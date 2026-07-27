Awards
Three Cinnamon Maldives resorts ranked among Tripadvisor’s top 10% worldwide
Multiple resorts within Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives have been recognised in the Tripadvisor® Travellers’ Choice® Awards 2026, with Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon ranking among the top 10% of hotels worldwide based on traveller reviews.
Presented annually by Tripadvisor, the Travellers’ Choice Awards recognise hospitality businesses that consistently deliver outstanding guest experiences, based entirely on authentic reviews and ratings shared by travellers over a 12 month period. As one of the travel industry’s most respected accolades, the awards reflect the genuine experiences of millions of guests from around the world.
Together, the three resorts showcase the breadth of experiences available across Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, from surfing and family holidays to contemporary island escapes and some of the Maldives’ most celebrated diving experiences.
Commenting on the achievement, Sanjeeva Perera, Area General Manager – Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, said: “Receiving recognition through the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the guests who have experienced our resorts. I would like to sincerely thank our guests for choosing Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives and for taking the time to share their experiences, as well as our colleagues whose commitment to excellence has made this achievement possible.”
Spanning four distinctive island experiences across the Maldives, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts offers guests the opportunity to discover the destination in different ways, from world renowned surf breaks and family adventures to tranquil luxury escapes and exceptional diving experiences. This latest recognition further reinforces the brand’s commitment to delivering authentic hospitality, personalised service and unforgettable moments in one of the world’s most sought after destinations.
Further strengthening its global presence, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is part of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) through Cinnamon DISCOVERY, giving guests access to an extensive network of hotels, exclusive member rewards and meaningful travel experiences while connecting international travellers to the brand’s distinctive collection of resorts across the Maldives and Sri Lanka.
With the upcoming winter season offering the perfect time to experience the Maldives, guests can also take advantage of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives’ latest Winter Offer, which includes complimentary return transfers for two on stays of seven nights or more when booking directly.
Awards
RAAYA by Atmosphere recognised at International Sustainability Awards 2026
RAAYA by Atmosphere has announced its recognition as a winner at the International Sustainability Awards 2026, celebrating the resort’s commitment to responsible hospitality and environmental stewardship.
At the heart of the award is RAAYA by Atmosphere’s on-site composting programme, introduced in April 2024. All wet organic waste, including fruit and vegetable scraps, coffee grounds and eggshells, is processed on the island and converted into nutrient-rich compost for landscaping. Garden waste such as leaves, grass cuttings and plant trimmings is also composted instead of being discarded.
Today, approximately 600 kilograms of organic waste is converted into compost each month, with no food waste leaving the island. This has reduced the need for off-island transportation and disposal, saving approximately USD 2,400 each month while lowering the emissions associated with waste transfers. Most of RAAYA by Atmosphere’s waste is now sorted and managed in-house, with a garbage transfer vessel required only once every two months to transport recyclable materials.
Commenting on the achievement, Mario Stanic, General Manager of RAAYA by Atmosphere, said, “We are truly honoured to receive this recognition at the International Sustainability Awards 2026. Sustainability is deeply embedded in our vision and guides every decision we make, from protecting our natural surroundings and embracing responsible operations to creating meaningful experiences for our guests. This award is a testament to the passion and commitment of our entire team, whose dedication enables us to make a lasting positive impact while delivering exceptional Maldivian hospitality.”
The initiative is part of a wider commitment to sustainability across RAAYA’s operations. The resort’s solar power production increased from 382,856 kWh in 2024 to 1,541,286 kWh in 2025. Solar energy now accounts for 21% of the island’s total energy needs, up from 8% the previous year. The resulting reduction in carbon emissions nearly doubled, rising from 541 metric tonnes to 1,097 metric tonnes.
As a Green Globe Certified resort, RAAYA by Atmosphere continues to build on this progress through responsible waste management and resource conservation. Future plans include introducing a glass crusher to repurpose waste glass for construction and a green waste shredder to strengthen the island’s circular waste-management system.
The award recognises a team effort that turns everyday operational decisions into measurable results. For RAAYA by Atmosphere, sustainability is a part of the island experience, in how the island operates, grows and protects its natural environment.
RAAYA by Atmosphere is a 167-key private island resort in the pristine Raa Atoll, offering a distinctive blend of adventure, creativity and authentic Maldivian hospitality. The exclusive RAAYA Plan™ seamlessly blends the stay with the finest world cuisine, premium beverages, spa and wellness therapies, ocean experiences and curated artistic interludes. Balancing indulgence and relaxation with an engaging island lifestyle that encourages outdoor fun, nature exploration and immersive experiences for couples, families, and friends alike.
Awards
Carne Diem Grill by Dharshan becomes Maldives’ sole entry in 50 Best Discovery 2026
Carne Diem Grill by Dharshan has been named to the 50 Best Discovery 2026 collection, becoming the only restaurant in the Maldives to be featured in this year’s global selection. The listing places the restaurant before the global audience of travellers, luxury travel advisors and food enthusiasts who actively follow the 50 Best ecosystem.
Announced as part of the largest-ever expansion of 50 Best Discovery, the 2026 edition welcomed more than 650 new venues from around the world. The platform now showcases over 3,500 restaurants, bars, hotels and vineyards across more than 800 cities and towns, serving as one of the world’s most respected expert-curated hospitality guides.
Published by the organisation behind 50 Best Restaurants, 50 Best Discovery is not a platform that establishments can apply to join. Every venue is selected following votes cast by members of the independent 50 Best Academies, comprising more than 3,000 chefs, restaurateurs, food writers, critics and hospitality experts from across the globe.
For Carne Diem Grill by Dharshan, the recognition reflects the strength of a concept built on consistency, craftsmanship and a clear point of view. Since opening at The Marina at CROSSROADS Maldives in 2020, the restaurant has remained committed to refining its craft rather than chasing trends, steadily establishing itself as one of the destination’s standout dining experiences.
At the heart of the restaurant is Ignis Maximus, Chef Dharshan Munidasa’s custom-engineered charcoal grill capable of reaching temperatures of up to 750°C. Developed specifically for Carne Diem Grill, it embodies the restaurant’s philosophy of Meat. Heat. Salt.–the belief that exceptional steak requires nothing more than outstanding ingredients, precise cooking and perfect seasoning.
That commitment to authenticity has attracted an international clientele, with guests from around the world sharing their experiences long after leaving the Maldives. Carne Diem Grill has also taken its signature live-fire cooking beyond the islands through acclaimed pop-up events in Colombo and Bangkok, each featuring an Ignis Maximus grill custom-built in the host country to faithfully recreate the restaurant’s distinctive cooking experience.
“To receive recognition from our peers through 50 Best Discovery is a tremendous honour–not only for Carne Diem Grill, but also for the Maldives as a culinary destination,” said Chef Dharshan Munidasa. “Carne Diem has always been about doing one thing exceptionally well. We have never tried to be another steakhouse. We’ve remained committed to our philosophy of exceptional ingredients, precision cooking and genuine hospitality, and it is incredibly rewarding to see that recognised on a global platform.”
The recognition also marks another significant chapter in Chef Dharshan Munidasa’s culinary journey. Following the international success of Nihonbashi–the first restaurant from Sri Lanka to be featured on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants; and Ministry of Crab, which has maintained a presence on the Asia’s 50 Best rankings and extended list for more than a decade, Carne Diem Grill becomes the third restaurant created by Chef Dharshan to be recognised by the organisation behind the prestigious 50 Best rankings.
Awards
Reethi Faru Resort named among Tripadvisor’s top 10% worldwide
Reethi Faru Resort has announced that it has been recognised as a winner of the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2026, placing the resort among the top 10% of hospitality businesses worldwide on Tripadvisor.
As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority among travellers. The Travellers’ Choice Awards are based entirely on genuine reviews and ratings submitted by guests over a 12-month period, recognising businesses that consistently deliver exceptional experiences.
Reethi Faru Resort is grateful to its guests for their continued support and for sharing their experiences on Tripadvisor. This recognition would not have been possible without their trust and valuable feedback. The resort also extends its heartfelt appreciation to its dedicated team, whose passion, professionalism, and commitment ensure that every guest enjoys a truly memorable stay.
Receiving this award once again is a proud milestone for Reethi Faru Resort and reflects the authentic Maldivian hospitality and exceptional service that define the resort. As one of the travel industry’s most respected accolades, the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award inspires the team to continue delivering excellence in every aspect of the guest experience.
“Congratulations to Reethi Faru Resort on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2026,” said Matt Dacey, Chief Marketing Officer, Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2026 and beyond.”
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