Chef Hari’s first cookbook brings Gili Lankanfushi’s vegan cuisine home

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives has announced the launch of Plant to Plate: Vegan Recipes from Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, the debut cookbook from Executive Chef Harinath Govindaraj. Published by St James’s House and launching in October 2026, the beautifully curated coffee-table book marks Chef Hari’s 20th year at the award-winning resort and celebrates his vibrant approach to plant-based cuisine.

Available to purchase via the Gili Lankanfushi Maldives website and on the island, with pre-orders opening soon, Plant to Plate allows guests and food lovers alike to recreate a taste of Gili at home. More than a cookbook, it is a reflection of Chef Hari’s philosophy of simple, mindful cooking, encouraging readers to embrace seasonal ingredients, fresh herbs and the joy of creating nourishing meals from nature’s bounty.

Featuring more than 60 recipes spanning breakfasts, starters, soups, salads, mains, desserts and signature drinks, the collection showcases Chef Hari’s wellness-led approach to food. Highlights include Rainbow Root Ceviche, Gili Garden Green Gazpacho, Teriyaki Tofu Steak with Coriander Sticky Rice, Pan-Seared Radish Scallops, Roasted Green Cauliflower with Zesty Couscous and Caramel Pistachio Silk Cheesecake, alongside treasured family recipes inspired by his South Indian heritage.

“Plant to Plate is about making beautiful, wholesome food accessible to everyone,” says Chef Hari Govindaraj. “The recipes are designed to be practical, flexible and easy to recreate at home using fresh, seasonal ingredients. I want readers to feel confident in the kitchen and to understand that some of the most memorable dishes come from the simplest ingredients.”

A much-loved figure at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, Chef Hari has spent the past two decades helping shape the resort’s culinary identity. Born in southern India, his passion for cooking began at an early age and has evolved into a distinctive style centred around sustainability, wellness and plant-based dining. Today, he oversees the island’s flourishing organic garden, growing herbs, fruits and vegetables used throughout the resort’s restaurants and menus.

Throughout the book, Chef Hari challenges traditional perceptions of vegan cuisine, transforming radishes into scallops, tofu into flavour-packed steaks and root vegetables into vibrant ceviches. His inventive recipes demonstrate how plant-based cooking can be every bit as satisfying, creative and indulgent as more conventional dishes.

Rodrigo Buanafina, General Manager of Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, comments “Chef Hari has shaped the culinary identity of Gili Lankanfushi for two decades, inspiring guests through his creativity, passion for sustainability and extraordinary ability to transform simple ingredients into unforgettable dining experiences. The new Plant to Plate cookbook is a fitting celebration of his remarkable journey with the island and a wonderful way for guests to take a taste of the Gili experience home with them.”

Katie Nicholl, international broadcaster and author of the cookbook, comments “When I first visited Gili Lankanfushi, I was captivated not only by the beauty of the island but by Chef Hari’s extraordinary food. As a family of meat eaters, we were amazed by the creativity, flavour and colour of his vegan cuisine. Plant to Plate is not just a book for vegans; it is for anyone who loves good food, enjoys healthy eating and is curious about discovering exciting new flavours. Hari has an incredible gift for transforming humble ingredients into something truly special, and his recipes prove that plant-based cooking can be creative, accessible and, above all, delicious.”

Featuring stunning photography by acclaimed photographer Mel Yates, Plant to Plate combines evocative imagery of island life with easy-to-follow recipes designed for delicious and healthy everyday living. The result is a visually striking keepsake that transports readers to the shores of Gili Lankanfushi with every turn of the page.

Sample recipes are available on request. Plant to Plate Vegan Recipes from Gili Lankanfushi Maldives will be available for $100 USD with 25% of the profits going towards Cancer Society of Maldives (CSM).

Vegan Recipes from Gili Lankanfushi Maldives will be available from October 2026 via the resort’s website and on the island. Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi start from £1,129 ($1,440) based on two adults sharing a Villa Suite with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.