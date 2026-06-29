Graduate, then dive in: Eri Maldives unveils summer getaway

Graduation season lands differently when you’ve spent three or four years surviving deadline season, exam halls and budget pasta. The urge to go somewhere to treat yourself is entirely real.

For university and postgraduates mapping out a summer before recruitment season kicks in, Eri Maldives delivers the Maldives in its purest form, with a price point that makes a spontaneous booking feel less like a gamble and more like a very sensible decision.

An Easy Stop on the Asia Circuit

Male’ International Airport is where you can fly into from various Asian capital cities via direct flights, including regional hubs such as Singapore, Bangkok, Colombo, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, and Mumbai, making Eri an easy and logical addition to a multi-destination itinerary that might already be taking in Southeast Asia.

From Male’, the resort is just 45 minutes by speedboat. There is no domestic flight, no inter-island transfer, no additional carbon footprint calculation. It is the perfect detour to bundle a Maldives taster into a longer trip, with the island fitting as a three-night stopover.

Graduate-Friendly Prices in One of the World’s Most Iconic Destinations

The case for Eri doesn’t require softening. A Studio or Beach Villa on Full Board is priced in the £170–£300 (approx. €200–€350) per night range.

To put that in context, a 3-night stay for two, Full Board, with a handful of activities – such as guided snorkelling, a snorkelling safari, an hour of catamaran sailing, and an hour on a SUP board can come in at approximately only £750 (approx. €870) per person, meaning that the total cost of a full stay can be less than the price of a single night at other ultra-luxury counterparts.

Current Summer Escape and Last Minute Island Reset deals offer up to 40% off all room types for stays before 31 October, alongside 10% spa discounts, 15% discounts on select excursions and non-motorised water sports, and other complimentary perks.

Come for the Reef

Eri’s house reef is among the most active and accessible in North Malé Atoll: clear, warm waters averaging 27–29°C year-round, strong marine biodiversity, and conditions that suit first-timers and seasoned divers alike. Reef sharks, manta rays and eagle rays are consistent sightings across the atoll.

Close to the resort, the most reliable residents are turtles. 14 of them are already individually identified by the resident dive team through distinctive shell markings, flipper formations and carapace patterns, each with a name and a documented history. In several cases, the names were given by guests. You can meet the full community in the Eri Turtle Spotting Guide & Directory.

Eri’s water sports menu also reads like an antidote to burnout. On the surface, there’s complimentary guided snorkelling on the house reef, dedicated turtle-search snorkelling tours, longer Snorkelling Safaris by boat, catamaran sailing, SUP, jet ski rides, waterski, wakeboard, and windsurfing lessons.

Why Graduation Is the Right Moment to Learn to Dive

The window post-graduation is time entirely yours. Learning to dive during this time means acquiring a certification valid for life, transferable across every ocean, and one that permanently changes your relationship with every coastal destination you’ll ever visit.

Eri’s Euro-Divers Dive & Water Sports Centre is a fully-equipped PADI 5-Star operation with access to 30 dive sites across North Malé Atoll, spanning coral gardens, channel dives, thilas, and drift dives through current-rich passes. Courses run from entry-level Open Water Diver through to Advanced Open Water, Drift Diver, and Rescue Diver, with all equipment included. For certified divers, the welcome lagoon dive is complimentary, with 5-, 10- and 15-dive packages scaling up to a 6-Day Intensive Plan with nitrox fill options, and boat trips available for single-tank, two-tank, and full-day dives.

When the fins come off, the Eskape Spa offers a natural close to the day. Healing Aromatherapy, the Maldivian Ocean Dream, and a Back to Life massage helps guests to recharge and restore their energy.

Graduates can safely press pause here, before stepping into whatever comes next.