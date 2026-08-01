Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa reimagines island experience with resort-wide makeover

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has announced an exciting new chapter with a comprehensive resort-wide refurbishment. The transformation reimagines accommodations, dining venues, public spaces, and guest experiences while preserving the lush island environment that has defined the resort for generations. To celebrate this transformation, travellers are invited to experience the renewed island retreat with an exclusive long-stay offer. For a limited time, guests who book five nights or more will enjoy complimentary round-trip speedboat transfers on any available package, making it easier to discover one of the Maldives’ most naturally abundant private islands, located just 15 minutes from Velana International Airport.

Long before the Maldives became one of the world’s most sought-after luxury destinations, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa had established itself as a place where genuine hospitality and nature coexist in perfect harmony. While many islands have been developed in recent years, Sheraton Maldives has had the rare privilege of allowing its landscape to flourish over time, creating a mature tropical sanctuary that cannot be replicated overnight. Today, the resort is building on that legacy with thoughtful enhancements that elevate the guest experience and preserve the character that has always made the island distinctive.

The island is home to nearly 200 varieties of tropical plants, 18 species of orchids, and more than 600 coconut trees, creating a vibrant ecosystem that welcomes guests from the moment they arrive. At its heart stands a magnificent banyan tree that has flourished for more than a century, a living reminder of the island’s rich heritage and enduring connection to the Maldivian landscape. The island’s tropical landscape has developed over decades and is home to native flora, abundant birdlife, and shaded pathways that distinguish it from many newer developments across the Maldives.

Alongside its ongoing sustainability initiatives, the resort’s current refurbishment has been carefully designed to enhance what guests have always loved about the island. Guestrooms and villas are being refreshed with contemporary design and enhanced comforts. Restaurants, bars, recreational facilities, the kids’ club, and public spaces are also being reimagined to create a more seamless and refined guest experience.

Every enhancement aims to meet the evolving expectations of today’s travellers while maintaining the warmth, authenticity, and natural charm that define Sheraton Maldives. Guests can relax on powder-soft beaches, snorkel vibrant coral reefs, enjoy diverse culinary experiences, and unwind at Shine Spa for Sheraton. Every stay balances timeless island charm with modern luxury.

“At Sheraton Maldives, our story has always been about bringing people together in an extraordinary island setting,” said Greg Allan, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. “Our refurbishment is an investment in the future of the resort, ensuring our guests enjoy modern comforts while preserving the island’s extraordinary natural beauty and the heartfelt hospitality that have defined Sheraton Maldives for decades. We are excited to welcome returning and first-time guests to experience a timeless destination that continues to evolve while staying true to its roots.”

To mark this exciting new chapter, guests who book for five nights or more will receive complimentary round-trip speedboat transfers on any available package. Whether choosing a bed and breakfast escape or a curated dining package, every eligible booking includes this exclusive benefit. The offer provides added value and convenience from the moment they arrive in the Maldives.

Guests can be among the first to experience the next chapter of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa by booking directly through the resort’s official website at www.sheratonmaldives.com or by contacting the reservations team at Sheraton.Maldives@sheraton.com.