Oaga Art Resort’s Suvāsthi Gallery presents ‘Silence & Noise’ art exhibition by Mohamed Ikram
Amidst the tranquil beauty of the Maldives, Suvāsthi Gallery is set to take travellers and art enthusiasts on an intimate journey with the world of “Silence & Noise” – an art exhibition by local artist, Mohamed Ikram (a.k.a. Araakaa). The exhibition will take place at Oaga Art Resort throughout the final week of October 2023.
Ikram uses the medium of sketching and drawing intuitively to reflect on his own personal nature in the midst of the Maldivian society as well as in a larger political context. The drawings being showcased were completed during the years 2020 – 2022. As per the artist, “These drawings are a documentation of a time of global and personal significance. I lived in Male’ and its suburbs most of my life, and my work is influenced by the city and its social environment”. The exhibition was first showcased at 350 Gallery, Male’ in June 2023.
In addition to hosting this exhibition, Suvāsthi will also be showcasing part of the collection of artwork displayed at the resort’s Veyoge Gallery Villas during the same week. Suvāsthi Gallery currently curates the largest collection of local art held at a resort in Maldives, comprising of 154 pieces by over 40 local artists. The gallery is set to organise such caravan exhibitions regularly at Oaga Art Resort, opening the chance for travellers to directly interact with the local art community in a one of a kind experience.
Suvāsthi Gallery by Oaga Art Resort is an artistic space platforming passionate talent from the Maldives to travellers from around the globe. Conceptualised under the resort’s “Fannuverin Fathuruverinnah” initiative, Suvāsthi Gallery invites travellers to explore curated collections and retail spaces that represent a timeless taste of the spirit of Maldives.
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more.
Oaga Art Resort’s remarkable first year: Local talent flourishes in Maldives
In a world where the hospitality industry’s tides ebb and flow, Oaga Art Resort, a self-made local brand of Maldives, boldly flung open its doors to the world in January 2023, daring to redefine the very essence of luxury. This artistic haven in a short span of time has scored two feathers in its cap at the Maldives Tourism Awards 2023, an event hosted by the Maldives Tourism Ministry to commemorate National Tourism Day. One, for having the highest number of Maldivian employees at a tourist resort in the Maldives, and the other, for promoting local visual artists.
Having accomplished this feat in just a few months of operation is a testament to Oaga’s vision to cater authentic local experiences, stories and artistry to travellers by local islanders themselves. The concept instils the qualities, heritage and culture involved in providing hospitality to guests which have been practised in the Maldivian society throughout the ages.
The accounts of historians such as H.C.P. Bell or François Pyrard de Laval hold testament to the fact that the local community within the isles of Maldives were hospitable and friendly towards visiting travellers. Oaga translates this in the current hospitality context, giving priority to hire locals in order to effectively tap into the roots of the culture. Currently, 91% of the team are Maldivian.
At Oaga, each employee forms part of a community of islanders or ‘Rahvehin’ who are empowered to be mindful, open, creative and empathetic towards each other as well as visiting travellers. For the traveller, the difference is infinitely better, allowing for deeper connections with Maldivian culture and heritage through the stories surrounding the infrastructure and the islanders themselves.
The concept of Oaga also embodies that the meaning of being ‘Maldivian’ is ever changing, by embracing the creativity of local artists and craft makers. Murals by local artists have been incorporated within the walls of the Haruge Villas, depicting traditional Maldivian folklore spoken through the ages in their own style and method.
The Suvāsthi Art & Retail Gallery features 100% owned Maldivian brands, from small-scale businesses to more established ones, who create contemporary products as their own homage to Maldivian flora, fauna and traditions.
Suvāsthi also curates the largest local art collection held at a resort in Maldives, at Oaga. These artworks are exhibited tastefully on the walls of the resort’s Veyoge Garden Villas, offering an immersive and intimate artful experience to travellers.
This unique concept offers the world a chance to interact with and even own an authentic piece of local artwork. It also opened up a new platform for local artists to display their art and Oaga contributes $1 for each artwork in display, for each occupied night of the Veyoge Garden Villas. Of note, this is also the first time in Maldivian history where local art has been insured.
As per the management, “When we embarked on this journey to enter the tourism industry for the first time, our research showed that most hotels within the Maldivian industry are quite similar in concept and are owned and operated by large global hotel chains. We wanted to stand out from this and to establish a local brand within these giants. In doing so, we really wanted to focus on promoting the invaluable contributions already being made within the industry by local creatives, musicians and craftsmen as the root of our concept”.
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Free Flow (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more. Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 5 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.
Renowned artist Nina Brooke to bring tropical seascape magic to InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort
Taking inspiration from lapping waves and idyllic shores across the globe’s most tropical destinations, luxury seascape artist, Nina Brooke, is heading to InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort this November. From 26th November to 8th December, she will offer relaxed art workshops for guests, individual commissions on resort and will host an art exhibition of her recently created work on the island at the end of her residence.
Guests will be invited to sip and search for a unique souvenir while wandering around an exhibition of Brooke’s work from her stay. Brooke will also be painting a piece that is dedicated to The Manta Trust, the luxury resort’s long-standing partner, as dedicated pieces for the resort’s in-villa designs. InterContinental Maldives is delighted to welcome Brooke to the resort, which aims to capture the island’s infinite ocean views, treasured marine life and surrounding nature from the air and ground.
Sitting on the idyllic Southernmost tip of Raa Atoll, on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and near a juvenile manta ray aggregation spot, the resort supports manta ray research and has its own sustainable waste initiatives and recycling programmes. As the first and only all-Club InterContinental resort, guests are truly spoiled with indulgent complimentary benefits alongside luxurious five-star Maldivian facilities such as overwater villas, an adults-only area and a tranquil spa. With 81 beach, lagoon and over-water villas and residences, as well as six restaurants and bars, the resort enjoys the peace of a boutique hotel but has the facilities of a world-class resort.
Nina Brooke
Nina Brooke is an acclaimed British artist, born and raised in the small, ocean-flanked corner of Cornwall. When she is not capturing England’s coastline at home, she is travelling the world finding inspiration for art, to far-flung destinations such as the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Costa Rica. Brooke studied at Oxford Brookes and Falmouth Art School as well as Newlyn Art School while she was also invited to show her work in Cork St, London alongside Lucien Freud and Howard Hodgkin.
Art Classes
For guests looking to learn artistic skills, or simply explore their creative side, Brooke will be offering classes designed for adults as well as children.
Exhibition
Spending two weeks on resort, Brooke will be capturing the island and creating art inspired by the natural beauty of Maamunagau Island. Aerial views and shorelines will be painted from around the resort. At the end of the residency, a pop-up exhibition will be installed for guests to enjoy and make purchases if they wish.
Photo to Canvass
For guests looking to transform a photo to a hand-crafted canvas art piece, Brooke will offer the unique opportunity to paint the photo in her own style. This will be a unique souvenir for families or couples to take away to cherish memories of the resort forever.
Art for Charity
Leaving behind a one-of-a-kind piece, Brooke will create a dedicated piece for the Manta Trust. The artwork will be sold in the resort boutique while the returns will be donated to the Manta Trust. The island is home to a large population of Manta Rays year-round, and dedicated researchers at the resort spend time educating guests and studying these fascinating marine animals.
How to Book
Rates for stays in November 2023 start from USD 1035 ++ per night in an Overwater Pool Villa, including daily breakfast for two and Club Intercontinental benefits including complimentary daily afternoon tea, aperitif hour and pool refreshments.
Revitalising mini-bar experience: Amexy General Trading transforms room amenities in Maldives resorts
In today’s fast-paced world, travellers are looking for more than just a holiday. They want an experience that will leave a lasting impression and make them feel connected to their destination. This is especially true when it comes to the amenities offered in their hotel room, including the mini-bar.
For many years, the mini-bar experience has been the same – a selection of soft-drinks, candy, cookies, or flavour-less crackers. But as guests become more health-conscious and environmentally aware, the mini-bar experience must evolve to meet their changing needs. This is where Amexy General Trading Company comes in.
Amexy General Trading is a Dubai-based company that supplies a wide range of hospitality products to hotels and resorts in Maldives. The company is revitalising the mini-bar experience by offering an attractive selection of healthy and tasty treats. These treats include locally-sourced options such as Cassava Chips, Sweet Potato Chips, Maldivian Breadfruit Chips, Nuts, Seaweed Chips and many more. These products are designed to give guests a connection to the destination and a taste of the local culture.
But Amexy General Trading’s commitment to sustainability doesn’t stop there. The company also focuses on using eco-friendly packaging and eliminating single-use plastics. This not only helps to reduce waste but also helps to promote a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly tourism industry in Maldives.
The company also offers customisable packaging options, allowing hotels to create their own labels and different packing options. This means that hotels can create a unique and personalised mini-bar experience for their guests.
With Amexy General Trading’s selection of healthy and sustainable treats, hotels and resorts in Maldives can provide guests with an out of the ordinary experience that will leave a lasting impression. The company’s commitment to sustainability, local taste and unique packaging options helps to create a new and exciting mini-bar experience that will keep guests coming back for more.
