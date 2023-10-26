The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort earns top accolades at World Travel Awards 2023

Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island celebrates auspicious achievements within two of the world’s most prestigious hospitality and culinary awards – the World Travel Awards and the World Culinary Awards.

A Maldives newcomer, opened in October 2021, the all-villa luxury resort located in the North Malé Atoll has firmly planted its roots within the region’s hospitality scene. Its 67 beach and over-water villas, remarkable signature restaurant KAYTO, and extraordinary team have contributed to this banner award-winning year for the resort.

World Travel Awards 2023 – The Maldives’ Leading Water Villa Resort

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

Named the Maldives’ Leading Water Villa Resort, this award celebrates Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island’s one-, two-, and three-bedroom overwater villas that are known for their contemporary architecture, private infinity pools and spacious rooftop terraces.

A first for the Maldives, each residence is crowned with an expansive roof terrace – a private deck overlooking the lagoon, from which guests have a unique perspective to host private barbecues, private movie theatre, yoga, starlit dinners, and outdoor games. Unlike the Maldivian mould, traditional thatched villas are replaced with over-sized, penthouse residences demonstrating forward-thinking design for the Indian Ocean.

Having taken this esteemed title shortly after opening in October 2021, this recognition is indicative of Jumeirah’s position in the Maldives and promise to its guests of continued excellence in this category.

World Culinary Awards 2023

The sister event to the World Travel Awards, the World Culinary Awards serves to celebrate and reward excellence in the culinary industry.

Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island has taken home three dining accolades each recognizing its Peruvian-Nikkei restaurant, KAYTO – the World’s Best Hotel Restaurant; Indian Ocean’s Best Hotel Restaurant; and Maldives’ Best Hotel Restaurant.

Sweeping the hotel restaurant category and having been nominated alongside a group of the world’s most renowned dining establishments, KAYTO is captivating guests over dinner with its exotic blend of Peruvian and Japanese cuisine known as ‘Nikkei.’ A beloved signature Jumeirah restaurant across the brand, with an additional location at Dubai’s Jumeirah Al Naseem, KAYTO offers guests a memorable experience of authentic flavors and true culinary craftmanship led by Head Chef Christian Goya, recognized as one of the Best Chefs in the UAE by Gault&Millau.

The outstanding culinary team’s diversity and expertise play a vital role in KAYTO’s success, from Chef de Cuisine Mauricio Higa meticulously executing dishes with precision to a collective team hailing from 13 different countries with a noteworthy 20 per cent being female and 20 per cent Maldivian.

“We are extremely honoured to be recognized amongst the finest travel brands in the world, and excited to continue delivering on this level of excellence for years to come at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island,” said Mohamed Ashraf, General Manager of Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island.

For more information and to book your stay, visit the hotel online here.