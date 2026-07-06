Oaga Art Resort showcases Maldivian art on international stage

Oaga Art Resort has successfully concluded The Shape of Return, a contemporary Maldivian art exhibition presented in collaboration with Oevaali Art Gallery, Singapore. Running from 21 June to 5 July 2026, the exhibition brought together the works of 15 Maldivian artists, introducing international audiences to stories of identity, memory, belonging and cultural heritage through contemporary visual art.

The collaboration between Oaga Art Resort and Oevaali Art Gallery reflects a shared commitment to creating meaningful platforms for Maldivian artists beyond the country’s shores. Housed within Oevaali Art Gallery’s intimate space dedicated to Maldivian fine art, The Shape of Return transformed the gallery into a window into the Maldives, inviting visitors to experience narratives that extend far beyond the destination’s familiar image of turquoise waters and white sand beaches.

Originally commissioned as part of Maldives; A Simple Story, the artworks were first created as individual installations within Oaga Art Resort’s Veyoge Gallery Villas, where each space was designed as a living narrative inspired by Maldivian culture and everyday life. Their presentation in Singapore brought these dispersed works together for the first time, forming a collective archive of contemporary Maldivian artistic expression within an international gallery setting.

The exhibition formed part of Oaga Art Resort’s broader engagement at ILTM Asia Pacific Singapore, where the resort representatives connected with luxury travel advisors and industry partners from across the region. Extending beyond the trade environment, Oaga hosted private viewings at Oevaali Art Gallery, offering selected partners a deeper cultural context to the resort’s creative philosophy and hospitality narrative. These sessions created a more immersive layer of engagement, bridging conversations initiated at ILTM with the artistic foundations of the resort experience.

Alongside the exhibition, visitors also experienced a miniature installation inspired by Oaga’s Veyoge Gallery Villas, offering visitors a scaled glimpse into the environments where the artworks originate. Guests were also invited to participate in a Veyoge giveaway, extending the exhibition beyond the gallery space while introducing audiences to the artistic experiences that await at Oaga Art Resort.

Bringing together artists from diverse creative disciplines, The Shape of Return showcased painting, mixed media, illustration and visual storytelling that explored the connections between people, place and memory while celebrating the evolving narratives of contemporary Maldivian creators.

“We have always envisioned Oaga as more than just a beach resort – it is an art platform; a destination where people can connect with the Maldives through creative and whimsical storytelling. It has been a joy to bring a glimpse of this to a global stage through the work of 15 local artists, and deeply moving to witness the connections formed through this exhibition. This is a milestone not just for Oaga, but for Maldivian contemporary art.” said Nawaila Nashid, Director of Brand Experience of Oaga Art Resort.

Featured Maldivian artists include Alwan Ibrahim, Hawwa Lahfa, Hidhana Latheef, Zifla Ibrahim, Zuha Bari, Hassan Niyaz, Aishath Shuaila, Mariyam Halym, Baburu Akuru x Jille, Dhyna Shaheem, Emaz Shakoor, Aminath Fathina, Afzal Shaafiu (Afu), Mohamed Hisan and Aima Musthafa.

Concluding on 5 July 2026, The Shape of Return marks another milestone in Oaga Art Resort’s continued mission to create meaningful opportunities for Maldivian artists while fostering international appreciation for the country’s contemporary creative voices through art, storytelling and cultural exchange.