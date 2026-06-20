Family
Art, sport and island adventure shape JOALI Maldives Summer Camp 2026
JOALI Maldives, the first and only art-immersive resort in the Maldives, has presented its Summer Camp 2026 programme, running from 1 July to 31 August 2026. Set against the backdrop of the Island of Joy, the immersive summer experience invites families to discover a world of creativity, adventure, culture and connection through an inspiring calendar of activities, workshops and exclusive residencies with internationally acclaimed artists, athletes and culinary talents.
Rooted in the resort’s joy of Creative Living philosophy, Summer Camp 2026 is designed for the whole family – a season of shared discovery where guests of all ages can engage with remarkable creators, explore new crafts and be inspired by extraordinary talent. From contemporary sculpture and heritage weaving to chocolate artistry and Olympic-level athletics, each residency offers a different lens through which to experience the world.
Younger guests aged 4 to 12 are also invited into a world of their own at Muramas Kids Club, where a dedicated programme of hands-on activities and island adventures runs throughout the summer, complementing the wider residency calendar and ensuring every member of the family finds their own moment of joy.
A remarkable group of creators, visionaries, and champions join JOALI Maldives, bringing new perspectives, creative practices and inspiring experiences to the island.
Aurélie Hoegy
Contemporary Artist and Designer | Residency: 16 – 21 July 2026
Aurélie Hoegy is a French multidisciplinary artist whose work explores the forms, textures and movement found throughout the natural world. Known for her handcrafted sculptural installations, including the JOALI Hammock at JOALI Maldives, Aurélie works with natural fibres and organic forms to create immersive pieces that invite curiosity, participation and discovery.
Workshops & Activities:
- Tapestry Weaving Experience – Recommended for ages: 4 – 12 years (Complimentary)
- Illuminated Jellyfish Craft – Recommended for ages: 12+ years
Laima Laurina
Ceramic Artist and Sculptor | Residency: 30 July – 2 August 2026
Laima Laurina is a Latvian ceramic artist whose handcrafted porcelain creations are inspired by the textures, colours and quiet rhythms of the natural world. Laima explores the relationship between craftsmanship and creativity, transforming raw materials into delicate works that celebrate curiosity, care and attention to detail.
Workshops & Activities:
- Porcelain Studio – Recommended for ages: 4 – 12 years (Complimentary)
Hidhana Latheef
Heritage Artist and Designer | Residency: 7 – 10 August 2026
Hidhana Latheef is a Maldivian heritage craft artist and designer dedicated to preserving and reimagining the traditional art of Kasabu Viyun – an intricate weaving technique that combines gold and silver threads into decorative patterns passed down through generations.
Workshops & Activities:
- Kasabu Viyun: Heritage Craft Workshop – Recommended for ages: 8+ years (Complimentary)
Nicola Adams Obe
Olympic Gold Medallist Boxer | Residency: 17 – 19 August 2026
Nicola Adams OBE is a double Olympic gold medallist and a celebrated athlete in British sporting history. Widely recognised for her determination and pioneering achievements, Nicola’s journey has inspired people around the world to pursue their goals with confidence and self-belief.
Workshops & Activities:
- Train Like a Champion – Family fitness & boxing-inspired workshop – Recommended for ages: 8+ years (Complimentary)
- Elite Fitness Session – Recommended for ages: 12+ years (Complimentary)
Melissa Coppel
Master Chocolatier and Pastry Chef | Residency: 22 – 26 August 2026
Melissa Coppel is a master chocolatier whose creations transform chocolate into expressions of flavour, craftsmanship and design. Her work explores the intersection of artistry and pâtisserie, where technique and creativity come together in unexpected ways.
Workshops & Activities:
- Chocolate Ateliers – Recommended for ages: 4 – 12 years (Complimentary)
Raya Mansoor
Contemporary Artist | Residency: 23rd–29th August 2026
Raya Mansoor is a Maldivian contemporary artist known for bold, expressive canvases that pulse with colour and emotion. Co-founder of Oevaali Art Shop and named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026, Raya brings her ongoing Avi series to JOALI Maldives, creating a new large-scale original work and inviting guests into her creative world.
Guests are also invited to attend an Artist Showcase & Exhibition – a curated presentation of works, including the piece created during her residency, hosted alongside an exclusive on-site guest event.
Muramas Kids’ Activities
To complement the artist and talent residencies, a rich programme of daily complimentary activities will also be available to all young guests at Muramas Kids Club.
Highlights include:
- Laser Tag – Dodge, hide and tag your way through exciting team challenges.
- Little Chefs – Discover the joy of cooking through fun hands-on culinary creations.
- Polaroid Photography Workshop – Capture favourite island memories through instant photography.
- DIY Mosaic Art – Design colourful masterpieces inspired by the island’s natural beauty.
- Basket Weaving Workshop – Learn traditional weaving techniques and create your own keepsake.
- Puppet Workshop & Performance – Craft unique puppets and bring stories to life through performance.
- Tie-Dye Sessions – Twist, colour and create vibrant wearable artwork.
- Eco Heroes: Trash to Treasure – Transform recycled materials into creative works while learning about sustainability.
- Boduberu Workshop – Experience the rhythm and energy of traditional Maldivian drumming.
- Glow Games – Enjoy interactive glow-in-the-dark games after sunset.
- Stargazing – Discover constellations and stories hidden within the night sky.
- Balloon Art – Shape colourful balloons into imaginative creations.
- Pool Battles & Water Games – Splash into friendly competitions and aquatic adventures.
- Beach Spike Ball – A fast-paced beach game focused on teamwork and fun.
- Outdoor Badminton – Enjoy friendly matches under the Maldivian sun.
- Tennis Clinics – Develop new skills and confidence on the court.
- Junior Archery – Learn precision, focus and coordination through beginner-friendly archery.
For bookings and further information, please visit the resort’s website or contact reservations.jomv@joali.com.
Family
Four Seasons Maldives expands focus on prenatal wellness and couples’ retreats
Four Seasons Resorts Maldives has been highlighted as a key destination in Four Seasons’ latest collection of babymoon experiences across Asia, offering a range of wellness, relaxation and personalised treatments designed for expectant parents.
The initiative brings together experiences across the company’s resorts in Asia, with Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa and Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah featured prominently for their focus on prenatal wellbeing and holistic wellness.
At Landaa Giraavaru, the resort’s AyurMa wellness centre offers programmes rooted in Ayurvedic principles, yoga therapy and naturopathy. Treatments are designed to promote relaxation and wellbeing through personalised wellness plans tailored to individual needs.
Meanwhile, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa offers wellness journeys beginning with a naturopathic consultation at ŪRJĀ. Expectant parents can access customised experiences including sound healing, breathwork and mineral-based facial treatments.
For guests seeking a more private retreat, Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah offers exclusive-use accommodation and bespoke wellness experiences. Among the offerings is the Ocean of Consciousness Experience, which combines meditation, exfoliation, massage and breathwork in a treatment designed to encourage relaxation and mindfulness.
According to Four Seasons, the growing demand for babymoon travel reflects a desire among expectant parents to take time away from daily routines before welcoming a new child. The company said its resorts across Asia are focusing on wellness, mindfulness and meaningful experiences that allow couples to reconnect and prepare for parenthood.
Beyond spa and wellness programmes, the Maldives properties also provide opportunities for guests to enjoy private dining experiences, personalised services and uninterrupted time together in secluded island settings.
The Maldives resorts form part of a broader Four Seasons Asia collection that includes destinations in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Palau. The collection combines wellness treatments, culinary experiences and cultural activities designed to help couples slow down and create lasting memories before the arrival of their child.
“Together, Four Seasons Resorts of Asia redefine the babymoon as more than a getaway — it is a purposeful pause,” the company said in a statement. “In a world of constant connectivity, these experiences offer the rare luxury of being fully present, allowing expectant parents to reconnect, restore, and step into parenthood with intention.”
Family
JOALI BEING reimagines family travel through immersive summer experiences
JOALI BEING, the Maldives’ well-living island where guests come to feel lighter, happier and more energised, has unveiled the 2026 edition of its annual B’Kidult Summer Programme, taking place from 1 July to 31 August 2026. Centred around the narrative of Transform, Recharge & Flow, this year’s programme reimagines family travel as a meaningful journey of movement, discovery and shared well-living.
Designed as a playground for curiosity, connection and self-discovery, the B’Kidult Summer Programme encourages young guests to explore the world around them through immersive, hands-on experiences. From ocean adventures and mindful movement to culinary exploration, artistic expression and sport, each activity is thoughtfully designed to nurture confidence, independence and joyful living.
Offered complimentary, the Summer Programme features immersive three-day journeys for children and teens, with thoughtfully curated morning and afternoon sessions.
Highlights from this year’s programme include:
- Kitchen Quest: Young chefs explore mindful cooking and global flavours through hands-on culinary experiences designed to inspire curiosity and confidence in the kitchen.
- Padel Champs: Young players develop coordination, technique and teamwork through dynamic padel sessions, progressing from fundamentals to friendly matches.
- Football Camp: Young athletes develop teamwork and football skills through engaging drills, friendly matches and family tournaments designed around connection and fun.
- Tennis Academy: Aspiring players build resilience, coordination and confidence while learning the fundamentals of tennis through engaging coaching sessions.
- Muay Thai: Young guests discover the discipline of Muay Thai while developing confidence, agility and strength in a safe and supportive environment.
- Fitness Academy: Children discover joyful movement through dynamic fitness, Pilates, yoga and mindfulness sessions designed to inspire balance and wellbeing.
- Mini Marine Biologist: Through hands-on conservation experiences, children explore marine life, coral planting and turtle rescue efforts alongside the island’s marine experts.
- Ocean Heroes: From snorkelling and kayaking to Seabob adventures and marine discovery, young explorers connect with the ocean through immersive water experiences.
- Swim Stars: Guided by certified lifeguards from the Maldives Swimmers Association, children build confidence in the water through playful swim sessions focused on safety, technique and endurance.
- Art Explorers Club: Guided by resident artist Kurahaa Rappe, young guests explore painting, paper art and nature-inspired expression through immersive artistic experiences.
While younger guests explore and grow through immersive experiences designed around discovery, connection and joyful well-living, parents are invited to reconnect and recharge through JOALI BEING’s philosophy of well-living. This balance between family connection and personal restoration lies at the heart of the island’s summer storytelling, creating space for shared moments alongside individual renewal. Guided by a team of wellbeing experts, personalised journeys allow adults to embrace restoration, reconnection and renewal while children discover the island’s many wonders.
The “Kids of JOALI” Offer invites families to create meaningful moments together, with up to two children aged 2–11 staying and dining with our compliments, alongside special rates on return seaplane transfers. Available for bookings made by 31 August 2026 for stays until 10 October 2026, the offer complements the B’Kidult Summer Programme.
The B’Kidult Summer Programme coincides with an year-round calendar of B’Kidult experiences, with all activities offered with compliments for guests of JOALI BEING. More information on the activities and schedule can be found here.
A stay at JOALI BEING is a transformative escape where guests return home feeling lighter in body, mind and spirit. Villas start from USD 1,928 per night for two guests sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a bed and breakfast basis. For bookings and further information, please visit www.joali.com/joali-being or contact reservations.being@joali.com.
Family
Le Méridien Maldives highlights family travel with summer package
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa has introduced its Family Fun Summer package, aimed at families seeking a longer island stay built around shared activities, dining and accommodation benefits. The offer is available for booking until 15 June 2026, for stays through to 20 December 2026, with a minimum stay of four nights.
Located in Lhaviyani Atoll, the resort is set within a lagoon environment and is positioning the package around a combination of family-oriented experiences and flexible daily programming. The property incorporates eco-conscious design elements alongside its natural island setting, with activities structured across both recreation and relaxation.
The Family Fun Summer package is designed for two adults and two children aged 12 and below. It includes full board dining with daily breakfast, lunch and dinner across selected venues, while children in this age group stay and dine free of charge. Guests also receive a USD 150 resort credit per stay, which can be used across dining outlets and Explore Spa by Le Méridien.
Daily watersports such as kayaking, paddleboarding and snorkelling are included, alongside a programme of activities that varies each day. These include yoga, Pilates, beach volleyball, scavenger hunts and live entertainment. Younger guests have access to the Le Méridien Family Kids Hub, which offers structured activities, outdoor play areas and a dedicated toddler space.
Additional experiences include access to the Marine Conservation Hub, where guests can engage with the resident marine biologist, and guided tours of the resort’s hydroponic garden through The Greenhouse Tour. The Waves Fitness Centre is also available, offering programmes for different fitness levels, while the in-villa minibar is replenished daily with non-alcoholic beverages and snacks.
For children, the Kids Hub programme includes themed activity days focused on subjects such as marine life and local culture, alongside workshops, games and evening experiences including a children’s camping activity with stargazing and group activities.
Families can also take part in marine-based activities including snorkelling, lagoon exploration and excursions such as dolphin and turtle trips. Creative sessions, including painting, are also part of the activity offering.
Through the Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy programme, the resort offers a Family Foraging experience in its hydroponic garden, where guests can take part in harvesting produce with the resident horticulturalist before using the ingredients in cooking sessions.
The resort’s dining outlets include a range of options, from Mediterranean-style lunches at Riviera to beachside dining at Velaa Bar + Grill. Le Scoop, the resort’s gelato outlet, offers a selection of flavours including options using locally sourced ingredients.
For adults, La Vie provides an adults-only bar environment, with views over the Indian Ocean, a private pool and a selection of beverages and light dishes.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa features 134 villas across beach and overwater categories, including two-bedroom options designed for families and groups. These include Beach Villas with direct access to the shoreline and Overwater Villas with lagoon access. Some villas also include private pools.
For larger groups, the three-bedroom Thilamaafushi Beach Villa accommodates up to six adults and three children, with indoor and outdoor living spaces, a private beach area, swimming pool and jacuzzi.
Through the Family Fun Summer package, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is positioning its offer within the family and multigenerational travel segment, combining accommodation, dining and activity-based experiences within an island setting.
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