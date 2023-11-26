Food
Japanese flair meets Maldivian spice: Pullman Maldives Maamutaa celebrates Food Week 2023
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has announced its upcoming Food Week 2023 event from November 27 to December 3. Aligned with Pullman’s annual Pillar Weeks, this week-long celebration assures engaging activities and culinary adventures, constituting a captivating addition to Pullman Maldives’ event portfolio.
In a groundbreaking collaboration, Pullman Maldives has forged a unique alliance with another member of the Pullman family, Pullman Tokyo Tamachi, Japan. Notably, Executive Chef Koji Fukuda from Pullman Tokyo Tamachi will be the guest chef for Food Week, contributing an unparalleled dimension to the event’s gastronomic offerings by seamlessly blending Japanese and Maldivian culinary traditions.
Chef Koji’s arrival brings a new culinary experience to Pullman Maldives. With his foundational experiences from New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, and Japan, Chef Koji will be conducting master classes for the culinary team. The theme of the food week will focus on a beautiful fusion of Maldivian and Japanese culture, which will undoubtedly elevate the dining experience for all. Guests can look forward to exciting sessions with Chef Koji, including a sought-after “Sushi at Home” class. Additionally, Chef Koji will serve as a judge for the thrilling Iron Chef Competition, where teams from our culinary department will compete for the grand prize of USD 500. To complete the experience, Chef Koji will collaborate with Pullman Maldives Executive Chef Nyoman to curate a unique Four-Hands Dinner at Souq Oven and Phat Chameleon, complete with an exquisite wine selection. Overall, Chef Koji’s presence marks a significant milestone for Pullman Maldives, and his culinary expertise will undoubtedly enhance the resort’s offerings.
As part of the interactive and immersive activities, guests can partake in sessions exploring the spices of the Indian Ocean. Children can engage in the fun art of crafting Kawaii Bento Boxes. Not limited to guests alone, Pullman Maldives colleagues are afforded exciting opportunities to showcase their talents. The Culinary will participate in the fierce Iron Chef Competition, while the Bar Team will compete in Bartending Battles. The grand culmination of Food Week will unfold with a spectacular dinner under the stars.
For more information about Food Week and this unforgettable gastronomic journey, please visit Pullman Maldives Maamutaa’s official website: www.pullmanmaldivesmaamutaa.com/food-week/
Food
Savour taste of Tuscany at COMO Maalifushi
Experience a taste of Tuscany in the Maldives as Chef Giovanni Luca Di Pirro brings guests on a gastronomic COMO Journey from December 4th to 12th 2023 at COMO Maalifushi, the only luxury lifestyle resort located in Thaa Atoll. Explore the traditions and flavours of Tuscany against the breath-taking natural beauty of the Maldives, an ideal backdrop for this immersive and sensual gourmet journey.
Led by Chef Di Pirro who is the Executive Chef of COMO Castello Del Nero, our sister property in Italy, the week’s residency will offer guests will have the unique opportunity to learn from and savour his culinary creations.
Chef Di Pirro will be hosting several events from cocktail conversations to Chef Tables and Beach Barbeque dinners to share with guests his culinary experience and ethos, while showcasing the flavours of the sea will delight with a unique Tuscan twist. A highlight of the COMO Journey will have guests starting the day fishing with Chef Di Pirro to catch your own fresh seafood. Following the morning fishing adventure, guests will enjoy a captivating cooking demonstration and a sumptuous lunch prepared by the chef himself.
Executive Chef Giovanni Luca Di Pirro’s cooking philosophy is a blend of three unique culinary backgrounds: Romagnolo by birth, Abruzzese by descent, and Tuscan by residence and adoption. He gained a wealth of experiences over decades of culinary training and work as a chef in various prestigious establishments, experience that has cemented his passion for the cultures and traditions related to food and local products. Under his direction as executive chef, La Torre at COMO Castello Del Nero was awarded a Michelin star. His cooking philosophy is inspired by Tuscany, using the local produce from the region to inspire creations that highlight the purity, quality and freshness of flavours for each season.
Seating are limited for these events and would need require reservations.
For more information on COMO Maalifushi, Maldives or to book the next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maalifushi
Food
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru unveils Madi Hiyaa: A fusion of Japanese culinary mastery and Maldivian elegance over the ocean waves
The long wait is over! Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru proudly announces the opening of its latest masterpiece, Madi Hiyaa, an exceptional overwater Yakitori Restaurant and Bar that seamlessly blends authentic Japanese culinary delights with a Maldivian touch. Crafted from locally-sourced ingredients, Madi Hiyaa merges nature’s elegance with contemporary design, providing unparalleled comfort and relaxation for guests to unwind in style.
Inspired by Dhivehi, where “Madi” means “ray,” and “Hiyaa” translates to “shelter,” Madi Hiyaa pays heartfelt homage to the ocean’s graceful rays. This new culinary journey not only recognises the majestic rays of the ocean but also serves as a serene retreat, echoing how the ocean’s rays find refuge.
The naming of this architectural gem was a celebration of teamwork and creativity. Resort associates participated in a naming competition, showcasing Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s dedication to fostering community and collaboration.
Renowned for sustainable architectural projects, award-winning Nomadic Resorts played a vital role in bringing Madi Hiyaa to life. Their expertise in innovative and environmentally responsible design ensured a seamless blend of architectural vision with the Maldives’ natural beauty.
Madi Hiyaa presents a delightful array of flavours that captivate guests’ palates. Inspired by Japanese gastronomy and infused with the Maldives’ essence, skilled chefs crafted a menu merging local ingredients with Japanese culinary expertise. This culinary journey promises richness in every delicious bite, enhanced by a dedicated mixologist’s inventive concoctions.
Dive into a variety of Japanese delights at Madi Hiyaa – sushi rolls, sashimi, and signature yakitori creations. Enjoy authentic Japanese classics and the delightful Omakase set with local catches and garden-fresh herbs. Chefs add a creative touch, ending each meal with tempting desserts like Anmitsu, Japanese cheesecake, or Shinsen’na Kattofurūtsu, highlighting locally grown organic fruits. Enhance the experience with wine pairings.
Madi Hiyaa serves as the perfect venue for intimate gatherings, including weddings and vow renewals. It plays a significant role in Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s ongoing commitment to elevate guest service, establishing benchmarks for luxury and innovation, all while demonstrating dedication to sustainability. This embodies the essence of Madi Hiyaa’s promise.
Discover more about Madi Hiyaa | Banyan Tree.
Nestled in the serene North Male’ Atoll, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites you to a luxurious, laid-back tropical retreat, easily accessible with a short 25-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport. With 48 pool villas spread across the island, this untouched paradise welcomes guests to experience the epitome of seclusion and tranquility.
Food
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort brings Chinese flavors from The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan
Esteemed guests will soon be able to savor a six-course dinner inspired by Shanghai cuisine at Maldives’ finest address
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is delighted to announce that it will welcome Steven Yang, Executive Chef from Yan Ting, The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan to its resort for a chef collaboration on 19th and 22nd November, 2023. The collaboration is set to bring guests a unique dining experience inspired by Shanghai cuisine at Orientale while they enjoy an unrivaled luxury escape at the finest address of Maldives.
“We are thrilled to be welcoming Chef Steven Yang to develop a specially crafted dinner menu at our airy restaurant, Orientale, which comes with unobstructed views of Indian Ocean,” said Vincent Pauchon, general manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “This collaboration will tailor our valued guests in a greater indulgence, taking them on a culinary journey of authentic Chinese dishes using seasonal fresh ingredients at our distinct dining venue.”
On 19th and 22nd November, 2023, the six-course chef collaboration dinner is slated to include an appetizer, soup, hors d’oeuvre, main courses, and dessert. In classic Chinese flavor and ingredients, the meals will be designed to complement each other, ignite the taste buds of guests and make for an unforgettable dining experience.
- Yellow Wine Drunk Abalone, Chinese Watermelon, Salmon Roe
- Double Boiled Chicken Consommé, Coconut Flesh, Conpoy and Fish Maw
- Pan Fried Scallops, “Yuxiang” Chili Sauce
- Stewed Boneless Beef Short Rib, Cola and Sweet Soya Sauce
- Noodle in Fish Soup, Garoupa Fillet and Bean Seeding
- Green Bean Paste, Lily Seed 20 Years Old Dried Orange Peel
Costing USD $195++ per person, each Dinner will be available for a maximum of 20 guests at Orientale, where the hours of operation are from 7:00 PM – 10:30 PM.
“I am more than glad to have the opportunity to collaborate with The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort,” said Steven Yang, Executive Chef for Yan Ting, The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan. “At Yan Ting, where guests can enjoy a singular dining experience with contemporary and classic Chinese décor, I tend to present my own interpretation of Shanghai cuisine in the menu and specialty dishes while solidly rooted in traditional approach and food philosophy. As a representative chef for this unique collaboration, I look forward to conveying Chinese cuisine culture to Maldives through delicate flavors, fresh ingredients, and diverse cooking techniques.”
For more information on this curated dining experience, please visit: http://stregismaldives.com
