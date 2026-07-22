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Villa Nautica turns reef into living classroom through coral restoration project
Villa Nautica and diveOceanus, in partnership with The Hub 10 – Finland International School, have launched the first phase of a long-term coral restoration and citizen science programme, transforming the reef surrounding the resort into a living classroom.
Following an introductory marine biology session at the school, students visited Villa Nautica to work alongside the diveOceanus team. They learned how to identify coral species, measure coral fragments, assess coral health and record baseline scientific data before preparing five dedicated coral restoration frames.
The initiative extends beyond a traditional coral planting activity. Each coral fragment has been individually recorded through a Coral Tracker system, allowing students to follow its progress over time. When they return approximately six months later, they will compare new measurements with the data collected during their first visit, documenting coral growth, survival and the marine life beginning to establish around the frames.
Over time, students will be able to observe how initially bare structures develop into functioning reef habitats that support fish and other marine organisms. As each class graduates, responsibility for the monitoring programme will pass to the next group, creating a continuous citizen science project in which each generation builds on the work of those before them.
The initiative forms part of Villa Nautica’s wider coral restoration programme, established in 2024 and managed by diveOceanus. The resort currently maintains approximately 65 coral restoration frames, contributing to more than 130 frames established across Villa Resorts.
Mohamed Seeneen, Director of Operations at diveOceanus, explained that the team has gained valuable knowledge through years of reef restoration during periods of elevated sea temperatures.
“Over the years, we have experienced several marine heatwaves that have affected reefs throughout the Maldives. While our restoration sites have also experienced losses, they have shown encouraging resilience. Rather than continually introducing new donor colonies, we focus on propagating coral fragments that have naturally survived previous bleaching events, allowing these more resilient corals to form the foundation of future restoration.”
The team has already observed coral colonies beginning to develop into more natural reef formations. Species such as the Harlequin Filefish have also been seen returning regularly to the restoration sites, providing an encouraging indication that the developing habitats are supporting marine biodiversity.
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Finolhu strengthens racquet sports programme with new tennis pro
As tennis and padel continue to shape the luxury travel landscape, Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort, has welcomed French-Mexican sports professional Stefano as its new Tennis Pro, further elevating the resort’s growing focus on world-class racquet experiences in the Maldives.
Originally from Mexico, Stefano arrives at Finolhu with an extensive background in both tennis and padel. A former competitive athlete who reached No. 4 nationally in Mexico, he has built an international career spanning Mexico, the French overseas region of Guadeloupe and the Maldives, where he has become a familiar figure across several of the country’s leading luxury resorts.
Prior to joining Finolhu, Stefano served as a Tennis and Padel Professional at Patina Maldives. He previously held similar roles at Anantara Kihavah and The St. Regis Maldives, coaching players of all ages and abilities, from first-time enthusiasts to seasoned competitors seeking to refine their game.
At Finolhu, Stefano will lead the resort’s tennis and padel programme, offering private coaching sessions, social matches and bespoke experiences for families, couples and sports enthusiasts. His arrival comes at a time when padel, one of the world’s fastest-growing sports, is increasingly finding a place alongside traditional wellness and recreation offerings at luxury destinations.
Known for its playful spirit and vibrant energy, Finolhu complements its two-kilometre sandbank, eclectic dining experiences and extensive activities with dedicated tennis and padel facilities, giving guests the opportunity to stay active while immersed in the natural beauty of Baa Atoll. Whether introducing newcomers to the fast-paced world of padel or helping experienced players perfect their serve, the resort’s racquet sports offering has become an increasingly popular part of the Finolhu experience.
The programme is delivered in partnership with LUX Tennis, the international tennis management company recognised for bringing premium coaching and curated sporting experiences to luxury resorts around the world. Through this collaboration, Finolhu offers guests access to professional instruction and tailored programmes that combine performance, wellness and leisure in an exceptional island setting.
For Stefano, whose journey has taken him from the courts of Mexico and the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean, Finolhu represents the latest chapter in a career dedicated to sharing a passion for racquet sports. Whether hosting friendly tournaments beneath the Maldivian sun or introducing guests to a new sport, his focus remains on creating memorable experiences that extend far beyond the court.
To learn more about Finolhu, a Seaside Collection resort, visit finolhu.com.
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Five turtle nests mark rare conservation milestone at Niva Kuramathi
Since May 2026, a single female green turtle has returned to the beaches of Niva Kuramathi on five separate occasions—on 8, 18, and 29 May, and again on 9 and 20 June—choosing these shores to lay her eggs.
Kuramathi Island is not a regular nesting ground for turtles, which makes each return, and each nest, a rare and significant event. The nesting turtle hauls herself ashore to dig a hollow chamber in the warm sand before laying a clutch of up to 100 eggs. She then draws the sand back over the eggs to camouflage them, smoothing the surface until the nest disappears beneath her. Slowly, she makes her way back to the sea.
This labour-intensive journey usually takes place under the cover of darkness. Green sea turtles can weigh between 150 and 250 kg, with their heart-shaped shells stretching up to 140 cm in length. In the water, their paddle-like flippers sweep through the currents.
Every nest at Niva Kuramathi has been carefully marked and protected, giving it the best chance of success. On 7 July, the first hatchlings emerged from the warm sand at night and instinctively made their way towards the sea.
The nest hatched after 59 days of incubation. It contained 107 eggs, producing 59 hatchlings that made it to the sea. There were 46 unfertilised eggs and only two fertilised eggs that did not hatch. This represents a fantastic hatching rate for the fertilised eggs. The nest was excavated with permission from the Environmental Regulatory Authority (ERA).
Throughout, guests have been given the opportunity to witness both nesting and hatching events – always at a respectful distance. These are the moments that reveal the wildlife that calls the island home, watched not as just a rare spectacle but as something shared.
“We are excited to have a green turtle choose our island to nest on,” said Tom Osborne, Sustainability Manager at Niva Kuramathi. “This isn’t a regular nesting ground for turtles, so to have five nests is truly special.”
For more inspiration, visit www.nivakuramathi.com.
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Summer Kamp 2026 brings art, sport and conservation to Kandima Maldives
Running from June through September under the banner Play, Create, Move, Kandima Maldives’ Summer Kamp 2026 is transforming the resort into a playground of art, sport and active lifestyle experiences, weaving together a landmark biodiversity exhibition, football fever inspired by the world’s biggest tournament, and a summer’s worth of island dining moments.
Match-Days in Paradise
PlaySpace Sports Arena has become the island’s unofficial town square this summer, drawing guests in for every kick-off and the odd late-night finish. The chapter opened with world champion freestyle footballer Lia Lewis putting on a week of ball-skills sessions that turned poolside kids into aspiring pros, and the island hasn’t quite slowed down since.
PlaySpace will also be hosting the season’s biggest watch party for the World Cup Final on 19 July as the tournament crowns its champion.
Colour, Conservation and Creativity
The KULA Art Initiative brings its creative programme to Kandima this summer, working alongside the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Art for Biodiversity – a season-long exhibition displaying shortlisted artists’ work exploring conservation through colour and craft rather than campaigning.
- Art for Biodiversity Opening Ceremony (23 July): the exhibition officially opens, bringing island inspiration and marine conservation into the same frame.
- Resort-Wide Art Trail (from 26 July): a self-guided route threads selected works through the island’s natural landscape, for guests to discover at their own pace.
- Create with the Artists (from 1 August): three local artists and one international guest lead hands-on sessions in colour, craft and storytelling.
- Kids’ Music Lessons (ongoing): younger guests get their first go at a mixing deck in a session built just for them.
An Island Built for Movement
Kandima has always treated activity as part of the scenery rather than an add-on, and this summer’s line-up leans further into that instinct, stretching from the running track to the open water.
- Kandima Running Club x Strava island routes: launched this year, it has turned the island’s shoreline into a proper route map, from unhurried 5k sunset laps to 10k mornings for the more competitive.
- Active Recovery Yoga: morning flow at the Yoga Pavilion, kids’ sessions at Kandiland, and sunset breathwork on Zest Beach cover most moods and most ages.
- Ocean Adventures: jet ski runs, PADI dive certification and turtle or dolphin encounters with the Aquaholics team keep the Indian Ocean part of the daily itinerary, not just the backdrop.
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