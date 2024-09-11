News
Mind, body, and soul in harmony: Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s revitalised wellness offerings
Sun Siyam Iru Veli continues to set a benchmark for wellness retreats, offering an immersive experience centered on relaxation and rejuvenation. In its ongoing commitment to enhancing guest wellness, the resort has enriched its wellness programs by introducing new activities designed to bring mind, body, and soul into perfect harmony.
The wellness programs at Sun Siyam Iru Veli have long been a core aspect of the experience, blending the natural beauty of the surroundings with expert-led practices to create an atmosphere of complete serenity. Guests are invited to participate in daily yoga sessions at sunrise or sunset, which help them connect with the tranquil environment while improving flexibility, strength, and inner peace. Additionally, a variety of fitness classes, tailored to all levels of ability, offer an active yet rejuvenating way to maintain fitness while enjoying an island getaway.
One of the most popular offerings is sound healing, where soothing sound wave vibrations guide guests into a deep state of relaxation. This ancient practice, known for its calming effects, pairs perfectly with the serene ambiance of the island, making it an unforgettable part of any wellness journey.
To further elevate the experience, the resort’s skilled wellness professionals, including the newly appointed expert Roshni Patel, who has nearly a decade of experience in yoga, sound healing, and fitness training, ensure that each activity is thoughtfully designed with guests’ personal goals in mind. Whether seeking to improve physical fitness, reduce stress, or embrace mindfulness, Sun Siyam Iru Veli provides tailored wellness experiences, such as:
- Group and Private Yoga Sessions: From Vinyasa to Hatha, these classes are conducted in serene outdoor spaces, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in nature’s healing beauty.
- Fitness Classes: Energising options like Zumba, HIIT, and strength training keep guests active and invigorated, all while maintaining a sense of relaxation in the tropical setting.
- Holistic Therapies: In addition to sound healing, the resort offers a variety of wellness treatments that combine ancient practices with modern techniques to help guests achieve inner balance and revitalisation.
As a resort dedicated to wellness, Sun Siyam Iru Veli provides an unparalleled opportunity for guests to reconnect with themselves through meaningful and transformative experiences. The carefully curated activities blend the natural elements of the Maldives with expert guidance to create lasting moments of impact. The lush surroundings, pristine beaches, and calming ocean views enhance every wellness session, allowing guests to fully unwind and return home refreshed.
Discover unmatched luxury: Soneva’s Winter Collection brings culinary stars, astronomical wonders, and elite sports coaching
Soneva, a trailblazer in luxury hospitality, has introduced its Winter Collection of exclusive experiences in the Maldives and Thailand. Focused on a spirit of discovery, the collection allows guests to enjoy gourmet dining from Michelin-starred chefs, explore the cosmos with acclaimed astronomers, gain insights from renowned sports figures, and delve into profound wellness experiences with leading practitioners.
In the Maldives and Thailand, the dynamic Soneva Stars programme ensures that each stay is unique. This winter, a roster of award-winning chefs will offer a range of culinary experiences and special menus. Among the featured chefs are Carolina Bazán, one of Latin America’s top female chefs and owner of Ambrosia and Bistro Ambrosia in Santiago; Tim Raue, a prominent German chef who leads his eponymous two Michelin-starred restaurant in Berlin; Adam Dahlberg and Albin Wessman, the chef duo behind Stockholm’s Michelin-starred Adam/Albin; Sascha Stemberg, head chef at Michelin-starred Haus Stemberg; Paolo Casanova, chef at Michelin-starred Colani; Korean-American chefs and entrepreneurs Judy Joo and Esther Choi; Marcel Skibba, head chef of the three Michelin-starred Schloss Schauenstein and No.26 on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list; British food writer and chef Ravinder Bhogal; Indian chef and consultant Ajay Chopra; Indian chef and television host Vicky Ratnani; award-winning food writer and author Chetna Makan; Chantelle Nicholson, chef and founder of the Michelin Green Star restaurant Apricity; Søren Ørbek Ledet, wine director, general manager, and co-owner of the Michelin-starred Geranium; Kevin Diedrich, owner and bartender at San Francisco’s Pacific Cocktail Haven; and Charles Duval-Leroy, champagne producer at the family-owned Maison Duval-Leroy.
Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in sessions with astronomers Petr Horálek and Armin Kleinböhl, as well as wellness experts Eduardo Sierra and Numthip Puntha. Sports enthusiasts can benefit from coaching by Olympic swimmers Therese Alshammar and Johan Wallberg, tennis players Agnieszka Radwańska, Garbiñe Muguruza, Jacco Eltingh, and Daria Sergeyevna, and football stars Peter Crouch, Graeme Le Saux, Michael Ballack, and freestyler Marcel Gurk.
Beyond interacting with these stars, guests can continue their exploration. At Soneva Fushi, highlights include customised in-villa wellness treatments, themed dining experiences at the Maldives’ first glass studio, and an exclusive residency by Korean chef Jun Lee from the two-Michelin-starred restaurant SOIGNÉ at Flying Sauces. In the Noonu Atoll, Soneva Jani introduces new Floating Kitchen journeys, truffle menus, and mobile cocktail tuk-tuks. Soneva Secret 2024 in the Makunudhoo Atoll offers a fully personalised winter stay with cosmic feasts under the stars, local craft excursions, and rare caviar and cheese experiences. Soneva Kiri in Thailand provides spectacular natural moments with visits to nearby rainforests, national parks, and secluded beaches. Each of Soneva’s island resorts will also feature festive celebrations and visits from Santa, culminating in a signature New Year’s Eve Journey with sumptuous dining, live music, and unforgettable entertainment.
This December, friends and family can celebrate the holidays at Soneva with The Residences. This elevated concept, featuring villas ranging from three to nine bedrooms, includes the services of a dedicated Villa Manager and Villa Attendant available around the clock, a private chef on call, and dedicated buggy service. Soneva’s Residences also offer complimentary services such as personalised dining, Soneva Soul wellness treatments, fitness and movement classes, and tennis coaching. Children and teenagers can enjoy daily programs at The Den, along with exciting watersports, wellness sessions at Soneva Soul, and island activities with British academic mentoring firm Oppidan Education.
Discover JA Manafaru’s revamped White Orchid Menu: a blend of modern Japanese Cuisine and sustainability
JA Manafaru is thrilled to announce the launch of its refreshed menus at White Orchid Restaurant, beginning September 10th. This revamped dining experience is set to combine modern Japanese cuisine with a firm commitment to sustainability.
The updated menu boasts standout dishes that showcase seasonal ingredients and sustainable practices:
For entrées, guests can indulge in the Reef Octopus, prepared with ginger, scallion, lemon, soy, mirin salmon roe, chili crisps, sesame, and microgreens freshly harvested from the on-site garden. This farm-to-table approach minimises environmental impact and supports local food practices.
The mains feature the Yellowfin Tuna Steak, accompanied by roasted tuna jus, lemon, teppan-fried onion, broccolini, and a crisp myoga salad. The tuna is freshly caught by local fishermen, ensuring top quality and promoting sustainable seafood practices while supporting the local fishing community.
White Orchid Restaurant’s new menu highlights its commitment to eco-friendly dining. By using homegrown ingredients and collaborating with local fishermen, the restaurant aims to reduce its carbon footprint and source seafood responsibly. Additionally, an Edible Flower Garden has been introduced to enhance the garden-to-table concept with fresh, healthy garnishes.
The restaurant is also unveiling the “Wellness Your Way” menu, which is tailored to various dietary needs. This menu provides delicious and nutritious options for individuals with specific dietary restrictions or anyone seeking healthier choices, aligning with the holistic approach to well-being.
Executive Chef Moosa comments, “The updated menu at White Orchid Restaurant reflects our commitment to modern Japanese cuisine and sustainable dining. We have focused on incorporating fresh, local ingredients like garden microgreens and locally caught tuna to enhance flavor while supporting our community and environment. Each dish is designed to offer a memorable dining experience that celebrates innovation.”
General Manager Jason Kruse adds, “White Orchid’s new menu exemplifies our dedication to excellence and sustainability. By merging modern Japanese cuisine with environmentally conscious practices and offering options for gluten-free, low-carb, dairy-free, vegetarian, and vegan guests, we are elevating the dining experience in the Maldives. We eagerly anticipate welcoming guests to this fresh and responsible culinary journey.”
Guests are invited to join on September 10th, 2024, to experience this innovative dining offering and discover why White Orchid is a distinguished destination in the Maldives for both exceptional quality and sustainability.
Siyam World Maldives unveils spooktacular birthday bash with Rio Ferdinand, Diwali Celebrations, and more
Siyam World Maldives is gearing up for its biggest and boldest celebration yet. From October 28th to 31st, 2024, the resort will host a spectacular four-day Birthday Bash featuring spooky Halloween thrills, live music, jaw-dropping performances, Diwali celebrations, and an epic Football Camp for kids led by English football legend Rio Ferdinand.
True to its reputation, Siyam World is going all out for this celebration. The festivities will kick off with a lavish Gala Dinner at Tempo, where guests can enjoy cocktails on the beach while being entertained by the world champions of mental magic, Lucca & Anca. This magical duo, known for performing worldwide in six languages, will amaze the audience with their mind-bending illusions, mind-reading feats, and clairvoyance, taking the art of illusion to new heights.
For young sports enthusiasts, the Football Camp led by Rio Ferdinand, in collaboration with Football Escapes, will run from October 28th to November 1st, 2024. Children aged 5 to 12 will have the unique opportunity to train with Ferdinand, learning valuable skills in an exclusive camp that promises fun and growth. This experience is just one of many highlights designed to make the celebration extraordinary.
Adding to the excitement, Diwali celebrations on October 30th will light up the island with a special Indian dinner at Tempo and the Indian specialty restaurant Kurry Leaf, followed by a vibrant Bollywood DJ party. The island will be filled with the sights and sounds of Diwali, offering guests an evening of cultural immersion and celebration.
Throughout the event, the DJ Twins – previously known as Sisters Twins – will keep the energy high with their electrifying DJ sets. Rising to fame on TikTok, these dynamic sisters have now conquered the global music scene, known for their high-energy performances and genre-blending beats that keep crowds dancing. Their music will ensure the island stays alive with energy long into the night.
As Halloween approaches on October 31st, guests can expect a night filled with thrills and chills. The Insidious-inspired Halloween Parade and Show will immerse guests in a world of frights and interactive horror, with heart-pounding walkthroughs and eerie performances. To conclude the night, the DJ Twins will return to turn Good Vibrations into a spooky yet high-energy party zone, ensuring Halloween is celebrated in true Siyam World style. Wine lovers will also be treated to a Beach Wine Tasting at Andalucía Beach, while the magic continues with another stunning performance from Lucca & Anca.
Sara Siyam, Marketing Director at Sun Siyam Resorts, expressed her excitement about the upcoming celebration, stating, “At Siyam World, we’re always pushing the boundaries of what a resort experience can be. Our birthday bash and Halloween festivities reflect our bold, fun, and innovative approach to hospitality. We aim to provide our guests with unique, unforgettable experiences they’ll remember for years.”
