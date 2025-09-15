News
Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa welcomes Dr Jyoti Kodwani for festive wellness programme
This festive season, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa unveils a unique wellness collaboration designed to inspire deep renewal and inner alignment. From 15 December 2025 to 15 January 2026, the resort’s Vidhun Spa will host Dr. Jyoti Kodwani, known as “Jazz”, the visionary founder of The Sacred Chakras, for an exclusive residency offering transformative therapies rooted in ancient wisdom and modern wellness science.
Nestled in the untouched Huvadhu Atoll, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is renowned for its immersive natural beauty, sustainability ethos, and mindful luxury. Dr. Kodwani’s approach seamlessly aligns with the island’s spirit—offering guests the chance to reconnect, release, and restore through personalized healing experiences.
With over a decade of yogic immersion, Dr. Kodwani specializes in emotional and mental well-being, biohacking for longevity, and energy healing. Her diverse background includes training in sound therapy, breathwork, trauma release, chakra healing, Pilates, and neuroscience-based modalities, allowing for a deeply integrated healing experience.
During her residency, guests will have access to a thoughtfully curated range of therapeutic sessions, including:
- Cupping Therapy – A traditional healing technique that stimulates circulation, eases tension, and supports detoxification.
- Mukha Vedha Reflexology & Sensory Activation – A multisensory experience using facial reflexology, Ayurvedic rituals, and acupressure to restore energetic balance.
- Sacred Immersion: In-Water Sound Ritual – A deeply calming floatation experience using vibrational sound healing in warm water for cellular-level relaxation.
- Quantum Alignment Brainwave & Chakra Synchronization – A fusion of brainwave entrainment and chakra work for inner clarity and conscious reset.
- Shoonya Flow Yin & Sound Healing – A meditative session combining Yin yoga and therapeutic sound to release stored tension and elevate emotional well-being.
- Golden Energy Activation & Manifestation Ritual – A sacred energy cleansing ceremony designed to awaken clarity, intuition, and intention.
Guests are invited to begin their journey with a complimentary consultation, allowing Dr. Kodwani to recommend a personalized pathway to healing based on each individual’s emotional and energetic needs.
“Our collaboration with Dr. Jyoti Kodwani brings a rare depth of healing and presence to the island,” says Anshul Sharma, General Manager of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. “Her work beautifully complements our vision of Hadahaa as a sanctuary for conscious living—where guests reconnect with themselves and nature in its purest form.”
This limited-time wellness residency is available exclusively during the festive season and is by appointment only.
Tucked within one of the most untouched and biodiverse atolls in the Maldives, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is a refined escape rooted in nature and authenticity. With just 51 luxurious villas and an award-winning 360° house reef, the resort invites travelers to experience the beauty of simplicity and the richness of mindful connection. A proud recipient of the 2025 Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Rating, Hadahaa stands as a beacon of eco-luxury and heartfelt service.
Discover the resort’s full calendar of seasonal celebrations, special events, and exclusive experiences in its Festive Brochure. To learn more or to make a reservation, please contact reservations.parkhadahaa@hyatt.com or visit www.experienceparkhyattmaldives.com.
Featured
Angsana Velavaru weaves wellbeing into World Wellness Weekend celebrations
Angsana Velavaru is marking World Wellness Weekend with a series of holistic activities designed to support physical and mental wellbeing. From 19 to 21 September, the resort is hosting three days of complimentary sessions led by its in-house yoga instructor.
Each morning begins with aqua aerobics at the Kuredhi Pool, combining gentle resistance and the movement of water to awaken the body. On 20 September, attention shifts to an evening sunset yoga session, guiding participants through a flow of movement and breath as the sun sets over the island. The programme concludes on 21 September with sunrise yoga on the beach, a practice blending pranayama and ashtanga elements in the calm of dawn.
The resort’s wellness approach extends beyond the weekend, with a range of treatments available at the award-winning Angsana Spa. Therapists draw upon traditional Asian techniques to restore balance and energy, offering treatments such as body polishes, facials, and holistic massages with natural ingredients. Guests may also take part in personalised wellness rituals designed to nurture both body and mind.
Located in South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru integrates wellbeing into the island experience. From yoga and spa therapies to the tranquil pace of island life, the resort provides an environment where health and renewal are at the centre of the guest experience.
Honeymoon
Honeymoon in style: Exclusive romantic benefits at Ayada Maldives
Set amidst a postcard-perfect setting of powdery sands and turquoise seas, Ayada Maldives is a sanctuary made for love. A favourite among newlyweds and couples alike, the resort offers a seamless blend of privacy, indulgence, and romance, making it an ideal escape for honeymooners seeking something extraordinary.
To make each celebration even more special, Ayada Maldives now offers exclusive honeymoon benefits for couples staying four nights or more. The experience begins with a warm welcome: a bottle of sparkling wine in the villa, setting the tone for what will be a truly memorable getaway.
Guests can indulge in a beautifully curated in-villa breakfast, served once during the stay, a private moment to savour the island’s calm beauty together. And to elevate the experience further, honeymooners enjoy a romantic dinner for two at one of Ayada’s signature restaurants: either the Asian Kai Restaurant or the breezy, oceanfront Ocean Breeze. The set menu features dishes that celebrate global flavours and local inspirations, crafted for an intimate evening under the stars.
Known for its expansive villas, lush gardens, and personalised service, Ayada is designed for moments that matter. Couples can choose from overwater suites, beach villas with private pools, or even a secluded sunset-facing haven, all with the added benefit of thoughtful experiences tailored for two.
For couples beginning a new chapter, Ayada Maldives is more than a destination, it is the perfect setting to fall in love all over again.
Featured
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll marks Golden Week with special activities for all ages
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, located in the largest lagoon of Kaafu Atoll, is set to celebrate Chinese Golden Week with a curated programme designed for multi-generational families. Taking place from 1 to 8 October 2025, the week will feature a range of culinary experiences, family activities, ocean adventures, and wellness rituals.
Dining will take centre stage with Veyo presenting a series of experiences that pay tribute to both Asian and Maldivian traditions. Highlights include an Imperial Flavours buffet dinner and the restaurant’s signature Indian Ocean Night, inspired by the coastal culture of the region. Interactive sessions such as Mini Spring Roll Making and a Dim Sum Dumpling Class for children add a participatory element. At sunset, Wahoo Beach will host a cocktail event featuring Cantonese-inspired canapés, crafted cocktails, and celebratory toasts against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
Golden Week activities will extend beyond dining with a variety of family-oriented experiences. At the Family by JW™ Kids Club, children will take part in Golden Coin Treasure Hunts, chopstick-inspired crafts, mask and fan decoration, and panda sand art on the beach. The Teens Club will organise a table tennis tournament, while families will gather on the shoreline for beach games. The Watersports and Dive Centre will arrange kayak races, guided snorkelling excursions to Emboodhoo Island, and half-day tours of Malé City. Winners of the kayak races will be awarded a complimentary Sea Bob experience.
Wellness will also form a significant part of the programme. Spa by JW will introduce seasonal treatments, including the Golden Citrus Renewal, which combines a 60-minute massage with a mandarin-infused scrub, and the Golden Couple Escape, which features a massage, jade stone facial, and bath ritual paired with tea or sparkling wine. A Seven Days of Well-Being programme will complement the spa offerings, with activities such as sunrise Golden Flow Yoga, Moonlit Meditation, Mat Pilates, and High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) Burner sessions. Guests will also be invited to sample a seasonal herbal tea selection as part of the holistic experience.
“Our Associates are deeply passionate about creating meaningful experiences that resonate across generations,” said Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort. “Golden Week is a time of reunion and shared moments, and we look forward to welcoming families and travellers from around the world.”
The resort comprises 80 villas, each featuring a private pool and direct access to the Indian Ocean. Guests can choose between overwater villas with lagoon access or beach pool villas surrounded by tropical greenery. Designed to accommodate couples, families, and larger gatherings, the villas provide both space and privacy.
A Full Board Package is available, inclusive of complimentary speedboat transfers. Guests may book until 10 December 2025 for stays up to 15 December 2025.
