Art, sport and island adventure shape JOALI Maldives Summer Camp 2026

JOALI Maldives, the first and only art-immersive resort in the Maldives, has presented its Summer Camp 2026 programme, running from 1 July to 31 August 2026. Set against the backdrop of the Island of Joy, the immersive summer experience invites families to discover a world of creativity, adventure, culture and connection through an inspiring calendar of activities, workshops and exclusive residencies with internationally acclaimed artists, athletes and culinary talents.

Rooted in the resort’s joy of Creative Living philosophy, Summer Camp 2026 is designed for the whole family – a season of shared discovery where guests of all ages can engage with remarkable creators, explore new crafts and be inspired by extraordinary talent. From contemporary sculpture and heritage weaving to chocolate artistry and Olympic-level athletics, each residency offers a different lens through which to experience the world.

Younger guests aged 4 to 12 are also invited into a world of their own at Muramas Kids Club, where a dedicated programme of hands-on activities and island adventures runs throughout the summer, complementing the wider residency calendar and ensuring every member of the family finds their own moment of joy.

A remarkable group of creators, visionaries, and champions join JOALI Maldives, bringing new perspectives, creative practices and inspiring experiences to the island.

Aurélie Hoegy

Contemporary Artist and Designer | Residency: 16 – 21 July 2026

Aurélie Hoegy is a French multidisciplinary artist whose work explores the forms, textures and movement found throughout the natural world. Known for her handcrafted sculptural installations, including the JOALI Hammock at JOALI Maldives, Aurélie works with natural fibres and organic forms to create immersive pieces that invite curiosity, participation and discovery.

Workshops & Activities:

Tapestry Weaving Experience – Recommended for ages: 4 – 12 years (Complimentary)

Illuminated Jellyfish Craft – Recommended for ages: 12+ years

Laima Laurina

Ceramic Artist and Sculptor | Residency: 30 July – 2 August 2026

Laima Laurina is a Latvian ceramic artist whose handcrafted porcelain creations are inspired by the textures, colours and quiet rhythms of the natural world. Laima explores the relationship between craftsmanship and creativity, transforming raw materials into delicate works that celebrate curiosity, care and attention to detail.

Workshops & Activities:

Porcelain Studio – Recommended for ages: 4 – 12 years (Complimentary)

Hidhana Latheef

Heritage Artist and Designer | Residency: 7 – 10 August 2026

Hidhana Latheef is a Maldivian heritage craft artist and designer dedicated to preserving and reimagining the traditional art of Kasabu Viyun – an intricate weaving technique that combines gold and silver threads into decorative patterns passed down through generations.

Workshops & Activities:

Kasabu Viyun: Heritage Craft Workshop – Recommended for ages: 8+ years (Complimentary)

Nicola Adams Obe

Olympic Gold Medallist Boxer | Residency: 17 – 19 August 2026

Nicola Adams OBE is a double Olympic gold medallist and a celebrated athlete in British sporting history. Widely recognised for her determination and pioneering achievements, Nicola’s journey has inspired people around the world to pursue their goals with confidence and self-belief.

Workshops & Activities:

Train Like a Champion – Family fitness & boxing-inspired workshop – Recommended for ages: 8+ years (Complimentary)

Elite Fitness Session – Recommended for ages: 12+ years (Complimentary)

Melissa Coppel

Master Chocolatier and Pastry Chef | Residency: 22 – 26 August 2026

Melissa Coppel is a master chocolatier whose creations transform chocolate into expressions of flavour, craftsmanship and design. Her work explores the intersection of artistry and pâtisserie, where technique and creativity come together in unexpected ways.

Workshops & Activities:

Chocolate Ateliers – Recommended for ages: 4 – 12 years (Complimentary)

Raya Mansoor

Contemporary Artist | Residency: 23rd–29th August 2026

Raya Mansoor is a Maldivian contemporary artist known for bold, expressive canvases that pulse with colour and emotion. Co-founder of Oevaali Art Shop and named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026, Raya brings her ongoing Avi series to JOALI Maldives, creating a new large-scale original work and inviting guests into her creative world.

Guests are also invited to attend an Artist Showcase & Exhibition – a curated presentation of works, including the piece created during her residency, hosted alongside an exclusive on-site guest event.

Muramas Kids’ Activities

To complement the artist and talent residencies, a rich programme of daily complimentary activities will also be available to all young guests at Muramas Kids Club.

Highlights include:

Laser Tag – Dodge, hide and tag your way through exciting team challenges.

Little Chefs – Discover the joy of cooking through fun hands-on culinary creations.

Polaroid Photography Workshop – Capture favourite island memories through instant photography.

DIY Mosaic Art – Design colourful masterpieces inspired by the island’s natural beauty.

Basket Weaving Workshop – Learn traditional weaving techniques and create your own keepsake.

Puppet Workshop & Performance – Craft unique puppets and bring stories to life through performance.

Tie-Dye Sessions – Twist, colour and create vibrant wearable artwork.

Eco Heroes: Trash to Treasure – Transform recycled materials into creative works while learning about sustainability.

Boduberu Workshop – Experience the rhythm and energy of traditional Maldivian drumming.

Glow Games – Enjoy interactive glow-in-the-dark games after sunset.

Stargazing – Discover constellations and stories hidden within the night sky.

Balloon Art – Shape colourful balloons into imaginative creations.

Pool Battles & Water Games – Splash into friendly competitions and aquatic adventures.

Beach Spike Ball – A fast-paced beach game focused on teamwork and fun.

Outdoor Badminton – Enjoy friendly matches under the Maldivian sun.

Tennis Clinics – Develop new skills and confidence on the court.

Junior Archery – Learn precision, focus and coordination through beginner-friendly archery.

Woman playing with her kid looking at a garden statue. Cheerful woman on a holiday with her daughter showing her a sculpture.

For bookings and further information, please visit the resort’s website or contact reservations.jomv@joali.com.