Tripadvisor places The Standard, Maldives among global top 10% hotels

The Standard, Maldives, by Hyatt has earned the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2026, placing it among the top 10% of hotels globally, based on authentic guest reviews and ratings collected over the past 12 months. Unlike industry-judged accolades, this recognition is shaped entirely by guest feedback, reflecting genuine experiences, meaningful interactions, and the moments that leave a lasting impression long after the journey ends.

Located in the untouched beauty of Raa Atoll, surrounded by turquoise waters and a rich marine ecosystem, The Standard, Maldives offers a distinctive blend of contemporary lifestyle luxury and immersive island experiences. As part of Hyatt’s Lifestyle portfolio, the brand brings a vibrant, social energy to the destination, where memorable stays are defined not only by place, but by people.

Guest reviews frequently highlight that while the island’s natural setting is undeniably stunning, what resonates most deeply is the heartfelt service delivered by the team. Personal interactions, intuitive gestures, and a genuine sense of care consistently stand out, reinforcing that true luxury lies in how guests feel throughout their stay.

Culinary experiences have also played a key role in guest satisfaction, particularly with the recent debut of Onda, the resort’s Mediterranean restaurant. Since its launch earlier this year, Onda has received strong praise for its fresh flavours, lively atmosphere, and distinctive dining concept, adding a new dimension to the resort’s culinary offering.

At the same time, the island’s vibrant house reef continues to captivate guests, with many noting the ease of access directly from the overwater villas. Snorkelling experiences just steps from their accommodation reveal encounters with tropical fish, reef sharks, sea turtles, and other marine life, creating moments that are both effortless and unforgettable. This recognition follows the resort’s Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award last year, further strengthening its position as one of the Maldives’most dynamic lifestyle destinations.

“We welcome new guests every day, while also cherishing those who return to us time and time again. Many of our loyal guests have come to know the resort and our team by heart, choosing to make The Standard, Maldives part of their ongoing journeys. Our Guest Experience Makers, or GEMs, truly embody their name. They are the individuals who bring personality, warmth, and authenticity to every stay, rare qualities that our guests deeply value. We take great pride in our team, as they are the true essence of what defines us as The Standard. It is these meaningful, personal interactions that ultimately shape and elevate the guest experience,” said Naseef Abdulla, Front Office Manager.

“At The Standard, Maldives, we believe that memorable stays are not only about beautiful villas or idyllic locations, but about creating moments that feel personal and effortless. As part of Hyatt’s Lifestyle portfolio, we aim to deliver an experience that is both elevated and approachable, where guests can connect, unwind, and express themselves freely, while maintaining a level of excellence and consistency that our guests can always rely on,” said Justin Swart, General Manager of The Standard, Maldives.

Drawing inspiration from guest feedback, The Standard, Maldives continues to evolve, enhancing its offerings while staying true to its vibrant personality, strong service culture, and connection to its natural surroundings. More than just a place to visit, the resort aspires to create explorative yet playful experiences that guests carry with them, and often inspiring them to return.