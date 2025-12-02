Awards
Marriott Maldives resorts secure top rankings in Condé Nast Traveller Middle East 2025
Marriott International has announced that three Luxury Group resorts within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio in the Maldives have been recognised in the inaugural Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards 2025. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, and W Maldives were honoured in key categories across this first regional edition.
Voted by discerning and adventure loving readers throughout the region, these accolades celebrate the commitment of hospitality professionals who deliver thoughtful service and memorable moments. In the Favourite Overseas Leisure Hotels category, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands secured the number two ranking, while JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa earned the number four ranking. Both resorts continue to welcome guests with refined design, private villa accommodations, inventive culinary journeys, and signature programming that reflects the rhythm and spirit of the Maldives. Designed by Kerry Hill Architects, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is shaped by the ocean forces, wind, and waves, with contemporary villas that blend intuitive luxury with the essence of island living. JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is distinguished by its spacious overwater and beach pool villas, celebrated dining, and the warm, genuine service that defines the JW Marriott brand.
Ranked number five in the Favourite Destination Spas category, The Ritz-Carlton Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is recognized for its distinctive ring-shaped design set above a tranquil lagoon and for wellness experiences inspired by the elemental power of water and the natural harmony of its surroundings. AWAY Spa at W Maldives, ranked tenth in this category, is recognized for its vibrant approach to wellness, panoramic lagoon views, and personalised treatments that encourage guests to relax, recharge, and experience the playful spirit that defines the resort.
The awards also named the Maldives the number one Favourite Overseas Leisure Destination, reaffirming the islands as a preferred choice for travellers seeking natural beauty, peaceful surroundings, and immersive experiences across the Indian Ocean.
Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives comprises of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa and Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. Each resort is located on its own private island and offering the ultimate dream getaway. For further information, visit the website here.
Ifuru Island Maldives toasts two years and multiple World Luxury Awards
Ifuru Island Maldives is celebrating its second anniversary on 1 December 2025, marking two vibrant years of breathtaking sunsets, memorable celebrations, and elevated guest experiences, while continuing to redefine premium all-inclusive travel in the Maldives. The milestone reflects the resort’s rapid growth and rising global recognition, further strengthened by major wins at the 2025 World Luxury Awards and the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards.
Located in the tranquil Raa Atoll, Ifuru Island offers a peaceful island escape featuring one kilometre of pristine white sand and some of the Maldives’ most striking sunsets. The resort balances lively communal spaces with serene private areas, creating an environment that seamlessly blends connection with calm. With 147 spacious accommodations—each featuring a private pool and direct beach access—Ifuru Island remains a favoured destination for families, couples, friends, and solo travellers seeking meaningful, memorable experiences.
Culinary excellence is central to the Ifuru Island experience. Guests can enjoy a premium all-inclusive offering across six restaurants and four bars, supported by 24-hour dining options. From authentic Maldivian dishes to inventive international cuisine, each venue reflects the resort’s flair for flavour and dedication to crafting exceptional dining moments.
The past year has brought a diverse range of experiences, from dolphin cruises and diving adventures to cultural encounters and restorative therapies at Xanadu Spa. Younger guests have enjoyed creative activities at the Coconut Kids Club, while families have found opportunities to relax and connect in an atmosphere that balances energy with ease.
In 2025, Ifuru Island Maldives added several prestigious accolades to its growing list of achievements, including:
- Best Luxury All-Inclusive Property in the Maldives
- Best Luxury Family Beach Property in the Indian Ocean Islands
- Best Luxury Wedding Property in the Indian Ocean
— all awarded at the 2025 World Luxury Awards.
The resort was also named Best Luxury Beach Property at the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards 2025. These honours underscore Ifuru Island’s dedication to delivering exceptional and personalised experiences for every guest.
Reflecting on the resort’s second anniversary, Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives, said: “Reaching this milestone is truly special. At Ifuru Island, we focus on creating experiences that inspire, connect, and linger in memory. Our team’s passion has earned these honours, and we look forward to sharing the magic of Ifuru Island Maldives with our guests for years to come.”
Celebrating two remarkable years, Ifuru Island Maldives remains committed to offering exceptional experiences, meaningful moments, and the sense of magic that makes every stay truly unforgettable.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives secures Readers’ Choice honour in Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Awards
The inaugural Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 have been announced, and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, has secured a place on the list. The resort has been recognised as a Favourite Overseas Leisure Hotel, marking an important milestone for the newly opened property. Known for its privacy, refined elegance, diverse dining options, and holistic wellness offerings, the resort has quickly emerged as one of the region’s most sought-after five-star retreats in the Maldives.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives has been designed to engage the senses, blending elevated elegance with uninterrupted seclusion. Its collection of beachfront and overwater villas and residences has been created for travellers seeking a peaceful Maldivian escape defined by natural surroundings. The contemporary design is softened by organic textures, muted tones, and Thai-inspired elements, resulting in an atmosphere that feels serene, relaxed, and discreetly luxurious.
Elegance and simplicity shape the experience across the island. Private decks offer quiet spaces for reflection, while an array of water sports and marine activities provide opportunities for exploration. The resort’s wellbeing philosophy is anchored by SPA Cenvaree Retreat, a dedicated sanctuary for holistic healing and restoration. Drawing on Thai wellness traditions, each treatment is designed to renew balance and nurture physical and mental wellbeing. Signature therapies, couples’ rituals, and restorative beauty treatments allow guests to slow down and reconnect with their natural rhythm.
Dining is a defining aspect of the resort’s appeal. Guests can enjoy tandoor and teppan live stations at The Gallery, savour Mediterranean-inspired seafood at Bluefin, or end the day with cocktails and sunset views at Sunset Social. For additional exclusivity, The Club offers gourmet breakfasts, curated grape pairings, and intimate culinary experiences, while Coco Drift provides relaxed poolside refreshments.
The recognition from Condé Nast Traveller Middle East highlights the rapid rise of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives within the region. Securing such a prestigious title within months of opening underscores the resort’s commitment to service quality, guest satisfaction, and exceptional experiences. It also reflects Centara’s growing presence and increasing popularity among travellers to the Maldives.
“We are deeply honoured to be recognised by the Condé Nast Traveller Middle East community,” said Andrew Jansson, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon. “This award reflects the genuine care and commitment our team puts into creating stays that feel calm and personal—experiences that are both distinctly Maldivian and authentically Thai. Our focus has always been on curated journeys, refined elegance, and a meaningful connection to the island’s natural beauty. It is incredibly rewarding to know that our guests feel this throughout their time with us.”
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives continues to welcome guests from the GCC region and beyond, strengthened by the trust of travellers who value authenticity, elegance, and exceptional island experiences.
Kuda Villingili ranked 5th in Condé Nast Traveller Middle East’s top overseas leisure resorts 2025
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has been ranked fifth in the Top Overseas Leisure Resort (Global Category) at the Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards 2025. The accolade, decided by readers across the region, is one of the most recognised distinctions in the luxury travel sector.
The resort also earned a place among the Top Resorts in the Indian Ocean in the Condé Nast Traveller US Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, marking its second Condé Nast recognition within the same year. Together, the awards underline Kuda Villingili’s growing international profile and its focus on consistent service delivery across different markets.
Commenting on the achievement, Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili, said: “To be recognised twice in a single year by two global editions of Condé Nast Traveller is a profound honour for us. Being voted among the world’s top leisure resorts by Middle Eastern readers is especially meaningful, as this region remains central to our guest community. These accolades reaffirm our dedication to delivering tailored luxury and unforgettable island experiences.”
The latest recognition further consolidates Kuda Villingili’s position as a preferred Maldivian destination for Middle Eastern travellers seeking privacy, space, and curated stays. The resort is located a 30-minute speedboat ride from Malé, which has contributed to its popularity among guests from the GCC due to direct international connections, short transfer times, and ease of access.
Kuda Villingili’s island layout and natural setting support a range of stay types, including privacy-focused holidays, multigenerational travel, couples’ escapes, wellness breaks, and family stays. Its accommodation portfolio includes a mix of overwater villas and spacious beach-based villas, residences, and retreats ranging from two to four bedrooms. These units are designed with generous indoor–outdoor living areas, private pools in selected categories, and direct access either to the beach or lagoon, offering flexibility for families and groups travelling together.
Dining is a central part of the Kuda Villingili experience, with eight signature venues serving twelve cuisines. Guests can choose from Mediterranean, Japanese-Peruvian (Nikkei), Teppanyaki, contemporary Asian and surf-and-turf concepts.
SPICE, the resort’s Indian–Arabic restaurant, led in collaboration with the fifth-generation Qureishi brothers, has built strong appeal in the GCC market. Its menu is inspired by Indian, Middle Eastern and charcoal-grilled traditions and is designed around familiar flavour profiles presented with a refined approach. The overall culinary programme at Kuda Villingili combines range with attentive, personalised service.
The resort’s facilities extend beyond accommodation and dining to a variety of leisure and wellness experiences. Its 150-metre freshwater swimming pool, one of the largest in the Maldives, forms the focal point of the island. A dedicated private island spa with eight treatment villas provides a setting for restorative therapies and wellness-focused programmes.
Adventure and sports are also an important part of the offering. Kuda Villingili is located close to Chicken’s Break, one of the world’s best-known left-hand surf breaks, and has positioned itself as a surf-luxury destination for enthusiasts from the region and beyond. Additional experiences for families and couples include ocean excursions, watersports, and tailored activities that encourage time together.
Kuda Villingili has expressed its appreciation to Condé Nast Traveller Middle East readers for the 2025 recognition and to Condé Nast Traveller US readers for the parallel honour in the Indian Ocean category. The resort continues to invite new and returning guests to explore its “Time and Space Redefined” philosophy through its accommodation, service, and range of experiences.
