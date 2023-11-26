News
Sheraton Maldives announces spectacular Festive Artisan Market: A day of culture, creativity, and community
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa has announced the return of its Festive Artisan Market. This highly anticipated festive celebration takes place at the tranquil Kakuni beach on December 27, 2023, from 1 PM to 5 PM.
The Festive Artisan Market is a day of shopping and community experiences. It boasts an impressive lineup of curated collections, providing a diverse range of local artisans and designers, and offering guests a unique and immersive experience. Participants can indulge in the collection of beach essentials, including tote bags, hats, and exquisite jewelry from See from the Sky. Tropical Designs offers delicate and intricate jewelry collections inspired by the beauty of the tropics, while Anbalange showcases authentic craftsmanship of beads and stones with a modern twist. For those seeking custom-made Maldivian resin artwork, THONArtisan delivers a personalized touch to artistic expression. Amoriere invites you to immerse in relaxation with hand-poured scented candles that capture the essence of the Maldives.
In addition to the attractive displays, guests are invited to partake in enriching activities that provide a glimpse into the vibrant Maldivian culture. From palm weaving and coconut grating to savoring delectable Maldivian snacks, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, Mohamed El Aghoury, expresses, “We are delighted to host the Festive Artisan Market once again, showcasing the talent of local artisans and designers. This event not only aligns with our commitment to supporting the local community but also allows our guests to experience the rich cultural tapestry of the Maldives. We believe in providing unique and memorable experiences, and the Festive Artisan Market is a testament to that commitment. We look forward to welcoming guests to Kakuni Beach for a day filled with creativity, culture, and festivity.”
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is the perfect place to relax this holiday season and enjoy the Maldivian way of life. Guests can immerse themselves in a variety of water sports, excursions, and dining options, which promises convenient travel with a 15-minute speedboat ride away from Velana International Airport. The resort offers 176 guest rooms designed to blend into the surrounding turquoise waters, pristine beaches, and lush greenery. Also boasting 7 unique restaurants and bars, the Shine Spa for Sheraton located on its very own island and 3 outdoor tropical fresh water pools.
Japanese flair meets Maldivian spice: Pullman Maldives Maamutaa celebrates Food Week 2023
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has announced its upcoming Food Week 2023 event from November 27 to December 3. Aligned with Pullman’s annual Pillar Weeks, this week-long celebration assures engaging activities and culinary adventures, constituting a captivating addition to Pullman Maldives’ event portfolio.
In a groundbreaking collaboration, Pullman Maldives has forged a unique alliance with another member of the Pullman family, Pullman Tokyo Tamachi, Japan. Notably, Executive Chef Koji Fukuda from Pullman Tokyo Tamachi will be the guest chef for Food Week, contributing an unparalleled dimension to the event’s gastronomic offerings by seamlessly blending Japanese and Maldivian culinary traditions.
Chef Koji’s arrival brings a new culinary experience to Pullman Maldives. With his foundational experiences from New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, and Japan, Chef Koji will be conducting master classes for the culinary team. The theme of the food week will focus on a beautiful fusion of Maldivian and Japanese culture, which will undoubtedly elevate the dining experience for all. Guests can look forward to exciting sessions with Chef Koji, including a sought-after “Sushi at Home” class. Additionally, Chef Koji will serve as a judge for the thrilling Iron Chef Competition, where teams from our culinary department will compete for the grand prize of USD 500. To complete the experience, Chef Koji will collaborate with Pullman Maldives Executive Chef Nyoman to curate a unique Four-Hands Dinner at Souq Oven and Phat Chameleon, complete with an exquisite wine selection. Overall, Chef Koji’s presence marks a significant milestone for Pullman Maldives, and his culinary expertise will undoubtedly enhance the resort’s offerings.
As part of the interactive and immersive activities, guests can partake in sessions exploring the spices of the Indian Ocean. Children can engage in the fun art of crafting Kawaii Bento Boxes. Not limited to guests alone, Pullman Maldives colleagues are afforded exciting opportunities to showcase their talents. The Culinary will participate in the fierce Iron Chef Competition, while the Bar Team will compete in Bartending Battles. The grand culmination of Food Week will unfold with a spectacular dinner under the stars.
For more information about Food Week and this unforgettable gastronomic journey, please visit Pullman Maldives Maamutaa’s official website: www.pullmanmaldivesmaamutaa.com/food-week/
Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa honored as Unrivaled Luxury Leader of 2023
Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa has been awarded the ‘Unrivaled Luxury Leader’ by The Leading Hotels of the World. The esteemed accolade is a testament to the resort’s unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences marked by lavishness and outstanding service quality. Recognizing not only the resort’s operational excellence but also its elevated standards, this distinction solidifies Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa as a premier destination in the idyllic Raa Atoll, offering an unmatched retreat in the Maldives.
Simone Scarapicchia, the Chief Commercial Officer of The Emerald Collection, graciously accepted the award at the 2023 Annual Convention. During the event, Scarapicchia expressed profound pride in the achievement, attributing it to the collective efforts of key figures within the organization.
“We are immensely proud to receive this prestigious recognition, which is a testament to the exceptional work undertaken by my father, Aldo Scarapicchia (Managing Director), General Manager Srikanth Devarapalli (Area General Manager), and the entire dedicated team at Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa since its inauguration in 2019,” remarked Simone Scarapicchia.
Bandos Maldives unveils tropical festive cheer
Bandos Maldives, the ‘island of hospitality’, has announced a month-long festive programme packed with fun activities for guests of all ages this festive season. From yoga sessions and cooking classes to Christmas carols and New Year’s Eve celebrations, Bandos promises a tropical holiday filled with joy and merriment.
The festive calendar kicks off on 20th December with Superhero Yoga, Tinsels & Ties on the Tree and Canoe Sprint among other activities. Little guests can look forward to PuppetPalooza, CocoArt and Santa Claws Crab Racing over the next few days.
The highlight of the festive celebrations is Christmas Eve, with island carols, a sumptuous Christmas Eve gala and festive beats to ring in the big day. After the excitement of unwrapping gifts on Christmas morning, families can hop aboard for a Jingle Bell Cruise and enjoy the day with activities like tropical Christmas party and seafood feast.
As New Year’s Eve approaches, Bandos has planned The Last Sunset cruise, a Tropical Gala buffet and the big Countdown to 2024 party to give guests a sparkling welcome to the new year. The festivities extend into the New Year with fun events like Faces of the Island and Tropical Kids Party on 1st January 2024.
“This festive season, we have gone all out to infuse Bandos with the magical spirit of the festive season. Our little guests can look forward to meeting Santa Claus himself! There are lots of fun activities planned for families to celebrate Christmas and New Year together in true tropical style,” said Ismail Rasheed, General Manager, Bandos Maldives.
From indulgent buffets to snorkelling expeditions and spa pampering, guests can make the most of Bandos’ offerings while enjoying holiday cheer by the beach.
Check out the full festive programme here. For more details and bookings, visit www.bandosmaldives.com or email sales@bandos.com.mv.
