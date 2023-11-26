Angsana Velavaru welcomes new Executive Assistant Manager for Food and Beverage; ready to enhance culinary experience for “Festive Moments in our Hearts”

Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort in South Nilandhe Atoll, Maldives has announced the appointment of Neil Firman as the Executive Assistant Manager for Food and Beverage, just in time to curate an extraordinary culinary experience for the upcoming “Festive Moments In Our Hearts” celebration. With an impressive culinary background spanning over two decades, Neil brings a wealth of international experience and innovation to elevate the resort’s dining offerings during this highly-anticipated season.

Neil Firman’s Flavourful Journey

Neil Firman, a native of Johannesburg, South Africa, has crafted his culinary journey with passion and dedication. His career began at the prestigious “The Palace of the Lost City” in Sun City, South Africa, followed by an illustrious 11-year tenure with Hyatt International. During this period, Neil held key positions at various Hyatt properties worldwide, showcasing his culinary expertise and leadership skills.

His extensive work history includes significant roles such as Sous Chef at the Park Hyatt Johannesburg, South Africa (Opening); Chef de Cuisine at Grand Hyatt Amman, Jordan; and Executive Sous Chef at Hyatt Regency Dubai & Galleria, U.A.E., among others.

Neil also contributed to Banyan Tree Hotels and Resorts for 7 years, holding the position of Executive Chef at Banyan Tree Seychelles, and later overseeing Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Angsana Ihuru (now Dhawa Ihuru). After a successful term as Director of Food and Beverage at Nusa Dua Beach Hotel & Spa, Bali, Indonesia, Neil rejoined Banyan Tree Hotels in 2023. His wealth of experience and leadership has led him to his current role at Angsana Velavaru.

Neil’s culinary journey began at a young age, inspired by a memorable Primary School graduation lunch at the 5-star Carlton Hotel in Johannesburg. The grandeur, service, and culinary artistry left an indelible impression, shaping his career choice. Neil’s passion for perfection aligns with the hospitality industry, where guests experience nothing short of excellence, while associates feel the adrenaline rush behind the scenes.

With Neil at the helm of the Food and Beverage Department, Angsana Velavaru eagerly anticipates an exceptional culinary journey for guests during the “Festive Moments In Our Hearts” celebration. His innovative approach and commitment to culinary excellence will undoubtedly contribute to making this festive season truly memorable.

Beyond his culinary prowess, Neil is an avid recreational scuba diver, holding a PADI Assistant Instructor level certification. He also enjoys horse riding, adding a touch of adventure to his diverse interests.

“Festive Moments In Our Hearts” Celebration

Angsana Velavaru will be hosting “Moments in our Hearts,” a festive celebration centred around bonding and connection with family, friends, loved ones and nature from 21 December 2023 to 7 January 2024. Guests are warmly invited to appreciate the previous gift of time and travel, as they immerse themselves in the beautiful sights around, creating beautiful memories and reconnecting with those who matter most.

As the inspiring spirit of giving and sharing fills the air, guests can revel in the vibrant colours of island life with an array of activities crafted just for them – from indulgent feasts and thrilling games to party nights and dazzling entertainments.

The season of celebration and joy is just around the corner, and there is no better place to embrace it and #SenseTheMoment than Angsana Velavaru. Inspired to secure your festive holiday today? Discover more through this link: Sharing Time Offer | Angsana Velavaru Resort & Spa. Plus, indulge in the added benefit of earning Accor Live Limitless points!

Download Angsana Velavaru’s Festive Brochure 2023 – 2024.