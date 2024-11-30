Mercure Maldives Kooddoo collaborates with MaRHE Centre on dolphin conservation

From 27 November to 8 December 2024, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas will welcome former world No.1 tennis champion Angelique Kerber for an exclusive tennis clinic. Known for her Grand Slam victories and exceptional career, Angelique will enjoy the serene beauty of the Maldives and share her passion for tennis with our guests through a series of exclusive lessons, both group and private.

Guests at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas will have the opportunity to engage with Angelique on the resort’s tennis courts, designed for enthusiasts of all levels. These intimate sessions will allow guests to learn directly from one of the most accomplished athletes, enhancing their tennis skills while enjoying our resort’s tropical beauty.

Angelique Kerber, a three-time Grand Slam champion and Olympic silver medallist, is recognised for her fierce competitiveness and tacIcal prowess. She has secured her legacy in tennis history with memorable wins at the Australian Open, US Open, and Wimbledon, where she claimed her first title in 2018. With her dedication to tennis and technical finesse in collaboration with LUX Tennis.

Guests can experience personalised lessons and professional guide directly from one of the world’s greatest tennis champions, all while basking in the Maldivian paradise.

Located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is a luxury island resort known for its exquisite villas, pristine beaches, and exceptional guest experiences. The resort’s commitment to personalised service and exclusive experiences ensures that every guest enjoys an unforgettable stay.

For more informaIon or to reserve your seat at this exclusive event, please contact +960 664 4111, visit www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives, or email reservaIons.maldives@anantara.com.