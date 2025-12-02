Marriott Maldives resorts secure top rankings in Condé Nast Traveller Middle East 2025

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has been ranked fifth in the Top Overseas Leisure Resort (Global Category) at the Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards 2025. The accolade, decided by readers across the region, is one of the most recognised distinctions in the luxury travel sector.

The resort also earned a place among the Top Resorts in the Indian Ocean in the Condé Nast Traveller US Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, marking its second Condé Nast recognition within the same year. Together, the awards underline Kuda Villingili’s growing international profile and its focus on consistent service delivery across different markets.

Commenting on the achievement, Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili, said: “To be recognised twice in a single year by two global editions of Condé Nast Traveller is a profound honour for us. Being voted among the world’s top leisure resorts by Middle Eastern readers is especially meaningful, as this region remains central to our guest community. These accolades reaffirm our dedication to delivering tailored luxury and unforgettable island experiences.”

The latest recognition further consolidates Kuda Villingili’s position as a preferred Maldivian destination for Middle Eastern travellers seeking privacy, space, and curated stays. The resort is located a 30-minute speedboat ride from Malé, which has contributed to its popularity among guests from the GCC due to direct international connections, short transfer times, and ease of access.

Kuda Villingili’s island layout and natural setting support a range of stay types, including privacy-focused holidays, multigenerational travel, couples’ escapes, wellness breaks, and family stays. Its accommodation portfolio includes a mix of overwater villas and spacious beach-based villas, residences, and retreats ranging from two to four bedrooms. These units are designed with generous indoor–outdoor living areas, private pools in selected categories, and direct access either to the beach or lagoon, offering flexibility for families and groups travelling together.

Dining is a central part of the Kuda Villingili experience, with eight signature venues serving twelve cuisines. Guests can choose from Mediterranean, Japanese-Peruvian (Nikkei), Teppanyaki, contemporary Asian and surf-and-turf concepts.

SPICE, the resort’s Indian–Arabic restaurant, led in collaboration with the fifth-generation Qureishi brothers, has built strong appeal in the GCC market. Its menu is inspired by Indian, Middle Eastern and charcoal-grilled traditions and is designed around familiar flavour profiles presented with a refined approach. The overall culinary programme at Kuda Villingili combines range with attentive, personalised service.

The resort’s facilities extend beyond accommodation and dining to a variety of leisure and wellness experiences. Its 150-metre freshwater swimming pool, one of the largest in the Maldives, forms the focal point of the island. A dedicated private island spa with eight treatment villas provides a setting for restorative therapies and wellness-focused programmes.

Adventure and sports are also an important part of the offering. Kuda Villingili is located close to Chicken’s Break, one of the world’s best-known left-hand surf breaks, and has positioned itself as a surf-luxury destination for enthusiasts from the region and beyond. Additional experiences for families and couples include ocean excursions, watersports, and tailored activities that encourage time together.

Kuda Villingili has expressed its appreciation to Condé Nast Traveller Middle East readers for the 2025 recognition and to Condé Nast Traveller US readers for the parallel honour in the Indian Ocean category. The resort continues to invite new and returning guests to explore its “Time and Space Redefined” philosophy through its accommodation, service, and range of experiences.