Banyan Tree’s 30th anniversary: Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites travellers to rediscover original Maldives in barefoot eco-luxury

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru joins the global celebration of the 30th anniversary celebrations of Banyan Tree, the flagship brand of Banyan Group. Honouring its legacy as the true barefoot eco-luxury Sanctuary for the Senses, the resort unveils newly refreshed villas, an expanded Our Marine Lab, two new restaurants – Saffron and Sangu Garden – and a collection of curated guest experiences. These highlights invite travellers to rediscover the romance of travel and experience the original Maldives as they connect deeply with the heartbeat of island life.

“We are proud to celebrate Banyan Tree’s 30th anniversary at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru,” says Hery Kuswoyo, General Manager. “This milestone reflects a deep commitment to sustainable tourism and preserving the essence of the Maldives as it was meant to be experienced. Through refreshed villas, immersive wellbeing experiences, and meaningful connections with the local community, we honour Banyan Tree’s legacy as a sanctuary for the senses while inviting guests to rediscover the original Maldives in all its natural beauty and authenticity.”

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s Refreshed Villas: Timeless Elegance Meets Maldivian Heritage Nestled in the North Malé Atoll, just a 25-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru is an intimate sanctuary of 48 all-pool villas in a tropical paradise surrounded by white sand beaches, lush vegetation, and pristine coral reefs. This barefoot luxury retreat seamlessly combines privacy with direct access to the ocean’s wonders.

Upon arrival, guests are greeted with a heartfelt Maldivian welcome, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of traditional Bodu Beru drums. The signature “barefoot ritual” invites them to ground themselves in the soft sands, embracing the island’s serene spirit. Check-in unfolds as a seamless, intimate experience as guests are guided directly to their villa, with a Toddy Master serving a traditional coconut drink in a ceremony that honours the essence of the island.

At the heart of the newly refreshed villas lies the Thundu Kunaa Art Wall, a handwoven masterpiece crafted by Maldivian artisans over 12 months, showcasing intricate patterns of cultural significance. Complementing this is an exclusive collection of watercolours by Male’s renowned artist, Ahmed Nazim, celebrating the Maldives’ rich maritime traditions. Every detail has been thoughtfully crafted with sustainability in mind, from handwoven textiles inspired by traditional Maldivian sarongs to richly grained wood chosen for its environmental sensitivity from Responsible Sourcing Supplier. Signature touches, such as handmade cotton mosquito nets and solar-lit outdoor spaces, create a seamless harmony between modern luxury and the natural charm of the Maldives.

Our Marine Lab: Pioneering Ocean Conservation

The expanded Marine Lab reinforces Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s leadership in marine conservation. Established in 2004 as the first resort-based facility of its kind in the Maldives, Our Marine Lab has been at the forefront for nearly two decades of dedication to marine conservation, led by the passion and efforts of the Banyan Group’s team of scientists, resident marine biologists, conservationists, and hospitality professionals.

The new facility includes a discovery centre with diverse marine biodiversity programmes, including hands-on conservation activities such as educational workshops, coral planting, reef cleaning, and guided snorkelling tours. The programmes offer a unique blend of education and action, allowing participants to contribute meaningfully to conservation while immersing themselves in the unparalleled beauty of the Maldives’ pristine marine ecosystems.

A key initiative is the Marine Environment Officer (MEO) Seedlings Programme, a groundbreaking collaboration with the Maldives National University (MNU). This first-of-its-kind partnership between the private sector and an educational institution offers a foundational course for a Bachelor’s in Marine Science, accredited by the Maldives Qualification Authority. Students receive certification from MNU and gain hands-on experience at the resort in coral restoration techniques such as micro-fragmentation and transplantation, maintaining coral nurseries, marine lab operations, and fish and coral biology. The program also includes essential skills like survey and data collection techniques, ecological studies, and a PADI Open Water diving course. Fully funded by Banyan Group’s Seedlings Programme, the course is offered free of charge, empowering local communities with the skills and knowledge to contribute to marine restoration.

These milestones mark the beginning of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s journey toward its own 30th anniversary in 2025. Over the years, the resort has become a benchmark for sustainable luxury and exceptional guest experiences. Its dedication to environmental stewardship was recognised at the TTM Awards 2024 by Travel Trade Maldives, where it was honoured as the ‘Most Sustainable Resort,’ reinforcing its position as a pioneer of eco-friendly hospitality in the Maldives with its holistic approach to environmental stewardship.

Serenity in Nature’s Embrace

New wellbeing experiences invite guests to connect deeply with nature while fostering a sense of relaxation and harmony. Guests can experience Lagoon Floating Therapy, where they drift effortlessly on gentle waves as guided reflection brings a profound sense of inner peace. For a more immersive journey, Underwater Meditation invites guests to descend into the tranquil depths of the ocean, synchronising each breath with the soothing rhythm of the sea.

Saffron Restaurant: A Celebration of Thai Culinary Artistry

Recently recognised in the MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2024, Saffron is the Banyan Tree brand’s signature Thai dining experience, blending heritage recipes with a contemporary twist to create a feast for the senses and a deep connection to its destination.

As part of the weeklong celebrations at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru from 27 November to 7 December, the Grand Opening of Saffron Restaurant is headlined by Chef Tipaporn Phianthong (Chef Tipa), the Saffron Lead Chef for Banyan Group. Renowned for her innovative approach to Thai cuisine, Chef Tipa brings over a decade of experience at prestigious international resorts and gained widespread acclaim as a participant in Top Chef Thailand 2023.

Throughout the event, Chef Tipa presents a curated menu that reimagines authentic Thai flavours with modern sophistication. This culinary journey honours traditional Thai techniques while incorporating subtle local influences, promising an unforgettable experience of artistry and flavour.

Sangu Garden: A Gastronomy Journey Through the Maldives

Step into the serene elegance of the new Sangu Garden Restaurant, where nature-inspired design meets contemporary sophistication. Crafted with sustainable materials such as special bamboo and alang-alang leaves sourced from Bali, the space seamlessly harmonises with its surroundings, reflecting the resort’s eco-conscious ethos. The menu highlights responsibly sourced seafood, meats, and local produce, complemented by live cooking stations, interactive dining experiences and self-caught fish grills, culminating in a celebration of Maldivian flavours, timeless artistry, and sustainable living.

Michelin-starred Guest Chef Elevating Sustainable Dining at Award-Winning Madi Hiyaa The celebrations feature an exclusive dining experience at Madi Hiyaa, the Prix Versailles award-winning Japanese restaurant where stunning design meets sustainable luxury. For four nights only, Michelin-starred Chef Hideaki Nagaya takes centre stage, showcasing his masterful fusion of Japanese and French techniques and presenting a menu inspired by his philosophy of “pure, simple, and seasonal” cuisine. Set in the serene overwater pavilion with panoramic views, Madi Hiyaa’s distinctive bamboo structure creates an immersive dining experience that perfectly complements his refined creations.

Exclusive Dine-around concept

With the resort’s exclusive dine-around concept, guests can immerse in a culinary journey that celebrates the flavours of the Maldives and beyond and revel in the ultimate experience with the All-Inclusive package, offering unlimited drinks, afternoon tea, and exclusive offers on spa treatments, diving, and more.