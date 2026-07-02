Wine Spectator recognises Ralu and Baani at Heritance Aarah

Ralu Overwater Restaurant and Baani at Heritance Aarah have both earned Wine Spectator’s 2026 Award of Excellence, recognising the strength, quality and depth of their wine programmes.

The Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards, launched in 1981, celebrate excellence in restaurant wine service across three categories: Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence and Grand Award. In 2026, a total of 4,012 restaurants around the world were recognised, with 2,083 receiving the Award of Excellence.

Ralu Overwater Restaurant and Baani received the Award of Excellence, which recognises restaurants whose wine lists offer at least 75 selections, with a well-chosen assortment of quality producers and a thoughtful match to the menu in both price and style.

“Congratulations to the restaurants that earned a Restaurant Award and continue to elevate the wine experience for guests around the world,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wine Spectator.

“We are delighted to see Ralu Overwater Restaurant and Baani recognised by Wine Spectator, a global authority in wine,” said Upul Gedarakumbura, General Manager of Heritance Aarah. “These awards reflect the care, knowledge and passion behind our wine programmes, as well as our commitment to creating dining experiences where cuisine, wine and setting come together beautifully. At Ralu, every bottle is selected with purpose, complementing our Mediterranean-inspired menus and the relaxed elegance of our overwater island setting, while at Baani, the wine programme enhances an intimate fine dining experience shaped by modern global gastronomy, personalised service and refined lagoon views.”

Set above the Indian Ocean at Heritance Aarah, Ralu Overwater Restaurant draws inspiration from the relaxed elegance of French and Italian Mediterranean brasseries along the Riviera coast. The restaurant offers an inviting yet refined dining experience, where Mediterranean cuisine, considered wine pairings and panoramic lagoon views come together in an overwater setting.

Baani, located within the resort’s overwater enclave, represents one of the most intimate and refined dining experiences at Heritance Aarah. Designed for guests seeking thoughtful gastronomy and attentive personalised service, Baani presents modern global cuisine through a five-course dinner menu that evolves daily, with each evening offering a singular menu concept shaped by contemporary techniques, clarity of flavour and harmony at the table.

Ralu’s and Baani’s wine programmes feature 175 premium wine labels sourced from 12 leading wine-producing countries, with vintages ranging from 1990 to 2025. The selections have been curated to complement each restaurant’s culinary identity, from Ralu’s Mediterranean classics and contemporary interpretations to Baani’s modern fine dining approach, while offering versatility across styles, regions and guest preferences. The wines are stored in Vinocave and Tecno temperature-controlled cellars and served in Spiegelau crystal, supporting careful preservation, presentation and service.

Highlights at Ralu include Armand de Brignac ‘Ace of Spades’ Gold among its Champagnes, Chavy-Chouet Meursault 1er Cru Les Charmes from Burgundy among its whites, and Tenuta San Guido, ‘Sassicaia’, DOC, Super Tuscan, Tuscany Italy among its reds.

At Baani, the cellar includes Louis Roederer Cristal Millésime Brut among its Champagnes, Chavy-Chouet Puligny-Montrachet Les Enseignières among its whites, and Château Mouton Rothschild Grand Cru Classé among its reds.

Wine Spectator’s special Restaurant Awards issue will be available on newsstands on July 21. This year’s winners will also be featured through Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Search and Restaurant Awards app, where restaurants can be explored by name, location, award level, cuisine, wine specialties and pricing.