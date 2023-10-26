Foodie highlight of year: Renowned The Breakfast Club takes over Kandima Maldives this November

Kandima Maldives and the UK’s very own The Breakfast Club will be cooking up a storm from the 13 – 19 November in a unique, border-crossing, union of exceptional ingredients and experience. Bringing about a groundbreaking dining collaboration for the first time ever, the trendy multi-site eatery is taking its culinary odyssey abroad, for a sizzling week-long extravaganza packed with gastronomic delights, overwater floating breakfast deliveries, interactive pancake creation classes, and island-infused, Brunch Bingos!

Nestled in the heart of the Indian Ocean, Kandima Maldives is a game-changing, tropical paradise renowned for striking natural settings, abundant offering of activities, ten bars and eateries, and vibrant contemporary atmosphere. The five-star island resort reimagines affordable Maldivian getaways for families, groups and couples, boasting breathtaking

views of the Dhaalu Atoll. Surrounded by its three kilometre-long white sandy beach, crystal-clear waters teeming with nature’s gentle giants, and lush vegetation, Kandima provides an idyllic backdrop for an unforgettable stay.

Since 2005, The Breakfast Club has been serving up appetising, iconic dishes paired with a retro-inspired ambiance, providing guests with a welcoming and nostalgic experience. The Breakfast Club born & bred in Soho London in 2005, has been serving up breakfast for over 18 years. Good food and drinks for all, always with a warm, arms wide open welcome. Uplifting hospitality in everything they do making ‘Today a Good Day’ for their guests, teams and communities. With the latest branch opening at Gatwick Airport this June, London’s caf master is taking their culinary voyage to new heights, by bringing a touch of the UK to the Maldives.

This November, The Breakfast Club are teaming up with oh so stylish Kandima Maldives to curate a variety of hosted customer events and experiences, in a pioneering partnership. The beloved cafe and the Maldivian island resort and set to sous-chef in Kandima’s kitchens, providing guests with some signature recipes and breakfast dishes with a twist.

During the week, guests are treated to a series of events, kicking off with the Big Breakfast Boozy Brunch, picture a UK bottomless, but make it Asian inspired! This interactive Breakfast Club style brunch affair will be hosted at Kandima’s Forbidden Bar and Sea Dragon, with panoramic Indian Ocean views. While guests feast on a menu of All-American breakfast spreads, British fry-ups, Breakfast Mai Tai’s and Rine & Shine Mimosas, they can also enjoy a host of games and rounds of Boozy Breakfast Bingo to the sound of live retro DJ tunes. Winners are in for incredible prizes, so, get set for a day of dabbing and dancing!

Cocktails in bed? Yes, please! Early mornings in the Maldives just got even sweeter with The Breakfast Club’s sumptuous Floating Breakfast in your villa. From the 14- 17 November, this unique room service brekkie will be up for grabs which guests can either sign up when booking their stay, or order a day prior on first-come-first-serve basis. Start the day off right with some sweet and savoury breakfast favourites in this curated menu, with specific munchies available for meat lovers, veggies and vegans alike, delivered straight to your villa for you to enjoy from the comfort of your cosy island home, with vistas of the crystal-clear waters.

Rounding off the week, the experienced team of chefs will guide a class of guests through The Breakfast Club’s Maldivian Pancake Masterclass. Offering adults and kids alike their

shot at cheffing, guests will follow along to create a limited-edition version of The Breakfast Club’s best-selling breakfast item, this time, infused with flavours of the sunny side of life. With a spread of toppings to personalise your plate, the best stack will receive prizes – so flip, to win!

Feed your wanderlust and tummy with a foodie-themed visit to Kandima Maldives this November like no other! The Breakfast Club’s three-in-one rendezvous is set to make its mark and bring the most symphony of flavours to the island.