Sheraton Maldives announces spectacular Festive Artisan Market: A day of culture, creativity, and community

Bandos Maldives, the ‘island of hospitality’, has announced a month-long festive programme packed with fun activities for guests of all ages this festive season. From yoga sessions and cooking classes to Christmas carols and New Year’s Eve celebrations, Bandos promises a tropical holiday filled with joy and merriment.

The festive calendar kicks off on 20th December with Superhero Yoga, Tinsels & Ties on the Tree and Canoe Sprint among other activities. Little guests can look forward to PuppetPalooza, CocoArt and Santa Claws Crab Racing over the next few days.

The highlight of the festive celebrations is Christmas Eve, with island carols, a sumptuous Christmas Eve gala and festive beats to ring in the big day. After the excitement of unwrapping gifts on Christmas morning, families can hop aboard for a Jingle Bell Cruise and enjoy the day with activities like tropical Christmas party and seafood feast.

As New Year’s Eve approaches, Bandos has planned The Last Sunset cruise, a Tropical Gala buffet and the big Countdown to 2024 party to give guests a sparkling welcome to the new year. The festivities extend into the New Year with fun events like Faces of the Island and Tropical Kids Party on 1st January 2024.

“This festive season, we have gone all out to infuse Bandos with the magical spirit of the festive season. Our little guests can look forward to meeting Santa Claus himself! There are lots of fun activities planned for families to celebrate Christmas and New Year together in true tropical style,” said Ismail Rasheed, General Manager, Bandos Maldives.

From indulgent buffets to snorkelling expeditions and spa pampering, guests can make the most of Bandos’ offerings while enjoying holiday cheer by the beach.

Check out the full festive programme here. For more details and bookings, visit www.bandosmaldives.com or email sales@bandos.com.mv.