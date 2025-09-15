Cooking
Flavours Unscripted: W Maldives welcomes Bali’s culinary masters
This October, W Maldives invites guests to an unforgettable culinary chapter as part of its Flavors Unscripted series — a two-night, six-hands collaboration bringing together three of Bali’s most sought-after chefs: Benjamin Cross of Mason and Bar Vera, Stephen Moore of Shelter, and Chris Smith of Red Gunpowder.
Taking place on 18th and 20th October 2025, this exclusive event welcomes each of the chef’s distinct culinary approaches to the Maldives, each united by their mastery of open-fire cooking, sustainable sourcing, and globally-inspired cuisine. The gathering forms part of W Maldives’ signature Dare to Taste programming: a platform that regularly convenes international culinary talent within the Indian Ocean setting, positioning the resort’s natural environment and local Maldivian ingredients as both stage and inspiration for their craft.
Unfolding across two of the resort’s signature restaurants, the six-hands experience begins at FIRE, the beachfront smokehouse renowned for bold, wood-fired cuisine, and concludes at FISH, the resort’s overwater destination dedicated to refined, ocean-to-table dining. Guests will experience an evolving menu of elemental dishes grounded in craftsmanship, place, and personality—a rare opportunity to witness three culinary perspectives over two immersive nights.
Benjamin Cross, originally from New South Wales, is the Executive Chef and Co-Owner of Mason and Bar Vera in Bali, and Culinary Director for Aqua Expeditions. Known for his Mediterranean-influenced, fire-led cooking and dedication to seasonality, Cross honed his approach through time at Can Fabes in Spain and Craft NYC, developing a philosophy that celebrates the marriage of technique and terroir.
Joining him is Stephen Moore, Culinary Director and Co-Owner of Shelter in Pererenan, whose culinary journey spans globally respected kitchens including El Celler de Can Roca, Aman properties in India, and several of Australia’s leading restaurants. His cooking brings structure and subtlety to Middle Eastern and Mediterranean flavors, creating dishes that are both refined and deeply soulful.
Completing the trio is Chris Smith, Executive Chef and Partner at Red Gunpowder and Culinary Director at 7AM Bakers Club, whose background in Michelin-starred restaurants in London and Paris informs a distinctive style that blends French technique with Indian spice and Balinese freshness. Together, they represent a new generation of Bali-based chefs reimagining regional cuisine with global intent, each bringing their own story to the table.
On 18th October, the first dinner at FIRE will take place under the stars with a menu designed around smoke, flame, and shared plates. Highlights include whole roast wagyu ribeye, smoked duck with green chilli chutney, and smoked banana split — all served against the backdrop of the resort’s natural beachfront. On 20th October, the focus shifts to seafood at FISH, with dishes such as line-caught fish pilpil with piquillo pepper, lobster risoni in tom yum butter, and inventive seafood preparations designed to reflect the surrounding waters of the Indian Ocean.
“This collaboration brings together everything I love about food — craftsmanship, connection and creativity — in one of the most stunning places in the world,” says Chef Benjamin Cross. “There’s so much synergy between the islands of Bali and the Maldives when it comes to respect for ingredients, sustainability, and storytelling through cuisine.”
Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives, adds, “We’re proud to bring together such visionary talent from Bali’s thriving food scene for a unique culinary moment at W Maldives. This is more than a dining experience — it’s a celebration of place, personality and the unexpected.”
This collaboration is part of Flavors Unscripted, W Maldives’ platform for culinary expression where global tastemakers meet untamed island creativity and nothing is ever scripted. It is food without rules. Flavor without borders.
Tucked away in the heart of the North Ari Atoll and a 25-minute scenic seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, W Maldives is a bold luxury escape featuring 77 private villas—each with a plunge pool and unobstructed access to the Indian Ocean. Following a recent design refresh, the resort seamlessly blends contemporary luxury with the island’s raw natural beauty.
Guests looking to stir things up in paradise can book the Stay, Dine, and Fly package, which includes daily breakfast, a three-course dinner, and roundtrip seaplane transfers. For more information, visit www.wmaldives.com or contact reservations.wmaldives@whotels.com.
Cooking
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort introduces ‘The Tastemaker Series’ for 2025
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has unveiled The Tastemaker Series, a new collection of curated experiences scheduled to debut in the final quarter of 2025. The programme is designed to bring together internationally recognised chefs, acclaimed mixologists, renowned wellness practitioners and global tastemakers to create distinctive experiences for the resort’s guests.
The series will commence in November with a Chef Jolly pop-up that will run through December, offering refined interpretations of traditional Indian cuisine alongside special appearances by the celebrated chef. Also in November, Chef Alexander Herrmann, a two-Michelin-starred German television personality, will present a showcase of European culinary artistry, while December will feature Chef Gregory Doyen, the French pastry chef renowned for his sculptural desserts and meticulous craftsmanship.
The culinary calendar will be enhanced by a series of wine dinners. These include the Marco Felluga Wine Dinner, led by Ilaria Felluga, sixth-generation winemaker of the Marco Felluga and Russiz Superiore estates, who will guide guests through a curated tasting of Collio’s finest vintages. Another highlight will be the François Labet Wine Dinner, celebrating the legacy of Burgundy’s historic Château de la Tour, with Labet himself sharing the estate’s long-standing traditions in winemaking.
Beyond gastronomy, the programme will extend into wellness. Guests will be able to take part in personalised fitness sessions with Jono Castano, trainer to Hollywood celebrities, Pilates programmes with Tash and Andre, and holistic therapies delivered by Tricia Tee, Asia’s only certified Seifu practitioner and a leading sound therapist.
Evenings at The Whale Bar will feature mixology takeovers by two of the world’s most acclaimed bars. London’s Satan’s Whiskers, ranked 29th in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024, will bring its inventive cocktail craft to the Maldives, while Mexico City’s Licorería Limantour, ranked 32nd globally, will introduce signature creations inspired by tropical ingredients.
Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, said: “The Tastemaker Series embodies our vision of curating unforgettable journeys for our guests. By bringing together globally renowned chefs, mixologists, and wellness experts, we are offering a series of immersive events that blend culture, artistry, and craftsmanship with the signature St. Regis experience.”
Set on a private island, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort combines contemporary tropical design with local inspiration, seamlessly integrated into the natural beauty of the atoll. The resort comprises 77 villas with ocean or jungle views, each complemented by the personalised St. Regis Butler Service. Facilities include the award-winning Iridium Spa and the resort’s private Azimut Flybridge yacht, offering restorative treatments and bespoke yachting experiences.
With its blend of gastronomy, wellness, and artistry, The Tastemaker Series is positioned to offer discerning travellers a journey of flavour, creativity and cultural exploration, set against the backdrop of the Maldives’ turquoise waters and white sand beaches.
Cooking
Just Veg Festival returns to Atmosphere Kanifushi for fifth anniversary
Atmosphere Kanifushi will mark the fifth anniversary of its Just Veg Festival this October, showcasing once again that plant-based cuisine can be both inventive and memorable.
The festival, taking place from 3 to 9 October 2025, will feature an exclusive ‘Just Veg Festive’ dinner menu curated by Italian chef Fabrizio Marino. The Tuscan chef, recognised for elevating vegan and vegetarian fine dining, is known for his creative approach that transforms fruits, vegetables, and herbs into refined culinary experiences.
Chef Fabrizio’s menu will be complemented by vintages from five wine partners. New to this year’s line-up is Bottega SpA, Italy’s award-winning winery, which will present its wines alongside three artisanal Grappas. Returning partners include Champagne Guy Charbaut, Bodegas Viñátigo, Glenelly Estate, and Martín Códax, offering a broad selection to pair with the dishes.
“Food should thrill you. It should challenge what you think you know,” commented Chef Fabrizio. “It is a privilege to share my culinary philosophy in such a remarkable setting. That is why I continue to return to Just Veg Festival – it is a space where we can experiment, surprise, and create something worth remembering.”
Since its launch, the Just Veg Festival has developed from a niche event into a recognised feature on the international culinary calendar. Atmosphere Kanifushi has built a loyal following by combining hospitality with a strong focus on food experiences, demonstrating that the Maldives is not only about beaches but also a destination where cuisine plays a central role.
“Plant-based dining can support a healthy lifestyle and, most importantly, be rich and flavourful when crafted with imagination and care,” said Raman Gomathi, Director of Food and Beverage at Atmosphere Kanifushi.
The Just Veg Festival 2025 will be held at Atmosphere Kanifushi’s signature restaurant, Just Veg, from 3 to 9 October. Participation in the exclusive dinners will be available to guests through pre-booking as part of the Atmosphere Kanifushi Plan™.
Cooking
Sirru Fen Fushi unveils exclusive dining series with Michelin-starred talent
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, a secluded sanctuary in the north of the Maldives, will launch The Michelin Series this October, an exclusive celebration of gastronomy that brings some of the world’s most renowned chefs to the turquoise waters of Shaviyani Atoll. The event will give guests a rare opportunity to enjoy a unique dining experience led by internationally distinguished culinary talents.
The Michelin Series will debut with a line-up featuring Chef Tristan Brandt, Chef Valentino Cassanelli, and Chef Jean-Philippe Blondet. Together with the resort’s Executive Chef Girish Sharma, they will create exclusive four-hand dinners and multi-course signature menus at Azure. Guests will be able to watch the chefs bring their creations to life in the open kitchen, set against the turquoise sea in a relaxed, bohemian atmosphere.
This series forms part of the resort’s Sirru Icon Series, a curated programme of high-profile collaborations across gastronomy, fitness, wellness, astronomy and more. Each collaboration is designed to immerse guests in experiences that inspire and engage.
Chef Tristan Brandt will appear on 28 and 30 October 2025. Known for his contemporary French cuisine infused with international influences, Brandt is the culinary mind behind the one Michelin-starred Tambourine Room in Miami Beach. His residency will include both a collaborative four-hands dinner with Chef Girish and a standalone four-course menu showcasing his signature style.
Chef Valentino Cassanelli will follow on 8 and 10 December 2025. Head Chef of the Michelin-starred Lux Lucis at Principe Forte dei Marmi in Italy, Cassanelli is recognised for his modern interpretation of Tuscan cuisine. His residency will feature a four-hands dinner with Chef Girish, offering a journey through Tuscan flavours elevated with creativity.
On 3 January 2026, Chef Jean-Philippe Blondet, Chef Patron at Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester in London, will present his philosophy of seasonal, ingredient-driven haute cuisine. In collaboration with Chef Girish, he will lead a one-night dining experience at Sirru Fen Fushi.
Executive Chef Girish Sharma described the vision behind the series as an effort to create more than just dinners, but experiences that celebrate craftsmanship, culture and connection. He emphasised that working alongside such esteemed chefs would allow the team to design menus that surprise and inspire, leaving lasting memories in one of the world’s most remarkable settings.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
ROBINSON NOONU expands summer offering with wellness, sports, and cultural events
-
Drink1 week ago
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort to host wine dinner with Ilaria Felluga of Marco Felluga
-
Action7 days ago
Freediving with tiger sharks: Shark Expedition Fuvahmulah collaborates with marine biologist Andriana Fragola
-
Excursions1 week ago
Experience ocean encounters: Manta Month at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
-
Featured7 days ago
Finolhu replants 1,200 coral colonies to strengthen house reef
-
Awards1 week ago
ROBINSON MALDIVES named Best Adults Only Resort at TTM Awards 2025
-
Featured1 week ago
Jumeirah Olhahali Island marks Chinese Golden Week with ‘A Golden Journey Together’
-
Featured1 week ago
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives unveils ‘Spooky Tropical Halloween’