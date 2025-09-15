Awards
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa named Best Resort for Sports & Fitness at TTM Awards
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has been named the “Best Resort for Sports & Fitness” at the Travel Trade Maldives Awards, further establishing its position as one of the Maldives’ leading destinations for wellness and activity-driven holidays.
Sports and Recreation on Land and Sea
Located on a naturally lush island in the north of the Maldives, the resort offers an extensive programme of sports and recreational experiences designed for both leisure and performance. Regular tennis and padel camps are hosted with international coaches, providing opportunities for both beginners and experienced players to develop their skills. Pickleball has also been introduced as part of the resort’s expanding range of racket sports.
Beyond the courts, guests have access to a variety of land-based fitness and wellness activities. Daily fitness classes, yoga sessions timed with sunrise and sunset, and a fully equipped gym overlooking tropical surroundings form part of the wellness offering. Facilities also include a five-hole putting green, a golf simulator, football, beach volleyball, badminton, table tennis, and foosball.
The resort’s double house reef is central to its marine-based activities, attracting snorkellers and divers with its rich coral and marine life. Water sports such as kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, jet skiing, and e-surfing add further options for adventure and relaxation.
Wellness and Spa Experiences
Hideaway Spa provides a sanctuary for recovery and rejuvenation after sport and activity. Surrounded by greenery, the spa offers a wide range of treatments inspired by nature, with Balinese and Ayurvedic therapies among the highlights. Yoga and meditation sessions, often held at sunset, complement the spa’s extensive menu of experiences and support the resort’s holistic approach to wellbeing.
Natural Environment and Lifestyle
The island’s unspoiled environment enhances the wellness journey, with powder-white beaches, lush vegetation, and clear reef waters creating a natural setting for relaxation and activity. Guests may explore the island by bicycle or on foot, with the scenery forming an integral part of the resort’s appeal.
Dining is another element of the Hideaway experience, with a diverse culinary offering across the resort’s restaurants and bars. The Signature Collection, the resort’s premium villa category, provides an elevated sense of privacy while granting guests full access to the resort’s sports, fitness, and wellness amenities.
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa continues to expand its wellness and activity-led initiatives. From 18–21 September 2025, the resort will host the Maldives Hideaway Resort Run 2025 as part of World Wellness Weekend. The event will feature 5K, 10K, and Kids Dash races alongside a programme of yoga sessions, sound healing, fitness clinics, and evening celebrations, blending physical activity with relaxation.
By combining sports, wellness, natural beauty, and fine dining, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has positioned itself as a destination where active living and indulgence meet in harmony.
Awards
Madifushi Private Island named Best Beach Villa Resort at TTM Awards 2025
Madifushi Private Island has been honoured with the prestigious title of Best Beach Villa Resort 2025 at the annual TTM Awards, one of the most significant accolades in the Maldivian hospitality industry.
The TTM Awards honour excellence within the tourism sector, celebrating resorts that consistently uphold high standards of service and deliver remarkable guest experiences. Presented annually at the TTM Maldives International Trade Show, the awards are part of a premier industry gathering that unites global travel professionals, tour operators, and media. Winners are selected through an international online voting process, where travellers worldwide cast their votes across diverse categories.
On receiving the award, Mohamed Hilmy, General Manager of Madifushi Private Island, shared, “Madifushi Private Island is truly delighted to be recognised as having the Best Beach Villas in the Maldives. This honour reflects the essence of our design philosophy and atmosphere, where exclusive privacy is seamlessly blended with luxurious comfort. Our villas are modern, spacious, and surrounded by breathtaking scenery, set in the untouched beauty of Meemu Atoll — where Madifushi remains the only operating private island. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to offering guests an unparalleled Maldivian experience.”
This recognition further strengthens Madifushi Private Island’s position as a leading luxury destination in the Maldives, renowned for its luxurious villas, pristine beaches, and personalised guest experiences.
Awards
ROBINSON MALDIVES named Best Adults Only Resort at TTM Awards 2025
ROBINSON MALDIVES, located on the island of Funamadua, has been named ‘Best Adults Only Resort 2025’ at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards. The recognition reinforces the resort’s standing as a leading destination for travellers seeking privacy, tranquillity, and attentive service in the Indian Ocean.
The TTM Awards, regarded as one of the most significant honours in the Maldivian tourism sector, are presented annually during the TTM Maldives International Trade Show. The event brings together global travel professionals, tour operators, and media representatives. Winners are chosen through an international online voting process, with travellers casting votes across a range of categories. Commenting on the award, Andreas Stys, General Manager of ROBINSON MALDIVES, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award. It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering a holiday experience defined by style, relaxation, and outstanding quality.”
The resort has recently undergone an extensive refurbishment, introducing a number of new features to enhance the guest experience. These include:
- 28 new overwater villas with private pools, offering comfort and seclusion above the lagoon
- Redesigned interiors, including the main bar, restaurant, gym, and reception, refreshed with a contemporary look
- A Japanese teppanyaki restaurant, providing a live dining experience
- The Sundowner Bar, with panoramic views of the ocean
As an adults-only retreat, ROBINSON MALDIVES also offers white-sand beaches, coral reefs for snorkelling, a variety of sports and wellness activities, and dining options that combine international and local flavours. By securing the title of ‘Best Adults Only Resort 2025’, the resort has strengthened its reputation as a preferred choice for couples, solo travellers, and those seeking a premium escape in the Maldives.
Awards
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives wins Best Adults-Only Resort at TTM Awards 2025
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives has been named Best Adults-Only Resort 2025 at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards & Gala, held on 28 August 2025. The award recognises resorts that provide dedicated adults-only experiences in the Maldives.
Located in Meemu Atoll, the resort is spread across two islands, a concept designed to ensure privacy and tranquillity. The adults-only island is positioned as a destination for couples and adult travellers seeking seclusion, supported by uninterrupted lagoon views and natural surroundings.
The resort offers a range of curated experiences, including sandbank picnics, floating breakfasts, candlelit dining, and spa treatments inspired by Maldivian traditions. These activities are designed to allow couples to spend time together without distraction.
Commenting on the award, Rajeeva Rajapakse, General Manager of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, said: “Being recognised as the Best Adults-Only Resort 2025 at the TTM Awards is a true honour for us. This achievement is a testament to the passion and commitment of our team in creating an environment where our guests can connect, unwind, and experience the Maldives in its most tranquil form. Our focus has always been on delivering a sense of intimacy and exclusivity, and this award inspires us to continue enhancing the unique moments that define Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives.”
The TTM Awards is an annual event that brings together industry leaders to recognise achievements across the Maldivian hospitality sector. The award highlights Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives’ position as a destination for couples and adult travellers seeking a retreat designed exclusively for adults.
The resort has also announced a seasonal offer, providing guests who book stays of five nights or more with discounts of up to 67 percent during the upcoming winter period.
