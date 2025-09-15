Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa named Best Resort for Sports & Fitness at TTM Awards

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has been named the “Best Resort for Sports & Fitness” at the Travel Trade Maldives Awards, further establishing its position as one of the Maldives’ leading destinations for wellness and activity-driven holidays.

Sports and Recreation on Land and Sea

Located on a naturally lush island in the north of the Maldives, the resort offers an extensive programme of sports and recreational experiences designed for both leisure and performance. Regular tennis and padel camps are hosted with international coaches, providing opportunities for both beginners and experienced players to develop their skills. Pickleball has also been introduced as part of the resort’s expanding range of racket sports.

Beyond the courts, guests have access to a variety of land-based fitness and wellness activities. Daily fitness classes, yoga sessions timed with sunrise and sunset, and a fully equipped gym overlooking tropical surroundings form part of the wellness offering. Facilities also include a five-hole putting green, a golf simulator, football, beach volleyball, badminton, table tennis, and foosball.

The resort’s double house reef is central to its marine-based activities, attracting snorkellers and divers with its rich coral and marine life. Water sports such as kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, jet skiing, and e-surfing add further options for adventure and relaxation.

Wellness and Spa Experiences

Hideaway Spa provides a sanctuary for recovery and rejuvenation after sport and activity. Surrounded by greenery, the spa offers a wide range of treatments inspired by nature, with Balinese and Ayurvedic therapies among the highlights. Yoga and meditation sessions, often held at sunset, complement the spa’s extensive menu of experiences and support the resort’s holistic approach to wellbeing.

Natural Environment and Lifestyle

The island’s unspoiled environment enhances the wellness journey, with powder-white beaches, lush vegetation, and clear reef waters creating a natural setting for relaxation and activity. Guests may explore the island by bicycle or on foot, with the scenery forming an integral part of the resort’s appeal.

Dining is another element of the Hideaway experience, with a diverse culinary offering across the resort’s restaurants and bars. The Signature Collection, the resort’s premium villa category, provides an elevated sense of privacy while granting guests full access to the resort’s sports, fitness, and wellness amenities.

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa continues to expand its wellness and activity-led initiatives. From 18–21 September 2025, the resort will host the Maldives Hideaway Resort Run 2025 as part of World Wellness Weekend. The event will feature 5K, 10K, and Kids Dash races alongside a programme of yoga sessions, sound healing, fitness clinics, and evening celebrations, blending physical activity with relaxation.

By combining sports, wellness, natural beauty, and fine dining, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has positioned itself as a destination where active living and indulgence meet in harmony.