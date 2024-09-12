Escape, recharge, thrive: Wellness Weekend at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

Soneva, a trailblazer in luxury hospitality, has introduced its Winter Collection of exclusive experiences in the Maldives and Thailand. Focused on a spirit of discovery, the collection allows guests to enjoy gourmet dining from Michelin-starred chefs, explore the cosmos with acclaimed astronomers, gain insights from renowned sports figures, and delve into profound wellness experiences with leading practitioners.

In the Maldives and Thailand, the dynamic Soneva Stars programme ensures that each stay is unique. This winter, a roster of award-winning chefs will offer a range of culinary experiences and special menus. Among the featured chefs are Carolina Bazán, one of Latin America’s top female chefs and owner of Ambrosia and Bistro Ambrosia in Santiago; Tim Raue, a prominent German chef who leads his eponymous two Michelin-starred restaurant in Berlin; Adam Dahlberg and Albin Wessman, the chef duo behind Stockholm’s Michelin-starred Adam/Albin; Sascha Stemberg, head chef at Michelin-starred Haus Stemberg; Paolo Casanova, chef at Michelin-starred Colani; Korean-American chefs and entrepreneurs Judy Joo and Esther Choi; Marcel Skibba, head chef of the three Michelin-starred Schloss Schauenstein and No.26 on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list; British food writer and chef Ravinder Bhogal; Indian chef and consultant Ajay Chopra; Indian chef and television host Vicky Ratnani; award-winning food writer and author Chetna Makan; Chantelle Nicholson, chef and founder of the Michelin Green Star restaurant Apricity; Søren Ørbek Ledet, wine director, general manager, and co-owner of the Michelin-starred Geranium; Kevin Diedrich, owner and bartender at San Francisco’s Pacific Cocktail Haven; and Charles Duval-Leroy, champagne producer at the family-owned Maison Duval-Leroy.

Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in sessions with astronomers Petr Horálek and Armin Kleinböhl, as well as wellness experts Eduardo Sierra and Numthip Puntha. Sports enthusiasts can benefit from coaching by Olympic swimmers Therese Alshammar and Johan Wallberg, tennis players Agnieszka Radwańska, Garbiñe Muguruza, Jacco Eltingh, and Daria Sergeyevna, and football stars Peter Crouch, Graeme Le Saux, Michael Ballack, and freestyler Marcel Gurk.

Beyond interacting with these stars, guests can continue their exploration. At Soneva Fushi, highlights include customised in-villa wellness treatments, themed dining experiences at the Maldives’ first glass studio, and an exclusive residency by Korean chef Jun Lee from the two-Michelin-starred restaurant SOIGNÉ at Flying Sauces. In the Noonu Atoll, Soneva Jani introduces new Floating Kitchen journeys, truffle menus, and mobile cocktail tuk-tuks. Soneva Secret 2024 in the Makunudhoo Atoll offers a fully personalised winter stay with cosmic feasts under the stars, local craft excursions, and rare caviar and cheese experiences. Soneva Kiri in Thailand provides spectacular natural moments with visits to nearby rainforests, national parks, and secluded beaches. Each of Soneva’s island resorts will also feature festive celebrations and visits from Santa, culminating in a signature New Year’s Eve Journey with sumptuous dining, live music, and unforgettable entertainment.

This December, friends and family can celebrate the holidays at Soneva with The Residences. This elevated concept, featuring villas ranging from three to nine bedrooms, includes the services of a dedicated Villa Manager and Villa Attendant available around the clock, a private chef on call, and dedicated buggy service. Soneva’s Residences also offer complimentary services such as personalised dining, Soneva Soul wellness treatments, fitness and movement classes, and tennis coaching. Children and teenagers can enjoy daily programs at The Den, along with exciting watersports, wellness sessions at Soneva Soul, and island activities with British academic mentoring firm Oppidan Education.