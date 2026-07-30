News
Cora Cora Maldives earns Green Globe Gold certification
Cora Cora Maldives has achieved Green Globe Certification with Gold status after receiving a rating of 93% in an onsite sustainability audit.
The Raa Atoll resort said the certification recognised the environmental, social and cultural initiatives delivered through its Freedom Footprints sustainability programme. The programme is guided by the resort’s position that the freedom offered to guests should be accompanied by responsibility towards the environment and surrounding communities.
According to the resort, the achievement reflects work undertaken across coral restoration, marine conservation, community partnerships, cultural preservation, resource management and guest education.
“This Gold status is a reflection of collaboration, shared responsibility, and the collective belief that hospitality can create a positive impact far beyond the guest experience,” Cora Cora Maldives said in its announcement.
The resort credited its guests, partners, suppliers, heads of departments and team members, known as Freedom Fighters, for contributing to the certification. It also acknowledged NSURE Private Limited for its role in the certification process.
Among the main initiatives under Freedom Footprints is a five-year coral restoration programme involving guests, employees, resort leaders and conservation partners. The project uses Reef Stars fitted with coral fragments to support coral growth and increase marine biodiversity across sections of the resort’s lagoon and house reef.
The resort’s 2026 Sustainability Management Plan states that more than 1,000 Reef Stars had been installed and over 15,000 coral fragments restored during 2025. The project is being implemented with MARS and SHEBA and also incorporates rope nurseries, coral clips, direct outplanting and planned microfragmentation techniques.
Members of the resort’s diving team and sustainability department have received training in the Society for Ecological Restoration-certified Mars Assisted Reef Restoration System and the Ocean Quest methodology. Guests can participate by tying coral fragments, adopting Reef Stars and joining guided sessions with the resident marine biologist.
Cora Cora Maldives also works with Save the Beach Maldives to share restoration knowledge with local island communities and encourage wider participation in reef conservation.
Marine protection efforts extend to sea turtles through partnerships with the Olive Ridley Project and the Atoll Marine Centre. The resort supports turtle rescue, rehabilitation, research and education, while its team contributes sighting photographs and data to help researchers understand turtle populations, migration patterns and threats. Educational activities are also conducted for guests and students from nearby islands.
Operational measures include reducing single-use plastics and monitoring the resort’s environmental and social impact. Cora Cora Maldives produces drinking water through desalination and bottles it onsite in reusable glass bottles. The resort estimates that its bottling plant prevents the use of more than 100,000 plastic bottles each year.
Plastic straws have been replaced with alternative materials, while bathroom amenities are supplied in refillable containers. The resort also monitors its direct and supply-chain impacts through EarthCheck software and conducts staff training on sustainable operations.
Its sustainability plan includes targets covering energy efficiency, water conservation, waste reduction and recycling. The resort has retained targets to reduce both energy and water consumption by 1.5%, while waste is transferred to the regional waste management centre at Vandhoo. It also works with organisations including Parley for the Oceans on recycling and waste-management activities.
The programme also covers local sourcing and community development. The resort purchases produce from local suppliers and pole-and-line-caught fish from Maldivian fishermen, while prioritising bulk purchasing and products that are biodegradable, recycled or supplied with reduced packaging.
Cora Cora Maldives supports vocational training and hospitality career development through internships for students from local educational institutions. Its community policy also includes local recruitment, healthcare support, purchases from neighbouring islands and support for small businesses.
At the resort’s Art Hut, a Maldivian artist produces and sells handmade souvenirs directly to guests and retains the proceeds. The resort boutique also carries locally produced crafts, with a percentage of sales from selected manta and turtle jewellery donated to conservation organisations.
Cultural preservation forms another component of the sustainability programme. The resort maintains a museum displaying archaeological objects under the required permits, trains employees to explain Maldivian culture to guests and communicates rules intended to protect historical objects, coral reefs and marine life.
Cora Cora Maldives said the Green Globe Gold recognition would serve as an incentive to continue developing its sustainability work.
“We are grateful for this milestone, but we also know the journey is far from over. There is still much to accomplish,” the resort said. “This recognition inspires us to keep pushing forward and protecting the natural wonders that make Cora Cora Maldives so special.”
News
Manhattan Grand Hotel aims to transform Maldives’ MICE industry
Manhattan Grand Hotel is set to redefine the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) industry with the launch of one of the largest integrated MICE and event destinations in the Greater Malé Area. Combining premium accommodation, versatile event venues, multiple dining outlets and comprehensive event services under one roof, the hotel is now accepting advance bookings for conferences, exhibitions, corporate events, weddings and social celebrations from September 2026 onwards.
Purpose-built to meet the growing demand for world-class event facilities, the hotel offers three major event halls Mā Ashi (700 sqm), Maalan (400 sqm) and Holhuashi (390 sqm) supported by the Ras Ain Meeting & Conference Facilities, comprising Ras Giri Conference Room, Ras Faruma Training Room, Ras Vani Meeting Room and Ras Pod working spaces. Together with 162 contemporary guest rooms, four restaurants and dedicated event services, Manhattan Grand Hotel provides a complete destination for events of every scale.
Designed to cater for conferences, exhibitions, Government and State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) meetings, Annual General Meetings (AGMs), corporate conventions, product launches, seminars, training programmes, weddings, gala dinners and private celebrations, Manhattan Grand Hotel can comfortably host three major events simultaneously. With separate guest flows, dedicated banquet operations and professional event management teams, each event can operate independently without disruption to others, setting a new benchmark for MICE facilities in the Greater Malé Area.
Complementing the event facilities are four distinctive dining outlets Hen Na, Manhattan Fish Market, Café Barbera and Vilu offering organisers a variety of dining experiences for delegates, networking sessions, VIP functions and private events. The hotel also features professional audiovisual technology, LED displays, high-speed Wi-Fi, conference facilities, integrated catering services and dedicated event management support, delivering a seamless experience from planning through execution.
The Chief Operating Officer of Manhattan Grand Hotel said: “Our vision is to redefine how conferences, exhibitions and major events are hosted in the Maldives. Manhattan Grand Hotel has been purpose-built to deliver the scale, flexibility and professional services required by government institutions, state-owned enterprises, corporations and international event organisers. By bringing together one of the largest integrated MICE facilities in the Greater Malé Area with premium accommodation, dining and hospitality, we are changing the landscape of MICE events in the Greater Malé Area and setting a new benchmark for the industry. We look forward to welcoming our first events from September onwards.”
Strategically located in Hulhumalé, just minutes from Velana International Airport, Manhattan Grand Hotel is positioned to become the preferred venue for government institutions, SOEs, corporate organisations, international associations, event organisers and wedding planners seeking a world-class venue in the Maldives.
Drink
SO/ Maldives introduces premium Dilmah Tea experience
Luxury is often found in life’s quietest moments, the gentle sound of waves, the warmth of the tropical breeze, and now, the comforting aroma of a perfectly brewed cup of tea. Embracing this philosophy, SO/ Maldives has introduced an exclusive collaboration with Dilmah Tea, bringing one of the world’s most celebrated premium tea experiences to the island.
More than simply serving exceptional tea, the partnership reimagines how guests connect with the destination. Every carefully selected blend becomes an invitation to slow down, reconnect with nature, and embrace the effortless sophistication that defines the SO/ Maldives experience. Whether enjoyed overlooking the turquoise lagoon, paired with an elegant afternoon indulgence, or savoured during moments of wellness and relaxation, Dilmah Tea becomes another expression of the resort’s signature Island Couture lifestyle.
Rooted in authenticity and sustainability, Dilmah’s philosophy of handpicked, single-origin Ceylon tea perfectly complements SO/ Maldives’ commitment to meaningful luxury experiences. Together, the two iconic brands celebrate craftsmanship, conscious living, and unforgettable moments shared in one of the world’s most breathtaking island destinations.
To commemorate the collaboration, SO/ Maldives will host an exclusive Dilmah Tea Launch Experience on 04th August 2026 at the vibrant Lazuli Beach Club, inviting resort guests and distinguished partners to discover the art of tea through an immersive evening of flavour, storytelling, and entertainment.
Guests will begin the experience with a signature welcome before exploring an interactive Dilmah Tea Experience featuring a curated collection of premium tea varieties. Guided by the Dilmah team, guests will discover the heritage behind each blend, learn the art of tea appreciation, and experience thoughtfully curated snack pairings designed to enhance every flavour profile.
As the sun begins to set over the Indian Ocean, the evening will seamlessly transition into a celebration of SO/ Maldives’ unmistakable style. A spectacular Flying Dress showcase will capture the vibrant colours and elegance of island couture against the Maldivian horizon, followed by a captivating fire performance that lights up the beach, creating an unforgettable finale beneath the stars.
The introduction of Dilmah Tea further strengthens SO/ Maldives’ commitment to offering world-class culinary and lifestyle experiences that blend international excellence with the serenity of island living. Guests can now discover an elevated tea programme across selected dining venues and experiences, reinforcing the resort’s promise to deliver exceptional moments from sunrise to sunset.
From tranquil mornings overlooking crystal-clear lagoons to golden-hour reflections by the beach, every cup of Dilmah Tea invites guests to pause, breathe, and savour the beauty of the present, transforming an everyday ritual into an extraordinary island experience.
For more information or to book your perfect getaway, please visit so-maldives.com or contact so.maldives.reservations@so-hotels.com or call +960 664-9100.
Awards
.Here Baa Atoll receives Forbes VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality recognition
.Here Baa Atoll has been awarded the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality recognition, affirming the resort’s commitment to responsible luxury and its dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences while embracing sustainable and ethical hospitality practices.
Developed by Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on luxury hospitality, the VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality programme recognises hotels and resorts that demonstrate a comprehensive commitment to environmental stewardship, community engagement, employee wellbeing and responsible operational practices. The recognition is awarded following an independent assessment of more than 100 standards designed specifically for the luxury hospitality sector.
Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, .Here Baa Atoll has been conceived around the philosophy of The Art of Duality—bringing together immersive luxury and a profound respect for the natural world. Across its two private islands connected by a pristine sandbank, the resort integrates thoughtful design, personalised experiences and responsible practices that aim to preserve the destination for generations to come.
The recognition reflects the resort’s ongoing efforts to minimise its environmental impact while creating meaningful experiences that connect guests with the unique marine ecosystem and cultural heritage of the Maldives. Through responsible resource management, conservation initiatives, local partnerships and a continued focus on guest and team wellbeing, .Here Baa Atoll strives to demonstrate that exceptional luxury and responsible hospitality can exist in harmony.
“This recognition represents an important milestone for .Here Baa Atoll and reflects the collective commitment of our team to creating experiences that are both meaningful and mindful,” said Elina Adiyan, Resident Manager of .Here Baa Atoll. “Responsible hospitality is embedded in every aspect of the guest journey, from the way we design experiences to how we care for our people, our community and the remarkable environment that surrounds us. We are honoured to be recognised by Forbes Travel Guide for this commitment.”
As global travellers increasingly seek destinations that align with their values, the Forbes Travel Guide VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality recognition reinforces .Here Baa Atoll’s position among the world’s leading ultra-luxury resorts, offering guests the confidence that their stay supports a property committed to responsible operations without compromising on service, comfort or exclusivity.
The achievement marks another significant milestone for the resort as it continues to establish itself as one of the Maldives’ most distinctive luxury destinations, where contemporary design, personalised hospitality and a deep respect for nature come together to create extraordinary experiences.
To learn more about .Here Baa Atoll, visit www.here-maldives.com.
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