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Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa reimagines island experience with resort-wide makeover
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has announced an exciting new chapter with a comprehensive resort-wide refurbishment. The transformation reimagines accommodations, dining venues, public spaces, and guest experiences while preserving the lush island environment that has defined the resort for generations. To celebrate this transformation, travellers are invited to experience the renewed island retreat with an exclusive long-stay offer. For a limited time, guests who book five nights or more will enjoy complimentary round-trip speedboat transfers on any available package, making it easier to discover one of the Maldives’ most naturally abundant private islands, located just 15 minutes from Velana International Airport.
Long before the Maldives became one of the world’s most sought-after luxury destinations, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa had established itself as a place where genuine hospitality and nature coexist in perfect harmony. While many islands have been developed in recent years, Sheraton Maldives has had the rare privilege of allowing its landscape to flourish over time, creating a mature tropical sanctuary that cannot be replicated overnight. Today, the resort is building on that legacy with thoughtful enhancements that elevate the guest experience and preserve the character that has always made the island distinctive.
The island is home to nearly 200 varieties of tropical plants, 18 species of orchids, and more than 600 coconut trees, creating a vibrant ecosystem that welcomes guests from the moment they arrive. At its heart stands a magnificent banyan tree that has flourished for more than a century, a living reminder of the island’s rich heritage and enduring connection to the Maldivian landscape. The island’s tropical landscape has developed over decades and is home to native flora, abundant birdlife, and shaded pathways that distinguish it from many newer developments across the Maldives.
Alongside its ongoing sustainability initiatives, the resort’s current refurbishment has been carefully designed to enhance what guests have always loved about the island. Guestrooms and villas are being refreshed with contemporary design and enhanced comforts. Restaurants, bars, recreational facilities, the kids’ club, and public spaces are also being reimagined to create a more seamless and refined guest experience.
Every enhancement aims to meet the evolving expectations of today’s travellers while maintaining the warmth, authenticity, and natural charm that define Sheraton Maldives. Guests can relax on powder-soft beaches, snorkel vibrant coral reefs, enjoy diverse culinary experiences, and unwind at Shine Spa for Sheraton. Every stay balances timeless island charm with modern luxury.
“At Sheraton Maldives, our story has always been about bringing people together in an extraordinary island setting,” said Greg Allan, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. “Our refurbishment is an investment in the future of the resort, ensuring our guests enjoy modern comforts while preserving the island’s extraordinary natural beauty and the heartfelt hospitality that have defined Sheraton Maldives for decades. We are excited to welcome returning and first-time guests to experience a timeless destination that continues to evolve while staying true to its roots.”
To mark this exciting new chapter, guests who book for five nights or more will receive complimentary round-trip speedboat transfers on any available package. Whether choosing a bed and breakfast escape or a curated dining package, every eligible booking includes this exclusive benefit. The offer provides added value and convenience from the moment they arrive in the Maldives.
Guests can be among the first to experience the next chapter of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa by booking directly through the resort’s official website at www.sheratonmaldives.com or by contacting the reservations team at Sheraton.Maldives@sheraton.com.
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Sun Siyam Vilu Reef introduces guest-led coral restoration initiative
Surrounded by one of the Maldives’ most vibrant house reefs, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, is inviting guests to leave behind more than memories. This World Nature Conservation Day (28th July 2026), the boutique island retreat officially launched its signature ‘Adopt-a-Coral’ initiative, giving travellers the opportunity to play an active role in restoring one of nature’s most precious underwater sanctuaries.
Driven by Sun Siyam Resorts’ overarching sustainability program, Sun Siyam Cares, this initiative provides a hands-on opportunity to safeguard the fragile aquatic landscapes of the South Nilandhe Atoll. Guests become active participants in the restoration process, carefully attaching live coral fragments onto specially designed nursery frames under the guidance of the resort’s marine experts. These structures are then carefully placed in nursery zones across the lagoon to flourish and rebuild vital habitats.
To commemorate the launch, guests enjoyed an interactive morning event featuring bespoke refreshments and a symbolic frame planting ceremony. Long after returning home, guests continue receiving personalised updates, allowing them to witness the growth of the very coral they helped restore, creating a lasting connection with the island and its surrounding waters.
“Our reef is the heart of our island, and protecting it is a responsibility we proudly share with every guest who visits us,” said Masdhooq Saeed, Cluster General Manager. “By giving our guests the opportunity to plant coral, we offer them a meaningful way to leave our sanctuary even better than when they arrived. It is a genuine privilege to empower our visitors to play a direct role in building a more resilient ecosystem while forging a lifelong bond with the Maldives.”
The Adopt-a-Coral initiative forms a key part of Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s long-term sustainability vision, seamlessly combining luxury island hospitality with meaningful conservation efforts, guest participation, and community engagement. The resort’s spectacular house reef is home to an extraordinary diversity of coral formations, tropical fish, turtles, and countless other species, making its protection essential for future generations.
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Fushifaru Maldives offers access to Lhaviyani’s manta ray hotspot
One of the Maldives’ most anticipated marine spectacles has arrived – manta ray season is returning to Lhaviyani Atoll. As plankton-rich waters attract these gentle giants, the atoll transforms into a haven for unforgettable underwater encounters. Graceful, curious and inspiring, manta rays can often be spotted gliding effortlessly through the turquoise waters, creating magical moments for both snorkelers and divers.
Whether you’re taking your first plunge beneath the surface or you’re a seasoned ocean explorer, there’s nothing quite like the thrill of swimming alongside these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. Think vibrant coral reefs, abundant marine life and crystal-clear lagoons. Manta ray season offers an unforgettable experience that captures the true wonder of the Maldives.
One of Lhaviyani Atoll’s most renowned manta ray sites is Fushifaru Thila, located just three minutes by boat from Fushifaru Maldives. This protected dive site is home to a natural manta cleaning station, where cleaner wrasse and other small reef fish remove parasites and dead skin from the mantas. Watching these gentle giants gracefully circle the cleaning station as they pause for their underwater “spa treatment” is a truly remarkable sight and one of the highlights of diving in the Maldives.
News
Baros Maldives invites guests to slow down with ‘Baros Pause’ weekly wellness programme
Known for its intimate island setting, timeless Maldivian charm and experiences that encourage guests to reconnect, Baros Maldives has introduced Baros Pause, a complimentary weekly wellness programme designed to help guests step away from the pace of everyday life and embrace moments of stillness, movement and meaningful connection.
Launching on 20 August, Baros Pause will take place every Thursday from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm at Serenity Spa, with sessions hosted on the tranquil Overwater Villa Deck or at the Indoor Pavilion should the weather require an alternative setting.
Designed around the natural rhythm of island life, Baros Pause invites guests to put aside digital distractions and reconnect with what truly matters — themselves, the surrounding nature and the people they share their journey with. Each 60-minute session combines mindful practices such as meditation, breathwork, yoga and island-inspired rituals, offering guests a simple yet meaningful way to enhance their stay at Baros.
The programme follows a four-week cycle, with each week offering a different approach to wellbeing:
Week 1: Reconnect with Self
Mind • Breath • Stillness
A calming journey inward, this session focuses on restoring balance and creating a sense of inner calm through guided meditation, breathwork, gentle yoga and mindfulness practices. Ideal for guests looking to reset and enjoy a moment of personal reflection.
Week 2: Reconnect with Nature
Earth • Water • Island Energy
Inspired by the beauty and tranquillity of Baros’ natural surroundings, this experience encourages guests to connect with the island through outdoor yoga, mindful beach walks, ocean-inspired breathing exercises and sunset or moon rituals. A celebration of the healing energy found in nature.
Week 3: Connect with Each Other
Couples • Presence • Shared Moments
Created with Baros’ romantic island setting in mind, this session offers couples an opportunity to reconnect through shared experiences including partner yoga, breathwork, connection meditation and mindful rituals. A meaningful addition for honeymooners, anniversaries or simply those wishing to spend quality time together.
Week 4: Connect with Energy and Flow
Movement • Vitality • Balance
A gentle and uplifting session designed to awaken the body and restore energy. Combining flow yoga, mobility stretches, chakra balancing and mindful movement, this practice supports relaxation, circulation and a renewed sense of wellbeing.
At Baros Maldives, wellbeing is found not only within Serenity Spa, but throughout the island itself — from quiet moments on the Piano Deck to barefoot walks along the beach and time spent surrounded by the beauty of the Indian Ocean. Baros Pause reflects the resort’s philosophy of creating authentic experiences that allow guests to reconnect and fully immerse themselves in island life.
Baros Pause is complimentary for all resort guests and takes place every Thursday from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm at Serenity Spa.
Endless Summer at Baros provides timeless elegance at exceptional value. Guests may enjoy a complimentary upgrade to half board, special rates on speedboat transfers from Velana International Airport and enhanced privileges. Valid for stays between 01 May 2026 to 31 October 2026. For booking enquiries, please contact reservations@baros.com or call +960 664 2672.
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