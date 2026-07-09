News
Dr Hetalkumar Doshi returns to Sirru Fen Fushi for extended wellness residency
Sirru Fen Fushi–Private Lagoon Resort has announced the return of internationally recognised holistic wellness consultant and founder of Energy Masters, Dr Hetalkumar Doshi, for an exclusive wellness residency from 1 August to 31 October 2026 and from 1 December 2026 to 28 February 2027.
Renowned for his expertise across more than 60 holistic healing modalities, Dr Doshi brings a unique integrative approach that combines ancient healing traditions with modern wellness practices. As a naturopath, acupuncturist, Reiki Grand Master, energy healer, and wellness educator, he has guided individuals around the world towards greater wellbeing, balance, and personal transformation.
During his residency at Sirru Fen Fushi, guests will have the opportunity to experience Dr Doshi’s signature Four-Dimensional Healing Journey, which explores wellness through the Physical, Mental, Emotional, and Spiritual dimensions. Each treatment is tailored to individual needs and designed to identify and restore energetic imbalances affecting the body, mind, emotions, and soul.
At the heart of Dr Doshi’s philosophy lies the wisdom of the Five Elements–Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal and Water, whose harmonious balance is believed to support vitality, emotional resilience, mental clarity, and spiritual alignment.
Guests may choose from a variety of personalised healing experiences incorporating modalities such as acupuncture, acupressure, Reiki, chakra balancing, sound healing, breathwork, meditation, cupping therapy, and energy healing. Signature experiences are available in 30, 60, 90, and 120-minute sessions.
To introduce guests to his transformative approach, Sirru Fen Fushi is also offering a complimentary 15-minute wellbeing consultation during the residency period.
Set within one of the Maldives’ most naturally captivating island destinations, Sirru Fen Fushi offers travellers a unique opportunity to reconnect, rebalance and rediscover wellbeing in a serene oceanfront setting.
For further information and reservations, please visit the resort’s website or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
Action
Coco Bodu Hithi celebrates Women’s Dive Day with marine conservation experience
In celebration of PADI Women’s Dive Day on 18 July 2026, Coco Bodu Hithi invites certified women divers to come together for a meaningful morning beneath the surface, combining marine conservation with the joy of exploring the ocean in one of the Maldives’ most vibrant natural environments.
Inspired by this year’s global theme, “Celebrate Community. Create Change.”, the resort’s Women of the Ocean Reef Clean-Up Dive encourages to connect through shared passion for the underwater world while making a positive impact on the environment. Designed exclusively for certified women divers, the guided reef clean-up dive offers the opportunity to explore Coco Bodu Hithi’s biodiverse house reef while helping remove debris and protect its delicate ecosystem.
At the heart of it all is Coco Dive, the resort’s PADI-certified dive centre, where guests can discover the beauty and wonders of the Maldives through safe, personalised and memorable underwater adventures. Whether taking their very first breath below the surface or exploring advanced dive sites, guests are guided by an experienced, multilingual team of instructors dedicated to creating unforgettable diving experiences.
Just minutes from the resort, divers can access almost 30 renowned dive sites, home to vibrant coral reefs and an abundance of marine life, including hawksbill turtles, white-tip and grey reef sharks, eagle rays, barracuda, Napoleon fish, schools of blue-striped snappers, batfish and fusiliers. Guests looking to begin their marine adventures can also start their certification before arrival through PADI eLearning, allowing them to spend more time exploring the ocean once they reach the Maldives.
“At Coco Bodu Hithi, we believe every dive is an opportunity to build a deeper connection with the ocean,” said Jinn Hui, Dive Base Leader for Coco Bodu Hithi. “PADI Women’s Dive Day celebrates the growing community of women in diving while reminding us that small actions, such as removing debris, can make a meaningful difference to the health of our reefs.”
The activity is available at the resort’s standard single-dive rate and includes a personalised certificate of participation and a complimentary dive video, allowing guests to take home lasting memories of a meaningful day beneath the surface.
Rooted in Coco Collection’s truly Maldivian heritage, Coco Bodu Hithi continues to bring guests closer to nature through experiences that inspire a deeper appreciation for the Maldives and its fragile marine habitat.
Located in North Malé Atoll, just 35 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Coco Bodu Hithi invites guests to unwind in spacious villas with up to 30% savings through the Discover Coco offer or enjoy exclusive benefits with the Local & Expat Exclusives package. Visit cococollection.com or contact reservations@cococollection.com for further enquiries.
Awards
Baros Maldives ranked world’s no. 2 resort in Travel + Leisure Awards
Baros Maldives has been named the No. 2 Resort in the World and No. 1 Resort in Asia in the 2026 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, as voted by readers of one of the world’s most respected travel publications.
Now in its 31st year, the World’s Best Awards is one of the travel industry’s most respected accolades, with hundreds of thousands of well-travelled readers sharing their views on the world’s leading hotels, resorts, destinations and tour operators.
For Baros, the recognition is the latest milestone in a story that began over five decades ago. Since opening in 1973, the island has built its reputation through consistency and staying true to what guests value most: impeccable service that the island has never felt the need to reinvent and a natural setting of mature jungle, powder-soft sand and one of the Maldives’ most celebrated house reefs. Nearly 30% of bookings come from returning guests, most of whom feel like Baros is a second home.
Ibrahim Shijah, General Manager of Baros Maldives, commented: “To be recognised as the No. 2 resort in the world and the No. 1 resort in Asia by Travel + Leisure readers is an extraordinary honour. Baros has never chased trends, and we don’t intend to start now. What we’ve built over five decades is something more durable than that – a relationship with this island and with the guests who keep returning to it. This recognition is a reflection of that relationship, and we share it with our entire team and our guests.”
The award places Baros among an elite group of properties recognised globally and reinforces its position within the Versa Hospitality collection as the Maldives’ original luxury icon.
Drink
AQVA at Lily Beach earns Wine Spectator 2026 Award of Excellence
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced that AQVA restaurant has once again been recognised by Wine Spectator, receiving the prestigious 2026 Award of Excellence. Building on the restaurant’s previous recognition in 2023, this latest accolade reaffirms Lily Beach’s unwavering commitment to exceptional wine service, world-class gastronomy, and unforgettable dining experiences.
Presented annually by Wine Spectator, the Award of Excellence recognises restaurants whose wine lists offer a thoughtfully curated selection of quality producers, thematic consistency, and outstanding harmony with their culinary offerings. The award places AQVA restaurant among an elite group of dining establishments worldwide celebrated for their dedication to wine culture and excellence in hospitality.
Speaking about the win, General Manager, Laurent Driole said: “For 32 years, Lily Beach Resort & Spa has been celebrated for redefining luxury all-inclusive hospitality in the Maldives through exceptional gastronomy and one of the region’s most distinguished beverage offerings. Our renowned all-inclusive Platinum Plan has long allowed guests to enjoy premium wines and Champagnes as an integral part of the island experience rather than an indulgent extra.”
Explaining further, he said “Beyond this, our wine cellar invites gourmets to discover remarkable labels and rare vintages that accompany intimate culinary journeys in secluded corners of the resort, where romance, privacy and the beauty of the Maldives come together effortlessly. Because some moments deserve to be celebrated with a truly exceptional glass of wine, and life itself is certainly one of them.”
AQVA restaurant has become synonymous with refined island dining, where world-class cuisine is complemented by an internationally curated wine programme designed to elevate every guest experience. By day, AQVA restaurant welcomes guests for relaxed à la carte lunches overlooking the resort’s infinity pool. As evening falls, Les Turquoise d’Aqua at the AQVA deck transforms into Lily Beach’s signature fine dining venue, where bespoke menus featuring fresh lobster, premium tomahawk steaks, Kobe beef and refined tasting experiences are thoughtfully paired with exceptional wines and customised to each guest’s preferences.
At the heart of the programme is Lily Beach’s award-winning Platinum Plan, featuring more than 90 premium wines and champagnes carefully selected from the world’s most celebrated wine regions. The collection showcases a balanced selection of renowned Old-World appellations alongside distinguished New World producers, allowing guests to explore an exceptional diversity of varietals, styles and vintages throughout their stay.
Complementing the Platinum Plan is the resort’s Premium Wine Cellar, home to an extensive collection of more than 200 labels, including prestigious Champagnes, iconic Bordeaux and Burgundy, acclaimed wines from Italy, Spain, the United States, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Together, the collection offers one of the most comprehensive wine experiences available in the Maldives.
The resort’s Resident Sommelier plays an integral role in the guest journey, offering personalised recommendations, educational insights and expertly curated food and wine pairings tailored to individual tastes and preferences.
Receiving the Wine Spectator 2026 Award of Excellence once again reflects Lily Beach Resort & Spa’s unwavering dedication to continuously evolving its wine programme, refining its cellar, introducing new producers and vintages, and creating unforgettable dining experiences that seamlessly combine exceptional wines, innovative cuisine and warm Maldivian hospitality.
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