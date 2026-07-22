Villa Nautica turns reef into living classroom through coral restoration project

Villa Nautica and diveOceanus, in partnership with The Hub 10 – Finland International School, have launched the first phase of a long-term coral restoration and citizen science programme, transforming the reef surrounding the resort into a living classroom.

Following an introductory marine biology session at the school, students visited Villa Nautica to work alongside the diveOceanus team. They learned how to identify coral species, measure coral fragments, assess coral health and record baseline scientific data before preparing five dedicated coral restoration frames.

The initiative extends beyond a traditional coral planting activity. Each coral fragment has been individually recorded through a Coral Tracker system, allowing students to follow its progress over time. When they return approximately six months later, they will compare new measurements with the data collected during their first visit, documenting coral growth, survival and the marine life beginning to establish around the frames.

Over time, students will be able to observe how initially bare structures develop into functioning reef habitats that support fish and other marine organisms. As each class graduates, responsibility for the monitoring programme will pass to the next group, creating a continuous citizen science project in which each generation builds on the work of those before them.

The initiative forms part of Villa Nautica’s wider coral restoration programme, established in 2024 and managed by diveOceanus. The resort currently maintains approximately 65 coral restoration frames, contributing to more than 130 frames established across Villa Resorts.

Mohamed Seeneen, Director of Operations at diveOceanus, explained that the team has gained valuable knowledge through years of reef restoration during periods of elevated sea temperatures.

“Over the years, we have experienced several marine heatwaves that have affected reefs throughout the Maldives. While our restoration sites have also experienced losses, they have shown encouraging resilience. Rather than continually introducing new donor colonies, we focus on propagating coral fragments that have naturally survived previous bleaching events, allowing these more resilient corals to form the foundation of future restoration.”

The team has already observed coral colonies beginning to develop into more natural reef formations. Species such as the Harlequin Filefish have also been seen returning regularly to the restoration sites, providing an encouraging indication that the developing habitats are supporting marine biodiversity.