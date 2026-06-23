Awards
Sirru Fen Fushi earns multiple honours in Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2026
Sirru Fen Fushi–Private Lagoon Resort, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, is celebrating a series of prestigious accolades that reaffirm its position as one of the Maldives’ leading luxury destinations and reflect its dedication to creating meaningful guest experiences.
At the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, Sirru Fen Fushi was recognised in three highly competitive categories:
- #1 Best Resort Pools in the Maldives
- #5 Best Resorts for Families in the Maldives
- #5 Most Outrageous Villas in the Maldives
These awards reflect the votes and experiences of discerning travellers across the region and celebrate the resort’s unique blend of contemporary luxury, immersive experiences and natural beauty.
Adding to this achievement, Sirru Fen Fushi has also been honoured with the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2026, a recognition awarded to properties that consistently earn outstanding guest reviews and rank among the top 10% travellers’ preferred destinations worldwide.
Nestled in the pristine waters of Shaviyani Atoll, Sirru Fen Fushi offers an extraordinary island escape defined by spacious villas, exceptional dining, family-friendly experiences and a strong commitment to sustainability. Home to one of the Maldives’ most iconic infinity pools overlooking the turquoise lagoon, the resort continues to attract travellers seeking both relaxation and adventure in a secluded setting.
“We are incredibly grateful to our guests for their trust and support, and to our dedicated team whose passion and commitment make these achievements possible,” said Abdulla Nabeel, Commercial Director. “These recognitions are especially meaningful as they reflect the experiences of the travellers we welcome to our island every day. We are honoured to receive them and remain committed to delivering exceptional hospitality and unforgettable moments.”
The awards mark another milestone in Sirru Fen Fushi’s ongoing journey of excellence, further strengthening its reputation as a destination where authentic luxury, personalised service and natural beauty come together to create truly memorable stays.
For further information and reservations, please visit the resort’s website or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
Awards
OBLU SELECT Lobigili named among world’s top 1% hotels in Tripadvisor awards
COLOURS OF OBLU is celebrating a remarkable year of recognition. Guest love has placed OBLU SELECT Lobigili among the top 1% of hotels worldwide, earning the adults-only resort Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2026 honour. Joining the celebration, OBLU SELECT Sangeli and OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO have both been recognised with Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2026.
Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards are the top accolades in the travel industry. The awards are given by real travellers who share their travel experiences on the world’s largest travel guidance platform and are not decided by panels or experts as is the case in industry awards. The award recognises properties that consistently provide outstanding hospitality and memorable guest experiences.
OBLU SELECT Lobigili is a popular adults-only escape for travellers seeking a secluded Maldivian getaway centred on romance and relaxation. Located just 15 minutes by speedboat from Malé, the resort continues to earn praise for its charming nest villas, personalised service, and the unforgettable under ocean dining experience at Only BLU. This latest honour further reinforces OBLU SELECT Lobigili’s reputation as one of the Maldives’ most sought-after luxury resorts, known for its intimate island setting, exquisite food, and warm hospitality.
The recognition extends across the wider COLOURS OF OBLU collection. OBLU SELECT Sangeli continues to delight guests with its vibrant island atmosphere, chic contemporary villas, diverse dining options, and seamless blend of relaxation and adventure. Meanwhile, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO remains a favourite among diving and snorkelling enthusiasts, offering direct access to one of the Maldives’ most celebrated house reefs, complemented by an authentic island ambience and heartfelt service.
From romantic escapes and island adventures to unforgettable underwater discoveries, these resorts create experiences that guests value, remember, and recommend. Together, this Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice recognition reflects the power of authentic guest reviews and stands as a testament to the warm hospitality, personalised service, and memorable holiday experiences that define COLOURS OF OBLU.
Awards
Amilla Maldives ranked among Maldives’ best family resorts and house reefs
Amilla Maldives has once again been recognised among the region’s leading luxury resorts in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, earning places in two highly competitive categories: Top 8 Best Resorts for Families and Top 8 Best House Reefs in the Maldives.
The accolades reinforce Amilla’s reputation for delivering exceptional experiences both above and below the waterline, combining spacious island living, thoughtful family programming and one of the Maldives’ most vibrant natural marine environments.
The recognition also highlights Amilla’s consistency in the awards over recent years. The resort has been ranked among the Maldives’ Best Resorts for Families for three consecutive years, achieving Top 7 in 2024, Top 2 in 2025, and Top 8 in 2026. Meanwhile, Amilla’s thriving marine ecosystem has secured a place among the Maldives’ Best House Reefs in both 2024 and 2026, reflecting the resort’s ongoing commitment to reef conservation and guest experiences centred around the natural wonders of Baa Atoll.
“We are honoured to be recognised once again by Travel + Leisure and its readers,” said Shiman Mohamed, Resort Manager at Amilla Maldives. “These awards celebrate what makes Amilla truly special: the freedom and space that families enjoy on our island, and the extraordinary natural environment that surrounds us. We are incredibly grateful to our guests and to our dedicated team, whose passion and commitment make these achievements possible.”
Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Amilla offers guests a distinctive Maldivian experience defined by generous accommodation, personalised service and immersive experiences. Families are welcomed with a wide range of activities designed for all ages, while the resort’s house reef provides direct access to a rich underwater world of colourful corals, reef fish, turtles and seasonal marine life.
As travellers increasingly seek meaningful, experience-led escapes, Amilla continues to invest in sustainability, marine conservation and inclusive hospitality, ensuring that every guest can enjoy the beauty of the Maldives while contributing to its preservation for future generations.
The Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific are among the region’s most respected travel awards, recognising outstanding hotels, resorts, experiences and hospitality brands as voted by discerning travellers and industry experts.
For more information about Amilla Maldives, please visit the resort’s website.
Awards
JOALI Maldives wins two honours at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia
JOALI Maldives has been recognised in two categories at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia 2026, receiving honours among the Best Resorts in the Maldives and for the Most Outrageous Villa.
The recognition reflects the resort’s Creative Living philosophy, which brings together art, nature, wellbeing, sustainability and hospitality within the guest experience.
Located in Raa Atoll, approximately 45 minutes by seaplane from Malé, JOALI Maldives opened as the Maldives’ first art-immersive luxury resort. Art installations, dining experiences, wellbeing programmes and accommodation are integrated across the island as part of its approach to resort living.
The property features 73 beach and overwater villas and residences, positioned across the island and above the Indian Ocean. The accommodation has been designed to provide privacy, space and access to views of the surrounding environment.
Each villa combines contemporary design with materials including timber, marble, bamboo and terrazzo, as well as handcrafted finishes. Floor-to-ceiling glass provides views of the ocean, while private pools connect the indoor and outdoor spaces.
Artworks and design pieces are also incorporated into each villa, reflecting the resort’s Creative Living concept and extending the art experience into the accommodation.
Guests can choose from Beach Villas, Water Villas and multi-bedroom Residences, with options designed for couples, families and groups. The larger residences provide additional living areas, pools and facilities for guests seeking more space and privacy.
Each villa is supported by a dedicated Jadugar, a term used by the resort to describe its butler service. The Jadugar assists guests throughout their stay by arranging dining experiences, island activities, celebrations and other personalised services.
Guests are also provided with bicycles to explore the island’s pathways, gardens and viewpoints.
JOALI Maldives said the awards reflected the work of its team and the support of its guests, partners and wider community. The resort also said it would continue developing experiences focused on creativity, wellbeing and connection.
The recognition adds to JOALI Maldives’ position within the Maldives’ luxury resort sector, where its art-led design and Creative Living philosophy form the basis of its guest experience.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Niyama invites travellers to explore the Maldives with new summer escape package
-
Action1 week ago
Anantara Dhigu partners with rrreefs on 3D-printed reef restoration project
-
News1 week ago
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO earn Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice honours
-
News1 week ago
From Shipwreck to Living Reef: Siyam World launches ambitious marine restoration project
-
News1 week ago
Global Wellness Day at Joy Island features giant floating breakfast experience
-
Cooking1 week ago
BUBBLE offers immersive underwater dining at Meyyafushi Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Wellness, connection and joy unite nine ELE|NA sanctuaries on Global Wellness Day
-
Awards1 week ago
Tripadvisor ranks Machchafushi Island Resort among world’s best hotels