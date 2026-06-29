Nova Maldives celebrates Women’s Dive Day with Zoona Naseem

Every July, the diving world pauses to celebrate the women who have made the ocean their own. This year, Nova Maldives marks Women’s Dive Day with a three-day programme from 17 to 19 July 2026, brought to life by Zoona Naseem, the first Maldivian woman to qualify as a PADI Course Director, alongside Jenna Lehocki, the resort’s resident marine biologist.

Despite making up nearly 40% of divers worldwide, women still account for just 20% of PADI Pros, a gap that a 2025 peer-reviewed study attributes in part to the male-centric portrayal of the sport, with constraints that foster stigma and self-doubt that continue to create barriers for women at every level – a pattern that Nova is determined to help change.

A Weekend for Beginners & Avid Divers

True to Nova’s belief that the ocean belongs to everyone, the weekend will draw together resort guests and a group of participants from the neighbouring Dhangethi community for a shared journey into the water.

Guests and participants can embark on guided Discover Scuba dives and open water exploration led by Zoona, and an intimate fireside discussion joined by Jenna, where tales of the reef – memorable dives, marine encounters, and a shared wonder for the ocean, flow freely as the currents of the sea.

Guests and participants can embark on guided Discover Scuba dives or try dives led by Zoona, alongside open water exploration and enjoy an intimate fireside discussion hosted with both Jenna and Zoona — where tales of the reef flow freely: memorable dives, marine encounters, and a shared wonder for the ocean.

Zoona’s journey to becoming a PADI Course Director, and the first Maldivian woman to ever hold this title, is an inspiration for women seeking to carve out space in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Alongside her, Jenna brings a different but equally profound connection to the ocean: one built not in the pursuit of firsts, but in the patient, daily work of understanding and protecting the reef that Nova calls home.

“Growing up in the Maldives, the ocean was always there, but a seat at the table was not. I hope that every woman who enters the water this July leaves knowing that it was always hers to claim,” said Zoona.

Drawing on her lived experience from working with stakeholders from within the marine research sector and in hospitality, Jenna added – “Living and working on this island, you come to understand the reef not just as a place to dive, but as something that breathes and changes with the seasons. Sharing that with people, whether they are first-time snorkellers or seasoned divers, is the part of this work that never gets old.”

“There is something about the ocean that has always belonged to women. Its depth, its quiet power, its ability to hold everything at once. Women’s Dive Day is a celebration of every woman who has ever felt called to the water, and our commitment to making sure every woman who wants to experience that, whether for the first time or the hundredth, has every opportunity to do so.” said Abdulla Aboobakur, General Manager of Nova Maldives.

A Setting Unlike Any Other

Nestled on a natural island within the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), the largest marine biodiversity reserve in the region, diving is one of the things that consistently draws travellers from around the world to the island. With 35 dive sites on its doorstep, and whale sharks and manta rays a quiet, year-round presence in the waters beyond its shore. Guests here do not simply visit the ocean, they can observe and truly live alongside it.

An active coral nursery sits at the heart of Nova’s marine offering, where seafarers are warmly invited to take part in coral planting to contribute to the reef’s ongoing restoration. The resort also holds a long-term partnership with the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme (MWSRP), to run educational and conservation-focused experiences for researchers, local school pupils, and the wider community throughout the year.

For those seeking a more introspective connection with the sea, Nova also offers a unique Wellness Diving experiences, one that introduces mindfulness with marine exploration through floating meditation, buoyancy workshops, underwater yoga, and breathwork. Research has found that recreational diving can be more effective at reducing stress and boosting mental wellbeing than other sports, with the slow, controlled breathing required underwater naturally stimulating the parasympathetic nervous system, evoking a sense of deep calm that so many divers describe as unlike anything they have found on land.

The water is waiting. Join Nova Maldives for Women’s Dive Day from £301/night in a villa on Full Board Plus basis. Visit nova-maldives.com to find out more.