The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort earns top accolades at World Travel Awards 2023
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has been voted the winner of three hotly contested categories in the 30th annual World Travel Awards: Indian Ocean’s Leading Luxury Resort 2023; Maldives’ Leading Luxury Resort 2023; and Indian Ocean’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2023, which recognised the resort’s opulent John Jacob Astor Estate. With over 18,500 square-feet of indoor/outdoor living space, the residence is the largest three-bedroom overwater villa in the Maldives.
The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. The organisation is globally recognized as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire. This year, the World Travel Awards commemorates its 30th anniversary of rewarding travel distinction.
“It is an honour to be recognized by the World Travel Awards for the seventh consecutive year,” said Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.
“Our ability to earn top honours across three categories is a testament to our hard-working team and valued guests who provide us with the necessary feedback to continue raising the bar for luxury experiences and service in our world-class destination.”
The St. Regis Maldives resides on the private island of Vommuli in one of the destination’s most exclusive atolls. Revered as the Maldives’ finest address, the inimitable property is designed by WOW Architects and presents a rarefied expression of luxury – from its distinctive accommodations and facilities to bespoke programming – complemented by intuitive personalised service, signature to The St. Regis brand.
Summer Island Maldives, Equator Village wins prestigious Travel Awards
Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels properties, Summer Island Maldives and Equator Village, have won multiple awards at the prestigious South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) held in Bangalore and World Travel Awards held in Dubai.
Equator Village won the Indian Ocean’s Leading Airport Hotel Award at the World Travel Awards 2023. At the SATA Awards, Summer Island Maldives won the Leading Eco Friendly Resort, while Equator Village won the Leading Heritage Resort Award.
The World Travel Awards began in 1993 and employs a global voting method to identify the eventual winners from the nominees. Verified Industry expert votes are given more weight over the standard votes. The awards are recognised as one of the hallmarks of celebrating the hospitality industry’s finest establishments.
Starting from 2016, SATA awards are given out to honour the top tourist destinations in the South Asian Region following a rigorous jury process.
Summer Island Maldives is a barefoot beach destination catering to honeymooners seeking an unforgettable experience in the Maldives. Just a brief 45-minute speedboat journey from the nation’s primary airport, this resort boasts an array of enticing offerings for newlyweds. Over the years, Summer Island Maldives has implemented numerous sustainability initiatives aimed towards limiting the resort’s environmental footprint from phasing out single-use plastics on the island and using solar heaters for all the island’s hot water to installing the world’s largest 3D coral reef in its blue lagoon.
Nestled in the picturesque Addu Atoll, Equator Village epitomises Southern hospitality on the grounds of what was once a Royal Air Force Base. Paying homage to its proximity to the equator, this tropical sanctuary offers convenient access to Addu, making it the ultimate choice for guests seeking to uncover the Maldives’ lesser-known treasures while immersing themselves in its captivating history.
“Summer Island Maldives and Equator Village’s inclusion among the distinguished SATA Award and World Travel Award recipients underscores the unwavering dedication of Kaimoo’s exceptional staff and management in delivering unparalleled service to our cherished guests. Furthermore, it serves as a testament to the profound confidence our guests and esteemed industry collaborators place in us,” said Mohamed Manih Ahmed, Managing Director of Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels.
Lily Beach Resort wins coveted ‘Maldives Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2023’ title at World Travel Awards
Lily Beach Resort & Spa, an oasis of luxury nestled in the heart of the Maldives, has achieved the esteemed title of ‘Maldives Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2023’ at the prestigious World Travel Awards. Lily Beach, the pioneer of the All-Inclusive concept in the Maldives, stands as a cozy home away from home for both families and honeymooners alike.
At Lily Beach, guests experience the epitome of the ‘All-Inclusive Platinum Plan.’ This award-winning plan encompasses an array of offerings, including unlimited premium drinks, Premium French Champagne Taittinger available by the glass at all restaurants and bars, delectable meals at the resort’s world-class restaurants with weekly themed dinners and private romantic dining options around the island.
Located in the South Ari atoll, the resort’s prime position offers unparalleled opportunities for underwater enthusiasts, with breathtaking sightings of majestic Whale Sharks and graceful Manta Rays year-round. With its captivating, untouched house-reef being home to a numerous array of marine life including seat turtles, reef sharks, eagle rays and many small anemones, the underwater adventures offered at the resort are in a league of their own. In the evenings, weekly entertainment including cultural nights, disco nights, DJ nights and live music performances keep the guests both adults and children happy as they dance and sing the night away. The aim of the All-Inclusive package is to make every holiday a perfect, stress-free experience.
The resort offers a plethora of recreational activities starting from a modern, newly renovated Gym, indoor sports such as badminton, table tennis, and a stunning tennis court for tennis players to hit the ball around on a perfectly sunny day.
“We are thrilled to be recognized as the ‘Maldives Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2023’ by World Travel Awards,” said Desislav Gospodinov, Group Director of Sales and Marketing at Lily Beach Resort & Spa. “This award not only acknowledges our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality but also our dedication to redefining the All-Inclusive experience in the Maldives.”
Lily Beach offers guests a haven of tranquility and adventure combined, making it a preferred choice for families and honeymooners seeking an unforgettable escape.
For more information on the Platinum All Inclusive plan, click here.
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island celebrates 4 prestigious titles at World Travel Awards
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island celebrates auspicious achievements within two of the world’s most prestigious hospitality and culinary awards – the World Travel Awards and the World Culinary Awards.
A Maldives newcomer, opened in October 2021, the all-villa luxury resort located in the North Malé Atoll has firmly planted its roots within the region’s hospitality scene. Its 67 beach and over-water villas, remarkable signature restaurant KAYTO, and extraordinary team have contributed to this banner award-winning year for the resort.
World Travel Awards 2023 – The Maldives’ Leading Water Villa Resort
Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.
Named the Maldives’ Leading Water Villa Resort, this award celebrates Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island’s one-, two-, and three-bedroom overwater villas that are known for their contemporary architecture, private infinity pools and spacious rooftop terraces.
A first for the Maldives, each residence is crowned with an expansive roof terrace – a private deck overlooking the lagoon, from which guests have a unique perspective to host private barbecues, private movie theatre, yoga, starlit dinners, and outdoor games. Unlike the Maldivian mould, traditional thatched villas are replaced with over-sized, penthouse residences demonstrating forward-thinking design for the Indian Ocean.
Having taken this esteemed title shortly after opening in October 2021, this recognition is indicative of Jumeirah’s position in the Maldives and promise to its guests of continued excellence in this category.
World Culinary Awards 2023
The sister event to the World Travel Awards, the World Culinary Awards serves to celebrate and reward excellence in the culinary industry.
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island has taken home three dining accolades each recognizing its Peruvian-Nikkei restaurant, KAYTO – the World’s Best Hotel Restaurant; Indian Ocean’s Best Hotel Restaurant; and Maldives’ Best Hotel Restaurant.
Sweeping the hotel restaurant category and having been nominated alongside a group of the world’s most renowned dining establishments, KAYTO is captivating guests over dinner with its exotic blend of Peruvian and Japanese cuisine known as ‘Nikkei.’ A beloved signature Jumeirah restaurant across the brand, with an additional location at Dubai’s Jumeirah Al Naseem, KAYTO offers guests a memorable experience of authentic flavors and true culinary craftmanship led by Head Chef Christian Goya, recognized as one of the Best Chefs in the UAE by Gault&Millau.
The outstanding culinary team’s diversity and expertise play a vital role in KAYTO’s success, from Chef de Cuisine Mauricio Higa meticulously executing dishes with precision to a collective team hailing from 13 different countries with a noteworthy 20 per cent being female and 20 per cent Maldivian.
“We are extremely honoured to be recognized amongst the finest travel brands in the world, and excited to continue delivering on this level of excellence for years to come at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island,” said Mohamed Ashraf, General Manager of Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island.
For more information and to book your stay, visit the hotel online here.
