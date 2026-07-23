News
Grand Park Kodhipparu redefines family escapes with ‘Life in Residence’ offer
As luxury travel continues to evolve, today’s travellers are placing greater value on quality time together, shared experiences and the freedom to enjoy more spacious, private accommodation. Responding to this growing trend, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has introduced Life in Residence–a new direct booking offer centred around the resort’s most exclusive villa category, the Grand Residence.
Launching as part of the resort’s Summer Lagoon Living campaign, Life in Residence celebrates a more relaxed way to experience the Maldives, inviting multi-generational families, groups of friends and guests seeking additional space to enjoy the island at their own pace.
Positioned at the very end of the jetty, the Grand Residence is a secluded two-bedroom retreat offering uninterrupted Indian Ocean views, generous indoor and outdoor living spaces, a private infinity pool and dedicated 24-hour butler service. Designed for up to six guests, it provides an exceptional setting for family holidays, milestone celebrations or simply spending more meaningful time together.
“Luxury today is increasingly defined by the quality of the time we spend together,” says Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives. “Life in Residence was created for guests who want a more personal Maldives experience—whether travelling with family, celebrating with friends or simply enjoying the comfort, privacy and space of our most exclusive villa.”
Available exclusively through direct bookings, Life in Residence includes 20% savings through Park Rewards for both existing members and new sign-ups, complemented by a collection of experiences designed to help guests make the most of their time on the island.
Days begin with breakfast at The Edge Restaurant, while sunrise and sunset yoga sessions invite moments of relaxation. Guests can discover the vibrant house reef alongside the resort’s resident marine biologist, with complimentary snorkelling equipment provided throughout their stay, and enjoy the attentive support of a dedicated Lifestyle Host to personalise their island experience from arrival to departure.
Located just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives combines effortless accessibility with the intimacy of a luxury boutique island retreat. With its award-winning house reef, expansive lagoon, FireDoor signature dining experience and contemporary villa design, the resort offers an ideal setting for families, couples and friends looking to reconnect in one of the Maldives’ most beautiful natural environments.
Whether gathering generations under one roof, celebrating a special occasion or simply enjoying the luxury of additional space, Life in Residence offers a new way to experience the Maldives.
Life in Residence is available now for direct bookings via the resort’s website.
Action
Villa Nautica turns reef into living classroom through coral restoration project
Villa Nautica and diveOceanus, in partnership with The Hub 10 – Finland International School, have launched the first phase of a long-term coral restoration and citizen science programme, transforming the reef surrounding the resort into a living classroom.
Following an introductory marine biology session at the school, students visited Villa Nautica to work alongside the diveOceanus team. They learned how to identify coral species, measure coral fragments, assess coral health and record baseline scientific data before preparing five dedicated coral restoration frames.
The initiative extends beyond a traditional coral planting activity. Each coral fragment has been individually recorded through a Coral Tracker system, allowing students to follow its progress over time. When they return approximately six months later, they will compare new measurements with the data collected during their first visit, documenting coral growth, survival and the marine life beginning to establish around the frames.
Over time, students will be able to observe how initially bare structures develop into functioning reef habitats that support fish and other marine organisms. As each class graduates, responsibility for the monitoring programme will pass to the next group, creating a continuous citizen science project in which each generation builds on the work of those before them.
The initiative forms part of Villa Nautica’s wider coral restoration programme, established in 2024 and managed by diveOceanus. The resort currently maintains approximately 65 coral restoration frames, contributing to more than 130 frames established across Villa Resorts.
Mohamed Seeneen, Director of Operations at diveOceanus, explained that the team has gained valuable knowledge through years of reef restoration during periods of elevated sea temperatures.
“Over the years, we have experienced several marine heatwaves that have affected reefs throughout the Maldives. While our restoration sites have also experienced losses, they have shown encouraging resilience. Rather than continually introducing new donor colonies, we focus on propagating coral fragments that have naturally survived previous bleaching events, allowing these more resilient corals to form the foundation of future restoration.”
The team has already observed coral colonies beginning to develop into more natural reef formations. Species such as the Harlequin Filefish have also been seen returning regularly to the restoration sites, providing an encouraging indication that the developing habitats are supporting marine biodiversity.
Awards
Reethi Faru Resort named among Tripadvisor’s top 10% worldwide
Reethi Faru Resort has announced that it has been recognised as a winner of the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2026, placing the resort among the top 10% of hospitality businesses worldwide on Tripadvisor.
As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority among travellers. The Travellers’ Choice Awards are based entirely on genuine reviews and ratings submitted by guests over a 12-month period, recognising businesses that consistently deliver exceptional experiences.
Reethi Faru Resort is grateful to its guests for their continued support and for sharing their experiences on Tripadvisor. This recognition would not have been possible without their trust and valuable feedback. The resort also extends its heartfelt appreciation to its dedicated team, whose passion, professionalism, and commitment ensure that every guest enjoys a truly memorable stay.
Receiving this award once again is a proud milestone for Reethi Faru Resort and reflects the authentic Maldivian hospitality and exceptional service that define the resort. As one of the travel industry’s most respected accolades, the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award inspires the team to continue delivering excellence in every aspect of the guest experience.
“Congratulations to Reethi Faru Resort on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2026,” said Matt Dacey, Chief Marketing Officer, Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2026 and beyond.”
News
Niyama Private Islands unveils reimagined beach and overwater pavilions
Niyama Private Islands has announced the highly anticipated reveal of its final chapter in its year-long evolution, its reimagined beach and overwater pavilions – playgrounds beyond compare for multigenerational getaways and celebrations of the surreal.
Nature’s Playground emerges from its metamorphosis reborn and more tantalising than ever. Its refurbished pavilions – sprawling from 350 to 770 sqm, and with one, two or three bedrooms – are light, bright and breezy, the epitome of Maldives living, with every luxury imaginable.
Each pavilion boasts a living room, dining room, pantry, full-sized pool and jacuzzi. Life flows from indoors to out seamlessly in the overwater pavilions, beckoning guests to dive right into ocean adventures. Beach pavilions, meanwhile, are hideaways in a secluded cove of soft white sands, with Niyama’s best snorkelling just offshore.
Reigning above them all is The Crescent, a quintet of pavilions far out to sea reached by private boardwalk. Here, parties of up to 22 enjoy three living rooms, five pools, all with jacuzzi, and a team of thakurus and housekeepers to see to every wish. The days are surreal, spent floating on the horizon, while nights are simply magical. Exclusive experiences include an unforgettable underwater Champagne breakfast, and a private barbecue on a deserted stretch of beach followed by a movie under the stars, waves lapping nearby.
As well as a complete refurbishment of Niyama’s accommodations, dining takes on new life. Guests can ascend to the treetops at Nest, where avant-garde Asian cuisine lights up the night sky, or six metres below the ocean’s surface at Subsix, where the world’s first underwater Nikkei tasting menu intrigues and delights.
Surfers from around the world, meanwhile, gather at the new thatched-roof Surf Shack for rum, reggae and spectacular sunsets. Adjacent to the surf and new marine centre, and overlooking the resort’s famed break, Niyama officially offers the Maldives’ most stylish way to conquer the waves.
Yet despite the evolution, Niyama’s raw beauty remains untouched, with jungle still alive with birdsong, makana still silhouetted at water’s edge, and sea turtles still sunbathing in the turquoise lagoon. Guests can criss-cross the two islands in exploration, with always something new to discover – free to roam, free to simply be, at one with nature and the unrivalled beauty of the Maldives.
“Niyama is a magical place, and it always has been – this remains unchanged”, says General Manager of Niyama Private Islands Maldives, Hafidh Al Busaidy. “Our evolution is merely a celebration of everything our guests have always loved, elevated to new heights”.
With its evolution now complete, Niyama Private Islands Maldives invites free spirits to come and reconnect – with the islands, with themselves, with nature in all its beauty.
For more information or reservations, visit www.niyama.com, call +960 676 22 22 or email reservations@niyama.com.
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