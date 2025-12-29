News
Four Centara resorts in Maldives target school-holiday travellers with extended-stay offers
As the new year takes shape, the first of the school holidays is already approaching. To make your next break unforgettable, Centara Hotels & Resorts’ properties in the Maldives are ideal for trading everyday routines for barefoot luxury. With four distinctive island resorts, each offering its own sense of space, privacy, and personality, Centara Maldives presents the ultimate January escape, perfect for quality family moments, wellness-led indulgence, and effortless hospitality.
Blending understated elegance with warm Thai-inspired service, Centara’s Maldivian portfolio is designed to help guests slow down, reconnect, and begin the year refreshed. Enjoy tranquil spa rituals, spacious private villas, world-class dining, and immersive island experiences, as each resort offers a serene antidote to the January blues, surrounded by crystal-clear lagoons and powder-soft beaches.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives – Linger for Longer
Set within the prestigious The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is an elegant sanctuary where privacy meets polished island living. Spacious accommodations offer generous layouts, including one-bedroom overwater and beachfront villas and two- and three-bedroom overwater and beachfront residences, many with private pools, making it ideal for families seeking refinement without compromise. Guests can move freely between neighbouring Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, unlocking additional dining, leisure, and family-friendly facilities while returning to a calmer, more refined base.
Depending on the selected Atollia meal plan, guests also enjoy seamless access to Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, where an underwater-themed family oasis awaits, designed for all ages. Home to a vibrant water park, lazy river, splash zones, and an array of international dining venues, it adds an extra layer of adventure and variety to the stay.
Taking advantage of the Linger for Longer offer, days unfold gently with bespoke wellness experiences at SPA Cenvaree Retreat, refined dining across multiple venues, and tranquil lagoon-side moments designed for togetherness. Parents can indulge in spa rituals and sunset dining, while younger guests enjoy the freedom of safe beaches and curated activities, all supported by Centara’s attentive, five-star service.
When: Book and stay from now until December 31st, 2026
Offer Inclusions:
- Save up to 44% on extended stays
- Complimentary stays for up to two children
- Choice of Room Only or Bed & Breakfast rates
- Minimum stay requirements apply
For more information, click here.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives – Linger for Longer
Purpose-built for families, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, an underwater themed oasis, brings energy and imagination to island life. Featuring a lazy river, splash zones, kids’ club, and family-oriented dining, this playful resort is ideal for families travelling with children of all ages. Spacious rooms and overwater and beachfront villas are thoughtfully designed for comfort and ease, allowing families to settle in and truly unwind.
Adding an extra touch of magic for younger guests, the colourful Candy Spa at SPA Cenvaree is a dedicated, candy-themed retreat designed for children aged 4 to 11, offering age-appropriate spa experiences including edible treatments, manicures, and pedicures in a fun, safe, and imaginative setting.
Enjoy an extended stay, with up to 44% off your booking, and while the children explore a world of water-based fun and creative activities, parents can retreat to SPA Cenvaree, enjoy lagoon-front relaxation, or savour unhurried meals overlooking the ocean. The atmosphere is lively yet considered, balancing excitement with moments of calm and connection.
When: Book and stay from now until December 31st, 2026
Offer Inclusions:
- Save up to 44% on extended stays
- Complimentary stays for up to two children
- Choice of Room Only or Bed & Breakfast rates
- Minimum stay requirements apply
For more information, click here.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives – Sea, Sand, & Centara
Located in the South Ari Atoll, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives offers a more nature-led and authentic experience, ideal for families seeking serenity. Known for its vibrant and award-winning house reef and diverse marine life, diving hotspots, and an array of watersports, the resort encourages guests to slow down and reconnect, both with nature and one another.
For those tempted by the allure of the ocean, Machchafushi is a true diver’s playground, located within the UNESCO-recognised South Ari Marine Protected Area, one of the Maldives’ most celebrated underwater destinations. Home to over 50 nearby dive sites and one of the world’s highest year-round whale shark resighting rates, the surrounding waters reveal encounters with manta rays, reef sharks, sea turtles, and vibrant schools of tropical fish. A standout highlight is the Machchafushi Wreck, a 52-metre sunken cargo ship resting just offshore, now transformed into a thriving coral habitat alive with glassfish, trevally, snapper, and white-tip reef sharks.
Families can explore snorkelling adventures together, enjoy picnic lunches on secluded sandbanks, or unwind with spa experiences designed for complete restoration. The resort’s calm rhythm, combined with thoughtful family perks, makes it especially appealing for multi-generational travellers seeking privacy and meaningful moments.
When: Book and stay from now until September 30th, 2027
Offer Inclusions:
- 45% off accommodation
- 30% off seaplane transfers
- Children up to 6 years stay, play, and eat free
- Buy one, get one free spa massage (selected treatments)
- Complimentary picnic lunch for families or a private dinner for couples
- Discounts on dining, water sports, and excursions
For more information, click here.
Centara Ras Fushi Maldives – Ultimate Adults Only Escape
Made for honeymooners, friends, or couples seeking uninterrupted tranquillity, Centara Ras Fushi Maldives delivers an adults-only escape defined by calm, discretion, and elevated wellness. Overwater villas offer direct lagoon access, while the island’s serene atmosphere encourages rest, reflection, and reconnection.
Guests can begin their mornings with yoga by the sea, indulge in holistic spa rituals, or enjoy intimate dining experiences beneath the stars. With its understated elegance and attentive service, Centara Ras Fushi is ideal for those looking to start the year restored and re-energised.
When: Book and stay from now until September 30th, 2027
Offer Inclusions:
- Up to 45% off villas for CentaraThe1 members
- 30% off for non-members
- 50% off transfers (2–4 night stays)
- Sparkling grape and fruit basket on arrival
- Buy one, get one free spa treatment
- Complimentary snorkelling gear and non-motorised water sports
For more information, click here.
‘Around the World in Wonder’ brings culture, cuisine, celebration to Amilla Maldives
The festive season is in full swing at Amilla Maldives, where the island has come alive with Around the World in Wonder, a journey through global cultures, flavours and traditions. Inspired by Jules Verne’s Around the World in 80 Days, the celebration runs from 20 December 2025 to 6 January 2026, inviting guests to explore the world without leaving the island.
A meaningful early highlight of the programme was Amilla’s 11th anniversary on 21 December, marked by a festive cocktail and cake-cutting ceremony, followed by a Maldivian Night with bodu beru performances. The celebrations continued with the Tree Lighting Ceremony, which formed the glowing centrepiece of an Italian-themed Masquerade Ball. The evening unfolded with Viennese waltz performances and a fire show, while carolers filled the air with gentle festive melodies.
Christmas Eve turned its focus to France, featuring the lively Dance of the Can-Can, a festive buffet and aerial hoop performances. On Christmas Day, Argentina took centre stage as Santa arrived by yacht and rolled into the festive train buggy, leading a joyful island parade and gift-giving moments. The day continued with a festive brunch celebrating flavour, fun and festive cheer.
Festivities will build towards New Year’s Eve, with the Around the World in a Cocktail party and Global Carnival Event, including live performances from the Hamilton Band, bongo beats, soaring saxophone, acrobats and fire dancers, culminating in a countdown to 2026 under the Maldivian night sky.
Every detail has been thoughtfully prepared by the Amilla Maldives team, allowing guests to relax, explore and celebrate in a setting shaped by nature, warmth and wonder.
Click here to explore the full festive programme at Amilla Maldives. For more information about Amilla Maldives, please visit www.amilla.com.
Christmas at Fushifaru Maldives begins with tree lighting, Boduberu, kids’ activities
Fushifaru Maldives welcomed the Christmas season in grand style, beginning with a mesmerising tree lighting ceremony on 20 December set against the serene sunset at Thundi, accompanied by live music and tantalising canapés to mark the start of the celebrations. The holiday season runs from 20 December to 6 January, offering a variety of family-friendly activities, including cupcake decorating, pool parties, Boduberu classes, sandcastle making, and tennis classes for the little ones.
On Christmas Eve, 24 December, guests enjoyed a truly unforgettable celebration. The evening began with Santa’s arrival and a sunset aperitif with kids’ gift-giving, followed by a Christmas Gala Dinner featuring an extensive selection of international cuisines. Seafood lovers delighted in a live grilled station featuring jumbo prawns, lobsters, fishes, clams, octopus, and many more, all beautifully displayed on the Maldivian Dhoni boat, alongside a dedicated Japanese corner offering fresh sashimi, oysters, and other delicacies.
For dessert, the chefs presented a heavenly assortment including mousses, crème brûlée, tiramisu, macarons, meringues, soufflés, and many more, ensuring every guest indulged in a sweet finale. The night culminated in a vibrant disco by DJ Elton and a breathtaking performance by Anastasia Gordienko, a talented hula hoops, LED, and aerial gymnastics performer, leaving guests in awe and perfectly closing the Christmas Eve celebration.
Villa Nautica hosts Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan for holiday stay
Bollywood filmmaker and celebrated choreographer Farah Khan marked the festive season with a holiday escape to the Maldives, staying at Villa Nautica and experiencing the island’s signature mix of warmth, privacy, and ocean-side celebration.
A defining creative force in Indian entertainment, Farah Khan has shaped some of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable on-screen moments, from iconic dance sequences to blockbuster storytelling. Widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s most influential choreographers, she has worked across more than 80 films and received major recognition for her craft, including India’s National Film Award for Best Choreography and multiple Filmfare Awards.
Farah’s impact extends beyond choreography. As a director, she is known for beloved mainstream hits including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year, bringing together spectacle, humour, and heart with a style that audiences instantly connect with. She is also a familiar face to viewers through television and entertainment formats, where her sharp wit and straightforward personality have made her a standout on screen.
Villa Nautica is located on Lankanfinolhu Island in the North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, making it an easy choice for travellers planning a festive season getaway in the Maldives. The resort is known for its yacht-life inspired spirit, shimmering lagoons, and a vibrant range of ocean experiences, including diving and watersports, paired with relaxed island luxury for all-day unwinding.
