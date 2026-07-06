Kandooma Maldives begins new chapter under HPL Hotels & Resorts

A new chapter is about to begin for one of the Maldives’ most recognised island resorts, with the management agreement between Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) concluding on 30 September 2026.

From 1 October 2026, the resort will commence a new chapter as Kandooma Maldives, managed by HPL Hotels & Resorts, a subsidiary of Hotel Properties Limited (HPL). The transition represents a significant milestone in the resort’s evolution, with Kandooma becoming the 13th property in the HPL Hotels & Resorts collection and the group’s second Maldivian destination, joining Gili Lankanfushi Maldives.

The transition follows years of operation under the Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives banner, reflecting HPL’s long-term vision to evolve the resort’s identity, guest experience and market positioning while retaining the authentic island spirit that has made Kandooma a favourite among families, divers, surfers and returning guests from around the world.

Supporting the transition is Kandooma Next Chapter, a carefully planned enhancement programme that will introduce refreshed all-villa accommodation, upgraded guest facilities and new experiences across the island.

Importantly, the improvements are being delivered through a phased approach designed to ensure guests continue to enjoy the relaxed island holiday experience for which Kandooma is known.

Returning General Manager Andrew Drummond, who previously led the resort and has a long-standing connection with Kandooma, has been appointed to oversee the transition and future upgrade of the property.

“Kandooma has always had a strong identity and loyal following. The changes now underway have been carefully considered to enhance what guests already love about the resort while introducing new elements that will strengthen its appeal for years to come,” said Andrew Drummond.

Drummond said guest comfort and experience remain the resort’s highest priority throughout the transition period.

“The enhancement programme has been designed around the guest journey. Work is being undertaken in stages, with careful planning around resort operations, quiet zones and guest spaces to ensure holiday experiences remain enjoyable and uninterrupted.”

“Guests can continue to expect the warm hospitality, genuine service and memorable experiences that have become synonymous with Kandooma.” he added.

As part of the upgrade works, the resort’s inventory will evolve from 154 villas to 146 villas, creating opportunities for larger accommodation categories, enhanced facilities and improved guest experiences.

While many of the details of the new brand experience will be unveiled in the coming months, the new Kandooma Maldives brand will draw inspiration from the island’s natural environment, social spirit and ocean lifestyle, celebrating the experiences that have long defined the destination.

“Kandooma has earned a reputation as one of the Maldives’ leading family, surf and diving resorts, and those strengths will continue to be at the heart of the brand,” Drummond added.

The resort will continue operating throughout the transition period and welcoming guests as normal. Further announcements regarding the Kandooma Maldives brand, new experiences and enhancements will be released in the lead-up to the official launch on 1 October 2026.