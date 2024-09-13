News
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa unveils exclusive three-day wellness retreat for World Wellness Weekend 2024
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has announced its participation in World Wellness Weekend 2024, offering a specially curated three-day wellness retreat from September 20th to 22nd. The immersive experience is designed to take guests on a holistic journey of relaxation, rejuvenation, and self-care, with a series of activities aimed at promoting well-being and mindfulness.
Day 1: Run by JW (September 20th)
The wellness retreat begins with “Run by JW,” a refreshing morning run along the idyllic beaches of the Maldives. The scenic route is designed to invigorate both the body and mind, concluding with a calming cool-down and meditation session set against the soothing sounds of the Indian Ocean.
Day 2: Skincare Workshop (September 21st)
On the second day, guests can participate in a comprehensive Skincare Workshop led by wellness experts. The session offers insights into essential skincare techniques tailored to tropical climates, using high-quality, natural products. Participants will also have the opportunity to create personalised DIY face masks addressing various skin concerns such as acne, dryness, pigmentation, and wrinkles. This hands-on workshop ensures that guests leave with glowing, nourished skin for the rest of their stay.
Day 3: Aqua Aerobics at Pool 18 (September 22nd)
The retreat concludes with an invigorating Aqua Aerobics session at Pool 18. This water-based workout is designed to strengthen muscles and improve flexibility while offering a refreshing, low-impact exercise suitable for all fitness levels. The infinity pool setting adds an element of serenity to the workout.
Blending fitness, skincare, and relaxation, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa encourages guests to celebrate World Wellness Weekend by reconnecting with themselves and nature, restoring balance, and embracing mindfulness.
News
Escape, recharge, thrive: Wellness Weekend at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has announced its participation in World Wellness Weekend from September 20 to 22, 2024. Set in the idyllic Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a holistic wellness experience designed to ensure guests’ well-being by encompassing The Westin’s signature wellness programs for guests to eat, sleep, move, feel, and play well.
Over three days, guests are invited to maintain and enhance their fitness routines. The first day begins with a fun and energizing Water Volleyball match. As the day winds down, guests can join the resort’s signature RunWESTIN, accessing a unique route from a lush tropical garden to water villa jetty. The evening ends with a calming Yoga Nidra, a perfect session for unwinding and ensuring a restorative night’s sleep.
The next day, set the tone with a Nature Walk, allowing guests to reconnect with the island’s surroundings. Later in the day, Craft Your Own Healthy Drink workshop invites guests to nourish their bodies with refreshing creations of juices and smoothies. The final day promises an uplifting start with Beach Zumba. In the afternoon, a soothing Breathing Workout helps release stress, calming the body and centering the mind for complete relaxation. The weekend concludes with a friendly Tennis match between team members and guests.
In addition to the 24/7 WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio to maintain exercise routine, guests may borrow Hyperice, a Recharge and Recovery wellness gear to alleviate muscle stiffness and tension after a long journey and activities. WestinWORKOUT Gear Lending inspires guests to pack light, stay active, and thrive, all while enjoying restorative sleep in the award-winning Heavenly Bed, complemented by the soothing Sleep Well Lavender Balm, providing the perfect balance of movement and rejuvenation.
Nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve Baa Atoll in the Maldives, this intimate resort offers 70 eco-friendly pool villas with Italian design, private decks, and ocean views. The overwater Heavenly Spa by Westin provides rejuvenating treatments, while four unique dining outlets offer diverse cuisines. A state-of-the-art WestinWorkout Fitness Studio and a multi-function recreation ground cater to fitness enthusiasts. Families can enjoy spacious suites, the Westin Eat Well Menu for Kids, and a lively Westin Family Kids Club with pool, indoor/outdoor playgrounds, and marine-themed activities.
Business
MACL’s Mohamed Mihad to speak on airport developments at Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024
Mohamed Mihad, Chief Commercial Officer at Maldives Airport Company Limited (MACL), will deliver a presentation at the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024. The GM Forum, the largest gathering of hospitality professionals in Maldives, will take place on September 19 at CROSSROADS Maldives.
Mihad’s presentation, titled ‘Velana International Airport (VIA) and Tourism Development,’ will focus on the role of the airport in supporting and enhancing tourism in the Maldives. The presentation is expected to cover key aspects of airport operations, infrastructure developments, and future plans that are pivotal to the growth of the tourism sector in the country.
Ali Naafiz, Editor of Hotelier Maldives, commented on the inclusion of Mihad in the forum, stating, “Mihad’s presentation will be highly relevant given the central role that Velana International Airport plays in the Maldivian tourism industry. We look forward to the valuable insights he will share with the participants.”
This year’s GM Forum, now in its eighth edition, will focus on ‘The Evolving Luxury Landscape’ in the Maldives. Industry leaders will discuss the future of luxury travel, including the new luxury traveller’s psyche, digital marketing, and sustainable practices. Topics will cover private islands, underwater experiences, and the opportunities and challenges faced by hoteliers in the country. The forum will feature diverse panels and interactive sessions, emphasising personalised guest experiences and local cultural integration. It aims to foster active participation and share innovative case studies from the luxury travel industry.
Sponsors and partners of GM Forum 2024 include:
- Ooredoo Maldives: Digital Partner (Title Sponsor)
- Bestbuy Maldives (BBM): Silver Sponsor
- Dhivehi Insurance: Silver Sponsor
- Fuel Supplies Maldives: Silver Sponsor
- Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL): Silver Sponsor
- Manta Air: Aviation Partner
- Male’ Aerated Water Company: Beverage Partner
- Atmosphere Wellness: Wellness Partner
- Souvenir Marine: Transport Partner
- Printlab: Printing Partner
- CROSSROADS Maldives: Venue Partner
- Lights Out: Coverage Partner
- Associate Sponsors: Alia Investments, Villa Hakatha, GAGE, Wyntronix, Uniforms Unlimited and Spa Ceylon Maldives
With Mihad joining the lineup of speakers and presenters, the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 will offer attendees insights into the latest developments in digital payment technologies and their applications in the Maldivian hospitality sector.
John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, will be the keynote speaker at the event. Etienne Ng, Regional Director for Southeast Asia at Weixin Pay, Malik Mohamed, Director of Business Intelligence at Pulse Hotels & Resorts, and Mohamed Jailam, CEO and Managing Director of technology company Javaabu and Co-Founder of DhivehiGPT, will also be featured speakers. Hotelier Maldives will soon announce additional speakers, presenters, and panel discussions, further shaping the forum’s agenda.
News
Mind, body, and soul in harmony: Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s revitalised wellness offerings
Sun Siyam Iru Veli continues to set a benchmark for wellness retreats, offering an immersive experience centered on relaxation and rejuvenation. In its ongoing commitment to enhancing guest wellness, the resort has enriched its wellness programs by introducing new activities designed to bring mind, body, and soul into perfect harmony.
The wellness programs at Sun Siyam Iru Veli have long been a core aspect of the experience, blending the natural beauty of the surroundings with expert-led practices to create an atmosphere of complete serenity. Guests are invited to participate in daily yoga sessions at sunrise or sunset, which help them connect with the tranquil environment while improving flexibility, strength, and inner peace. Additionally, a variety of fitness classes, tailored to all levels of ability, offer an active yet rejuvenating way to maintain fitness while enjoying an island getaway.
One of the most popular offerings is sound healing, where soothing sound wave vibrations guide guests into a deep state of relaxation. This ancient practice, known for its calming effects, pairs perfectly with the serene ambiance of the island, making it an unforgettable part of any wellness journey.
To further elevate the experience, the resort’s skilled wellness professionals, including the newly appointed expert Roshni Patel, who has nearly a decade of experience in yoga, sound healing, and fitness training, ensure that each activity is thoughtfully designed with guests’ personal goals in mind. Whether seeking to improve physical fitness, reduce stress, or embrace mindfulness, Sun Siyam Iru Veli provides tailored wellness experiences, such as:
- Group and Private Yoga Sessions: From Vinyasa to Hatha, these classes are conducted in serene outdoor spaces, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in nature’s healing beauty.
- Fitness Classes: Energising options like Zumba, HIIT, and strength training keep guests active and invigorated, all while maintaining a sense of relaxation in the tropical setting.
- Holistic Therapies: In addition to sound healing, the resort offers a variety of wellness treatments that combine ancient practices with modern techniques to help guests achieve inner balance and revitalisation.
As a resort dedicated to wellness, Sun Siyam Iru Veli provides an unparalleled opportunity for guests to reconnect with themselves through meaningful and transformative experiences. The carefully curated activities blend the natural elements of the Maldives with expert guidance to create lasting moments of impact. The lush surroundings, pristine beaches, and calming ocean views enhance every wellness session, allowing guests to fully unwind and return home refreshed.
