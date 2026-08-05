Meditation
Reconnect with nature at Milaidhoo Maldives this World Wellness Weekend
This September, Milaidhoo Maldives invites guests to press pause and reconnect with what matters most. From 18th to 20th September, the boutique island retreat in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, will mark World Wellness Weekend with a thoughtfully curated programme of experiences celebrating movement, mindfulness and the simple joy of being immersed in nature.
At Milaidhoo, wellbeing isn’t centred on strict routines or quick fixes. It comes naturally through the island’s slower pace, the restorative power of the ocean, time spent outdoors and fresh, nourishing cuisine inspired by the Maldives. On the small island, guests are gently encouraged to switch off, breathe deeply and savour each moment.
This philosophy is reflected at Serenity Spa, where a dedicated team of therapists and wellness practitioners share a deeply personal approach to wellbeing. Every treatment is thoughtfully tailored, blending time-honoured healing traditions with genuine care to help guests relax and restore themselves.
To celebrate World Wellness Weekend, Milaidhoo has created a three-day programme of complimentary and signature experiences, from sunrise yoga and aqua meditation to aerial wellness sessions and a workshop on mental wellbeing led by visiting practitioner Dr Lim Xiang Jun, who combines traditional healing wisdom with modern medical knowledge. Guests and the Milaidhoo Family members will also come together for Moving Together, a relaxed community jog along the Water Villa Jetty, celebrating the wellbeing that comes from sharing experiences with others.
Programme of activities as follows for the World Wellness Weekend:
Friday, 18th September 2026
08.00 – Complimentary Morning Yoga
Yoga Pavilion
Begin the day with a gentle yoga practice surrounded by the peaceful sounds of the ocean.
11.00 – Mental Wellbeing and Stress Management Workshop
Yoga Pavilion | Complimentary | 45 minutes
Led by Dr Lim Xiang Jun, visiting practitioner at Milaidhoo. A Modern Traditional Doctor, Dr. Lim combines traditional healing practices with modern medical knowledge, sharing practical approaches to managing stress and supporting mental wellbeing.
19.00 – Moonlit Sound Journey
Yoga Pavilion | $35++ per person (minimum of 4 guests)
A calming evening experience using sound and vibration to encourage deep relaxation beneath the Maldivian night sky.
Saturday, 19th September 2026
08.00 – Complimentary Aqua Workout
Compass Pool
A refreshing water-based workout to energise the body and mind.
11.00 – Group Aerial Yoga Flow
$35++ per person (minimum 4 guests)
A guided aerial yoga session combining movement, balance and mindful breathing.
16:30 – Moving Together
Water Villa Jetty | Complimentary
A one-hour relaxed jog along the Water Villa jetty, open to all guests and Milaidhoo Family members, celebrating movement and connection.
Sunday, 20th September 2026
08.00 – Complimentary Morning Yoga
Yoga Pavilion
11.00 – Aqua Sonic Meditation
Compass Pool | Complimentary
A unique meditation experience combining the calming environment of water with soothing sounds.
15.00 – Aerial Thai Wellness
Yoga Pavilion | $35++ per person (minimum of 4 guests)
A gentle wellness session inspired by Thai therapeutic movement techniques.
At Milaidhoo, wellbeing is not something to be added to island life, it is naturally part of it.
This World Wellness Weekend, guests are invited to take time for themselves, discover new ways to unwind and enjoy the simple pleasures of being fully present.
Meditation
Imron Zulfikar returns to Niva Kuramathi Maldives for festive wellness residency
As the festive season casts its gentle glow, Niva Kuramathi Maldives is set to welcome the return of acclaimed holistic wellness practitioner Imron Zulfikar. From 16 December 2026 to 2 January 2027, guests are invited to embark on a transformative journey, immersing themselves in bespoke wellness journeys designed to restore harmony and vitality under the guidance of a true master of holistic health.
During his residency, Imron will offer a curated selection of signature therapies designed for lasting wellbeing. Experience the Functional Alignment Massage, a 90-minute restorative bodywork session that combines therapeutic massage, Thai stretching, and body mechanics to improve posture, release chronic tension, and enhance mobility. For pain relief, the Radiant Heat Deep Release offers an advanced treatment using deep tissue massage and infrared heat to soften tension, improve circulation, and accelerate recovery, with acupuncture available to enhance results.
Restore your inner harmony with the Chakra Balance Treatment, a 90-minute journey that begins with a mental wellness consultation and unfolds with crystal healing, guided meditation, and a soothing massage to align body, mind, and spirit. For a focused and powerful renewal, the 45-minute Yoga Intestinal Detox Therapy offers a guided practice of specific yoga movements and mineral-balanced hydration to support health.
Facial Rejuvenation
Indulge in rejuvenating facial treatments designed to illuminate your skin from within. The Accu Glow Facial is a refined 90-minute treatment using facial acupuncture and a bespoke skincare ritual to stimulate collagen, leaving skin firmer, brighter, and with a youthful glow. The Radiant Crystal Lift Facial provides a gentle 60-minute experience, combining infrared light with a Rose Quartz massage to enhance lymphatic drainage, soften tension, and promote a luminous, healthy glow.
Private Movement Classes:
Imron will also lead private sessions in Therapeutic Yoga, Body Alignment, Mat Pilates, and Personal Training. Guests are also invited to join a series of rejuvenating group classes designed to elevate vitality and inspire a sense of renewal.
Imron brings over a decade of expertise as a wellness lifestyle coach and holistic fitness specialist. His integrative methods, encompassing acupuncture, tension release, yoga, and Pilates, offer a comprehensive approach to emotional wellbeing and mobility. His intuitive healing and unwavering professionalism have earned the trust of high-profile clients worldwide, including Serena Williams, Emma Watson, and Richard Branson, who described him as having “golden hands.”
For more inspiration, please visit www.nivakuramathi.com.
Meditation
Six Senses unveils ‘The Yin Way’ retreat at Kanuhura
The Yin Way Retreat–The Way of a Woman is a new Six Senses-led retreat created to support women’s wellbeing through every life stage. Coming to Six Senses Kanuhura in the Maldives from October 1 to 4, followed by Six Senses Kyoto in Japan from December 11 to 14, 2026, this new expression of integrated wellness blends modern science with ancient wisdom to encourage realignment of the female nervous system and the restoration of emotional equilibrium.
The retreat applies the “Yin” principles of rest, receptivity, reflection, and cyclical living. Within Traditional Chinese Medicine and Taoist philosophy, these principles help guide women through the many chapters of their wellbeing, from pre-pregnancy to post-menopause and the shifts in between.
The Yin Way retreat by Six Senses responds to a wider wellness movement awakening the need for more gender-specific support. The Global Wellness Institute has identified a shift away from an era in which women’s wellbeing is borrowed from men’s data and protocols. Now, more than ever, women are reorienting their lifestyles beyond biology, phase of life, or menopause management and into longer-term longevity practices built around a woman’s whole lifecycle.
Each retreat will be led by Hati S. Malinova, Six Senses Wellness Director and Integrative Health Expert, who brings more than two decades of clinical experience dedicated to female and reproductive health, postpartum care, and family wellbeing. Hati’s background spans medical and functional health, counselling psychology, and Traditional Chinese Medicine, following 12 years at a female health hospital in Shanghai.
Hati S. Malinova, Six Senses Wellness Director, said: “Women’s wellness has often been treated as a narrow conversation, focused on fertility and menopause, but it is much broader than that. Women are asking deeper questions about their health, often arriving at Six Senses when calm, sleep, and balance feel just out of reach. Brain fog can begin, and what follows is an overwhelming search for more information on cycles, perimenopause, fertility, fatigue, and the broader impact on relationships. Six Senses is giving those questions somewhere better to go. We wanted to connect those dots with care and intention, creating the space and rhythm for guests to awaken their senses, supported by clinical insight and personal consultation. The aim is to give women tools they can continue at home.”
Guided by the Six Senses purpose to help guests reconnect with themselves, others, and the world around them, The Yin Way Retreat invites women to tune in to what their bodies are telling them. It applies the Traditional Chinese Medicine idea of perimenopause and menopause as a “second spring,” shifting the conversation away from loss and toward a more useful question: what is the body asking for now? The aim is neither to medicalise women’s wellness nor to wrap it in mysticism, but to create a grounded and generous space for understanding, support, and renewal.
“Hormones are not the problem,” Hati adds. “The challenge is that we’ve rarely been taught how to understand them, work with them, or support ourselves through change. Our lifestyles, too, can often be unknowingly inflammatory. With the right knowledge and support, women can begin to recalibrate from within. The Yin Way is the feminine way. It is about moving with your body instead of pushing against it. We spend so much of our lives stretched and striving. Yin reminds us that there is strength in slowing down and truly listening.”
Each retreat will gather a small group of women. This intimacy matters. Guests may arrive with different questions but often share a sense that something is out of sync. Through communal meals, workshops, and unhurried conversations, there is relief in realising these concerns are not theirs alone.
While often addressing shared symptoms, every guest’s path is individual. Each personalised journey is informed by an integrated wellness screening on arrival, with Sleep With Six Senses and Eat With Six Senses principles woven throughout. This high-tech, high-touch approach to wellness features a combination of lymphatic drainage for hormonal balance and heat therapies for detoxification, with treatments to support cortisol regulation, cycle balancing, circadian rhythms, stress management, and sleep health.
Within the space and calm of Six Senses, away from the demands and distractions of everyday life, women can explore the connection, science, and wisdom of the female body:
Six Senses Kanuhura, Maldives–October 1 to 4, 2026
A tropical beach haven and the reinvention of a Maldivian island icon
Cast away to a laid-back haven that’s home to some of the finest beaches in the Maldives, retreat guests of Six Senses Kanuhura will take part in daily yin yoga and sound healing sessions to settle the nervous system. Hormonal health workshops open conversations many women have not had access to before. At the Alchemy Bar, guests are introduced to herbs and botanicals traditionally used to support hormonal wellbeing. A dolphin cruise on the open ocean offers the rarity of unstructured time on moving water. Meals gather the group around the table each day. Guests stay in Beach Villas with private pools. Personalised spa treatments work alongside the group sessions.
Drink
W Maldives unveils The Wavemaker Edit with global talent collaborations
W Maldives has launched The Wavemaker Edit, a new ongoing series of curated collaborations with international talent, aimed at introducing a range of guest experiences across mixology, wellness, cuisine and music.
The series is designed as a rotating programme, with each edition bringing a different creative perspective to the resort. According to W Maldives, the initiative is intended to create a continuing calendar of experiences that combine social, cultural and wellness-led elements.
The first edition of The Wavemaker Edit will run from 3 to 14 June 2026 and will feature two themed chapters, titled Island Alchemy and The Restore Ritual.
Island Alchemy will focus on mixology. On 3 June, Kwok will lead a guest shift at SIP, presenting three cocktails that explore contrast and balance, including a bespoke creation inspired by the Maldives. The collaboration will continue on 6 June at WET Deck, where a poolside day party will feature a curated cocktail menu.
The second chapter, The Restore Ritual, will centre on wellness and movement in recognition of Global Wellness Day. Led by Mumbai-based yoga and movement educator Samiksha Shetty, the programme will include sessions focused on breathwork, mindfulness and alignment-based practice.
The wellness programme will include Sunset Yoga sessions at FIRE Beach on 12 and 14 June, as well as a morning meditation session at AWAY Spa on 13 June. The main event within this chapter will take place on 13 June, when guests will be able to join a Sunset Yoga session aboard the Horizon Yacht. This bookable experience will also include healthy refreshments and a 60-minute massage at AWAY Spa.
W Maldives said future editions of The Wavemaker Edit will expand into culinary, music and art-led experiences under a number of themed series, including Flavors Unscripted, Sound Wave and Make A Scene.
Commenting on the launch, General Manager Amila Handunwala said the initiative reflects the resort’s approach to continuously evolving the guest experience through collaborations with international talent.
W Maldives is positioning the series as part of its broader effort to offer more structured and experience-led programming for guests. In addition, the resort is promoting its Original Wavemaker package, which includes seaplane transfers and a half-board meal plan for two adults with a minimum stay of four nights.
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