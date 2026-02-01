Amilla Maldives unveils February programme with Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year experiences

February at Amilla Maldives unfolds with a gentle rhythm, bringing together moments of romance, reflection and cultural celebration. Set against the calm of the Indian Ocean, the island welcomes the month with thoughtfully curated experiences for Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year, inviting guests to connect, celebrate and simply be.

Love is celebrated in unhurried ways at Amilla. On Valentine’s Day, February 14, Couples are invited to savour intimate dining experiences, from candlelit beachfront dinners under the stars to private moments on the sandbank, accompanied by carefully crafted menus and considered service. Wellness rituals designed for two, sunset moments by the sea and bespoke touches throughout the stay create space for connection, presence and shared memories.

To mark Chinese New Year, Amilla embraces the spirit of renewal, abundance and togetherness. From 15 to 20 February, guests can enjoy a series of cultural dining experiences inspired by traditional flavours, alongside moments of quiet celebration woven into island life. From special menus and symbolic elements to warm gatherings shared over food, the festivities honour heritage while remaining true to Amilla’s understated sense of ease.

Throughout February, the island continues to offer its signature blend of wellness, culinary discovery and nature-led experiences, inviting guests to move at their own pace and shape their days as they wish.

