, and the Red Carpet Runway Mini Glam Show, ensuring magical moments for the whole family.
This festive season, SO/ Maldives transforms into a stage of glamour, creativity, and celebration. With sparkling events, fine dining, family experiences, and island artistry, the resort invites guests to step into the spotlight, walk the red carpet, and celebrate the most magical time of the year in unforgettable SO/ Maldives style.
For reservations or more information, please contact email reservations@so-maldives.com.
Autograph Collection Hotels debuts in Maldives with The Halcyon Private Isles: Signature retreat of individuality, immersion
Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, has announced the opening of The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection. Inspired by the myth of Alcyone, the resort’s name evokes the “halcyon days” – a time of peace, golden light, and unhurried discovery. The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection invites guests to step into a modern-day retreat that honours the elegance of the past while embracing the individuality of the present.
Set amid the clear waters of Gaafu Alifu Atoll, about ninety minutes by seaplane from Malé, this resort marks the brand’s debut in the Maldives and introduces a refined expression of individuality – where discovery is reimagined through immersive experiences, intuitive service, and architectural craftsmanship. Located across two pristine private islands, fringed by vibrant coral garden and turquoise lagoons, The Halcyon Private Isles offers guests a rare opportunity to connect deeply with nature, heritage, and one another. Drawing inspiration from 19th-century explorer H.C.P. Bell, the resort honours the spirit of exploration and curiosity with timeless artistry and a distinct sense of place.
“The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives exemplifies the Autograph Collection ethos of individuality and immersive storytelling,” said Gautam Bhandari, Senior Vice President, Hotel Development & Operations for Singapore & Maldives, Marriott International. “From its exquisite design language to its intuitive service, every detail invites guests to slow down and engage meaningfully within the destination. It is a celebration of authenticity wrapped in refined elegance and thoughtful design.”
A Design Language of Stillness, Simplicity, and Soul
Intentionally crafted as a modern homage to the Maldivian seascape, the resort’s architecture flows with the rhythm of the ocean. A tranquil palette of grey-blues, natural timbers, and organic textures blends seamlessly with the surrounding environment. Open-plan spaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and generous outdoor decks ensure uninterrupted ocean views with a connection between indoor and outdoor living. Handcrafted elements, inspired by island traditions and maritime heritage, evoke a sense of calm discovery throughout.
Spacious Villas: Secluded Sanctuaries for Modern Explorers
The Halcyon features 38 private villas, each an expansive sanctuary that combines thoughtful design with uncompromising comfort. Among the largest in the region, the villas range from 220 to over 1,250 square meters, offering abundant space for privacy, relaxation, and elevated island living. Guests may choose from a variety of accommodations, including:
- Island Villas – Nestled in tropical foliage, offering garden seclusion and direct beach access.
- Overwater Villas – Set above calm lagoons, with private decks and direct steps into the ocean.
- Two Bedroom Ocean Villas – Ideal for families or group travel, offering expansive living and dining spaces, multiple terraces, and uninterrupted ocean panoramas.
- The Halcyon Grand Estate – A three-bedroom modern manor, where gracious living commands the lagoon, including a rooftop terrace for effortless entertaining and direct lagoon access.
Each villa is a personal retreat, featuring private infinity pools and handcrafted interiors that reflect the island’s maritime heritage.
Butler Service: Personalised, Discreet, and Deeply Considered
From the moment of arrival, guests are paired with a dedicated Halcyon Butler – a discreet yet intuitive presence who orchestrates every element of the stay. Services include, but are not limited to:
- Curated guest itineraries tailored to individual interests, from sunrise rituals to stargazing sessions.
- Marine Butler-led excursions including private diving, snorkeling, and traditional line fishing.
- Bespoke in-villa dining with personalized menus crafted by the Executive Culinary Team.
- Customised wellbeing schedules including private yoga or meditation sessions, individually tailored spa treatments, and recovery therapies.
- Seamless coordination of milestone celebrations, private events, and surprise moments.
Whether arranging an uncharted island exploration, a rare bottle of wine, or a private poolside candlelit dinner, the butler ensures every request is graceful, intuitive, and a reflection of the resort’s dedication to craft.
Curated Culinary Experiences: Taste, Place, and Customisation
Dining at The Halcyon is a sensory journey and a curated expression of place, where flavour and storytelling converge. The resort brings quiet elegance and authenticity to island dining, with each course thoughtfully composed for the well-travelled palate. Guests can explore a variety of dining experiences that celebrate flavour and setting in equal measure. Thari, the all-day venue, serves international and island-inspired dishes, while Yuzu brings a refined blend of Peruvian and Japanese flavours to the lagoon’s edge. Evenings unfold beneath the stars at The Firepit, where chefs prepare flame-grilled specialties, or at Yapa Sunset Bar, known for creative cocktails, tapas, and freshly prepared sashimi with South American and Japanese influences. Bell Bar, named in honour of explorer H. C. P. Bell, captures the quiet glamour of a bygone age with signature cocktails and rare spirits that tell stories of journeys and discovery.
Beyond the main venues, guests can indulge in bespoke private dining experiences, curated to taste, tailored to dietary, cultural, or celebratory preference and chosen setting, creating lasting memories:
- In-Villa Dining – Multi-course menus designed by the Executive Culinary Team, served by candlelight on the terrace or floating in the villa’s private infinity pool.
- Beachfront Dinners – An on-the-beach setting beneath the stars, with tiki torch lights, fine wine pairings, and personalised décor.
- Overwater Dining Pavilions – Private decks with panoramic views, where every course is timed to the sunset and tide.
- Champagne Sandbank Experiences – Accessed by private boat, featuring chef-grilled cuisine, vintage Champagne, and unmatched privacy.
Immersive Discovery: Crafted for Curiosity
Echoing the spirit of the Golden Age of travel, The Halcyon’s curated experiences transport guests to a Maldives untouched by time. Led by marine experts and Halcyon Butlers, each journey is designed to leave a lasting imprint — whether exploring vibrant reefs with a Resident Marine Biologist, engaging in traditional line fishing aboard a Dhoni, or discovering the atoll through water sports and private charters. Young guests are invited into their own world of wonder through a supervised children’s programme that balances purpose and play. Activities include marine biology workshops, eco-focused beach games, and junior coral planting — all designed to spark curiosity and foster respect for the natural world.
Wellbeing in Rhythm with Nature
Beyond the overwater Halcyon Spa, the resort offers a holistic wellness programme rooted in natural balance and island wisdom, with offerings ranging from sunrise yoga and sound therapy to couples’ connection journeys that include energy balancing sessions and shared intention-setting rituals. Guests can also book full-day or multi-day wellness itineraries with personalised nutrition, movement, and sleep optimisation programme.
A Signature Maldivian Retreat by Autograph Collection
With its distinctive design, intuitive service, and extraordinary setting, The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection is a celebration of distinct perspective, immersive storytelling, and soulful design – Exactly Like Nothing Else. Here, every villa is a private retreat, every experience is tailored, and every moment invites deeper connection – with nature, with others, and with oneself.
The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection participates in Marriott Bonvoy®, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International, allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the resort and across the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a personalised and seamless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.
For reservations and more information, please visit the hotel’s website.
Moonlight, mystery, magic: Halloween comes alive at Ayada Maldives
As twilight falls over the Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, a mysterious transformation begins at Ayada Maldives. The palms sway a little slower, lanterns flicker with an otherworldly glow, and the island takes on a new rhythm, one woven with laughter, intrigue, and a touch of the supernatural.
This October, Ayada Maldives invites guests to experience the magic of Halloween in paradise, where festive imagination meets island elegance. The island will be beautifully reimagined for the season, blending playful spookiness with the natural beauty of our tropical surroundings. Think pumpkin-lit pathways under palm trees, flickering candles by the sea, and a gentle breeze that carries both the scent of the ocean and a hint of mystery.
Across the island, the festivities will unfold with immersive experiences for guests of all ages. Children can join themed treasure hunts, while adults can indulge in twilight gatherings by the beach, complete with crafted cocktails, gourmet treats, and live entertainment inspired by the spirit of the night.
At the heart of the celebration, our culinary team will present a special Halloween dining experience, where artistry meets imagination. From delicately themed desserts to seasonal creations inspired by local ingredients, every dish will be a playful nod to the evening’s enchantment.
As the stars rise above the lagoon, Ayada’s serene elegance will blend seamlessly with a sense of wonder and fun, highlighting that even in the tranquillity of the Maldives, there is always room for a little mischief.
Soon, the island will awaken to the season’s most spirited celebration.
A night of laughter, mystery, and moonlit magic awaits at Ayada Maldives, where every moment tells a story, and this Halloween, the island becomes the stage.
Sun Siyam Iru Veli presents ‘Eden Reimagined’: Festive celebration of renewal, rhythm, connection
This festive season, Sun Siyam Iru Veli extends an exclusive invitation to guests to experience Eden Reimagined, a celebration of rhythm, renewal, and connection taking place from December 22, 2025, to January 7, 2026. The island’s calendar features dazzling entertainment by DJ Nisho, Pakners Duo, Aerialist Amelia Bridgewater, and Chandana Wickramasinghe & The Dancers’ Guild, alongside elevated dining, family adventures, and curated wellness experiences designed for couples, families, and friends alike.
The season begins on December 22nd with the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, followed by a lineup of festive favourites. Santa Claus arrives on Christmas Day, making a grand entrance to delight little guests with sweet surprises and holiday cheer. At Turtle Kidz Club, young explorers can discover fun both indoors and outdoors with activities ranging from Christmas card crafting to pool parties and bunny feeding adventures.
For couples, the island prepares leisurely, luxurious moments through inspired culinary journeys and curated experiences. Exclusive Lagoon Wine Tastings, Chef’s Table Dinners, Night Snorkelling, and Ayurveda-focused Wellness Classes offer a wide range of activities. For the creatively inclined, afternoons offer wreath-making sessions or paint-and-sip events, along with social cocktail hours infused with an island atmosphere.
Entertainment takes centre stage throughout the celebrations, capturing the pulse of a reinvented Eden. DJ Nisho, from Sri Lanka, brings upbeat energy with his signature open-format sets shaped by performances across Bahrain and the Maldives, while Pakners Duo from the Phillipines, Aiza and Reden, blend soul, acoustic warmth, and feel-good rhythms spanning jazz, bossa nova, and beloved classics. Aerial artist Amelia Bridgewater from the United Kingdom enchants guests high above, her graceful movements inspired by the beauty of nature, and the acclaimed Chandana Wickramasinghe & The Dancers’ Guild deliver a showcase of thematic performances that blend movement, rhythm, and visual storytelling with the artistry of Sri Lanka’s most renowned performers.
The transition into 2026 unfolds with a cocktail party and a gala dinner on New Year’s Eve, where all performers come together for a spectacular finale. As midnight strikes, the sky ignites with fireworks across the lagoon, and guests raise a glass to new beginnings.
Eden Reimagined introduces a fresh vision of festive celebration, one that blends the playfulness of the season with elements rooted in nature. The island becomes a sanctuary of balance and renewal, where lush surroundings meet refined details and celebration flows seamlessly from day to night. It signifies the island becoming a sanctuary where island roots and modern expression grow together, offering an atmosphere that feels vibrant, immersive, and beautifully reimagined for today.
For more information and to book your festive getaway, please visit Sun Siyam Iru Veli Offers page.
