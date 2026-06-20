Awards
Dusit Thani Maldives ranked among Maldives’ top pools and spas in Travel + Leisure awards
Dusit Thani Maldives has announced its recognition in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, earning two distinctions in the Maldives category.
The resort was ranked #6 in Maldives Best Resort Pools, while Devarana Spa was ranked #7 in Maldives Best Resort Spas.
Set on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Dusit Thani Maldives offers a serene island escape where Thai-inspired gracious hospitality meets the natural beauty of the Maldives. The resort’s expansive pool, surrounded by tropical greenery and steps from the Indian Ocean, remains one of its most loved spaces for guests to relax, reconnect and enjoy the rhythm of island life.
The recognition for Devarana Wellness further highlights the resort’s focus on meaningful wellbeing experiences. Nestled among the island’s lush palms, the treetop treatment rooms offer a peaceful setting for restorative therapies, mindful rituals and wellness journeys inspired by nature.
“We are truly honoured to be recognised by Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager Maldives, Dusit International. “These awards mean a great deal to us because they reflect the experiences our guests continue to enjoy and appreciate. From relaxing poolside moments to deeply restorative wellness journeys, our team takes pride in creating memorable stays that feel both personal and connected to the beauty of our island.”
This latest recognition adds to Dusit Thani Maldives’ growing list of international accolades and reinforces the resort’s position as a leading luxury island retreat in the Maldives.
For more information, please visit the resort’s website.
Awards
Alila Kothaifaru recognised among top 10% of hotels worldwide
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, a Hyatt resort, has been recognised with the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2026, placing the resort among the top 10% of hotels worldwide based on reviews and ratings shared by travellers over the past year.
Unlike awards determined by industry panels, the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award reflects the experiences of guests themselves. From memorable marine encounters and thoughtfully curated dining experiences to the genuine hospitality of the resort’s team, the recognition highlights the moments that guests continue to remember long after their stay.
Situated in the pristine Raa Atoll and surrounded by a vibrant house reef, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has become a favourite among travellers seeking a balance of contemporary luxury and meaningful connection with nature. Guest reviews frequently describe the resort as a “slice of paradise,” praising its attentive service, tranquil atmosphere, beautiful villas, exceptional dining, and unforgettable snorkeling experiences.
Many guests have highlighted the warmth and sincerity of the resort’s team, noting how personalised gestures and intuitive service transformed their stay into something truly memorable. Others have shared glowing reviews of the island’s marine life, from encounters with sea turtles, eagle rays and black tip reef sharks just steps from their villa to excursions in search of manta rays and dolphins in the surrounding waters.
The recognition follows the resort’s TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award in 2025, reaffirming its reputation as one of the Maldives’ most highly regarded luxury island retreats.
“What stands out most when reading our TripAdvisor reviews is how closely the island and its people are connected in our guests’ memories. They speak about the turquoise lagoon, the vibrant house reef, and the sense of tranquility they find here, but they also remember the waiter who knew their morning coffee order, the chef who thoughtfully accommodated their dietary preferences, the dive instructor who guided their first underwater adventure, or the villa host who added a personal touch to a special celebration,” said Abdul Salam Ahmed, Guest Experience Manager.
“Luxury is often measured by beautiful villas, exceptional cuisine, or breathtaking scenery. While we are fortunate to offer all of these, true luxury is something far less tangible. It is the luxury of uninterrupted time, of complete peace of mind, and of feeling genuinely cared for by a team that anticipates every need. What resonates most deeply with our guests is not simply what they see, but how they feel when they are here,” said Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives.
Inspired by the stories and feedback shared by its guests, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives continues to shape experiences that celebrate the island’s natural beauty, rich marine environment, and genuine hospitality—creating memories that linger long after the journey home.
Rather than simply being a destination to visit, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives strives to be a place guests return to in their memories and increasingly, in person.
For more information, visit the resort’s website.
Awards
Six Senses Laamu tops Travel + Leisure Asia Pacific Luxury Awards family resort category
Six Senses Laamu has been recognised as the #1 Best Resort for Families in the Maldives at the Travel + Leisure Asia Pacific LuxuryAwards 2026, reaffirming its position as one of the region’s most sought-after destinations for meaningful family travel. The resort was also named among the Top 10 Best House Reefs in the Maldives, celebrating its exceptional marine environment and world- class snorkelling.
Presented by Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau, the annual awards recognize the region’s leading travel experiences, with winners chosen by reader vote. The 2026 awards featured the best hotels, resorts, spas, and travel experiences across Asia Pacific.
Located in the remote Laamu Atoll, Six Senses Laamu is the only five-star resort in the atoll and is known for its blend of sustainability, wellness, adventure, and family-friendly experiences. Families can explore the underwater world, join educational programs such as the much-loved Junior Marine Biologist experience, enjoy outdoor movie nights, and discover the rich natural beauty of one of the Maldives’ most pristine destinations.
The recognition also highlights the resort’s vibrant house reef, home to abundant marine life and offering easy access to snorkelling directly from the island. Conservation remains central to the guest experience through the Maldives Underwater Initiative, a pioneering program founded by Six Senses Laamu that brings the resort together with its leading marine conservation partners to protect the reef ecosystem for generations to come.
Awards
Anantara Kihavah, Niyama recognised in Travel + Leisure reader awards
Minor Hotels’ properties in the Maldives have received seven accolades in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific, with Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas recognised in five categories and Niyama Private Islands Maldives securing two awards.
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas was ranked third among the Maldives’ Best Resorts and second in the Best House Reefs category. The resort also placed fourth in the Most Outrageous Villas, Best Resort Pools and Best Resort Spas categories.
Located in Baa Atoll, Anantara Kihavah is known for its private pool villas, surrounding reef and underwater restaurant. Anantara Spa at the resort was ranked fourth among the country’s resort spas.
Niyama Private Islands Maldives was recognised for The Crescent, its private island compound, which placed third in the Most Outrageous Villas category. Drift Spa at Niyama was ranked sixth among the Best Resort Spas in the Maldives.
The Crescent consists of a collection of villas located on a private section of the resort and is designed for families and groups travelling together. Drift Spa is situated within Niyama’s tropical surroundings and offers treatment rooms, relaxation spaces and wellness experiences.
The Maldives accolades contributed to a record 31 awards received by Minor Hotels across the Asia-Pacific region, compared with 26 in the previous year.
The group’s flagship luxury brand, Anantara Hotels & Resorts, was also named the region’s number-one Favourite Hotel Brand of the Year.
“The T+L readers have spoken and, with a record 31 awards, Minor Hotels stands among the region’s most celebrated hospitality groups,” said Nicholas Smith, Vice President Operations – Asia at Minor Hotels.
“I am particularly proud of Anantara being named the region’s favourite brand, and of our teams in Laos and Thailand for securing their number-one positions. These results reaffirm that our focus on innovation and on creating standout guest experiences continues to resonate with travellers.”
Elsewhere in the region, Avani+ Luang Prabang in Laos was named the Best Hotel, while its general manager, Max Chin, was ranked first in the Best General Managers category.
Anantara Chiang Mai Resort was voted Thailand’s Best Upcountry Hotel, while other Minor Hotels properties in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia and Malaysia were recognised across resort, city hotel, spa and pool categories.
Minor Hotels’ travel experiences also featured in the awards, with Mekong Kingdoms and Loy Pela Voyages ranked second and fourth, respectively, among the region’s Best River Cruises.
GHA DISCOVERY, the loyalty programme of the Global Hotel Alliance, was named the number-one Hotel Loyalty Programme. Minor Hotels participates in the programme through Minor DISCOVERY.
The Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific are determined through a readers’ survey, with travellers voting across categories covering hotels, resorts, villas, spas, pools, cruises and loyalty programmes.
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