Grand Park Kodhipparu unveils connection-focused festive programme

This festive season, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives invites guests to step away from the noise of the world and into a more intimate celebration of togetherness, unveiling its 2026/27 festive programme, A Celebration of Light & Lagoon, a season shaped not by spectacle, but by connection.

Running from Thanksgiving through to Orthodox Christmas, the boutique private island resort’s festive offering has been designed for travellers seeking something increasingly rare at this time of year: space to breathe, time to reconnect, and traditions shared in a setting of calm natural beauty. The programme centres around family, friendship, reflection and joyful celebration, all framed by the island’s turquoise lagoon, star-filled skies and the gentle rhythm of Maldivian life.

Unlike the grand fanfare of city festivities or the high-energy extravagance of larger resorts, Grand Park Kodhipparu offers something more personal—a luxury private island escape where festive moments unfold with ease and meaning.

“We wanted to create a festive season that feels both celebratory and restorative,” says Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives.

“At Kodhipparu, luxury is about how you feel. During the festive season especially, guests are looking for quality time—with family, with loved ones, and with themselves. Our programme reflects that: light-filled, thoughtful, and grounded in togetherness.”

At the heart of this year’s storytelling is the resort’s signature Heron protagonist—a whimsical character woven throughout the festive journey, reappearing across illustrations, island moments and guest experiences as a gentle guide through the season. Symbolising grace, patience and connection to the lagoon, the heron brings a playful thread of continuity to the celebration.

The festive calendar begins with a Thanksgiving dinner at Firedoor, the resort’s signature overwater grill restaurant, before moving into December with the island’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony—a warm gathering of festive cocktails, carols and beachside BBQ beneath the stars.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day bring a series of intimate traditions including degustation dinners, family brunches, carol singing, children’s festive adventures and the much-loved arrival of Santa by sea, a Kodhipparu tradition that swaps snow for soft white sand and turquoise waters.

For New Year’s Eve, the island transforms into Midnight in White—an elegant lagoon-side celebration inspired by moonlight over the Indian Ocean. Guests dress in white for an evening of live DJ performances, dancing beneath the stars, fireworks over the lagoon and the countdown into 2027.

The season continues into January with a quieter Orthodox Festive programme, embracing wellness, reflection and slower island rhythms—extending the celebration for those who seek a more peaceful beginning to the new year.

Beyond the festivities, guests can immerse themselves in the resort’s award-winning house reef, guided snorkelling with the marine biologist, overwater spa rituals, lantern-lit pathways, sunset dhoni cruises and private dining experiences designed for couples and families alike.

As Grand Park Kodhipparu approaches its 10th anniversary in 2027, this festive season reflects the essence of what has made it a favourite among returning guests: a boutique island resort where luxury is not about excess, but about feeling deeply connected—to nature, to loved ones, and to the moment itself.

Festive season stays are now open for booking. For more information on the festive programme and to download the full brochure, please visit the resort’s website.