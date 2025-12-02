News
Milaidhoo Maldives introduces tranquil 3-day detox experience for New Year
Milaidhoo Maldives invites guests to begin the year feeling grounded and attuned to what truly matters, blending barefoot informality with a mindful approach to living. As the festive season draws to a close, the island encourages visitors to slow down, reconnect with the essentials and embrace a sense of calm through its New Year Renewal – 3-Day Detox Journey.
Curated for those seeking balance and inner harmony after the holidays, the programme nurtures both body and mind through gentle, restorative treatments featuring the acclaimed Aromatherapy Associates range. At Milaidhoo, wellbeing unfolds with intention, inviting guests to adopt the island’s unhurried rhythm and rediscover serenity.
Day 1 – Grounding & Harmonising
The experience begins with a personalised 15-minute holistic wellbeing consultation, ensuring each ritual aligns with individual needs. This is followed by a welcome ritual combining aromatherapy inhalations and cocoon meditation to ease the body and mind into a peaceful state.
Day 2 – Detox & Revitalise
Guests continue their journey with a private eucalyptus-infused steam ritual designed to invigorate and support immunity. An Aromatherapy Associates Detox Body Mud Wrap follows, offering purification and toning benefits, while a Wellbeing Facial restores both skin and spirit, leaving guests refreshed.
Day 3 – Renewed Energy & Inner Calm
The final day includes a Detox & Drainage Massage to enhance circulation and lymphatic flow, releasing tension and heaviness. A 30-minute sound healing session further promotes deep relaxation and renewed lightness. Guests depart with personalised stretching and mindful breathing exercises to maintain balance long after their stay.
Priced at USD 550++ per guest (240 minutes), the New Year Renewal reflects Milaidhoo’s philosophy of slow, meaningful living—a tranquil pause from everyday life. Each experience is thoughtfully designed to reconnect guests with themselves, their surroundings and the natural rhythm of life in the Maldives.
News
SO/ Maldives earns full Green Globe recertification, strengthening position in sustainable luxury
SO/ Maldives has announced a significant sustainability milestone with its perfect 100% Green Globe recertification score, reaffirming the resort’s unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and innovative green practices. This achievement continues a journey that began well before the resort welcomed its first guests. In November 2024, SO/ Maldives earned the prestigious Green Globe certification in its very first year of operation, demonstrating an exceptional dedication to integrating sustainable principles into the core of its fashion-forward and design-led identity. Guided by Ennismore’s ESG mission, the resort has consistently showcased how bold eco-conscious innovation can elevate the luxury hospitality experience.
From the outset, SO/ Maldives has implemented thoughtful and forward-thinking initiatives that minimise its carbon footprint, reduce waste, support the local ecosystem and empower both its team and surrounding communities. The flawless 2025 recertification score reflects excellence across all sustainability indicators, supported by impactful measures such as the installation of solar panels across villas, restaurants and operational areas, generating up to 45% of the resort’s total energy. Intelligent GRMS technology further optimizes energy consumption by regulating air-conditioning, lighting and occupancy-based usage.
As SO/ Maldives continues to redefine luxury through purpose and innovation, the resort is also proud to be recognised as part of the Other Effective Area-Based Conservation Measures (OECMs) a global framework dedicated to safeguarding biodiversity beyond traditional protected areas. This milestone underscores the resort’s deep commitment to environmental stewardship, championing long-term sustainability practices that preserve both the island’s natural beauty and its ecological integrity.
Through ongoing marine protection initiatives, habitat monitoring, and low-impact operational strategies, SO/ Maldives is actively contributing to the protection of local wildlife while fostering the natural regeneration of coral ecosystems. These efforts support thriving marine life, encourage healthy reef development, and reinforce the resort’s mission to protect the environment for future generations.
By aligning luxury hospitality with meaningful conservation, SO/ Maldives continues to lead with purpose where indulgence, innovation, and environmental responsibility coexist in perfect island harmony.
Waste management has been another cornerstone of the resort’s success. SO/ Maldives enforces comprehensive waste segregation and has partnered with Parley to upcycle plastic waste into high-performance materials used by Adidas in footwear and apparel. Additionally, collaborations with Secure Maldives ensure responsible recycling of metal waste. The resort also champions eco-conscious product choices: CODAGE bathroom amenities feature vegan, sustainably sourced formulas packaged in recyclable materials, while Palatino supplies 100% compostable bamboo and FSC-certified wooden in-villa amenities, including slippers and personal care items.
Food sustainability is deeply embedded into the resort’s culinary philosophy. SO/ Maldives utilises advanced digesters to liquefy food waste for responsible disposal, implements dedicated composting systems, and leverages Orbisk technology to monitor consumption and reduce waste. By sourcing ingredients locally from seafood to fresh produce the resort supports Maldivian communities and reduces carbon emissions. Its buffet-free approach promotes curated à la carte experiences that minimise food waste while enhancing guest satisfaction.
In true SO/ fashion, the resort merges sustainability with style. Each villa features bespoke artworks by Thai artist Ploenchan Vinyaratn, crafted from surplus yarn and recycled materials, blending elevated design with eco-friendly practices. The resort has also fully eliminated single-use plastics, further solidifying its position as a leader in sustainable hospitality.
The perfect Green Globe recertification is a tribute to the passionate SO/ Maldives team whose creativity, commitment and innovation ensure that environmental responsibility and guest happiness go hand in hand. SO/ Maldives extends its gratitude to its partners and guests for choosing to support its sustainability journey. As the resort continues to push boundaries and redefine island luxury, it remains steadfast in harmonizing bold design, exceptional service and meaningful environmental impact, celebrating the artistry of hospitality through green living.
For more information or to book your perfect getaway, please visit SO-Maldives.com or contact SO.Maldives.Reservations@so-hotels.com.
Awards
Marriott Maldives resorts secure top rankings in Condé Nast Traveller Middle East 2025
Marriott International has announced that three Luxury Group resorts within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio in the Maldives have been recognised in the inaugural Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards 2025. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, and W Maldives were honoured in key categories across this first regional edition.
Voted by discerning and adventure loving readers throughout the region, these accolades celebrate the commitment of hospitality professionals who deliver thoughtful service and memorable moments. In the Favourite Overseas Leisure Hotels category, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands secured the number two ranking, while JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa earned the number four ranking. Both resorts continue to welcome guests with refined design, private villa accommodations, inventive culinary journeys, and signature programming that reflects the rhythm and spirit of the Maldives. Designed by Kerry Hill Architects, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is shaped by the ocean forces, wind, and waves, with contemporary villas that blend intuitive luxury with the essence of island living. JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is distinguished by its spacious overwater and beach pool villas, celebrated dining, and the warm, genuine service that defines the JW Marriott brand.
Ranked number five in the Favourite Destination Spas category, The Ritz-Carlton Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is recognized for its distinctive ring-shaped design set above a tranquil lagoon and for wellness experiences inspired by the elemental power of water and the natural harmony of its surroundings. AWAY Spa at W Maldives, ranked tenth in this category, is recognized for its vibrant approach to wellness, panoramic lagoon views, and personalised treatments that encourage guests to relax, recharge, and experience the playful spirit that defines the resort.
The awards also named the Maldives the number one Favourite Overseas Leisure Destination, reaffirming the islands as a preferred choice for travellers seeking natural beauty, peaceful surroundings, and immersive experiences across the Indian Ocean.
Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives comprises of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa and Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. Each resort is located on its own private island and offering the ultimate dream getaway. For further information, visit the website here.
News
Experience storybook Christmas, New Year with Gili Lankanfushi’s literary-themed celebrations
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury in the Maldives, has unveiled its Christmas & New Year 2025/26 celebrations. Set within one of the world’s most serene island sanctuaries, this year’s festivities take guests on an enchanting journey through ‘The Chronicles of Gili’ — a magical tale where each chapter celebrates connection, imagination, and the spirit of shared adventure.
From 22nd December 2025 to 7th January 2026, the castaway paradise will transform into ‘Gili Land’, inspired by treasured children’s novels including The Chronicles of Narnia, Alice in Wonderland and Harry Potter. From a ‘Through the Wardrobe’ beachside feast beneath the stars to an Orthodox Christmas Dinner in ‘The Great Hall’, the whimsical line up invites families to write their own Gili story this festive season.
The celebrations will begin with an ‘Enchanted Illumination’ tree-lighting ceremony, as lights, choir melodies, and Gili’s enchanted tree transform the beach into a wonderland of joy, setting the scene for a fortnight of festive fun.
Fairytale Feasting
An array of very special ‘bucket list on the beach’ gastronomic experiences will be on offer to guests throughout the festive season at Gili Lankanfushi. Those who have tasted it all (until now!) can partake in a new ‘Senses: Dine in the Dark’ blind-dining experience, or step ‘Through the Wardrobe’ for a magical Narnian-inspired beach feast beneath the stars – complete with live music and a visit from Santa.
Meanwhile, foodies can travel the world without leaving the island with Gili’s ‘Asian Street Market’ offering, a vibrant celebration of the region’s diverse cuisines, or enjoy the ‘Passage through the Indian Tandoor’ evening, where fragrant spices and sizzling breads fresh from the clay oven ignite the senses. The globetrotting continues with ‘Gili’s Churrascaria Barbecue’, serving smoky meats and ocean-fresh seafood with a Maldivian twist, and a ‘Mediterranean Spice Souk’, where bonfires glow and the air fills with the aromas of exotic spices and chargrilled delights.
Film lovers can get together for a magical movie feast under the stars at Gili’s beach cinema — opting for Harry Potter and Alice in Wonderland enchantment or The Chronicles of Narnia nostalgia — while little dreamers enjoy a whimsical ‘Mad Hatter’s Afternoon Tea Party’ or ‘Mad Hatter’s Story Time with Dinner’, where tales come to life alongside delectable treats.
Those seeking an extra-indulgent feast can book the ‘Savour the Moment’ pop up, serving a tasting menu sure to impress the most discerning of palates, or rise early for a private sunrise breakfast. A traditional treat comes in the form of ‘Haveeru Sai’, a Maldivian afternoon tea celebrating local flavours, with a series of stalls showcasing Maldivian foods and traditions.
As the story reaches its grand finale, guests are invited to toast the season at ‘The Alchemist’s Hour’, a New Year’s Eve cocktail celebration shimmering with live entertainment and mystical mixology. From here, they can journey into the future with ‘Portal to 2026: A Magical Voyage’, a spectacular New Year’s gala dinner and party filled with gastronomy, music, and moonlit wonder. The festivities do not end there, however – on 7th January guests can celebrate Orthodox Christmas with a dinner in ‘The Great Hall’ rich in tradition, flavour, and festive cheer.
Tales of Adventure and Discovery
A spirit of adventure is set to unfold chapter by chapter during The Chronicles of Gili, with activities that invite guests into a world of exploration and wonder beneath the Maldivian sun.
Thrill seekers can embark on ‘The Enchanted Compass Quest,’ an island challenge where riddles, hidden plaques, and a touch of island magic guide explorers toward a grand prize. Those drawn to the waves can join an ‘Island Breaks Surf Master’ session or take their first lesson with ‘Journey to Surf’, led by Gili’s expert instructors in the turquoise lagoon. Meanwhile, water babies can swim with turtles through the house reef or discover the secrets of seagrass with a special snorkelling session where they will learn all about the vital role played by the so-called ‘lungs of the sea’.
Festive fun continues on land with beach games and laughter by the shore — from tug-of-war and volleyball to a friendly match of Quidditch. Sports enthusiasts can cheer on their favourites or partake in a ‘Wickets and Wonders’ cricket match, or enter the ‘Fishing Competition Extravaganza’, a true test of handline fishing skills!
Guests looking to connect with the local community can journey beyond Gili to Bodu Huraa, where the ‘Island Bonds’ experience introduces travellers to Maldivian culture, community projects, and a refreshing taste of island hospitality — complete with fresh coconuts. Conservation-minded explorers can take part in ‘Coral Keepers: The Reef Restoration Ritual’, guided by Gili’s marine biologists to help nurture the reef back to vibrant life.
As the sun dips below the horizon, adventurers can set sail on the Sunset Gliders Dolphin Cruise, where pods of playful spinner dolphins leap against a backdrop of glowing skies — the perfect closing scene to a day of stories written in the sand and stars.
Tiny Tales for Little Explorers
Imagination knows no bounds at Gili Lankanfushi this Christmas and New Year, as the island becomes a playground of creativity, magic and discovery for guests of all ages.
Little ones can step into a whimsical wonderland with ‘Gili’s Gingerbread Workshop’ while aspiring adventurers will love the ‘Shield and Sword Crafting’ experience, fashioning their own brave creations before joining the ‘Grand Wonderland Parade’, a vibrant celebration that winds through the island in a whirl of colour, music, and magic.
The festivities continue with ‘Christmas Cards to Santa’, a cheerful crafting session to send wishes to the North Pole, and a ‘Christmas Court Clash’, where Santa himself joins the fun for a playful family tennis match. Budding magicians can make their own island wand or test their skills in the ‘Spell Casting Challenge’, while the Gili Broomstick Trials promise high-flying excitement through a playful obstacle race.
Young wizards and potion-makers will delight in ‘Wizarding World Herbology and Botanical Mixology’, where fruity ingredients become magical mocktails, and ‘The Lion’s Flow and Freeze’ kids’ yoga, a movement adventure inspired by the creatures of the wild. For those who prefer culinary quests, a ‘Kids Pizza Table’ activity invites little chefs to roll, top, and bake their own creations, while Mad Hatter-style fun spills into costume-making and a Wonderland Dress-Up Parade, filled with giggles and glittering imagination.
For explorers at heart, ‘The Little Wildlings’ Island’ adventure encourages curious minds to uncover the island’s hidden corners – spotting hermit crabs, seabirds, and treasures along the shore – while ‘The Young Flyers’ Cup’ brings together friendly competition through beach games, Quidditch mini-matches, and sandcastle-building camaraderie.
A New Chapter of Wellness
At Gili Lankanfushi’s award-winning Meera Spa, self-care casts a spell and a gentle reminder that true magic begins within. This festive season, guests are invited to slow down, breathe deeply, and reconnect through experiences that blend island serenity with a touch of wonder.
Wellness-seekers can begin their journey with ‘Wand and Warrior Flow’, a yoga-inspired movement ritual that celebrates strength, balance, and inner enchantment or channel their energy into a ‘Create Your Crystal Spell’ session, where they will select their own stone, set a heartfelt intention, and infuse it with purpose — crafting a keepsake charm of personal power and positivity.
For those seeking radiance before the island’s grand celebrations, a ‘Nature’s Face Lifting Facial’ offers a rejuvenating escape. This glow-boosting ritual combines ancient Gua Sha techniques and a warming thermal mask to leave the skin hydrated, lifted, and luminous.
Meanwhile, the secrets of natural alchemy await at ‘The Alchemist’s Table’, where herbs and oils become healing elixirs, and guests blend their own therapeutic salves inspired by the island’s natural abundance.
Gili Lankanfushi enjoys an unspoilt island location in the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé Airport. Perfectly suited for couples, families, solo travellers and groups alike, the resort combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service and stunning natural scenery with a laid-back-luxury, ‘no news, no shoes’ philosophy.
Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives start from $1,440 based on two adults sharing a Villa Suite with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.
