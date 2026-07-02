Awards
Wine Spectator recognises Ralu and Baani at Heritance Aarah
Ralu Overwater Restaurant and Baani at Heritance Aarah have both earned Wine Spectator’s 2026 Award of Excellence, recognising the strength, quality and depth of their wine programmes.
The Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards, launched in 1981, celebrate excellence in restaurant wine service across three categories: Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence and Grand Award. In 2026, a total of 4,012 restaurants around the world were recognised, with 2,083 receiving the Award of Excellence.
Ralu Overwater Restaurant and Baani received the Award of Excellence, which recognises restaurants whose wine lists offer at least 75 selections, with a well-chosen assortment of quality producers and a thoughtful match to the menu in both price and style.
“Congratulations to the restaurants that earned a Restaurant Award and continue to elevate the wine experience for guests around the world,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wine Spectator.
“We are delighted to see Ralu Overwater Restaurant and Baani recognised by Wine Spectator, a global authority in wine,” said Upul Gedarakumbura, General Manager of Heritance Aarah. “These awards reflect the care, knowledge and passion behind our wine programmes, as well as our commitment to creating dining experiences where cuisine, wine and setting come together beautifully. At Ralu, every bottle is selected with purpose, complementing our Mediterranean-inspired menus and the relaxed elegance of our overwater island setting, while at Baani, the wine programme enhances an intimate fine dining experience shaped by modern global gastronomy, personalised service and refined lagoon views.”
Set above the Indian Ocean at Heritance Aarah, Ralu Overwater Restaurant draws inspiration from the relaxed elegance of French and Italian Mediterranean brasseries along the Riviera coast. The restaurant offers an inviting yet refined dining experience, where Mediterranean cuisine, considered wine pairings and panoramic lagoon views come together in an overwater setting.
Baani, located within the resort’s overwater enclave, represents one of the most intimate and refined dining experiences at Heritance Aarah. Designed for guests seeking thoughtful gastronomy and attentive personalised service, Baani presents modern global cuisine through a five-course dinner menu that evolves daily, with each evening offering a singular menu concept shaped by contemporary techniques, clarity of flavour and harmony at the table.
Ralu’s and Baani’s wine programmes feature 175 premium wine labels sourced from 12 leading wine-producing countries, with vintages ranging from 1990 to 2025. The selections have been curated to complement each restaurant’s culinary identity, from Ralu’s Mediterranean classics and contemporary interpretations to Baani’s modern fine dining approach, while offering versatility across styles, regions and guest preferences. The wines are stored in Vinocave and Tecno temperature-controlled cellars and served in Spiegelau crystal, supporting careful preservation, presentation and service.
Highlights at Ralu include Armand de Brignac ‘Ace of Spades’ Gold among its Champagnes, Chavy-Chouet Meursault 1er Cru Les Charmes from Burgundy among its whites, and Tenuta San Guido, ‘Sassicaia’, DOC, Super Tuscan, Tuscany Italy among its reds.
At Baani, the cellar includes Louis Roederer Cristal Millésime Brut among its Champagnes, Chavy-Chouet Puligny-Montrachet Les Enseignières among its whites, and Château Mouton Rothschild Grand Cru Classé among its reds.
Wine Spectator’s special Restaurant Awards issue will be available on newsstands on July 21. This year’s winners will also be featured through Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Search and Restaurant Awards app, where restaurants can be explored by name, location, award level, cuisine, wine specialties and pricing.
Awards
Tripadvisor places The Standard, Maldives among global top 10% hotels
The Standard, Maldives, by Hyatt has earned the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2026, placing it among the top 10% of hotels globally, based on authentic guest reviews and ratings collected over the past 12 months. Unlike industry-judged accolades, this recognition is shaped entirely by guest feedback, reflecting genuine experiences, meaningful interactions, and the moments that leave a lasting impression long after the journey ends.
Located in the untouched beauty of Raa Atoll, surrounded by turquoise waters and a rich marine ecosystem, The Standard, Maldives offers a distinctive blend of contemporary lifestyle luxury and immersive island experiences. As part of Hyatt’s Lifestyle portfolio, the brand brings a vibrant, social energy to the destination, where memorable stays are defined not only by place, but by people.
Guest reviews frequently highlight that while the island’s natural setting is undeniably stunning, what resonates most deeply is the heartfelt service delivered by the team. Personal interactions, intuitive gestures, and a genuine sense of care consistently stand out, reinforcing that true luxury lies in how guests feel throughout their stay.
Culinary experiences have also played a key role in guest satisfaction, particularly with the recent debut of Onda, the resort’s Mediterranean restaurant. Since its launch earlier this year, Onda has received strong praise for its fresh flavours, lively atmosphere, and distinctive dining concept, adding a new dimension to the resort’s culinary offering.
At the same time, the island’s vibrant house reef continues to captivate guests, with many noting the ease of access directly from the overwater villas. Snorkelling experiences just steps from their accommodation reveal encounters with tropical fish, reef sharks, sea turtles, and other marine life, creating moments that are both effortless and unforgettable. This recognition follows the resort’s Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award last year, further strengthening its position as one of the Maldives’most dynamic lifestyle destinations.
“We welcome new guests every day, while also cherishing those who return to us time and time again. Many of our loyal guests have come to know the resort and our team by heart, choosing to make The Standard, Maldives part of their ongoing journeys. Our Guest Experience Makers, or GEMs, truly embody their name. They are the individuals who bring personality, warmth, and authenticity to every stay, rare qualities that our guests deeply value. We take great pride in our team, as they are the true essence of what defines us as The Standard. It is these meaningful, personal interactions that ultimately shape and elevate the guest experience,” said Naseef Abdulla, Front Office Manager.
“At The Standard, Maldives, we believe that memorable stays are not only about beautiful villas or idyllic locations, but about creating moments that feel personal and effortless. As part of Hyatt’s Lifestyle portfolio, we aim to deliver an experience that is both elevated and approachable, where guests can connect, unwind, and express themselves freely, while maintaining a level of excellence and consistency that our guests can always rely on,” said Justin Swart, General Manager of The Standard, Maldives.
Drawing inspiration from guest feedback, The Standard, Maldives continues to evolve, enhancing its offerings while staying true to its vibrant personality, strong service culture, and connection to its natural surroundings. More than just a place to visit, the resort aspires to create explorative yet playful experiences that guests carry with them, and often inspiring them to return.
Awards
Five Marriott Maldives resorts recognised across all seven Travel + Leisure Award categories
Marriott International has announced that five properties from its Marriott Bonvoy portfolio in the Maldives have been recognised in the prestigious Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026. Curated by the editors of Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Macau and voted on by discerning readers worldwide, the annual awards celebrate the very best in luxury travel across the region.
Among this year’s distinguished winners, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands; The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort; W Maldives; JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa; and Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa garnered accolades across all seven award categories, underscoring their exceptional standards in private island sanctuaries, world-class spa experiences, exquisitely designed villas, iconic Instagram-worthy pools, vibrant house reefs, and exemplary hospitality leadership.
“We are deeply honoured that our resorts in the Maldives have been recognised across all seven categories in this year’s Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific,” said Silvio Rosenberger, Vice President of Operations, Asia Pacific (excluding China) and Market Vice President, Maldives at Marriott International. “This recognition reflects the strength and diversity of our portfolio, as well as the passion and dedication of our teams in creating exceptional, immersive experiences that resonate with today’s luxury traveler. We are grateful to our guests for their continued trust and to our associates, whose commitment to excellence brings these extraordinary destinations to life every day.”
W Maldives: A Bold and Unscripted Island Escape
Following its bold transformation in 2025, W Maldives continues to make waves, earning the title of Best House Reef in the Maldives for the third consecutive year, while also ranking #4 among the Best Resorts in the Maldives. Home to one of the Maldives’ most celebrated house reefs, the resort offers direct access to exceptional house reef snorkeling just steps from the beach and overwater villas. Suitable for snorkelers of every experience level, the thriving reef is home to abundant marine life, including reef sharks, tropical fish, and the island’s beloved resident sea turtle, Bob, making every underwater adventure memorable.
For more information, please visit wmaldives.com.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands: Embrace the Circle of Island Life
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands continues to set the benchmark for refined island luxury. Designed by the renowned architect Kerry Hill, the resort’s striking circular architecture embraces the duality of island life, drawing inspiration from the harmony of the open ocean and tranquil lagoon, sunlight and shade, and the expansive Maldivian sky. At its heart, the iconic ring-shaped The Ritz-Carlton Spa appears to float above the turquoise lagoon, offering holistic wellness experiences inspired by the healing energy of water and the cardinal directions. This distinctive philosophy is reflected in its accolades, with The Ritz-Carlton Spa named the Best Resort Spa in the Maldives, and the resort ranked #7 among the Best Resorts in the Maldives.
For more information, please visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa: A Multigenerational Luxury Family Resort
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa secured #3 in the Best Resorts for Families and Best Pools categories, in addition to #9 the Best Resort Spas in the Maldives. Set on a natural island, the resort brings generations together with dedicated spaces for every age. Younger guests can enjoy more than 100 engaging activities at Family by JW™ Little Griffins Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives, while adults can embrace moments of calm at the overwater Spa by JW. Families can unwind at the expansive Horizon Pool, overlooking uninterrupted ocean views, while adults seeking tranquility can retreat to the adults-only infinity Pool 18.
For more information, please visit jwmarriottmaldives.com.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort: The Maldives’ Finest Address
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort received two accolades, ranking among the Best Resorts in the Maldives, while the John Jacob Astor Estate was recognised in the Most Outrageous Villas in the Maldives category, with both securing the #10 position. Nestled on a lush natural island, the resort continues to redefine ultra-luxury island living through elevated experiences, from the newly expanded Two-Bedroom Family Villa and the reimagined culinary journey at Cargo to a world-class padel court and a transformed Technogym-equipped fitness centre. A masterpiece of design, the John Jacob Astor Estate spans 1,726 square meters across two levels, making it one of the largest overwater villas in the Maldives. This three-bedroom overwater residence features a private gym, cinema, three spa treatment rooms, a kitchenette, plunge pools, a sweeping infinity pool, and an oceanfront terrace overlooking the Indian Ocean. With the signature St. Regis Butler Service and a private buggy, the John Jacob Astor Estate sets a new benchmark for bespoke island luxury.
For more information, please visit stregismaldives.com.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon & Spa: Greg Allan, Best General Managers in the Maldives
For the second consecutive year, Greg Allan has been named among the Best Resort General Managers in the Maldives. Under his leadership, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa continues to elevate guest experiences while advancing sustainability, talent development, and product innovation. As part of its marine conservation efforts, more than 800 coral colonies have been successfully relocated to help protect the reef ecosystem. Greg Allan is also a passionate advocate for developing local hospitality talent through the Marriott International Maldives Apprenticeship Program, while championing greater female representation in operational roles.
For more information, please visit sheratonmaldives.com.
To know more about Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives, please visit marriott.com/maldives.
Awards
InterContinental Maldives earns second consecutive Travel + Leisure family resort honour
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has been recognised among the Top 10 Best Resorts for Families in the Maldives by the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, marking the second consecutive year the resort has received this distinction.
Set within the pristine blue of Raa Atoll, the resort continues to be a meaningful island address for families seeking space, ease and time together. From beach and overwater villas to thoughtful programming for children and teens, InterContinental Maldives creates moments for every generation. Younger guests are invited into the world of Planet Trekkers, while teens can enjoy their own rhythm
on the island, from spa specials and games to time on the water and relaxed moments with new friends. Families can spend their days exploring the lagoon, learning about the marine life that surrounds Maamunagau, or sharing quiet evenings as the sky softens over the Indian Ocean. It is this balance of discovery, calm and togetherness that makes each stay feel deeply personal.
“We are incredibly honoured to be recognised as one of the Maldives’ leading family resorts for two consecutive years,”said Reinhold Johann, General Manager of InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort.“Family travel is central to our purpose here at InterContinental Maldives, and this award shines a light on our incredible team, whose genuine care consistently earns the highest praise from our guests. From curated experiences for all ages to multigenerational island adventures, we remain committed to making every family feel completely at home in our little slice of paradise.”
The T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific celebrate exceptional hotels, resorts and travel experiences across the region, with winners selected by readers of Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Macau.
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