Dr Hetalkumar Doshi returns to Sirru Fen Fushi for extended wellness residency

Sirru Fen Fushi–Private Lagoon Resort has announced the return of internationally recognised holistic wellness consultant and founder of Energy Masters, Dr Hetalkumar Doshi, for an exclusive wellness residency from 1 August to 31 October 2026 and from 1 December 2026 to 28 February 2027.

Renowned for his expertise across more than 60 holistic healing modalities, Dr Doshi brings a unique integrative approach that combines ancient healing traditions with modern wellness practices. As a naturopath, acupuncturist, Reiki Grand Master, energy healer, and wellness educator, he has guided individuals around the world towards greater wellbeing, balance, and personal transformation.

During his residency at Sirru Fen Fushi, guests will have the opportunity to experience Dr Doshi’s signature Four-Dimensional Healing Journey, which explores wellness through the Physical, Mental, Emotional, and Spiritual dimensions. Each treatment is tailored to individual needs and designed to identify and restore energetic imbalances affecting the body, mind, emotions, and soul.

At the heart of Dr Doshi’s philosophy lies the wisdom of the Five Elements–Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal and Water, whose harmonious balance is believed to support vitality, emotional resilience, mental clarity, and spiritual alignment.

Guests may choose from a variety of personalised healing experiences incorporating modalities such as acupuncture, acupressure, Reiki, chakra balancing, sound healing, breathwork, meditation, cupping therapy, and energy healing. Signature experiences are available in 30, 60, 90, and 120-minute sessions.

To introduce guests to his transformative approach, Sirru Fen Fushi is also offering a complimentary 15-minute wellbeing consultation during the residency period.

Set within one of the Maldives’ most naturally captivating island destinations, Sirru Fen Fushi offers travellers a unique opportunity to reconnect, rebalance and rediscover wellbeing in a serene oceanfront setting.

For further information and reservations, please visit the resort’s website or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.