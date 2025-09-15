Angsana Velavaru weaves wellbeing into World Wellness Weekend celebrations

Angsana Velavaru is marking World Wellness Weekend with a series of holistic activities designed to support physical and mental wellbeing. From 19 to 21 September, the resort is hosting three days of complimentary sessions led by its in-house yoga instructor.

Each morning begins with aqua aerobics at the Kuredhi Pool, combining gentle resistance and the movement of water to awaken the body. On 20 September, attention shifts to an evening sunset yoga session, guiding participants through a flow of movement and breath as the sun sets over the island. The programme concludes on 21 September with sunrise yoga on the beach, a practice blending pranayama and ashtanga elements in the calm of dawn.

The resort’s wellness approach extends beyond the weekend, with a range of treatments available at the award-winning Angsana Spa. Therapists draw upon traditional Asian techniques to restore balance and energy, offering treatments such as body polishes, facials, and holistic massages with natural ingredients. Guests may also take part in personalised wellness rituals designed to nurture both body and mind.

Located in South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru integrates wellbeing into the island experience. From yoga and spa therapies to the tranquil pace of island life, the resort provides an environment where health and renewal are at the centre of the guest experience.