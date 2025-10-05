Featured
Lucy Charles-Barclay to host exclusive wellness retreat at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has announced an exclusive opportunity for Marriott Bonvoy members to bid for a one-of-a-kind wellness and endurance retreat with reigning IRONMAN World Champion Lucy Charles-Barclay. Curated through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, the experience will take place from 15 to 18 December 2025, offering a harmonious blend of performance, relaxation, and sustainability within the Maldives’ first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Baa Atoll.
Lucy Charles-Barclay, one of the world’s most acclaimed triathletes, is celebrated for her powerful swim, exceptional endurance, and numerous titles, including the 2023 IRONMAN World Championship, the 2022 World Triathlon Championship, and the 2021 IRONMAN 70.3 Championship. Beyond her competitive success, she is admired for her holistic approach to wellbeing and her dedication to inspiring athletes to balance performance and recovery.
Over three days, the winning bidder and their guest will embark on a transformative retreat designed to both motivate and restore. Accommodation will be provided in a luxurious Overwater Villa with Pool, inclusive of seaplane transfers from Malé and bespoke wellness amenities upon arrival. The experience will begin with a welcome cocktail at the resort’s Sunset Bar, followed by a curated beach dinner hosted by Lucy.
Each day will feature a combination of endurance activities and restorative experiences. Guests will participate in RunWestin sessions, mobility and breathwork classes on the beach, ocean kayaking alongside Lucy, and a lagoon swimming endurance workshop guided by Lucy and the resort’s AQUA Dive Master. Recovery experiences include a 60-minute couple’s treatment at the Heavenly Spa by Westin and access to a post-training smoothie bar. Evenings will provide intimate moments of conversation and insight with Lucy in a tranquil island setting.
Incorporating The Westin Maldives’ strong commitment to sustainability, the retreat also extends beyond the resort. Together with Lucy, participants will visit the Maldivian Mermaids Anhenunfushi Farm on Anhenunfushi Island for a mini-Olympic challenge, an immersive farm tour, and a traditional island lunch. This cultural experience celebrates the Maldives’ local community and sustainable living initiatives.
“We are delighted to welcome Lucy Charles-Barclay to The Westin Maldives for this inspiring Marriott Bonvoy Moments experience,” said Vijay Kumar, General Manager of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. “Her passion for endurance sport and holistic wellbeing aligns perfectly with our brand ethos, and we are proud to create an experience that unites training, relaxation, and cultural discovery.”
Lucy Charles-Barclay added, “The Maldives offers the ideal environment to combine recovery and performance. I am thrilled to guide Marriott Bonvoy members through this journey, blending endurance, mindfulness, and the opportunity to connect with such a vibrant local culture.”
Marriott Bonvoy members can now bid for this once-in-a-lifetime retreat with IRONMAN World Champion Lucy Charles-Barclay, inclusive of a three-night stay in an Overwater Villa with Pool at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, via moments.marriottbonvoy.com
Drink
Toast to heritage: JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING host Domaines Ott by Louis Roederer
In October, JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING — two of the Maldives’ foremost luxury destinations — hosted Domaines Ott by Louis Roederer for an exclusive series of wine experiences.
The events, held on 1 October at JOALI Maldives and on 3 October at JOALI BEING, offered guests a rare insight into the heritage and craftsmanship of one of the world’s most esteemed winemaking houses.
The evenings were led by Jean François Ott, General Manager of Domaines Ott and fourth-generation custodian of the family estate. Under his guidance, guests embarked on a curated journey through fine rosés and champagnes, uncovering the artistry, legacy, and innovation that define Domaines Ott’s distinguished wines.
Established nearly 130 years ago, Domaines Ott has become a benchmark of Provençal winemaking, producing exceptional rosés, whites, and reds from the Côtes de Provence and Bandol appellations. Guided by a philosophy rooted in respect for terroir and family heritage, the house continues to set the standard for wines of depth and character.
Today, Domaines Ott’s vineyards are certified organic, though the estate’s sustainable ethos long predates formal certification. The artisanal viticultural approach initiated by founder Marcel Ott has endured across four generations, safeguarding the land and inspiring the creation of wines that reflect authenticity, vitality, and timeless quality.
At the helm of Domaines Ott, Jean François Ott has upheld a delicate balance between tradition and innovation. Under his leadership, the estate has achieved global recognition, including the title of European Winery of the Year 2022 by Wine Enthusiast. His philosophy evokes a deep connection to time and place: “Provence is a land of contrasts that offers itself to those who know how to listen and wait. Everything here invites us to reap the benefits of time — the ultimate luxury.”
The collaboration between JOALI and Domaines Ott reflected their shared values of artistry, sustainability, and transformative experience.
At JOALI Maldives, guests were treated to a four-course set menu paired with a curated selection of fine wines, blending gastronomy, design, and culture in an evening that embodied refined island luxury. At JOALI BEING, the celebration aligned with the resort’s philosophy of Well-Living, highlighting organic wines in harmony with nature and sustainability.
Guests savoured rare vintages alongside a five-course dining experience, with each glass revealing a story of heritage and innovation. Against the serene Maldivian backdrop, the evenings offered a journey of discovery — where the art of winemaking met the spirit of island living.
Drink
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island welcomes world-class vintner Kai Schubert to Ithaa
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island will welcome internationally acclaimed winemaker Kai Schubert, co-founder of Schubert Wines in New Zealand, for an exclusive wine dinner at the resort’s iconic Ithaa Undersea Restaurant on Monday, 6 October 2025.
Renowned for producing world-class Pinot Noir and an exceptional portfolio of wines, Schubert Wines has earned a place on prestigious wine lists worldwide. Schubert’s visit presents Maldivian wine enthusiasts and resort guests with a rare opportunity to engage with a distinguished vintner whilst enjoying an extraordinary culinary experience.
The evening will showcase a specially curated five-course gourmet menu, each dish thoughtfully paired with Schubert Wines to highlight their elegance and complexity. Guests will be guided through the pairings by Schubert himself, gaining personal insights into his winemaking philosophy and journey.
With the breathtaking underwater setting of Ithaa providing a remarkable backdrop, the dinner promises an unforgettable occasion that brings together fine cuisine, distinguished wines and one of the most unique dining environments in the Maldives.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island forms part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty programme for Hilton’s 24 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members booking directly through preferred Hilton channels enjoy instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows nearly any combination of Points and money to be used for bookings, exclusive member discounts unavailable elsewhere, and complimentary standard Wi-Fi. Members also benefit from contactless technology via the Hilton Honors mobile app, enabling digital check-in, room selection, and room access through Digital Key.
Celebration
Siyam World unveils ten days of sports, music, dining, and Halloween spectacle
Siyam World Maldives, part of the Sun Siyam Resorts Lifestyle Collection, is preparing to host ten days of activities and entertainment from 20 to 31 October 2025. The programme will combine sports, culinary showcases, music events, and a large-scale Halloween experience.
The line-up begins with a three-day Rugby Camp from 20 to 22 October, led by England rugby player Danny Care. This will be followed by a Football Camp from 23 to 27 October, with former professionals Marco Negri, Marco Materazzi, and Ciru Caruso guiding young participants through drills, games, and training sessions.
Culinary highlights will feature Chef Junichi Tanaka and sake sommelier Yasuyuki Suzuki at the resort’s Japanese fine-dining venue, Arigato. Chef Tanaka, co-founder of Bincho Tanaka in Ito, Japan, is recognised for his approach combining charcoal cooking, fermentation, and cultural storytelling. Together with Suzuki, they will present a set menu paired with Japanese sake.
On 28 October, the resort will mark its fourth anniversary with a beachside celebration featuring DJ performances by LOVRA and Tom Zanetti. The event will create a festival-style atmosphere with live music and dancing.
For Halloween on 31 October, Siyam World will introduce a themed haunted walkthrough inspired by The Conjuring Universe. Characters including Annabelle, The Nun, La Llorona, and the Crooked Man will be featured. Guests who complete the walkthrough will be able to attend a dance performance inspired by one of the franchise’s stories, followed by a Halloween party with DJs and live acts.
Sara Siyam, Director of Marketing at Siyam World, commented: “At Siyam World, we don’t just host events, we create legendary experiences. Our fourth birthday and Halloween takeover are more than celebrations – they are experiences that continue to redefine events in the Maldives.”
Alongside the scheduled events, guests will have access to Siyam World’s wider facilities and activities, including spa treatments, watersports, horse riding, the island’s go-kart track, and the resort’s 24-hour WOW! All-Inclusive package.
The October programme reinforces Siyam World’s positioning as a resort designed for large-scale experiences, combining sports, entertainment, and dining with its ‘no-rules, just vibes’ philosophy.
