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Graduate, then dive in: Eri Maldives unveils summer getaway
Graduation season lands differently when you’ve spent three or four years surviving deadline season, exam halls and budget pasta. The urge to go somewhere to treat yourself is entirely real.
For university and postgraduates mapping out a summer before recruitment season kicks in, Eri Maldives delivers the Maldives in its purest form, with a price point that makes a spontaneous booking feel less like a gamble and more like a very sensible decision.
An Easy Stop on the Asia Circuit
Male’ International Airport is where you can fly into from various Asian capital cities via direct flights, including regional hubs such as Singapore, Bangkok, Colombo, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, and Mumbai, making Eri an easy and logical addition to a multi-destination itinerary that might already be taking in Southeast Asia.
From Male’, the resort is just 45 minutes by speedboat. There is no domestic flight, no inter-island transfer, no additional carbon footprint calculation. It is the perfect detour to bundle a Maldives taster into a longer trip, with the island fitting as a three-night stopover.
Graduate-Friendly Prices in One of the World’s Most Iconic Destinations
The case for Eri doesn’t require softening. A Studio or Beach Villa on Full Board is priced in the £170–£300 (approx. €200–€350) per night range.
To put that in context, a 3-night stay for two, Full Board, with a handful of activities – such as guided snorkelling, a snorkelling safari, an hour of catamaran sailing, and an hour on a SUP board can come in at approximately only £750 (approx. €870) per person, meaning that the total cost of a full stay can be less than the price of a single night at other ultra-luxury counterparts.
Current Summer Escape and Last Minute Island Reset deals offer up to 40% off all room types for stays before 31 October, alongside 10% spa discounts, 15% discounts on select excursions and non-motorised water sports, and other complimentary perks.
Come for the Reef
Eri’s house reef is among the most active and accessible in North Malé Atoll: clear, warm waters averaging 27–29°C year-round, strong marine biodiversity, and conditions that suit first-timers and seasoned divers alike. Reef sharks, manta rays and eagle rays are consistent sightings across the atoll.
Close to the resort, the most reliable residents are turtles. 14 of them are already individually identified by the resident dive team through distinctive shell markings, flipper formations and carapace patterns, each with a name and a documented history. In several cases, the names were given by guests. You can meet the full community in the Eri Turtle Spotting Guide & Directory.
Eri’s water sports menu also reads like an antidote to burnout. On the surface, there’s complimentary guided snorkelling on the house reef, dedicated turtle-search snorkelling tours, longer Snorkelling Safaris by boat, catamaran sailing, SUP, jet ski rides, waterski, wakeboard, and windsurfing lessons.
Why Graduation Is the Right Moment to Learn to Dive
The window post-graduation is time entirely yours. Learning to dive during this time means acquiring a certification valid for life, transferable across every ocean, and one that permanently changes your relationship with every coastal destination you’ll ever visit.
Eri’s Euro-Divers Dive & Water Sports Centre is a fully-equipped PADI 5-Star operation with access to 30 dive sites across North Malé Atoll, spanning coral gardens, channel dives, thilas, and drift dives through current-rich passes. Courses run from entry-level Open Water Diver through to Advanced Open Water, Drift Diver, and Rescue Diver, with all equipment included. For certified divers, the welcome lagoon dive is complimentary, with 5-, 10- and 15-dive packages scaling up to a 6-Day Intensive Plan with nitrox fill options, and boat trips available for single-tank, two-tank, and full-day dives.
When the fins come off, the Eskape Spa offers a natural close to the day. Healing Aromatherapy, the Maldivian Ocean Dream, and a Back to Life massage helps guests to recharge and restore their energy.
Graduates can safely press pause here, before stepping into whatever comes next.
Action
Nova Maldives celebrates Women’s Dive Day with Zoona Naseem
Every July, the diving world pauses to celebrate the women who have made the ocean their own. This year, Nova Maldives marks Women’s Dive Day with a three-day programme from 17 to 19 July 2026, brought to life by Zoona Naseem, the first Maldivian woman to qualify as a PADI Course Director, alongside Jenna Lehocki, the resort’s resident marine biologist.
Despite making up nearly 40% of divers worldwide, women still account for just 20% of PADI Pros, a gap that a 2025 peer-reviewed study attributes in part to the male-centric portrayal of the sport, with constraints that foster stigma and self-doubt that continue to create barriers for women at every level – a pattern that Nova is determined to help change.
A Weekend for Beginners & Avid Divers
True to Nova’s belief that the ocean belongs to everyone, the weekend will draw together resort guests and a group of participants from the neighbouring Dhangethi community for a shared journey into the water.
Guests and participants can embark on guided Discover Scuba dives and open water exploration led by Zoona, and an intimate fireside discussion joined by Jenna, where tales of the reef – memorable dives, marine encounters, and a shared wonder for the ocean, flow freely as the currents of the sea.
Guests and participants can embark on guided Discover Scuba dives or try dives led by Zoona, alongside open water exploration and enjoy an intimate fireside discussion hosted with both Jenna and Zoona — where tales of the reef flow freely: memorable dives, marine encounters, and a shared wonder for the ocean.
Zoona’s journey to becoming a PADI Course Director, and the first Maldivian woman to ever hold this title, is an inspiration for women seeking to carve out space in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Alongside her, Jenna brings a different but equally profound connection to the ocean: one built not in the pursuit of firsts, but in the patient, daily work of understanding and protecting the reef that Nova calls home.
“Growing up in the Maldives, the ocean was always there, but a seat at the table was not. I hope that every woman who enters the water this July leaves knowing that it was always hers to claim,” said Zoona.
Drawing on her lived experience from working with stakeholders from within the marine research sector and in hospitality, Jenna added – “Living and working on this island, you come to understand the reef not just as a place to dive, but as something that breathes and changes with the seasons. Sharing that with people, whether they are first-time snorkellers or seasoned divers, is the part of this work that never gets old.”
“There is something about the ocean that has always belonged to women. Its depth, its quiet power, its ability to hold everything at once. Women’s Dive Day is a celebration of every woman who has ever felt called to the water, and our commitment to making sure every woman who wants to experience that, whether for the first time or the hundredth, has every opportunity to do so.” said Abdulla Aboobakur, General Manager of Nova Maldives.
A Setting Unlike Any Other
Nestled on a natural island within the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), the largest marine biodiversity reserve in the region, diving is one of the things that consistently draws travellers from around the world to the island. With 35 dive sites on its doorstep, and whale sharks and manta rays a quiet, year-round presence in the waters beyond its shore. Guests here do not simply visit the ocean, they can observe and truly live alongside it.
An active coral nursery sits at the heart of Nova’s marine offering, where seafarers are warmly invited to take part in coral planting to contribute to the reef’s ongoing restoration. The resort also holds a long-term partnership with the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme (MWSRP), to run educational and conservation-focused experiences for researchers, local school pupils, and the wider community throughout the year.
For those seeking a more introspective connection with the sea, Nova also offers a unique Wellness Diving experiences, one that introduces mindfulness with marine exploration through floating meditation, buoyancy workshops, underwater yoga, and breathwork. Research has found that recreational diving can be more effective at reducing stress and boosting mental wellbeing than other sports, with the slow, controlled breathing required underwater naturally stimulating the parasympathetic nervous system, evoking a sense of deep calm that so many divers describe as unlike anything they have found on land.
The water is waiting. Join Nova Maldives for Women’s Dive Day from £301/night in a villa on Full Board Plus basis. Visit nova-maldives.com to find out more.
Awards
Tripadvisor places The Standard, Maldives among global top 10% hotels
The Standard, Maldives, by Hyatt has earned the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2026, placing it among the top 10% of hotels globally, based on authentic guest reviews and ratings collected over the past 12 months. Unlike industry-judged accolades, this recognition is shaped entirely by guest feedback, reflecting genuine experiences, meaningful interactions, and the moments that leave a lasting impression long after the journey ends.
Located in the untouched beauty of Raa Atoll, surrounded by turquoise waters and a rich marine ecosystem, The Standard, Maldives offers a distinctive blend of contemporary lifestyle luxury and immersive island experiences. As part of Hyatt’s Lifestyle portfolio, the brand brings a vibrant, social energy to the destination, where memorable stays are defined not only by place, but by people.
Guest reviews frequently highlight that while the island’s natural setting is undeniably stunning, what resonates most deeply is the heartfelt service delivered by the team. Personal interactions, intuitive gestures, and a genuine sense of care consistently stand out, reinforcing that true luxury lies in how guests feel throughout their stay.
Culinary experiences have also played a key role in guest satisfaction, particularly with the recent debut of Onda, the resort’s Mediterranean restaurant. Since its launch earlier this year, Onda has received strong praise for its fresh flavours, lively atmosphere, and distinctive dining concept, adding a new dimension to the resort’s culinary offering.
At the same time, the island’s vibrant house reef continues to captivate guests, with many noting the ease of access directly from the overwater villas. Snorkelling experiences just steps from their accommodation reveal encounters with tropical fish, reef sharks, sea turtles, and other marine life, creating moments that are both effortless and unforgettable. This recognition follows the resort’s Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award last year, further strengthening its position as one of the Maldives’most dynamic lifestyle destinations.
“We welcome new guests every day, while also cherishing those who return to us time and time again. Many of our loyal guests have come to know the resort and our team by heart, choosing to make The Standard, Maldives part of their ongoing journeys. Our Guest Experience Makers, or GEMs, truly embody their name. They are the individuals who bring personality, warmth, and authenticity to every stay, rare qualities that our guests deeply value. We take great pride in our team, as they are the true essence of what defines us as The Standard. It is these meaningful, personal interactions that ultimately shape and elevate the guest experience,” said Naseef Abdulla, Front Office Manager.
“At The Standard, Maldives, we believe that memorable stays are not only about beautiful villas or idyllic locations, but about creating moments that feel personal and effortless. As part of Hyatt’s Lifestyle portfolio, we aim to deliver an experience that is both elevated and approachable, where guests can connect, unwind, and express themselves freely, while maintaining a level of excellence and consistency that our guests can always rely on,” said Justin Swart, General Manager of The Standard, Maldives.
Drawing inspiration from guest feedback, The Standard, Maldives continues to evolve, enhancing its offerings while staying true to its vibrant personality, strong service culture, and connection to its natural surroundings. More than just a place to visit, the resort aspires to create explorative yet playful experiences that guests carry with them, and often inspiring them to return.
Awards
Five Marriott Maldives resorts recognised across all seven Travel + Leisure Award categories
Marriott International has announced that five properties from its Marriott Bonvoy portfolio in the Maldives have been recognised in the prestigious Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026. Curated by the editors of Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Macau and voted on by discerning readers worldwide, the annual awards celebrate the very best in luxury travel across the region.
Among this year’s distinguished winners, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands; The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort; W Maldives; JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa; and Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa garnered accolades across all seven award categories, underscoring their exceptional standards in private island sanctuaries, world-class spa experiences, exquisitely designed villas, iconic Instagram-worthy pools, vibrant house reefs, and exemplary hospitality leadership.
“We are deeply honoured that our resorts in the Maldives have been recognised across all seven categories in this year’s Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific,” said Silvio Rosenberger, Vice President of Operations, Asia Pacific (excluding China) and Market Vice President, Maldives at Marriott International. “This recognition reflects the strength and diversity of our portfolio, as well as the passion and dedication of our teams in creating exceptional, immersive experiences that resonate with today’s luxury traveler. We are grateful to our guests for their continued trust and to our associates, whose commitment to excellence brings these extraordinary destinations to life every day.”
W Maldives: A Bold and Unscripted Island Escape
Following its bold transformation in 2025, W Maldives continues to make waves, earning the title of Best House Reef in the Maldives for the third consecutive year, while also ranking #4 among the Best Resorts in the Maldives. Home to one of the Maldives’ most celebrated house reefs, the resort offers direct access to exceptional house reef snorkeling just steps from the beach and overwater villas. Suitable for snorkelers of every experience level, the thriving reef is home to abundant marine life, including reef sharks, tropical fish, and the island’s beloved resident sea turtle, Bob, making every underwater adventure memorable.
For more information, please visit wmaldives.com.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands: Embrace the Circle of Island Life
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands continues to set the benchmark for refined island luxury. Designed by the renowned architect Kerry Hill, the resort’s striking circular architecture embraces the duality of island life, drawing inspiration from the harmony of the open ocean and tranquil lagoon, sunlight and shade, and the expansive Maldivian sky. At its heart, the iconic ring-shaped The Ritz-Carlton Spa appears to float above the turquoise lagoon, offering holistic wellness experiences inspired by the healing energy of water and the cardinal directions. This distinctive philosophy is reflected in its accolades, with The Ritz-Carlton Spa named the Best Resort Spa in the Maldives, and the resort ranked #7 among the Best Resorts in the Maldives.
For more information, please visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa: A Multigenerational Luxury Family Resort
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa secured #3 in the Best Resorts for Families and Best Pools categories, in addition to #9 the Best Resort Spas in the Maldives. Set on a natural island, the resort brings generations together with dedicated spaces for every age. Younger guests can enjoy more than 100 engaging activities at Family by JW™ Little Griffins Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives, while adults can embrace moments of calm at the overwater Spa by JW. Families can unwind at the expansive Horizon Pool, overlooking uninterrupted ocean views, while adults seeking tranquility can retreat to the adults-only infinity Pool 18.
For more information, please visit jwmarriottmaldives.com.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort: The Maldives’ Finest Address
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort received two accolades, ranking among the Best Resorts in the Maldives, while the John Jacob Astor Estate was recognised in the Most Outrageous Villas in the Maldives category, with both securing the #10 position. Nestled on a lush natural island, the resort continues to redefine ultra-luxury island living through elevated experiences, from the newly expanded Two-Bedroom Family Villa and the reimagined culinary journey at Cargo to a world-class padel court and a transformed Technogym-equipped fitness centre. A masterpiece of design, the John Jacob Astor Estate spans 1,726 square meters across two levels, making it one of the largest overwater villas in the Maldives. This three-bedroom overwater residence features a private gym, cinema, three spa treatment rooms, a kitchenette, plunge pools, a sweeping infinity pool, and an oceanfront terrace overlooking the Indian Ocean. With the signature St. Regis Butler Service and a private buggy, the John Jacob Astor Estate sets a new benchmark for bespoke island luxury.
For more information, please visit stregismaldives.com.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon & Spa: Greg Allan, Best General Managers in the Maldives
For the second consecutive year, Greg Allan has been named among the Best Resort General Managers in the Maldives. Under his leadership, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa continues to elevate guest experiences while advancing sustainability, talent development, and product innovation. As part of its marine conservation efforts, more than 800 coral colonies have been successfully relocated to help protect the reef ecosystem. Greg Allan is also a passionate advocate for developing local hospitality talent through the Marriott International Maldives Apprenticeship Program, while championing greater female representation in operational roles.
For more information, please visit sheratonmaldives.com.
To know more about Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives, please visit marriott.com/maldives.
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