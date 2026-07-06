Culture
Oaga Art Resort showcases Maldivian art on international stage
Oaga Art Resort has successfully concluded The Shape of Return, a contemporary Maldivian art exhibition presented in collaboration with Oevaali Art Gallery, Singapore. Running from 21 June to 5 July 2026, the exhibition brought together the works of 15 Maldivian artists, introducing international audiences to stories of identity, memory, belonging and cultural heritage through contemporary visual art.
The collaboration between Oaga Art Resort and Oevaali Art Gallery reflects a shared commitment to creating meaningful platforms for Maldivian artists beyond the country’s shores. Housed within Oevaali Art Gallery’s intimate space dedicated to Maldivian fine art, The Shape of Return transformed the gallery into a window into the Maldives, inviting visitors to experience narratives that extend far beyond the destination’s familiar image of turquoise waters and white sand beaches.
Originally commissioned as part of Maldives; A Simple Story, the artworks were first created as individual installations within Oaga Art Resort’s Veyoge Gallery Villas, where each space was designed as a living narrative inspired by Maldivian culture and everyday life. Their presentation in Singapore brought these dispersed works together for the first time, forming a collective archive of contemporary Maldivian artistic expression within an international gallery setting.
The exhibition formed part of Oaga Art Resort’s broader engagement at ILTM Asia Pacific Singapore, where the resort representatives connected with luxury travel advisors and industry partners from across the region. Extending beyond the trade environment, Oaga hosted private viewings at Oevaali Art Gallery, offering selected partners a deeper cultural context to the resort’s creative philosophy and hospitality narrative. These sessions created a more immersive layer of engagement, bridging conversations initiated at ILTM with the artistic foundations of the resort experience.
Alongside the exhibition, visitors also experienced a miniature installation inspired by Oaga’s Veyoge Gallery Villas, offering visitors a scaled glimpse into the environments where the artworks originate. Guests were also invited to participate in a Veyoge giveaway, extending the exhibition beyond the gallery space while introducing audiences to the artistic experiences that await at Oaga Art Resort.
Bringing together artists from diverse creative disciplines, The Shape of Return showcased painting, mixed media, illustration and visual storytelling that explored the connections between people, place and memory while celebrating the evolving narratives of contemporary Maldivian creators.
“We have always envisioned Oaga as more than just a beach resort – it is an art platform; a destination where people can connect with the Maldives through creative and whimsical storytelling. It has been a joy to bring a glimpse of this to a global stage through the work of 15 local artists, and deeply moving to witness the connections formed through this exhibition. This is a milestone not just for Oaga, but for Maldivian contemporary art.” said Nawaila Nashid, Director of Brand Experience of Oaga Art Resort.
Featured Maldivian artists include Alwan Ibrahim, Hawwa Lahfa, Hidhana Latheef, Zifla Ibrahim, Zuha Bari, Hassan Niyaz, Aishath Shuaila, Mariyam Halym, Baburu Akuru x Jille, Dhyna Shaheem, Emaz Shakoor, Aminath Fathina, Afzal Shaafiu (Afu), Mohamed Hisan and Aima Musthafa.
Concluding on 5 July 2026, The Shape of Return marks another milestone in Oaga Art Resort’s continued mission to create meaningful opportunities for Maldivian artists while fostering international appreciation for the country’s contemporary creative voices through art, storytelling and cultural exchange.
Cooking
Chef Nawal Alkhalawi leads Eid culinary programme at JOALI BEING
JOALI BEING has concluded its Eid al-Adha celebrations, which took place from 25 to 31 May 2026, bringing together families, culture, culinary discovery and shared experiences through a curated programme inspired by generosity, togetherness and reflection.
A central feature of this year’s celebrations was an exclusive culinary residency by Saudi chef Nawal Alkhalawi, who joined the island from Jeddah to present a series of dining experiences inspired by contemporary Saudi cuisine, heritage and storytelling.Throughout the residency, Chef Nawal introduced guests to the flavours, traditions and rituals that shape Saudi family life, using food as a platform for cultural exchange and connection.
One of the highlights of the programme was Chef Nawal Alkhalawi’s Dinner, held on 29 May at MOJO. The family-style sharing experience drew inspiration from the hospitality and flavours of Saudi Arabia, featuring signature dishes such as Whipped Date Butter with charcoal bread and her “Jewels of the Red Sea” selection.
The dinner continued with slow-roast lamb shoulder served with curated shawarma accompaniments, before concluding with a contemporary dessert of white peach, apricot rose and coconut yoghurt. Guests were also served a Saudi date and cheese platter showcasing regional flavours.
The following day, families gathered at the Culinary Learning Centre for Chef Nawal Alkhalawi’s Family Cooking Class. Designed as a hands-on experience for guests of different generations, the class explored the culinary meeting point between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.
Participants prepared Spiced Prawn Tartare with Lime and Black Lime Aioli in Tapioca-Wild Rice, reflecting the connections between the two regions through ingredients, techniques and shared coastal influences.
In addition to the residency, JOALI BEING’s Eid programme featured a range of family-focused culinary and lifestyle experiences. These included energy bar making, waffle and pizza workshops, afternoon tea rituals, chocolate masterclasses, destination dining experiences and the Eid Sunset Soirée, where guests gathered on FLOW Beach for a golden-hour celebration with music and ocean views.
Other experiences during the week included private villa dining, breakfasts at the Turtle Tree House and a special Eid edition of the Indian Ocean Dinner, offering families and loved ones opportunities to mark the occasion in different settings across the island.
JOALI BEING said the celebrations reflected its commitment to creating spaces where guests can reconnect with themselves and one another while embracing the island’s philosophy of the Joy of Well-Living.
Culture
Madifushi Private Island brings Maldivian Eid traditions to life with island-wide celebration
Madifushi Private Island, one of the Maldives’ most cherished luxury island retreats, welcomed Eid Al Adha with a heartfelt and immersive day of cultural celebrations. Under the theme Eid By The Sea: Timeless Maldivian Heritage, the resort crafted a thoughtfully curated programme honouring the sacred traditions of Eid whilst inviting guests into the warmth and depth of authentic Maldivian culture.
From dawn prayers at the resort’s mosque to an enchanting evening of traditional Langiri performance, the day was designed to offer guests and team members alike a genuine and meaningful connection to this beloved occasion — experienced against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
The celebrations commenced at dawn with the Eid Prayer at the resort’s mosque, open to all guests wishing to participate in this sacred and serene moment of communal reflection. The morning continued with an Eid Cake Cutting Ceremony held immediately following prayers, inviting the entire resort community — guests and team — to gather and mark the occasion together.
As the afternoon unfolded, the energy of the island transformed with one of the day’s most spectacular highlights: the Maali Parade and Bodu Mas Beynun. Mythical creatures crafted with extraordinary artistry from coconut palm leaves paraded through the resort’s roads and Splash Beach, accompanied by the vibrant rhythms of traditional Maldivian music and dance. The spectacle drew guests into the heart of an ancient cultural tradition rarely experienced beyond local Maldivian communities.
Simultaneously, the Eid ‘Sai’ Tea offered guests a curated spread of authentic Maldivian Eid delicacies at Splash Beach — a convivial and flavourful celebration of the islands’ culinary heritage, served in true island style.
The evening was elevated further with the Special Eid Buffet Dinner at Bluefin restaurant, where a festive spread — thoughtfully crafted to honour the spirit of Eid — was laid out for guests.
The night drew to a close with an enchanting Langiri Show at Splash Bar — a traditional performance that captivated audiences with its grace and cultural depth, followed by a cultural video showcase celebrating Maldivian heritage and identity.
“Celebrating Eid Al Adha at Madifushi Private Island is always a deeply meaningful occasion for us. This is not simply an event — it is an expression of who we are and where we come from. The Maldives carries a rich and beautiful heritage, and Eid is one of those rare moments where that heritage comes alive in the most vivid and joyful way,” said Mohamed Hilmy, General Manager, Madifushi Private Island.
“We are enormously proud to share that with our guests, many of whom travel from around the world, and to offer them an experience that goes far beyond the spectacular setting of our island. To see our guests moved by the Maali parade, sharing in the Sai tea, joining us in prayer — that is what makes hospitality truly meaningful. On behalf of our entire team, we extend our warmest Eid Mubarak to all who celebrated with us, and to all those celebrating around the world.”
Madifushi Private Island is a luxury island resort nestled in the Meemu Atoll of the Republic of Maldives. Embodying the philosophy of Timeless Maldivian Heritage, the resort offers guests an exclusive sanctuary where natural beauty, cultural authenticity, and world-class hospitality converge. From overwater villas to pristine beaches and a vibrant programme of cultural and recreational experiences, Madifushi Private Island is committed to creating memories that endure long beyond the visit.
Culture
Cocoon Maldives brings Maldivian culture to life for Eid Al-Adha Celebrations
Cocoon Maldives invites guests to experience the spirit of Eid Al-Adha through a vibrant celebration inspired by authentic Maldivian culture, traditions, and island hospitality.
Bringing together local heritage and festive island experiences, the celebration will feature a lively lineup of traditional performances and interactive activities designed to immerse guests in the rich cultural identity of the Maldives. Guests will have the opportunity to witness the colourful Bodumas and Maali Parade, inspired by traditional folklore and island festivities, alongside energetic local dance performances presented by the resort’s team members.
The celebration will also include a traditional Coconut Show, the exciting Bodumas Chase performance, live DJ entertainment, and a festive gathering atmosphere complete with refreshing mocktails and island-inspired refreshments.
As part of the experience, guests can enjoy authentic cultural moments while discovering the warmth and joyful spirit of Maldivian celebrations in a unique beachfront setting. The festivities will continue into the second day with interactive activities and friendly games between guests and team members, creating memorable moments of connection and celebration.
“At Cocoon Maldives, we are delighted to celebrate Eid Al-Adha by sharing the beauty of Maldivian traditions and creating meaningful experiences for our guests,” said Ahmed Jihad, Chief Operating Officer of The Cocoon Collection. “Through cultural performances, island festivities, and shared moments of joy, we aim to offer an authentic and memorable celebration in paradise.”
Known as the first design resort in the Maldives, Cocoon Maldives continues to create immersive guest experiences that combine island luxury with local culture, bringing travellers closer to the spirit of the destination.
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