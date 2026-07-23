Grand Park Kodhipparu redefines family escapes with ‘Life in Residence’ offer

As luxury travel continues to evolve, today’s travellers are placing greater value on quality time together, shared experiences and the freedom to enjoy more spacious, private accommodation. Responding to this growing trend, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has introduced Life in Residence–a new direct booking offer centred around the resort’s most exclusive villa category, the Grand Residence.

Launching as part of the resort’s Summer Lagoon Living campaign, Life in Residence celebrates a more relaxed way to experience the Maldives, inviting multi-generational families, groups of friends and guests seeking additional space to enjoy the island at their own pace.

Positioned at the very end of the jetty, the Grand Residence is a secluded two-bedroom retreat offering uninterrupted Indian Ocean views, generous indoor and outdoor living spaces, a private infinity pool and dedicated 24-hour butler service. Designed for up to six guests, it provides an exceptional setting for family holidays, milestone celebrations or simply spending more meaningful time together.

“Luxury today is increasingly defined by the quality of the time we spend together,” says Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives. “Life in Residence was created for guests who want a more personal Maldives experience—whether travelling with family, celebrating with friends or simply enjoying the comfort, privacy and space of our most exclusive villa.”

Available exclusively through direct bookings, Life in Residence includes 20% savings through Park Rewards for both existing members and new sign-ups, complemented by a collection of experiences designed to help guests make the most of their time on the island.

Days begin with breakfast at The Edge Restaurant, while sunrise and sunset yoga sessions invite moments of relaxation. Guests can discover the vibrant house reef alongside the resort’s resident marine biologist, with complimentary snorkelling equipment provided throughout their stay, and enjoy the attentive support of a dedicated Lifestyle Host to personalise their island experience from arrival to departure.

Located just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives combines effortless accessibility with the intimacy of a luxury boutique island retreat. With its award-winning house reef, expansive lagoon, FireDoor signature dining experience and contemporary villa design, the resort offers an ideal setting for families, couples and friends looking to reconnect in one of the Maldives’ most beautiful natural environments.

Whether gathering generations under one roof, celebrating a special occasion or simply enjoying the luxury of additional space, Life in Residence offers a new way to experience the Maldives.

Life in Residence is available now for direct bookings via the resort’s website.