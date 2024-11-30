Action
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo collaborates with MaRHE Centre on dolphin conservation
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with the MaRHE Centre of the University of Milano-Bicocca to advance research on tropical marine ecosystems in Gaafu Alifu Atoll, with a special focus on the region’s unique resident dolphin populations.
The resort will host a special event on the 12th of December 2024, to share current findings with the key stakeholders of the Maldives.
The partnership enables scientists and students to investigate why these dolphins remain resident—a rare occurrence in the Maldives. Researchers will identify dolphin species, analyze population structures, and use molecular ecology techniques to study their diet. Additionally, the collaboration includes studies on coral reefs and reef fish, expanding the understanding of the southern Maldives’ marine ecosystems.
Coordinated by Professor Paolo Galli, Director of the MaRHE Centre, the initiative also offers hands-on fieldwork opportunities for students specialising in marine biology.
“I am proud of this project, which allows us to expand our knowledge of marine ecology in these underexplored areas”, said Professor Paolo Galli.
The collaboration, facilitated by Italian Consul Giorgia Marazzi, is already underway. Under the guidance of renowned cetologist Elena Valsecchi, two master’s students from the International Marine Sciences programme are conducting fieldwork, supported by Mercure Maldives Kooddoo. Their research includes photo identification, vocalisation recordings, and environmental DNA analysis.
This partnership not only marks a significant step in understanding and preserving the unique marine ecosystems of the southern Maldives; it also aims to drive more visibility to the country’s awe-inspiring marine life and eco-tourism.
Excursions
Discover Maldives’ underwater wonders: Sun Diving website now live
Sun Siyam Resorts has unveiled Sun Diving, an innovative new diving website, during a vibrant two-day event held at Sun Siyam Olhuveli on November 28th and 29th. The launch brought together an enthusiastic gathering of diving aficionados, marine conservation advocates, and industry professionals to celebrate the Maldives’ extraordinary underwater heritage and emphasise the critical role of sustainable diving practices.
The new website introduces a groundbreaking feature: the first-ever illustrated dive maps created by DiverMonArt. These artistic maps provide a fresh and visually captivating perspective on dive sites at Sun Siyam resorts, blending creativity with functionality to enhance the diving experience.
Designed to inspire and guide underwater explorers, Sun Diving offers an array of resources for divers of all levels. From detailed dive site descriptions and eco-diving tips to breathtaking underwater photography, the platform reflects Sun Siyam’s commitment to showcasing the wonders of the ocean while advocating for its protection.
The launch event featured interactive workshops, guest speakers, and guided dives, immersing attendees in the essence of Maldives’ vibrant marine life. As a hub for diving enthusiasts, Sun Diving is set to become an essential resource for those seeking adventure and conservation-focused experiences in the Maldives.
Visitors are invited to explore the wonders of the underwater world and begin planning their next dive at Sun Diving.
Action
Reconnect with nature: freediving adventures at One&Only Reethi Rah
One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives now provides year-round freediving courses led by PADI-certified instructors. Guests can explore the wonders of the underwater world, a captivating environment for discovery. Participants are guided in mastering the art of silently blending into the aquatic surroundings and engaging with marine life at their own pace. The resort’s instructors cater to varying skill levels, offering training in basic freediving principles or helping to advance existing expertise.
Freediving, a time-honoured sport enjoying renewed popularity, celebrates the Maldives’ stunning aquatic landscapes while raising environmental awareness about the significance of marine and coral life. Beyond fostering a deeper connection with nature, the activity offers numerous physical and mental health benefits, including enhanced cardiovascular fitness and endurance, without the need for cumbersome scuba equipment.
The Maldives is home to the seventh-largest reef system in the world, accounting for approximately 3.14% of the global reef area and featuring 2,041 distinct coral reefs. These vibrant reefs support one of the planet’s most diverse marine ecosystems, harbouring over 1,100 species of fish and other marine creatures. This extraordinary underwater world offers endless opportunities for exploration and wonder.
The resort’s Dive Centre provides various freediving courses, such as Discover Freediving, Basic Freediver, and Freediver Level 1, with course prices starting at US$350.
Action
Ex-world champion Angelique Kerber to visit Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas for exclusive tennis clinic
From 27 November to 8 December 2024, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas will welcome former world No.1 tennis champion Angelique Kerber for an exclusive tennis clinic. Known for her Grand Slam victories and exceptional career, Angelique will enjoy the serene beauty of the Maldives and share her passion for tennis with our guests through a series of exclusive lessons, both group and private.
Guests at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas will have the opportunity to engage with Angelique on the resort’s tennis courts, designed for enthusiasts of all levels. These intimate sessions will allow guests to learn directly from one of the most accomplished athletes, enhancing their tennis skills while enjoying our resort’s tropical beauty.
Angelique Kerber, a three-time Grand Slam champion and Olympic silver medallist, is recognised for her fierce competitiveness and tacIcal prowess. She has secured her legacy in tennis history with memorable wins at the Australian Open, US Open, and Wimbledon, where she claimed her first title in 2018. With her dedication to tennis and technical finesse in collaboration with LUX Tennis.
Guests can experience personalised lessons and professional guide directly from one of the world’s greatest tennis champions, all while basking in the Maldivian paradise.
Located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is a luxury island resort known for its exquisite villas, pristine beaches, and exceptional guest experiences. The resort’s commitment to personalised service and exclusive experiences ensures that every guest enjoys an unforgettable stay.
For more informaIon or to reserve your seat at this exclusive event, please contact +960 664 4111, visit www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives, or email reservaIons.maldives@anantara.com.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Global athletes converge at Canareef Resort for historic 2024 Bodybuilding Championships
-
Action1 week ago
Ex-world champion Angelique Kerber to visit Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas for exclusive tennis clinic
-
Awards1 week ago
Coco Bodu Hithi, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu shine at Seven Star Awards
-
Awards1 week ago
Coco Bodu Hithi wins ‘Best Service’ at 2025 Condé Nast Johansens Awards
-
Featured5 days ago
Veligandu Maldives unveils its five-star rebirth
-
Featured1 week ago
Bond beyond travel: Iain and Debbie’s 40-visit love affair with Reethi Faru Resort
-
Business11 hours ago
SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS to introduce 6 resorts in Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa announces exclusive collaboration with Maldivian