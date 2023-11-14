Savour taste of Tuscany at COMO Maalifushi

Amidst the tranquil turquoise waters and lush greenery, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island invites you to an unparalleled Thanksgiving celebration at the Sunset Tip, where you can indulge in a lavish family-style dinner while being enveloped by the beauty of the open-air Maldivian setting.

As the sun paints the sky in hues of orange and pink, gather around with your friends and family for a delectable feast like no other. Begin your culinary journey with a choice of comforting soups, including a rich pumpkin bisque or flavourful she-crab soup. For the main course, prepare to be delighted by the centrepiece of the evening – a slow-roasted Norfolk turkey, accompanied by a medley of traditional Thanksgiving side dishes, including whipped potatoes, candied sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, buttered asparagus, sage stuffing, braised Brussel sprouts, corn bread, gravy and homemade cranberry sauce. Conclude your meal on a sweet note with a classic apple, pumpkin, and pecan pies. With menu items that feature traditional and modern twists, each bite will transport you to the heart of this cherished holiday.

This exclusive Thanksgiving dinner will take place at the Sunset Tip located at the Rangali Island. The experience is priced at US$270net per person and US$135net per child. For US$ 385net, you can upgrade to include a selection of wines and house beverages. Join us from 7:00PM to 10:00PM on November 23, 2023, and allow this enchanting evening to become an everlasting memory.

For those seeking a more intimate celebration within the comfort of their villa, the resort also offers a special in-villa dining option with the opportunity to enjoy the same exquisite menu and experience. Similar pricing apply. A 24-hour advance booking is required for this option.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to give thanks in paradise and create unforgettable moments with your loved ones this Thanksgiving at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island.

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.

For more information or to book your experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.experiences@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.