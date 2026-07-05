Milaidhoo Maldives honoured with Forbes VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality badge

Milaidhoo Maldives has announced that it has been awarded the 2026 VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality badge with Forbes Travel Guide, a recognition that celebrates hotels and resorts committed to making a meaningful, measurable difference through responsible tourism.

For an island with just 50 villas nestled within the breathtaking UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, this recognition is especially significant. It reflects a philosophy that has always been at the heart of Milaidhoo: that the most memorable luxury experiences are created by caring deeply, for guests, for people, for culture and for the extraordinary natural environment that surrounds the private boutique island.

From protecting the thriving coral reefs and supporting local communities to showcasing authentic Maldivian traditions through cuisine, storytelling and personalised experiences, responsibility has never been a separate initiative at Milaidhoo. It is simply the way hospitality is practiced every single day.

“We have always believed that luxury should leave guests inspired, not destinations compromised,” said the General Manager of Milaidhoo Maldives, Paul van Frank. “Receiving the VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality badge with Forbes Travel Guide is a wonderful recognition of the passion our team, the Milaidhoo Family, brings to every experience and every decision. We are proud that our small island continues to prove that thoughtful hospitality can create a lasting positive impact.”

Milaidhoo has never aspired to be the biggest resort in the Maldives. Instead, it has quietly earned a reputation as one of its most cherished boutique escapes, where every guest is known by name, every experience is thoughtfully crafted to create the unique Milaidhoo Moments and every stay reflects the warmth of genuine Maldivian hospitality.

As travellers increasingly seek destinations that combine exceptional service with authentic purpose, Milaidhoo continues to demonstrate that luxury and responsibility are not competing ideals, they are inseparable.

This latest recognition is more than another accolade. It is a celebration of the people behind the island, the community that inspires it and a vision of hospitality where every thoughtful choice contributes to a more sustainable future.

Sometimes, the smallest islands make the biggest impression.