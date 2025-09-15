Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa welcomes Dr Jyoti Kodwani for festive wellness programme

This festive season, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa unveils a unique wellness collaboration designed to inspire deep renewal and inner alignment. From 15 December 2025 to 15 January 2026, the resort’s Vidhun Spa will host Dr. Jyoti Kodwani, known as “Jazz”, the visionary founder of The Sacred Chakras, for an exclusive residency offering transformative therapies rooted in ancient wisdom and modern wellness science.

Nestled in the untouched Huvadhu Atoll, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is renowned for its immersive natural beauty, sustainability ethos, and mindful luxury. Dr. Kodwani’s approach seamlessly aligns with the island’s spirit—offering guests the chance to reconnect, release, and restore through personalized healing experiences.

With over a decade of yogic immersion, Dr. Kodwani specializes in emotional and mental well-being, biohacking for longevity, and energy healing. Her diverse background includes training in sound therapy, breathwork, trauma release, chakra healing, Pilates, and neuroscience-based modalities, allowing for a deeply integrated healing experience.

During her residency, guests will have access to a thoughtfully curated range of therapeutic sessions, including:

Cupping Therapy – A traditional healing technique that stimulates circulation, eases tension, and supports detoxification.

Mukha Vedha Reflexology & Sensory Activation – A multisensory experience using facial reflexology, Ayurvedic rituals, and acupressure to restore energetic balance.

Sacred Immersion: In-Water Sound Ritual – A deeply calming floatation experience using vibrational sound healing in warm water for cellular-level relaxation.

Quantum Alignment Brainwave & Chakra Synchronization – A fusion of brainwave entrainment and chakra work for inner clarity and conscious reset.

Shoonya Flow Yin & Sound Healing – A meditative session combining Yin yoga and therapeutic sound to release stored tension and elevate emotional well-being.

Golden Energy Activation & Manifestation Ritual – A sacred energy cleansing ceremony designed to awaken clarity, intuition, and intention.

Guests are invited to begin their journey with a complimentary consultation, allowing Dr. Kodwani to recommend a personalized pathway to healing based on each individual’s emotional and energetic needs.

“Our collaboration with Dr. Jyoti Kodwani brings a rare depth of healing and presence to the island,” says Anshul Sharma, General Manager of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. “Her work beautifully complements our vision of Hadahaa as a sanctuary for conscious living—where guests reconnect with themselves and nature in its purest form.”

This limited-time wellness residency is available exclusively during the festive season and is by appointment only.

Tucked within one of the most untouched and biodiverse atolls in the Maldives, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is a refined escape rooted in nature and authenticity. With just 51 luxurious villas and an award-winning 360° house reef, the resort invites travelers to experience the beauty of simplicity and the richness of mindful connection. A proud recipient of the 2025 Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Rating, Hadahaa stands as a beacon of eco-luxury and heartfelt service.

Discover the resort’s full calendar of seasonal celebrations, special events, and exclusive experiences in its Festive Brochure. To learn more or to make a reservation, please contact reservations.parkhadahaa@hyatt.com or visit www.experienceparkhyattmaldives.com.