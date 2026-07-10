Summer Kamp 2026 brings art, sport and conservation to Kandima Maldives

This July, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru reaffirm their long-standing commitment to protecting the Maldives through a month of conservation initiatives that inspire guests to become active stewards of the ocean.

Plastic Free July: Protecting the Maldives’ Blue Heart

As per UNDP, each year, the Maldives generates more than 43,000 tonnes of plastic waste – equivalent to the weight of approximately 215 blue whales and nearly 120 tons per day. For a country whose future depends on healthy oceans, reducing plastic pollution is essential to protecting marine biodiversity, and preserving the natural beauty that defines the Maldives.

Throughout July, guests are invited to take part in weekly Sunset Island Beach Cleans and Reef Cleans with our Marine Lab, helping remove marine plastic trash while learning about the importance of protecting the fragile coastal and reef ecosystems. The programme also includes a collaboration with a local sustainable NGO, showcasing how discarded plastic can be transformed into artwork, jewellery, and other meaningful products through creativity and circular design.

Shark Awareness Day: Why Sharks Matter

On 14 July, the resorts will mark Shark Awareness Day in collaboration with Miyaru, the Maldives’ leading shark research and conservation NGO. While sharks are often portrayed as dangerous, they are in fact among the ocean’s most important guardians.

By naturally regulating fish populations, sharks help keep coral reef ecosystems healthy and balanced. Without them, the delicate food chain can be disrupted, affecting everything from reef fish and coral health to the countless marine species that depend on these habitats. Healthy shark populations are also a sign of a thriving ocean—one that supports local fisheries, protects biodiversity, and sustains the world-renowned diving and snorkelling experiences that make the Maldives so unique.

Through engaging talks with Miyaru’s marine experts, guests will discover fascinating facts about Maldivian sharks, understand the challenges they face, and learn how conservation efforts are helping protect these often misunderstood guardians of healthy oceans.

Mangrove Conservation Day: 26 July

As part of Plastic Free July, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru will also celebrate the International Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem on 26 July through a community mangrove planting and cleanup initiative with Huraa Council.

Mangroves are among the Maldives’ most valuable natural ecosystems, serving as nurseries for marine life, protecting coastlines from erosion, filtering pollutants, and strengthening resilience against climate change. Together with reef conservation and plastic reduction, the initiative reinforces the importance of protecting every part of the marine ecosystem—from the shoreline to the reef.

More than a month of activities, Plastic Free July reflects Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru’s enduring commitment to preserving the Maldives’ rich marine heritage – bringing together guests, local communities, and conservation partners to protect the ocean through collective action.