Amilla Maldives unveils February programme with Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year experiences
February at Amilla Maldives unfolds with a gentle rhythm, bringing together moments of romance, reflection and cultural celebration. Set against the calm of the Indian Ocean, the island welcomes the month with thoughtfully curated experiences for Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year, inviting guests to connect, celebrate and simply be.
Love is celebrated in unhurried ways at Amilla. On Valentine’s Day, February 14, Couples are invited to savour intimate dining experiences, from candlelit beachfront dinners under the stars to private moments on the sandbank, accompanied by carefully crafted menus and considered service. Wellness rituals designed for two, sunset moments by the sea and bespoke touches throughout the stay create space for connection, presence and shared memories.
To mark Chinese New Year, Amilla embraces the spirit of renewal, abundance and togetherness. From 15 to 20 February, guests can enjoy a series of cultural dining experiences inspired by traditional flavours, alongside moments of quiet celebration woven into island life. From special menus and symbolic elements to warm gatherings shared over food, the festivities honour heritage while remaining true to Amilla’s understated sense of ease.
Throughout February, the island continues to offer its signature blend of wellness, culinary discovery and nature-led experiences, inviting guests to move at their own pace and shape their days as they wish.
For more information about Amilla Maldives, please visit www.amilla.com.
Dusit Thani Maldives adds padel and upgrades sports facilities
Dusit Thani Maldives on Mudhdhoo Island in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll has introduced padel at the resort, marking the arrival of one of the world’s fastest-growing sports as part of a broader refresh designed to enhance active, experience-led island stays.
The new padel court sits alongside the luxury resort’s tennis facilities and has been designed for players of all levels, from first-time guests curious to try the sport to experienced enthusiasts. Bookable via the resort app or with the support of the recreation team and personal butlers, the court is supported by on-island equipment rental, as well as chargeable coaching and introductory sessions for guests wishing to develop their skills.
Complementing the introduction of padel, Dusit Thani Maldives has also refreshed its two tennis courts, installing new synthetic turf playing surfaces and enhancing the surrounding areas with improved seating and shaded spaces for greater comfort in the island climate. Fully floodlit, the courts allow guests to play into the evening.
Beyond its active leisure facilities, the resort has also recently completed a comprehensive refresh of its Overwater Pool Villas, Overwater Pavilions, and Residences, with a phased upgrade of all Beach Villas currently underway and scheduled for completion across 2026 and 2027. Enhancements include updated furniture, refreshed bathrooms, and reimagined outdoor deck spaces. The design evolution draws on contemporary island design, subtle Thai influences, and sustainability principles to create a relaxed yet refined atmosphere across accommodation categories.
These updates form part of a wider approach to guest experience at Dusit Thani Maldives, which also includes an upgraded games room with billiards and table tennis; a wide range of water sports; snorkelling on the island’s vibrant house reef; and holistic wellness programmes at Devarana Wellness.
Commenting on the developments, Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives and dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives, said, “From introducing padel and refreshing our tennis facilities to upgrading our villas, each enhancement has been carefully considered to support more active stays while maintaining comfort, design quality, and a strong connection to the island environment. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience these updates during their stay.”
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru unveil sustainability and festive programme for February
This February, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru present a month shaped by sustainability and festive celebration in the Maldives.
Rooted in Banyan Group’s ethos of Embracing the Environment, Empowering People, the month reflects how island life, heritage and hospitality are deeply connected.
Zero-Waste Week | 1–7 February
Zero-Waste Week is not a standalone initiative, but a part of the environmental stewardship that Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has practised since its opening in 1995.
The week begins with a Mangrove Awareness Talk and a community clean-up at Huraa Island in recognition of World Wetlands Day, emphasising the importance of the interrelationship between wetlands, reefs and island ecosystems. This marks the start of a series of guest, local community and associate activities designed to make sustainability visible, practical and approachable.
Key activities throughout the week include:
- Creative workshops using recycled materials led by our talented resident artist Abdulla, transforming waste into purposeful art
- A ‘Save the Reef’ snorkelling activity to remove marine debris, followed by a zero-waste picnic on a local sandbank
- A DIY natural body scrub session at Sangu Garden, connecting wellbeing with nature and mindful resource use
- Tie-dye workshops at Naiboli Bar, Banyan Tree and Nest, Dhawa in collaboration with local Craft House, where old garments are repurposed through craft and colouring.
Chinese New Year Celebration | 17 February
On 17 February, Sangu Garden at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru hosts a Chinese New Year Festive Dinner, where Chinese symbolic dishes and traditional flavours come together in a beachfront setting.
From live noodle soup stations and seafood displays to Peking duck, dim sum and festive desserts, the evening celebrates prosperity, reunion and togetherness in a distinctly Maldivian night by the ocean.
Ramadan Traditions Honouring Local Culture | 18 February – 19 March
For Ramadan, both resorts observe this important time in the Maldives with dining experiences that respect the sacred rhythm of Iftar and the spirit of gathering after sunset.
At Dhawa Ihuru, International Iftar Buffet Nights take place throughout Ramadan at Riveli Restaurant, offering rotating global cuisines that honour the sacred rhythm of Iftar.
On Eid Al Fitr celebration night, families and friends may join the celebration at Riveli restaurant, Dhawa Ihuru or at Sangu Garden, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, for a special festive night of reflection and togetherness.
These evenings reflect the Maldives’ sense of place – where warm hospitality and cultural respect come together.
Craig David shares emotional Maldives moment after ‘Rise & Fall’ surprise at resort dinner
British singer and songwriter Craig David has shared an emotional reflection from his recent visit to the Maldives after being surprised at dinner by Maldivian performers Huyam Mohamed (Huya) and her musical partner, who performed a cover of his hit Rise & Fall at a resort.
Posting on Instagram, the 43-year-old artist wrote: “This touched my heart differently🥹❤️ At dinner @huya_shan a beautiful local Maldivian duo surprised me with a cover of Rise & Fall🎶 Little did I know a core memory was being made✨Thank you both for this kind & thoughtful gift.”
The moment—shared with David’s global audience—spotlighted a side of the Maldives experience that goes beyond scenery: intimate, guest-facing cultural encounters where local talent becomes part of the evening’s story. The singer’s emphasis on being “touched” and describing the performance as a “core memory” drew strong engagement from fans, many of whom responded to the warmth of the exchange and the setting in the Maldives.
Rise & Fall, released in 2003, is one of David’s best-known songs and features Sting, built around a sample from Shape of My Heart. The choice of song—and the surprise delivery—appeared to resonate personally with the artist, who has often spoken about music’s power to connect people across places and backgrounds.
Craig David rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s, breaking through with Fill Me In and the multi-platinum debut album Born to Do It, before building a catalogue spanning UK garage, R&B and pop. His Maldives post adds to a growing pattern of high-profile artists and public figures sharing on-island moments with local performers—an increasingly visible intersection between luxury hospitality and Maldivian creative talent.
Huya, known for her work as part of the duo Huya & Shan and for resort performances, has been featured previously for her role in the Maldives’ tourism entertainment scene. In this instance, the duet created what David described as a lasting memory—one that also amplified Maldivian musicianship to a global audience in a single post.
