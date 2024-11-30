News
Banyan Tree’s 30th anniversary: Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites travellers to rediscover original Maldives in barefoot eco-luxury
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru joins the global celebration of the 30th anniversary celebrations of Banyan Tree, the flagship brand of Banyan Group. Honouring its legacy as the true barefoot eco-luxury Sanctuary for the Senses, the resort unveils newly refreshed villas, an expanded Our Marine Lab, two new restaurants – Saffron and Sangu Garden – and a collection of curated guest experiences. These highlights invite travellers to rediscover the romance of travel and experience the original Maldives as they connect deeply with the heartbeat of island life.
“We are proud to celebrate Banyan Tree’s 30th anniversary at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru,” says Hery Kuswoyo, General Manager. “This milestone reflects a deep commitment to sustainable tourism and preserving the essence of the Maldives as it was meant to be experienced. Through refreshed villas, immersive wellbeing experiences, and meaningful connections with the local community, we honour Banyan Tree’s legacy as a sanctuary for the senses while inviting guests to rediscover the original Maldives in all its natural beauty and authenticity.”
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s Refreshed Villas: Timeless Elegance Meets Maldivian Heritage Nestled in the North Malé Atoll, just a 25-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru is an intimate sanctuary of 48 all-pool villas in a tropical paradise surrounded by white sand beaches, lush vegetation, and pristine coral reefs. This barefoot luxury retreat seamlessly combines privacy with direct access to the ocean’s wonders.
Upon arrival, guests are greeted with a heartfelt Maldivian welcome, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of traditional Bodu Beru drums. The signature “barefoot ritual” invites them to ground themselves in the soft sands, embracing the island’s serene spirit. Check-in unfolds as a seamless, intimate experience as guests are guided directly to their villa, with a Toddy Master serving a traditional coconut drink in a ceremony that honours the essence of the island.
At the heart of the newly refreshed villas lies the Thundu Kunaa Art Wall, a handwoven masterpiece crafted by Maldivian artisans over 12 months, showcasing intricate patterns of cultural significance. Complementing this is an exclusive collection of watercolours by Male’s renowned artist, Ahmed Nazim, celebrating the Maldives’ rich maritime traditions. Every detail has been thoughtfully crafted with sustainability in mind, from handwoven textiles inspired by traditional Maldivian sarongs to richly grained wood chosen for its environmental sensitivity from Responsible Sourcing Supplier. Signature touches, such as handmade cotton mosquito nets and solar-lit outdoor spaces, create a seamless harmony between modern luxury and the natural charm of the Maldives.
Our Marine Lab: Pioneering Ocean Conservation
The expanded Marine Lab reinforces Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s leadership in marine conservation. Established in 2004 as the first resort-based facility of its kind in the Maldives, Our Marine Lab has been at the forefront for nearly two decades of dedication to marine conservation, led by the passion and efforts of the Banyan Group’s team of scientists, resident marine biologists, conservationists, and hospitality professionals.
The new facility includes a discovery centre with diverse marine biodiversity programmes, including hands-on conservation activities such as educational workshops, coral planting, reef cleaning, and guided snorkelling tours. The programmes offer a unique blend of education and action, allowing participants to contribute meaningfully to conservation while immersing themselves in the unparalleled beauty of the Maldives’ pristine marine ecosystems.
A key initiative is the Marine Environment Officer (MEO) Seedlings Programme, a groundbreaking collaboration with the Maldives National University (MNU). This first-of-its-kind partnership between the private sector and an educational institution offers a foundational course for a Bachelor’s in Marine Science, accredited by the Maldives Qualification Authority. Students receive certification from MNU and gain hands-on experience at the resort in coral restoration techniques such as micro-fragmentation and transplantation, maintaining coral nurseries, marine lab operations, and fish and coral biology. The program also includes essential skills like survey and data collection techniques, ecological studies, and a PADI Open Water diving course. Fully funded by Banyan Group’s Seedlings Programme, the course is offered free of charge, empowering local communities with the skills and knowledge to contribute to marine restoration.
These milestones mark the beginning of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s journey toward its own 30th anniversary in 2025. Over the years, the resort has become a benchmark for sustainable luxury and exceptional guest experiences. Its dedication to environmental stewardship was recognised at the TTM Awards 2024 by Travel Trade Maldives, where it was honoured as the ‘Most Sustainable Resort,’ reinforcing its position as a pioneer of eco-friendly hospitality in the Maldives with its holistic approach to environmental stewardship.
Serenity in Nature’s Embrace
New wellbeing experiences invite guests to connect deeply with nature while fostering a sense of relaxation and harmony. Guests can experience Lagoon Floating Therapy, where they drift effortlessly on gentle waves as guided reflection brings a profound sense of inner peace. For a more immersive journey, Underwater Meditation invites guests to descend into the tranquil depths of the ocean, synchronising each breath with the soothing rhythm of the sea.
Saffron Restaurant: A Celebration of Thai Culinary Artistry
Recently recognised in the MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2024, Saffron is the Banyan Tree brand’s signature Thai dining experience, blending heritage recipes with a contemporary twist to create a feast for the senses and a deep connection to its destination.
As part of the weeklong celebrations at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru from 27 November to 7 December, the Grand Opening of Saffron Restaurant is headlined by Chef Tipaporn Phianthong (Chef Tipa), the Saffron Lead Chef for Banyan Group. Renowned for her innovative approach to Thai cuisine, Chef Tipa brings over a decade of experience at prestigious international resorts and gained widespread acclaim as a participant in Top Chef Thailand 2023.
Throughout the event, Chef Tipa presents a curated menu that reimagines authentic Thai flavours with modern sophistication. This culinary journey honours traditional Thai techniques while incorporating subtle local influences, promising an unforgettable experience of artistry and flavour.
Sangu Garden: A Gastronomy Journey Through the Maldives
Step into the serene elegance of the new Sangu Garden Restaurant, where nature-inspired design meets contemporary sophistication. Crafted with sustainable materials such as special bamboo and alang-alang leaves sourced from Bali, the space seamlessly harmonises with its surroundings, reflecting the resort’s eco-conscious ethos. The menu highlights responsibly sourced seafood, meats, and local produce, complemented by live cooking stations, interactive dining experiences and self-caught fish grills, culminating in a celebration of Maldivian flavours, timeless artistry, and sustainable living.
Michelin-starred Guest Chef Elevating Sustainable Dining at Award-Winning Madi Hiyaa The celebrations feature an exclusive dining experience at Madi Hiyaa, the Prix Versailles award-winning Japanese restaurant where stunning design meets sustainable luxury. For four nights only, Michelin-starred Chef Hideaki Nagaya takes centre stage, showcasing his masterful fusion of Japanese and French techniques and presenting a menu inspired by his philosophy of “pure, simple, and seasonal” cuisine. Set in the serene overwater pavilion with panoramic views, Madi Hiyaa’s distinctive bamboo structure creates an immersive dining experience that perfectly complements his refined creations.
Exclusive Dine-around concept
With the resort’s exclusive dine-around concept, guests can immerse in a culinary journey that celebrates the flavours of the Maldives and beyond and revel in the ultimate experience with the All-Inclusive package, offering unlimited drinks, afternoon tea, and exclusive offers on spa treatments, diving, and more.
Action
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo collaborates with MaRHE Centre on dolphin conservation
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with the MaRHE Centre of the University of Milano-Bicocca to advance research on tropical marine ecosystems in Gaafu Alifu Atoll, with a special focus on the region’s unique resident dolphin populations.
The resort will host a special event on the 12th of December 2024, to share current findings with the key stakeholders of the Maldives.
The partnership enables scientists and students to investigate why these dolphins remain resident—a rare occurrence in the Maldives. Researchers will identify dolphin species, analyze population structures, and use molecular ecology techniques to study their diet. Additionally, the collaboration includes studies on coral reefs and reef fish, expanding the understanding of the southern Maldives’ marine ecosystems.
Coordinated by Professor Paolo Galli, Director of the MaRHE Centre, the initiative also offers hands-on fieldwork opportunities for students specialising in marine biology.
“I am proud of this project, which allows us to expand our knowledge of marine ecology in these underexplored areas”, said Professor Paolo Galli.
The collaboration, facilitated by Italian Consul Giorgia Marazzi, is already underway. Under the guidance of renowned cetologist Elena Valsecchi, two master’s students from the International Marine Sciences programme are conducting fieldwork, supported by Mercure Maldives Kooddoo. Their research includes photo identification, vocalisation recordings, and environmental DNA analysis.
This partnership not only marks a significant step in understanding and preserving the unique marine ecosystems of the southern Maldives; it also aims to drive more visibility to the country’s awe-inspiring marine life and eco-tourism.
Excursions
Discover Maldives’ underwater wonders: Sun Diving website now live
Sun Siyam Resorts has unveiled Sun Diving, an innovative new diving website, during a vibrant two-day event held at Sun Siyam Olhuveli on November 28th and 29th. The launch brought together an enthusiastic gathering of diving aficionados, marine conservation advocates, and industry professionals to celebrate the Maldives’ extraordinary underwater heritage and emphasise the critical role of sustainable diving practices.
The new website introduces a groundbreaking feature: the first-ever illustrated dive maps created by DiverMonArt. These artistic maps provide a fresh and visually captivating perspective on dive sites at Sun Siyam resorts, blending creativity with functionality to enhance the diving experience.
Designed to inspire and guide underwater explorers, Sun Diving offers an array of resources for divers of all levels. From detailed dive site descriptions and eco-diving tips to breathtaking underwater photography, the platform reflects Sun Siyam’s commitment to showcasing the wonders of the ocean while advocating for its protection.
The launch event featured interactive workshops, guest speakers, and guided dives, immersing attendees in the essence of Maldives’ vibrant marine life. As a hub for diving enthusiasts, Sun Diving is set to become an essential resource for those seeking adventure and conservation-focused experiences in the Maldives.
Visitors are invited to explore the wonders of the underwater world and begin planning their next dive at Sun Diving.
Featured
HotelPay launches at CROSSROADS Maldives, simplifying stays for Russian and CIS visitors
CROSSROADS Maldives, the renowned integrated multi-island leisure destination in the Maldives, has introduced HotelPay, an innovative payment gateway designed to elevate the travel experience for visitors from Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). This new feature allows guests to conveniently book stays and make payments in Russian Rubles either online or on-site at SO/ Maldives, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, and SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton.
The launch of HotelPay addresses the increasing demand for cashless and localised payment solutions at CROSSROADS Maldives. It bridges the challenges posed by international payment restrictions, such as local card limitations and the complexities of cash handling. This enhancement provides a secure, seamless, and efficient payment experience for guests.
Frederic Lebegue, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, and Alexander Traeger, General Manager of SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and CROSSROADS Marina, emphasised the importance of this development, stating, “The introduction of HotelPay reflects our dedication to making every aspect of our guests’ journey as smooth as possible. By overcoming significant payment barriers, we offer guests from Russia and the CIS a more streamlined experience, allowing them to fully enjoy their time in the Maldives.”
Olivier Moies-Delval, General Manager of SO/ Maldives, highlighted the alignment of HotelPay with the resort’s commitment to superior guest satisfaction. He remarked, “This addition to our payment infrastructure ensures that guests can focus entirely on immersing themselves in the luxurious and vibrant atmosphere of SO/ Maldives, free from any payment-related distractions.”
CROSSROADS Maldives features three exceptional resorts, each delivering distinctive experiences. Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, honoured as Hard Rock International Hotel of the Year 2023, offers music-inspired luxury and vibrant entertainment. SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, recognised as one of Condé Nast Traveller’s Top 10 Resorts in the Maldives for 2023, combines a playful, boho-chic aesthetic with stunning tropical surroundings. SO/ Maldives, listed among Condé Nast Traveller’s Top 10 Resorts in the Maldives for 2024, introduces a bold, fashion-forward edge to the island experience. Together with The Marina, a lively hub for dining, shopping, and entertainment, CROSSROADS Maldives delivers a dynamic and diverse destination for global travellers.
By integrating HotelPay, CROSSROADS Maldives continues to redefine hospitality for an international audience, fostering a more inclusive and accessible experience for all.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Global athletes converge at Canareef Resort for historic 2024 Bodybuilding Championships
-
Action1 week ago
Ex-world champion Angelique Kerber to visit Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas for exclusive tennis clinic
-
Awards1 week ago
Coco Bodu Hithi, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu shine at Seven Star Awards
-
Awards1 week ago
Coco Bodu Hithi wins ‘Best Service’ at 2025 Condé Nast Johansens Awards
-
Featured5 days ago
Veligandu Maldives unveils its five-star rebirth
-
Featured1 week ago
Bond beyond travel: Iain and Debbie’s 40-visit love affair with Reethi Faru Resort
-
Business11 hours ago
SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS to introduce 6 resorts in Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa announces exclusive collaboration with Maldivian