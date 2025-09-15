Featured
Angsana Velavaru weaves wellbeing into World Wellness Weekend celebrations
Angsana Velavaru is marking World Wellness Weekend with a series of holistic activities designed to support physical and mental wellbeing. From 19 to 21 September, the resort is hosting three days of complimentary sessions led by its in-house yoga instructor.
Each morning begins with aqua aerobics at the Kuredhi Pool, combining gentle resistance and the movement of water to awaken the body. On 20 September, attention shifts to an evening sunset yoga session, guiding participants through a flow of movement and breath as the sun sets over the island. The programme concludes on 21 September with sunrise yoga on the beach, a practice blending pranayama and ashtanga elements in the calm of dawn.
The resort’s wellness approach extends beyond the weekend, with a range of treatments available at the award-winning Angsana Spa. Therapists draw upon traditional Asian techniques to restore balance and energy, offering treatments such as body polishes, facials, and holistic massages with natural ingredients. Guests may also take part in personalised wellness rituals designed to nurture both body and mind.
Located in South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru integrates wellbeing into the island experience. From yoga and spa therapies to the tranquil pace of island life, the resort provides an environment where health and renewal are at the centre of the guest experience.
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll marks Golden Week with special activities for all ages
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, located in the largest lagoon of Kaafu Atoll, is set to celebrate Chinese Golden Week with a curated programme designed for multi-generational families. Taking place from 1 to 8 October 2025, the week will feature a range of culinary experiences, family activities, ocean adventures, and wellness rituals.
Dining will take centre stage with Veyo presenting a series of experiences that pay tribute to both Asian and Maldivian traditions. Highlights include an Imperial Flavours buffet dinner and the restaurant’s signature Indian Ocean Night, inspired by the coastal culture of the region. Interactive sessions such as Mini Spring Roll Making and a Dim Sum Dumpling Class for children add a participatory element. At sunset, Wahoo Beach will host a cocktail event featuring Cantonese-inspired canapés, crafted cocktails, and celebratory toasts against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
Golden Week activities will extend beyond dining with a variety of family-oriented experiences. At the Family by JW™ Kids Club, children will take part in Golden Coin Treasure Hunts, chopstick-inspired crafts, mask and fan decoration, and panda sand art on the beach. The Teens Club will organise a table tennis tournament, while families will gather on the shoreline for beach games. The Watersports and Dive Centre will arrange kayak races, guided snorkelling excursions to Emboodhoo Island, and half-day tours of Malé City. Winners of the kayak races will be awarded a complimentary Sea Bob experience.
Wellness will also form a significant part of the programme. Spa by JW will introduce seasonal treatments, including the Golden Citrus Renewal, which combines a 60-minute massage with a mandarin-infused scrub, and the Golden Couple Escape, which features a massage, jade stone facial, and bath ritual paired with tea or sparkling wine. A Seven Days of Well-Being programme will complement the spa offerings, with activities such as sunrise Golden Flow Yoga, Moonlit Meditation, Mat Pilates, and High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) Burner sessions. Guests will also be invited to sample a seasonal herbal tea selection as part of the holistic experience.
“Our Associates are deeply passionate about creating meaningful experiences that resonate across generations,” said Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort. “Golden Week is a time of reunion and shared moments, and we look forward to welcoming families and travellers from around the world.”
The resort comprises 80 villas, each featuring a private pool and direct access to the Indian Ocean. Guests can choose between overwater villas with lagoon access or beach pool villas surrounded by tropical greenery. Designed to accommodate couples, families, and larger gatherings, the villas provide both space and privacy.
A Full Board Package is available, inclusive of complimentary speedboat transfers. Guests may book until 10 December 2025 for stays up to 15 December 2025.
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo marks global wellness initiative with three-day celebration
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has announced a series of complimentary and signature wellness experiences to mark World Wellness Weekend, scheduled for the third week of September 2025. The programme is designed around Westin’s five Pillars of Well-Being — Feel Well, Eat Well, Sleep Well, Move Well, and Play Well — encouraging guests to restore, move, and connect in the natural surroundings of the Maldives.
The activities commence on Friday, 19 September, with a game of water volleyball, combining light-hearted competition with physical activity under the Maldivian sun. As evening falls, the practice of Yoga Nidra will be held, guiding participants into a state of conscious rest and restoration.
On Saturday, 20 September, the agenda features Craft Your Glow, a workshop where guests create body scrubs using natural ingredients and tropical botanicals. The day continues with runWestin, an invigorating sunset beach run that highlights the benefits of movement and outdoor exercise.
The programme concludes on Sunday, 21 September, with Sunrise Yoga at the resort’s Yoga Pavilion. This gentle morning practice harmonises breath and movement, offering a balanced start to the day. Later, a Massage Workshop will provide guided techniques for easing tension in the head, neck, and shoulders, offering couples and individuals alike skills they can apply beyond their stay.
Situated in Baa Atoll, the Maldives’ first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort integrates its well-being philosophy across the guest experience. The resort positions World Wellness Weekend as more than a schedule of events, presenting it instead as an opportunity to embrace mindful living, movement, and rest.
Guests considering a stay may also opt for the ‘Earn, Eat, Enjoy; package, which includes breakfast for two adults and two children, a resort credit of USD 70, and a range of complimentary wellness activities to enhance their island experience.
SO/ Maldives to host three-day wellness retreat with Anna Kanyuk
This September, SO/ Maldives will host SCULPT. STRETCH. SHINE., a three-day wellness retreat in collaboration with international wellness figure and founder of Top Stretching, Anna Kanyuk. The programme will take place in the setting of Emboodhoo Lagoon and aims to combine movement, mindfulness, and contemporary lifestyle elements within a luxury resort environment.
The retreat will span three days on the resort’s private island, offering participants a structured experience designed to support physical fitness, skincare, and overall wellbeing. Activities will include sunrise sessions on floating decks, evening programmes on the beach, and a series of workshops and classes delivered by Kanyuk and other experts.
Mornings will begin with workouts on the ocean-facing yoga deck, ranging from full-body flows and posture-focused core exercises to high-intensity cardio sessions. These will be followed by small-group workshops at the Pavilion at Hadaba, where participants can join sessions such as Kanyuk’s Facebuilding 101, skincare practices, and talks on nutrition, motivation, and lifestyle balance. In the evenings, activities will move to Lazuli Beach, where stretching, breathwork, and reflection will take place as the sun sets.
The retreat is designed not as a detox programme but as a curated approach to rebalancing and rejuvenation. Each session is intended to help participants enhance physical strength, improve skin health, and adopt practices to support mental clarity.
SO/ Maldives describes itself as a private-island fashion resort that combines avant-garde design with natural surroundings. Villas are located either overwater or within the island’s vegetation, with minimalist interiors, private pools, and wide lagoon or jungle views. Social and dining venues include Lazuli Beach Club, which offers a Mediterranean-inspired experience, and Hadaba, the resort’s signature Middle Eastern dining concept.
With its design-driven identity and wellness-focused philosophy, SO/ Maldives is positioning the retreat as an opportunity for guests to pursue wellbeing within a high-end leisure setting. SCULPT. STRETCH. SHINE. will be held as an intimate programme with limited participation available.
