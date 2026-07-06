News
Kandooma Maldives begins new chapter under HPL Hotels & Resorts
A new chapter is about to begin for one of the Maldives’ most recognised island resorts, with the management agreement between Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) concluding on 30 September 2026.
From 1 October 2026, the resort will commence a new chapter as Kandooma Maldives, managed by HPL Hotels & Resorts, a subsidiary of Hotel Properties Limited (HPL). The transition represents a significant milestone in the resort’s evolution, with Kandooma becoming the 13th property in the HPL Hotels & Resorts collection and the group’s second Maldivian destination, joining Gili Lankanfushi Maldives.
The transition follows years of operation under the Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives banner, reflecting HPL’s long-term vision to evolve the resort’s identity, guest experience and market positioning while retaining the authentic island spirit that has made Kandooma a favourite among families, divers, surfers and returning guests from around the world.
Supporting the transition is Kandooma Next Chapter, a carefully planned enhancement programme that will introduce refreshed all-villa accommodation, upgraded guest facilities and new experiences across the island.
Importantly, the improvements are being delivered through a phased approach designed to ensure guests continue to enjoy the relaxed island holiday experience for which Kandooma is known.
Returning General Manager Andrew Drummond, who previously led the resort and has a long-standing connection with Kandooma, has been appointed to oversee the transition and future upgrade of the property.
“Kandooma has always had a strong identity and loyal following. The changes now underway have been carefully considered to enhance what guests already love about the resort while introducing new elements that will strengthen its appeal for years to come,” said Andrew Drummond.
Drummond said guest comfort and experience remain the resort’s highest priority throughout the transition period.
“The enhancement programme has been designed around the guest journey. Work is being undertaken in stages, with careful planning around resort operations, quiet zones and guest spaces to ensure holiday experiences remain enjoyable and uninterrupted.”
“Guests can continue to expect the warm hospitality, genuine service and memorable experiences that have become synonymous with Kandooma.” he added.
As part of the upgrade works, the resort’s inventory will evolve from 154 villas to 146 villas, creating opportunities for larger accommodation categories, enhanced facilities and improved guest experiences.
While many of the details of the new brand experience will be unveiled in the coming months, the new Kandooma Maldives brand will draw inspiration from the island’s natural environment, social spirit and ocean lifestyle, celebrating the experiences that have long defined the destination.
“Kandooma has earned a reputation as one of the Maldives’ leading family, surf and diving resorts, and those strengths will continue to be at the heart of the brand,” Drummond added.
The resort will continue operating throughout the transition period and welcoming guests as normal. Further announcements regarding the Kandooma Maldives brand, new experiences and enhancements will be released in the lead-up to the official launch on 1 October 2026.
Awards
Fashion Travel Awards name Villa Park Maldives’ best family island resort
There are family resorts, and then there are islands that seem to understand how families actually travel. Villa Park, set in the whale shark waters of South Ari Atoll, belongs firmly to the latter. Named Best Family Island Resort in the Maldives at the Fashion Travel Awards 2026, the resort has been recognised for an experience that feels generous, unforced and made for every generation.
Organised by Fashion TV Russia, the awards took place in Moscow in aboard the Radisson Royal Flotilla, bringing together tourism leaders, media, tastemakers and international travellers to celebrate standout names in global hospitality.
At Villa Park, the luxury is not only in the setting, though there is plenty of that. It is in the space to spread out, the ease of moving through the day, and the rare feeling that no one has to compromise. Children have the world of Park Players Kids’ Club, teens can cycle, snorkel or head out on the water, while parents find their own rhythm between the beach, Araamu Spa, long lunches and quiet moments by the pool.
Set on one of the largest natural islands in the Maldives, Villa Park has the scale to keep a holiday interesting and the softness to make it feel simple. Days move from palm-lined cycling paths to white-sand beaches, from watersports to whale shark excursions in the marine protected waters of South Ari, from casual family meals to evenings by the ocean. Polished, but never precious.
The recognition reflects Villa Park’s growing reputation as a Maldivian resort that does family travel with both style and substance, creating holidays that feel adventurous, easy and deeply shared.
Awards
Milaidhoo Maldives honoured with Forbes VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality badge
Milaidhoo Maldives has announced that it has been awarded the 2026 VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality badge with Forbes Travel Guide, a recognition that celebrates hotels and resorts committed to making a meaningful, measurable difference through responsible tourism.
For an island with just 50 villas nestled within the breathtaking UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, this recognition is especially significant. It reflects a philosophy that has always been at the heart of Milaidhoo: that the most memorable luxury experiences are created by caring deeply, for guests, for people, for culture and for the extraordinary natural environment that surrounds the private boutique island.
From protecting the thriving coral reefs and supporting local communities to showcasing authentic Maldivian traditions through cuisine, storytelling and personalised experiences, responsibility has never been a separate initiative at Milaidhoo. It is simply the way hospitality is practiced every single day.
“We have always believed that luxury should leave guests inspired, not destinations compromised,” said the General Manager of Milaidhoo Maldives, Paul van Frank. “Receiving the VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality badge with Forbes Travel Guide is a wonderful recognition of the passion our team, the Milaidhoo Family, brings to every experience and every decision. We are proud that our small island continues to prove that thoughtful hospitality can create a lasting positive impact.”
Milaidhoo has never aspired to be the biggest resort in the Maldives. Instead, it has quietly earned a reputation as one of its most cherished boutique escapes, where every guest is known by name, every experience is thoughtfully crafted to create the unique Milaidhoo Moments and every stay reflects the warmth of genuine Maldivian hospitality.
As travellers increasingly seek destinations that combine exceptional service with authentic purpose, Milaidhoo continues to demonstrate that luxury and responsibility are not competing ideals, they are inseparable.
This latest recognition is more than another accolade. It is a celebration of the people behind the island, the community that inspires it and a vision of hospitality where every thoughtful choice contributes to a more sustainable future.
Sometimes, the smallest islands make the biggest impression.
Awards
Crown & Champa Resorts earns multiple Tripadvisor awards
Crown & Champa Resorts (CCR) has announced that numerous properties within its portfolio have been recognised in the Tripadvisor® Travellers’ Choice Awards 2026, reinforcing the resort collection’s reputation for delivering exceptional holiday experiences in the Maldives.
Based on genuine guest reviews and ratings collected over a 12-month period, Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards recognise hospitality businesses that consistently receive outstanding feedback from travellers worldwide. The awards recognise the resorts among the highest-rated accommodations.
Jawakara Islands Maldives Earns ‘Best of the Best’ Recognition
Among CCR’s award-winning resorts, Jawakara Islands Maldives received Tripadvisor’s prestigious ‘Best of the Best’ distinction for 2026, placing it among the top 1% of hotels worldwide. The resort was also ranked #21 among Asia’s top hotels.
Featuring two islands connected by a bridge across a turquoise lagoon, Jawakara Islands Maldives combines contemporary luxury with authentic Maldivian charm, offering guests a unique island experience.
The ‘Best of the Best’ accolade is Tripadvisor’s highest recognition, awarded to a select group of properties that consistently receive exceptional guest feedback and maintain outstanding traveller satisfaction throughout the year.
Travellers’ Choice Awards 2026 – Top 10% Worldwide
The following CCR resorts were recognised among the top 10% of hotels globally in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2026:
- Kudadoo Maldives Private Island – An exclusive fully solar-powered private island featuring 15 overwater residences and its signature fully inclusive “Anything. Anywhere. Anytime.” luxury concept.
- Hurawalhi Island Resort – Home to the iconic all-glass 5.8 Undersea Restaurant and offering an adults-only retreat with exceptional dining and ocean experiences.
- Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa – A wellness-focused resort featuring all-pool villas, holistic spa experiences, and a vibrant house reef.
- Veligandu Maldives Resort Island – Renowned for its iconic sandbank, natural beauty, diverse culinary offerings, and memorable marine adventures.
- Komandoo Island Resort & Spa – Truly adults-only (aged +18) island retreat known for its romantic atmosphere, vibrant house reef, and exceptional diving experiences.
- Meeru Maldives Resort Island – One of the Maldives’ most popular resorts, offering a blend of family-friendly and adults-focused experiences, extensive dining options, and expansive beaches.
- Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa – A top diving and snorkelling destination located within a whale shark hotspot and offering both adults-only and family-friendly accommodation options.
“These recognitions reflect the dedication and passion of our champions across the resorts. Every day, they work tirelessly to create memorable experiences for our guests, and these awards are a testament to their commitment to genuine Maldivian hospitality. We are grateful to our guests for their trust and valuable feedback, which continues to inspire us to deliver exceptional holiday experiences,” said Mohamed Solah, CEO, Crown & Champa Resorts.
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