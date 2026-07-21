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The Standard, Maldives celebrates Wellness Month with spa and culinary experiences
The Standard, Maldives, by Hyatt invites guests to embrace the art of mindful living with a month- long celebration dedicated to wellness, vitality, and self-care. Surrounded by the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean and the resort’s signature laid-back island energy, Wellness Month blends nourishing cuisine, mindful movement, and restorative spa experiences into a thoughtfully curated programme designed to help guests reconnect, recharge, and rediscover balance. Throughout August, a month globally recognised for promoting healthy living and holistic wellbeing, the vibrant island retreat presents a collection of wellness-focused experiences centred around two of the resort’s most beloved venues: Joos Café and The Standard Spa, the resort’s overwater wellness sanctuary, dedicated to relaxation and renewal.
At the heart of the celebration is a four-week culinary journey available exclusively at Joos Café for USD 49 net per person. Designed to nourish the body, refresh the mind, and elevate overall wellbeing, each week introduces a new wellness theme through carefully crafted dishes, functional beverages, and guilt-free desserts.
Commenting on the initiative, Nandakumar Dharuman, Director of Culinary at The Standard, Maldives, shared: “Our goal was to create a wellness journey that feels inspiring rather than restrictive. By combining nutrient-rich ingredients, functional beverages, and thoughtfully crafted dishes, we invite guests to discover that healthy eating can be both nourishing and deeply enjoyable. Wellness, after all, should be a celebration of flavour and balance.”
The culinary journey begins with a refreshing focus on renewal and hydration, inviting guests to rebalance and recharge through a selection of light, nourishing creations designed to support natural vitality. Highlights include the Hydration Garden Bowl, paired with the revitalising Green Zen Elixir, while the naturally sweet Tropical Fruit Symphony provides a refreshing finish. Crafted with nutrient-rich ingredients and vibrant tropical produce, these dishes offer the perfect reset amid the idyllic surroundings of the Maldives.
As the wellness celebration progresses, the spotlight turns to the abundance and versatility of plant-based cuisine. Colourful seasonal vegetables, wholesome grains, and naturally nourishing ingredients come together in dishes that celebrate the power of plants while demonstrating that wellness can be both satisfying and exceptionally flavourful. Within the second week, guests can discover the Kale & Quinoa Bowl, complemented by the nutrient-packed Iron Boost Green Juice, before indulging in the wholesome yet decadent Guilt-Free Avocado Chocolate Cake.
The experience then evolves into a celebration of mindful indulgence, embracing the philosophy that self-care and culinary pleasure can exist in perfect harmony. Inspired by the simple joy of enjoying life’s luxuries without compromise, guests are invited in the third week to savour the fresh flavours of Mediterranean Caprese Bliss, paired with the vibrant Morning Glow Smoothie, before concluding with the velvety Coconut Wellness Brûlée. Thoughtfully prepared and beautifully presented, each creation proves that indulgence can be every bit as nourishing as it is satisfying.
Bringing the journey to a close is a menu inspired by restoration, radiance, and inner vitality. Featuring ingredients selected for their rejuvenating benefits, guests can enjoy the fresh and flavourful Glow Tuna Niçoise, accompanied by the nutrient-rich Island Beet Beauty Smoothie. The experience concludes with the colourful and refreshing Radiance Fruit Platter, leaving guests feeling revitalised, energised, and glowing as Wellness Month draws to a close.
Complementing the resort’s wellness-focused gastronomy, The Standard Spa invites guests on a holistic journey of movement, mindfulness, and rejuvenation. Suspended above crystal-clear waters and surrounded by panoramic ocean views, the overwater wellness sanctuary has curated a schedule of experiences designed to nurture both body and mind throughout the month.
Guests can greet the morning with a series of complimentary wellness practices, including Heart Opening Yoga every Tuesday and Friday, Pranayama breathing sessions every Wednesday and Saturday, and Therapeutic Yoga every Thursday and Sunday. Practiced against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean, these sessions encourage mindfulness, flexibility, and inner balance while embracing the healing power of nature. As the day transitions into evening, guests are invited to continue their wellness journey with restorative experiences including Sound Healing Meditation on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays, as well as Chakra Balancing sessions every Tuesday. These immersive practices are designed to promote deep relaxation, emotional wellbeing, and energetic alignment.
Exclusively highlighted during Wellness Month, guests can further elevate their self-care journey with the spa’s signature Deep Relaxation Massage. Designed to release tension, improve circulation, and restore inner harmony, the treatment combines therapeutic massage techniques with carefully selected essential oils applied both topically and through inhalation to create a profound sense of tranquillity. Available at USD 150 for 60 minutes and USD 185 for 90 minutes, the experience offers a restorative escape inspired by the tranquil rhythms of island life. To extend the benefits beyond the treatment room, guests booking a minimum 60-minute session will receive a complimentary home-care product, allowing them to continue their wellbeing journey long after leaving the Maldives. Combining expert touch with the calming energy of the Indian Ocean, the treatment embodies The Standard Spa’s holistic approach to wellness and self-care.
From vibrant wellness cuisine and nourishing tropical flavours to deeply restorative spa experiences, this August, The Standard, Maldives offers a celebration of wellbeing that is as indulgent as it is inspiring. Guests are invited to slow down, reconnect with themselves, and discover a more mindful way of living while surrounded by the unparalleled beauty of the Maldives.
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Michelin-starred Chef Rico Birndt to lead culinary residency at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
The essence of the Bavarian Alps meets the pristine shores of the Shaviyani Atoll as JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa partners with Michelin-starred and Green Michelin-starred Chef Rico Birndt for a spectacular culinary residency. On October 24,2026, guests are invited to “Savour the Moment” through an intimate dining experience that bring his acclaimed, eco-conscious artistry to the Maldives for the very first time.
Chef Birndt, the visionary behind Lake Chiemsee’s acclaimed Restaurant June, is renowned for creating contemporary, regionally rooted cuisine shaped by the natural rhythms of nature. As a recipient of both a Michelin Star for culinary excellence and a prestigious Green Michelin Star for his outstanding commitment to sustainability, his philosophy is anchored in a deep respect for seasonal cycles and zero-waste gastronomy.
Chef Birndt, the visionary behind Lake Chiemsee’s acclaimed Restaurant June, is renowned for creating contemporary, regionally rooted cuisine shaped by the natural rhythms of nature. As a recipient of both a Michelin Star for culinary excellence and a prestigious Green Michelin Star for his outstanding commitment to sustainability, his philosophy is anchored in a deep respect for seasonal cycles and zero-waste gastronomy. His kitchen relies on patience, fermentation, and meticulous craftsmanship. Herbs and vegetables grow directly on his restaurant’s terrace, developing depth and complexity through house-made miso, shoyu, and aging techniques. At JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, this mindset perfectly matches the resort’s own JW Garden, a signature brand sanctuary where fresh produce, edible flowers, and tropical herbs are harvested steps from the kitchen. Together, the two entities celebrate a shared dedication to conscious luxury, bridging alpine clarity with island purity.
Guests are invited to experience an exclusive, one-night-only dining event at Kaashi Restaurant on October 24, 2026. Set high above the island canopy, this breathtaking treetop venue will play host to a special six-course set menu. Chef Rico will personally orchestrate a symphony of flavours, beautifully marrying the vibrant bounty of the Indian Ocean with his precise, ingredient-led alpine cuisine. Throughout the evening, Chef Rico will engage in live culinary storytelling, personally guiding the guests through the inspiration behind each creation while highlighting his eco-conscious sustainability practices and the mindful sourcing of every ingredient.
As part of this collaboration, Marriott Bonvoy members will also have the chance to bid for an exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments: a Two-Night Culinary Experience with Chef Rico Birndt and a Four-Night Stay at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa from October 21 to 26, 2026, for the bid winner and their guest. The immersive journey begins with an interactive Garden to Table cooking class utilizing fresh, estate-grown ingredients, followed by an intimate lunch where Chef Rico will share the unique stories, inspirations, and philosophy behind his signature dishes. The highlight of the experience is an exclusive 10-course wine-pairing dinner on October 23, personally presented by Chef Rico at RIHA. RIHA—meaning “curry” in Dhivehi, is the resort’s intimate, open-air destination dining concept, blending heritage flavors with modern culinary artistry in a secluded beachfront setting.
This ultimate Maldivian getaway also includes two nights in a luxurious Overwater Pool Villa and two nights in a Beach Pool Villa, daily breakfast at Aailaa, a rejuvenating 50-minute Aromatherapy Ritual at the Spa by JW, and shared seaplane transfers from Velana International Airport—masterfully combining culinary discovery with indulgent relaxation.
“I am incredibly excited to bring the culinary philosophy of Restaurant June to the JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa,” says Chef Rico Birndt. “Modern luxury lies in authenticity and a true connection to the land. Bringing our approach to fermentation and garden sourcing to an environment as beautiful as the island allows us to create imaginative creations infused with local ingredients, crafted to surprise and delight our guests.”
“This collaboration with Chef Rico Birndt reflects our deep commitment to mindful luxury, holistic well-being, and culinary excellence,” says Mohit Dembla, General Manager. “We are thrilled to invite our guests to be wholly present for this journey, to connect with the story behind each ingredient, and to experience the thoughtful, sustainable hospitality that defines the JW Marriott brand.”
Tucked away in the tranquil Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is a multigenerational sanctuary where comfort, creativity, and exceptional service come together seamlessly. From curated experiences to thoughtful touches throughout, every stay is designed to inspire connection and lasting memories.
For more information, please visit the resort’s website.
Cooking
Japanese techniques meet Peruvian flavours in Tavaru’s new concept
Velaa Private Island has introduced a new dining concept at Tavaru, combining Nikkei cuisine with the restaurant’s teppanyaki experience.
The revised concept brings together Japanese cooking techniques and Peruvian flavours, with dishes prepared and presented in front of guests. Seasonal ingredients will form the basis of the menu, with an emphasis on freshness and live preparation.
Under the new format, guests will be able to curate their own menu according to their tastes and preferences. The resort said the approach is intended to provide a more personalised dining experience while retaining teppanyaki as the central element of the meal.
The concept reflects the foundations of Nikkei cuisine, which developed through the interaction of Japanese culinary traditions and Peruvian ingredients. At Tavaru, these influences will be incorporated into dishes prepared at the teppanyaki counter.
Tavaru is also one of Velaa Private Island’s landmarks. The structure rises 22 metres above the island, with 110 steps leading to its dining space. Guests may also reach the restaurant by glass lift.
A wine cellar located beneath Tavaru houses more than 1,000 labels, including vintages and bottles sourced from several wine-producing regions. The resort describes it as one of the largest collections of its kind in South Asia.
Cooking
Just Veg Festival returns to Atmosphere Kanifushi for sixth edition
Atmosphere Kanifushi celebrates the return of its signature Just Veg Festival, marking a milestone 6th anniversary edition from 04 to 09 October 2026. This landmark celebration reaffirms the resort’s position as a pioneer in vegetarian fine dining in the Maldives, bringing together global culinary storytelling, immersive island experiences, and conscious gastronomy.
This year’s festival is curated around the theme “Family Style”, led by acclaimed Chef Fabrizio. Rooted in conviviality, simplicity, and exceptional ingredients, the concept transforms dining into a shared-table journey where guests are invited to gather, connect, and indulge in thoughtfully crafted vegetarian dishes designed to be enjoyed together, reflecting the warmth and joy of communal dining.
Chef Fabrizio is known for his refined approach to vegetarian cuisine, combining Mediterranean roots with global influences. His ingredient-led philosophy focuses on simplicity, balance, and flavour, elevating vegetables through techniques such as fire cooking and fermentation.
“Fine dining is changing,” says Chef Fabrizio Marino. “Today’s guests are searching for something more meaningful than complexity. They want authenticity, generosity and experiences that bring people together. Family Style is my interpretation of contemporary luxury—a table where exceptional ingredients are shared with warmth, conversation and genuine hospitality. The Maldives, with its natural bounty and rich cultural influences, provides the perfect setting for that story.”
Ram Bhoyroo, General Manager at Atmosphere Kanifushi, adds, “As we celebrate the sixth anniversary of the Just Veg Festival, we are proud to continue shaping meaningful culinary experiences in the Maldives. This milestone edition not only reinforces our commitment to innovative, ingredient-led dining, but also positions Atmosphere Kanifushi as a destination where gastronomy, sustainability, and immersive guest journeys come together seamlessly.”
Blending Mediterranean sensibilities with vibrant Indian Ocean flavours, the menu showcases seasonal produce through techniques such as fire cooking, smoking, citrus infusions, and herb-forward preparations, with highlights including shared antipasti, fire and smoke creations, regional inspirations, and family-style desserts. As part of the ongoing commitment to enriching guest experiences under the Kanifushi Plan, the Just Veg Festival brings thoughtfully curated culinary moments to all in-house guests.
As a key highlight in the resort’s calendar and a prelude to the festive season, the Just Veg Festival reinforces Atmosphere Kanifushi’s commitment to innovative, sustainable, and immersive gastronomy—celebrating six years of culinary excellence, the 2026 edition promises to be the most immersive yet—bringing people together through the universal language of food, in one of the world’s most breathtaking island settings. Guests can now book their stay to be part of this exceptional island celebration.
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