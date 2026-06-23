Sirru Fen Fushi earns multiple honours in Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2026

Sirru Fen Fushi–Private Lagoon Resort, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, is celebrating a series of prestigious accolades that reaffirm its position as one of the Maldives’ leading luxury destinations and reflect its dedication to creating meaningful guest experiences.

At the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, Sirru Fen Fushi was recognised in three highly competitive categories:

#1 Best Resort Pools in the Maldives

#5 Best Resorts for Families in the Maldives

#5 Most Outrageous Villas in the Maldives

These awards reflect the votes and experiences of discerning travellers across the region and celebrate the resort’s unique blend of contemporary luxury, immersive experiences and natural beauty.

Adding to this achievement, Sirru Fen Fushi has also been honoured with the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2026, a recognition awarded to properties that consistently earn outstanding guest reviews and rank among the top 10% travellers’ preferred destinations worldwide.

Nestled in the pristine waters of Shaviyani Atoll, Sirru Fen Fushi offers an extraordinary island escape defined by spacious villas, exceptional dining, family-friendly experiences and a strong commitment to sustainability. Home to one of the Maldives’ most iconic infinity pools overlooking the turquoise lagoon, the resort continues to attract travellers seeking both relaxation and adventure in a secluded setting.

“We are incredibly grateful to our guests for their trust and support, and to our dedicated team whose passion and commitment make these achievements possible,” said Abdulla Nabeel, Commercial Director. “These recognitions are especially meaningful as they reflect the experiences of the travellers we welcome to our island every day. We are honoured to receive them and remain committed to delivering exceptional hospitality and unforgettable moments.”

The awards mark another milestone in Sirru Fen Fushi’s ongoing journey of excellence, further strengthening its reputation as a destination where authentic luxury, personalised service and natural beauty come together to create truly memorable stays.

For further information and reservations, please visit the resort’s website or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.