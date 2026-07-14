Cooking
Constance unveils Escapade Gourmande 2026 in Maldives with Michelin-starred chef and winemaker
From 17 to 22 August 2026, Constance Hotels & Resorts invites you to the Maldives with Escapade Gourmande, a culinary journey unfolding between two islands that exist in dreamlike stillness: Constance Moofushi and Constance Halaveli.
Here, the ocean does not simply surround the experience; it becomes part of it. Salt air, warm sand, candlelight, and the quiet rhythm of waves set the stage for a celebration where gastronomy is not performed, but felt.
This year, Constance Hotels & Resorts has the pleasure of welcoming three remarkable artisans of taste: French three-Michelin-starred chef Jérôme Banctel, whose cuisine speaks in precision and emotion; South African winemaker Donovan Rall, whose wines carry the quiet intensity of landscapes and sun; and Italian pastry chef Cesare Murzilli, whose creations linger like soft memories at the end of a journey.
Together, they will compose moments rather than menus, an unfolding dialogue between fire, fruit, soil, and sea.
At Constance Moofushi, the atmosphere is unhurried, barefoot, almost whispered. On 17 August, guests drift into experiences shaped by light and ocean breeze with a sandbank tasting and aperitif cocktail around the wines from Donovan Rall, where the horizon dissolves into infinity.
The following evening, on 18 August, a wine dinner by Jérôme Banctel and Cesare Murzilli meets the expressive depth of Donovan Rall’s South African wines.
Then the journey deepens at Constance Halaveli, a setting where refinement takes centre stage on 21 August with a special breakfast imagined by Cesare Murzilli.
On 22 August, guests are invited to the exceptional wine pairing dinner, an elegant encounter between Banctel’s culinary precision, Murzilli’s delicate artistry, and Rall’s expressive wines.
Framed by Constance Halaveli’s extraordinary wine cellar, home to more than 22,500 bottles and over 1,600 references, the evening promises a celebration where gastronomy, wine, and island beauty meet in perfect harmony.
More than a programme, Escapade Gourmande becomes a fleeting island language, one spoken through textures, aromas, silence, and shared wonder. It is also a passing of knowledge, as Donovan Rall guides Constance sommeliers through masterclasses that refine not only technique, but sensibility.
In the end, it is not simply a celebration of food and wine. It is a moment where the Maldives feels less like a destination, and more like a state of taste, memory, and light.
Cooking
Chef Hari’s first cookbook brings Gili Lankanfushi’s vegan cuisine home
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives has announced the launch of Plant to Plate: Vegan Recipes from Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, the debut cookbook from Executive Chef Harinath Govindaraj. Published by St James’s House and launching in October 2026, the beautifully curated coffee-table book marks Chef Hari’s 20th year at the award-winning resort and celebrates his vibrant approach to plant-based cuisine.
Available to purchase via the Gili Lankanfushi Maldives website and on the island, with pre-orders opening soon, Plant to Plate allows guests and food lovers alike to recreate a taste of Gili at home. More than a cookbook, it is a reflection of Chef Hari’s philosophy of simple, mindful cooking, encouraging readers to embrace seasonal ingredients, fresh herbs and the joy of creating nourishing meals from nature’s bounty.
Featuring more than 60 recipes spanning breakfasts, starters, soups, salads, mains, desserts and signature drinks, the collection showcases Chef Hari’s wellness-led approach to food. Highlights include Rainbow Root Ceviche, Gili Garden Green Gazpacho, Teriyaki Tofu Steak with Coriander Sticky Rice, Pan-Seared Radish Scallops, Roasted Green Cauliflower with Zesty Couscous and Caramel Pistachio Silk Cheesecake, alongside treasured family recipes inspired by his South Indian heritage.
“Plant to Plate is about making beautiful, wholesome food accessible to everyone,” says Chef Hari Govindaraj. “The recipes are designed to be practical, flexible and easy to recreate at home using fresh, seasonal ingredients. I want readers to feel confident in the kitchen and to understand that some of the most memorable dishes come from the simplest ingredients.”
A much-loved figure at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, Chef Hari has spent the past two decades helping shape the resort’s culinary identity. Born in southern India, his passion for cooking began at an early age and has evolved into a distinctive style centred around sustainability, wellness and plant-based dining. Today, he oversees the island’s flourishing organic garden, growing herbs, fruits and vegetables used throughout the resort’s restaurants and menus.
Throughout the book, Chef Hari challenges traditional perceptions of vegan cuisine, transforming radishes into scallops, tofu into flavour-packed steaks and root vegetables into vibrant ceviches. His inventive recipes demonstrate how plant-based cooking can be every bit as satisfying, creative and indulgent as more conventional dishes.
Rodrigo Buanafina, General Manager of Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, comments “Chef Hari has shaped the culinary identity of Gili Lankanfushi for two decades, inspiring guests through his creativity, passion for sustainability and extraordinary ability to transform simple ingredients into unforgettable dining experiences. The new Plant to Plate cookbook is a fitting celebration of his remarkable journey with the island and a wonderful way for guests to take a taste of the Gili experience home with them.”
Katie Nicholl, international broadcaster and author of the cookbook, comments “When I first visited Gili Lankanfushi, I was captivated not only by the beauty of the island but by Chef Hari’s extraordinary food. As a family of meat eaters, we were amazed by the creativity, flavour and colour of his vegan cuisine. Plant to Plate is not just a book for vegans; it is for anyone who loves good food, enjoys healthy eating and is curious about discovering exciting new flavours. Hari has an incredible gift for transforming humble ingredients into something truly special, and his recipes prove that plant-based cooking can be creative, accessible and, above all, delicious.”
Featuring stunning photography by acclaimed photographer Mel Yates, Plant to Plate combines evocative imagery of island life with easy-to-follow recipes designed for delicious and healthy everyday living. The result is a visually striking keepsake that transports readers to the shores of Gili Lankanfushi with every turn of the page.
Sample recipes are available on request. Plant to Plate Vegan Recipes from Gili Lankanfushi Maldives will be available for $100 USD with 25% of the profits going towards Cancer Society of Maldives (CSM).
Vegan Recipes from Gili Lankanfushi Maldives will be available from October 2026 via the resort’s website and on the island. Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi start from £1,129 ($1,440) based on two adults sharing a Villa Suite with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.
Cooking
Michelin-starred Chef Fabrice Rosso brings Masters of Food & Wine to Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa
Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa has announced an exclusive culinary collaboration with MICHELIN-Starred Executive Chef Fabrice Rosso of IDAM by Alain Ducasse, Doha, presenting two exceptional dining experiences on 17 and 20 July 2026. Set amidst the pristine beauty of one of the Maldives’ most untouched island sanctuaries, the events promise an immersive gastronomic journey celebrating contemporary French cuisine, Mediterranean influences, and world-class wine pairings.
A signature initiative of the Park Hyatt brand, Masters of Food & Wine is a global series of sophisticated culinary and beverage experiences that brings together award-winning chefs, sommeliers, and masters of their craft. Since its inception in Carmel in 2003, the program has celebrated Park Hyatt’s passion for exceptional food and beverage through immersive experiences that connect guests with culinary artistry, wine culture, and meaningful destination-driven storytelling. Each event is designed to showcase both world-class expertise and the unique character of its host destination.
Renowned for its pristine natural beauty and understated luxury, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa provides the perfect backdrop for two immersive gastronomic experiences that celebrate the connection between destination and cuisine. Through menus inspired by the flavors of the Mediterranean and the French Riviera, Chef Rosso will present dishes that reflect his contemporary culinary philosophy while embracing the exceptional ingredients found in and around the Maldives.
Chef Rosso, Executive Chef of IDAM by Alain Ducasse in Doha, has built an impressive career spanning more than fifteen years, working alongside some of the world’s most respected culinary figures, including Joël Robuchon, Yannick Alléno, Jacob Jan Boerma, and Ronan Kervarrec. Under his leadership, IDAM by Alain Ducasse was awarded a MICHELIN Star for two consecutive years since the inaugural MICHELIN Guide Qatar 2025 ceremony. Celebrated for his ingredient-driven approach and refined creativity, Chef Rosso brings a distinctive blend of technique, innovation, and respect for seasonality to every dining experience.
The culinary journey begins on 17 July 2026 with “A Taste of the Mediterranean from the French Riviera,” an exclusive MICHELIN-Starred Wine Pairing Dinner at The Island Grill. The six-course menu will showcase contemporary cuisine infused with Mediterranean influences, featuring dishes inspired by the bounty of the island and surrounding waters, complemented by premium wines from France and Italy.
On 20 July 2026, guests will experience the resort’s first-ever MICHELIN-Starred Four Hands Wine Dinner, a collaborative culinary showcase between Executive Chef Fabrice Rosso and Executive Chef Davide Allievi of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. Bringing together French and Italian culinary traditions, the six-course menu celebrates Mediterranean heritage while highlighting seasonal ingredients and authentic flavors that reflect the natural rhythms of the island.
Executive Chef Davide Allievi brings more than fifteen years of international culinary experience across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Maldives. Inspired by authenticity, craftsmanship, and a deep respect for ingredients, his culinary style reflects both his Italian roots and the unique character of Hadahaa.
A curated wine pairing will elevate both evenings, guiding guests through an exceptional journey of distinguished wines from France and Italy. Enhancing the 20 July event is Harsh P. S. Chauhan, a WSET-certified sommelier and wine educator from Grape Expectations whose expertise spans wineries, luxury hospitality, wine importation, and retail. His handpicked selections and engaging storytelling will offer an exclusive, deeply immersive experience for the night.
“At Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, we are committed to creating experiences that are deeply connected to our destination,” said Anshul Sharma, General Manager of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. “We are delighted to welcome MICHELIN-starred Executive Chef Fabrice Rosso for this exclusive culinary collaboration, bringing his world-class expertise to the extraordinary natural setting and rich culinary bounty of Hadahaa. As part of the Masters of Food & Wine program, these dining experiences bring together exceptional talent, remarkable ingredients, and the unique spirit of our island, offering guests a truly memorable culinary journey.”
“Whenever I cook in a new destination, I seek inspiration from the ingredients and environment that make it unique,” said Fabrice Rosso, Executive Chef of IDAM by Alain Ducasse, Doha. “For these dinners at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, I wanted to bring the spirit of the Mediterranean while embracing the remarkable seafood, herbs, and flavors found in the Maldives. The result is a menu that reflects both my culinary roots and the character of this extraordinary island.”
“It is a privilege to welcome Executive Chef Fabrice Rosso to Hadahaa for this unique culinary collaboration,” said Davide Allievi, Executive Chef of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. “Our shared passion for authenticity, craftsmanship, and respect for ingredients has inspired a menu that reflects both our individual backgrounds and the spirit of the island. Together, we have created a dining experience that celebrates Mediterranean flavors while highlighting the purity and beauty of the Maldives.”
EVENT DETAILS
A Taste of the Mediterranean from the French Riviera | Michelin-Starred Wine Pairing Dinner
- Date: 17 July 2026
- Time: 7:30 PM onwards
- Venue: Island Grill
- Price: USD 249++ per person
The Harmony of French & Italian Delights | Michelin-Starred Four Hands Wine Dinner
- Date: 20 July 2026
- Time: 7:30 PM onwards
- Venue: Island Grill
- Price: USD 249++ per person
Reservations are now open, with limited seating available for both events. For reservations and further information, please visit the resort’s website or contact +960 682 1234, maldives.parkhadahaa@hyatt.com.
Cooking
Chef Jesper Koch to lead culinary collaboration at Vakkaru Maldives
Vakkaru Maldives is set to welcome acclaimed Danish Chef Jesper Koch from 16 to 28 July 2026, marking the beginning of a collaboration that will continue with an expanded programme later this year.
Regarded as one of Denmark’s most influential gastronomic figures, Chef Jesper brings more than three decades of experience spanning hospitality, gastronomy and entrepreneurship.
During his July visit, Chef Jesper will work closely with the resort’s culinary and service teams through a series of training sessions, workshops and hands-on experiences, ahead of his return with a broader culinary programme later this autumn.
The programme includes kitchen training sessions, service workshops, coffee and hospitality training, and collaborative sessions alongside Vakkaru’s chefs. Through these exchanges, Chef Jesper will share insights built on his extensive experience as a restaurateur, entrepreneur, mentor and judge at leading culinary competitions.
While the primary focus of the visit is team development and the exchange of culinary expertise, guests staying at Vakkaru Maldives during this period will also have the opportunity to enjoy a preview of what lies ahead. Exclusive guest cooking classes hosted by Chef Jesper will take place on 22 and 25 July, while a management cocktail reception will offer a further opportunity to celebrate the collaboration.
Ahead of his visit, Chef Jesper Koch shared his thoughts on the collaboration: “Vakkaru Maldives brings together exceptional gastronomy, authenticity, and world-class hospitality in an extraordinary setting. I’m looking forward to experiencing the natural beauty of the Baa Atoll and working alongside the talented culinary team to share ideas inspired by Nordic traditions while creating memorable dining experiences for Vakkaru’s guests. I am delighted to be part of this collaboration and look forward to connecting with guests while creating memorable moments together.”
Commenting on the upcoming partnership, Teddy Susanto Wiryawan, General Manager of Vakkaru Maldives, said: “At Vakkaru Maldives, we believe exceptional dining begins with curiosity, learning and a genuine passion for hospitality. Chef Jesper’s visit provides a valuable opportunity for our teams to exchange ideas with one of Scandinavia’s most respected chefs while offering guests an early introduction to his approach to cooking. This is the beginning of a collaboration with real depth, and we look forward to welcoming him back for the next chapter.”
Known for his dedication to exceptional ingredients and his ability to reinterpret Danish culinary heritage with a modern sensibility, Chef Jesper has been recognised as one of Scandinavia’s most decorated culinary figures. Having led restaurants that earned Michelin recognition, he has also been named Danish Chef of the Year, represented Denmark at the prestigious Bocuse d’Or competition, received an Honorary Diploma from the Danish Gastronomic Academy, and been recognised as “Chef’s Chef” by the Danish Gastronomy Foundation. He is also widely known as a long-standing judge on the Danish edition of MasterChef.
When Chef Jesper returns to Vakkaru Maldives later this autumn, guests can look forward to a more extensive programme inspired by his Nordic approach to cooking. Further details will be announced in the coming months, with a series of dining experiences planned across the resort.
For further information about the resort, please visit vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com to make a reservation.
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