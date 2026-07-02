News
Dusit Thani Maldives refreshes villas, website and guest experience
Dusit Thani Maldives has entered a fresh chapter with a resort-wide refresh focused on newly refurbished villas, updated lifestyle imagery, a new Dusit 3.0 website experience and refreshed resort collateral, creating a more polished and seamless journey for guests and partners.
Set on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Dusit Thani Maldives continues to celebrate the natural beauty of the Maldives with its lush island setting, 360-degree house reef, Thai-inspired hospitality and spacious villas designed for privacy, comfort and connection to nature.
The villa refresh covers selected categories including Overwater Pool Villas, Overwater Pavilions, Beach Residences, Two-Bedroom Beach Pool Villas, Beachfront Pool Villas and Beach Plunge Pool Villas. The updated spaces bring a brighter and more refined island living experience, while preserving the sense of space, privacy and tropical warmth that has long defined the resort.
“This refresh marks an important moment for Dusit Thani Maldives,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager, Maldives. “The resort has always been loved for its natural beauty, generous space and warm Thai-inspired hospitality. With these enhancements, we are building on that foundation and creating an even more refined experience for our guests, while staying true to the spirit of the island.”
To support the refreshed guest journey, the resort has also introduced new lifestyle imagery, capturing the renewed villa experiences, island living, dining moments and the natural setting of Mudhdhoo Island. The launch also includes the resort’s new Dusit 3.0 website experience, offering guests a smoother and clearer way to explore the resort, discover experiences and plan their stay. Alongside the website update, Dusit Thani Maldives has rolled out refreshed collateral across guest-facing and partner materials, creating a more consistent presentation across every touchpoint.
“For us, this is not about changing who we are,” added Jean-Louis Ripoche. “It is about presenting Dusit Thani Maldives in a fresher and more complete way. From the villas and imagery to the website and guest materials, every update has been made to support a better experience before, during and after the stay.”
The resort will also continue its refresh journey with planned enhancements to its dining outlets. These future updates form part of the wider plan to uplift the guest experience across the resort, while continuing to celebrate the familiar dining venues and island atmosphere that guests know and enjoy.
Located just a short journey from Malé by seaplane or domestic flight and speedboat, Dusit Thani Maldives offers a blend of natural beauty, wellness, dining and meaningful island experiences. Guests can snorkel directly from the island’s house reef, explore the rich marine life of Baa Atoll, enjoy treetop wellness journeys at Devarana Wellness, and discover a variety of curated experiences across the resort.
With this resort-wide refresh, Dusit Thani Maldives strengthens its position as one of Maldives’ leading luxury island resorts, offering a renewed experience for returning guests and a fresh discovery for new travellers.
Cooking
Chef Jesper Koch to lead culinary collaboration at Vakkaru Maldives
Vakkaru Maldives is set to welcome acclaimed Danish Chef Jesper Koch from 16 to 28 July 2026, marking the beginning of a collaboration that will continue with an expanded programme later this year.
Regarded as one of Denmark’s most influential gastronomic figures, Chef Jesper brings more than three decades of experience spanning hospitality, gastronomy and entrepreneurship.
During his July visit, Chef Jesper will work closely with the resort’s culinary and service teams through a series of training sessions, workshops and hands-on experiences, ahead of his return with a broader culinary programme later this autumn.
The programme includes kitchen training sessions, service workshops, coffee and hospitality training, and collaborative sessions alongside Vakkaru’s chefs. Through these exchanges, Chef Jesper will share insights built on his extensive experience as a restaurateur, entrepreneur, mentor and judge at leading culinary competitions.
While the primary focus of the visit is team development and the exchange of culinary expertise, guests staying at Vakkaru Maldives during this period will also have the opportunity to enjoy a preview of what lies ahead. Exclusive guest cooking classes hosted by Chef Jesper will take place on 22 and 25 July, while a management cocktail reception will offer a further opportunity to celebrate the collaboration.
Ahead of his visit, Chef Jesper Koch shared his thoughts on the collaboration: “Vakkaru Maldives brings together exceptional gastronomy, authenticity, and world-class hospitality in an extraordinary setting. I’m looking forward to experiencing the natural beauty of the Baa Atoll and working alongside the talented culinary team to share ideas inspired by Nordic traditions while creating memorable dining experiences for Vakkaru’s guests. I am delighted to be part of this collaboration and look forward to connecting with guests while creating memorable moments together.”
Commenting on the upcoming partnership, Teddy Susanto Wiryawan, General Manager of Vakkaru Maldives, said: “At Vakkaru Maldives, we believe exceptional dining begins with curiosity, learning and a genuine passion for hospitality. Chef Jesper’s visit provides a valuable opportunity for our teams to exchange ideas with one of Scandinavia’s most respected chefs while offering guests an early introduction to his approach to cooking. This is the beginning of a collaboration with real depth, and we look forward to welcoming him back for the next chapter.”
Known for his dedication to exceptional ingredients and his ability to reinterpret Danish culinary heritage with a modern sensibility, Chef Jesper has been recognised as one of Scandinavia’s most decorated culinary figures. Having led restaurants that earned Michelin recognition, he has also been named Danish Chef of the Year, represented Denmark at the prestigious Bocuse d’Or competition, received an Honorary Diploma from the Danish Gastronomic Academy, and been recognised as “Chef’s Chef” by the Danish Gastronomy Foundation. He is also widely known as a long-standing judge on the Danish edition of MasterChef.
When Chef Jesper returns to Vakkaru Maldives later this autumn, guests can look forward to a more extensive programme inspired by his Nordic approach to cooking. Further details will be announced in the coming months, with a series of dining experiences planned across the resort.
For further information about the resort, please visit vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com to make a reservation.
Family
Travel + Leisure honours Sun Siyam Iru Fushi as no. 2 family resort
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, the flagship property of the Sun Siyam Luxury Collection, has been honoured as the No. 2 resort in the Maldives in the Travel + Leisure Asia Pacific rankings for Best Family Resorts. This recognition acknowledges the resort’s successful approach to family travel, which focuses on providing experiential, restorative stays aligned with its core philosophy: to provide A Curated Island Sanctuary where the rhythm of slow island living supports meaningful family connection.
Signature Experiences for the whole family
The resort’s creative Signature Experiences foster genuine connection through shared discovery. Families immerse themselves in local heritage through the Maldivian Roots programme, exploring traditional cuisine, the nuances of the Dhivehi language, the artistry of Maldivian currency, and the communal spirit of Bodu Beru music. Alternatively, families may enjoy a quiet starlit Cinema by Moonlight aboard a private dhoni. Complemented by the support of a personal butler, these experiences remove the logistical burdens of travel, leaving families free to enjoy spontaneous moments, such as discovering Ice Block on the Go, the island’s signature ice cream tricycle, or the daily Treasure Hunt.
Wellness for multi-generational travellers
Wellness at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is similarly viewed as a communal journey. The spa experience has been thoughtfully balanced to ensure that while parents enjoy the restorative benefits of traditional Maldivian therapies, utilising organic, hand-crafted coconut oil or bespoke Ayurvedic healing, their children are invited to participate in their own introduction to self-care. Through the Sweet Pea Spa, younger guests can enjoy gentle massages, cocoa-infused rituals, and age-appropriate treatments that mirror the luxury of the adult experience, teaching the value of well-being in a way that is light-hearted and uniquely suited to their age.
Safe diving for the little ones
The warm, shallow waters of the Noonu Atoll serve as the backdrop for bonds to deepen through adventure. Through guided marine conservation efforts and explorations of the resort’s sheltered underwater playground at Nemo Garden, children and parents discover the vibrant coral life of the lagoon together. Older children and teens find empowerment in learning the fundamentals of scuba diving, sharing the wonder of ‘underwater silence’ in a controlled, expert-led environment. The Scuba Explorer programme welcomes children from eight years old.
A stay imagined with sophisticated comfort
From the private lounge at Velana International Airport to the personal welcome amenities in the villa, every moment has been crafted to immerse you in genuine Maldivian hospitality. With the 24 Hour Premium All-Inclusive Dine Around experience, multi-generational travellers indulge in sunset cruises and authentic local island excursions. It is a true invitation to luxury island living. For little travellers eager to discover, the Koamas Kidz Club offers a culture, nature, and wellness-oriented programme that encourages outdoor exploration. Furthermore, the resident marine biologist and the chef host interactive learning sessions specifically designed for children and teens.
Kids Stay & Eat for Free
“At Sun Siyam our philosophy of ‘Attainable Luxury’ is rooted in the belief that true indulgence should be inclusive and heartfelt. This summer, we are delighted to offer families a more seamless way to experience our island sanctuary. Our Kids Stay & Eat for Free offer, available for children up to 15 years old, is more than an invitation; it is a commitment to creating space for multi-generational connection, complemented by a bespoke collection of recreational activities designed to enrich every moment of their stay,” said Pasan Wijewardana, Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing.
News
Graduate, then dive in: Eri Maldives unveils summer getaway
Graduation season lands differently when you’ve spent three or four years surviving deadline season, exam halls and budget pasta. The urge to go somewhere to treat yourself is entirely real.
For university and postgraduates mapping out a summer before recruitment season kicks in, Eri Maldives delivers the Maldives in its purest form, with a price point that makes a spontaneous booking feel less like a gamble and more like a very sensible decision.
An Easy Stop on the Asia Circuit
Male’ International Airport is where you can fly into from various Asian capital cities via direct flights, including regional hubs such as Singapore, Bangkok, Colombo, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, and Mumbai, making Eri an easy and logical addition to a multi-destination itinerary that might already be taking in Southeast Asia.
From Male’, the resort is just 45 minutes by speedboat. There is no domestic flight, no inter-island transfer, no additional carbon footprint calculation. It is the perfect detour to bundle a Maldives taster into a longer trip, with the island fitting as a three-night stopover.
Graduate-Friendly Prices in One of the World’s Most Iconic Destinations
The case for Eri doesn’t require softening. A Studio or Beach Villa on Full Board is priced in the £170–£300 (approx. €200–€350) per night range.
To put that in context, a 3-night stay for two, Full Board, with a handful of activities – such as guided snorkelling, a snorkelling safari, an hour of catamaran sailing, and an hour on a SUP board can come in at approximately only £750 (approx. €870) per person, meaning that the total cost of a full stay can be less than the price of a single night at other ultra-luxury counterparts.
Current Summer Escape and Last Minute Island Reset deals offer up to 40% off all room types for stays before 31 October, alongside 10% spa discounts, 15% discounts on select excursions and non-motorised water sports, and other complimentary perks.
Come for the Reef
Eri’s house reef is among the most active and accessible in North Malé Atoll: clear, warm waters averaging 27–29°C year-round, strong marine biodiversity, and conditions that suit first-timers and seasoned divers alike. Reef sharks, manta rays and eagle rays are consistent sightings across the atoll.
Close to the resort, the most reliable residents are turtles. 14 of them are already individually identified by the resident dive team through distinctive shell markings, flipper formations and carapace patterns, each with a name and a documented history. In several cases, the names were given by guests. You can meet the full community in the Eri Turtle Spotting Guide & Directory.
Eri’s water sports menu also reads like an antidote to burnout. On the surface, there’s complimentary guided snorkelling on the house reef, dedicated turtle-search snorkelling tours, longer Snorkelling Safaris by boat, catamaran sailing, SUP, jet ski rides, waterski, wakeboard, and windsurfing lessons.
Why Graduation Is the Right Moment to Learn to Dive
The window post-graduation is time entirely yours. Learning to dive during this time means acquiring a certification valid for life, transferable across every ocean, and one that permanently changes your relationship with every coastal destination you’ll ever visit.
Eri’s Euro-Divers Dive & Water Sports Centre is a fully-equipped PADI 5-Star operation with access to 30 dive sites across North Malé Atoll, spanning coral gardens, channel dives, thilas, and drift dives through current-rich passes. Courses run from entry-level Open Water Diver through to Advanced Open Water, Drift Diver, and Rescue Diver, with all equipment included. For certified divers, the welcome lagoon dive is complimentary, with 5-, 10- and 15-dive packages scaling up to a 6-Day Intensive Plan with nitrox fill options, and boat trips available for single-tank, two-tank, and full-day dives.
When the fins come off, the Eskape Spa offers a natural close to the day. Healing Aromatherapy, the Maldivian Ocean Dream, and a Back to Life massage helps guests to recharge and restore their energy.
Graduates can safely press pause here, before stepping into whatever comes next.
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